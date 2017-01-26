About That American International Group-Berkshire Reinsurance Agreement

Argument

American International Group's (NYSE:AIG) deal with National Indemnity Company, a Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) subsidiary, will mitigate its long-tail casualty exposures. Based on median reserve loss expectations the deal seems fair for both sides. AIG will have the benefit of reducing earnings volatility, freeing up capital to use in more productive business lines, and achieving access to a relatively cheap source of capital relative to further debt or equity issuance.

Overview

American International Group recently announced its entry into a retroactive reinsurance agreement with Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary National Indemnity Company ("NICO") that will cover AIG's US commercial long-tail casualty reserves for pre-2016 accidents. The agreement will work to reduce AIG's exposure to adverse reserve development, which is a positive development.

To determine whether this is a good or bad deal for AIG depends on one's mindset. If one is risk averse and places a high enough level of value on the long-tail risks associated with the firm's loss reserves, one could argue this is a good deal.

However, one might also consider the drawbacks. First is the cost. AIG is paying $9.8 billion for $20 billion in insurance protection. AIG will pay NICO this amount by June 30, 2017 at 4% interest from January 1, 2016, which effectively sits at $10.2 billion in cost (applying the interest) by year-end 2016.

NICO will take 80% of the net losses and loss adjustment expenses beyond the first $25 billion, with a cap of $20 billion on NICO's overall liability. AIG will also forgo any investment income that the $9.8 billion would generate. On the flip side, the contract can allow AIG to focus more heavily on using freed up capital to invest in other aspects of the business, such as its large limits commercial property risk and multinational insurance offerings.

AIG's long-tail casualty reserves totaled $34.1 billion undiscounted as of the beginning of 2016. Berkshire guarantees NICO's obligations under the terms of the contract, given their capitalization and modest leverage ratios relative to AIG.

Berkshire possesses around $270 billion in shareholders' equity and property and casualty reserves of approximately 30%. This contrasts with $89 billion in shareholders' equity and an 80% reserve leverage ratio for AIG. Accordingly, with this large of a capital buffer, Berkshire/NICO have the capacity to take on these deals without having to worry about a level of downside risk that a less capitalized insurer would be reluctant to take on. Berkshire/NICO can take the premiums received on long-tail property and casualty deals and invest those funds into risk assets (e.g., stocks) to generate a favorable spread between payouts on claims and total investment returns.

In terms of accounting, the transaction will be booked on its Q1 2017 financials. It will count as a loss or deferred gain equal to the premium paid on the loan minus the reserves transferred over to NICO.

If AIG were to recognize more than $3.65 billion or more as an adverse loss development for 2016, the results would show up on Q1 2017's financials as a deferred gain; if less than $3.65 billion, it would count as a loss. To show this mathematically, a hypothetical adverse development of $3.65 billion would bring year-end 2016 casualty reserves to $37.75 billion (the aforementioned $34.1B + $3.65B). This would be $12.75 billion above the contract's $25 billion loss adjustment expense threshold. Per the terms of the contract, 80% of the $12.75 billion in carried reserves would be transferred to NICO ($10.2 billion). Figuring the loss or deferred gain would then be a matter of subtracting these carried reserves from the premium paid ($9.8 billion + 4% expense (~$400 million) = $10.2 billion), and one would find the breakeven point.

The volatility in AIG's reserves stems from its presence in business lines such as CAT excess and workers' comp. Annual adverse developments in these areas have historically ranged from $5 billion all the way to a small gain, with little predictability year to year. AIG's median adverse development over the past sixteen years has come to a bit under $1 billion, with a mean somewhere between $1-$2 billion. During this time, five of these years have seen adverse developments of $3 billion or more, which is negative to the company's financial profile.

If AIG were to run adverse developments at a pace of $3 billion per year, the company would reach its contract limit ($20 billion) in 8-9 years when including the fact that NICO assumes 80% of the charges while AIG maintains responsibility for 20%. The ultimate duration of the contract will first depend on the amount of the adverse loss reserve charge AIG uses on its Q4 2016 financials.

Below I've laid out a chart regarding "years to contract exhaustion" scenarios based on AIG's annual adverse development charge per year.

(Source: author)

Below provides an estimate of AIG's effective internal rate of return ("IRR") on the deal. Essentially the higher the annual reserve charge, the bigger the win for AIG through the mitigation of long-tail risk exposure. The smaller the annual reserve charge, the more the deal makes sense for Berkshire/NICO, as the less it pays out in insurance claims. Annual reserve charges of $2.5 billion might roughly represent a point close to "breakeven." This would entail $2.0 billion in claims passed off to NICO, causing it to reach the contract limit in ten years. This would come to an IRR of about 7% for both companies, or about roughly what stocks might expect to earn over the next ten years in nominal terms. Beyond this amount, the more the deal would skew in favor of AIG.

(Source: author)

Conclusion

AIG's reinsurance deal with NICO makes sense for both sides. AIG obtains greater cover for its casualty liabilities, where the risks/costs of its long-tail exposures can be difficult to accurately assess. This will help to thin out any earnings volatility based on these tail-risk exposures. AIG benefits from the ability to direct capital from casualty reserves toward other parts of the business where it is most competitive.

Overall, there will be a level of earnings reduction from the cost of entering the agreement and due to the temporary drag on net investment income, but the freed up capital can be put to better use elsewhere while attenuating the effects of its reserve volatility.

Reinsurance deals also may help the purchaser (i.e., AIG) lower the company's cost of capital by exchanging cash for a source of capital that may be effectively less expensive than going the route of accessing the capital markets. Debt needs to be repaid and is subject to interest expense while equity is costlier due to its subordination in the capital structure and is subject to dividend payments. The dilution to existing stakeholders in the particular form of capital issued also makes the security less appealing and will effectively increase the cost of capital and/or future costs of accessing the capital markets in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.