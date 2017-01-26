Astoria Financial's (AF) CEO Monte Redman on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Astoria Financial Corporation. (NYSE:AF)

Q4 2016 Results Earnings Conference Call

January 26, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Monte Redman - President and CEO

Frank Fusco - Chief Financial Officer

Ted Ayvas - Investor Relations Officer

Analysts

Bob Ramsey - FBR Capital Markets

Matthew Breese - Piper Jaffray

Monte Redman

Thank you, Christine and good morning. And welcome to our 2016 fourth quarter and full year results conference call. Joining me this morning are Frank Fusco, our Chief Financial Officer; and Ted Ayvas, our Investor Relations Officer.

For the fourth quarter, we reported net income available to common shareholders of $13.7 million or $0.14 per common share and for the year ended December 31, 2016 $62.8 million or $0.62 per common share.

Income tax expense in the fourth quarter included certain accrual actual adjustments which inflated our fourth quarter tax expense. For the full year 2016, our tax rate was more representative of what we expect our run rate to be going forward between 36% and 36.5%.

During 2016 we continue our emphasis on growing core deposits which grew by $164.3 million and now represent 82% of total deposits up from 78% at year end 2015.

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 totaled $81.6 million compared to $84.7 million for the 2015 fourth quarter.

For the full year 2016 net interest income totalled $331.6 million compared to $340.3 million for the comparable period of time. Our net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2016 was 2.37% up slightly from 2.36% a year ago.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2016 we recorded a $2 million loan loss release compared to a $4.3 million release in the 2015 fourth quarter. For the full year ended December 31, 2016 we recorded a loan loss release of $9.2 million compared to a $12.1 million loan loss release for the comparable 2015 period.

The loan loss release recorded in the most recent quarter reflects the continued contraction of the overall loan portfolio, the positive impact of reductions and the balances as some of our higher risk asset classes and our overall strong credit metrics.

Non-performing loans totaled $148.2 million, or 1.42% of total loans, at December 2016, compared to $138.2 million or 1.24% of total loans at December 2015. Included in the NPLs at December 2016 is $40.9 million of loans which are current or less than 90 days past due compared to $54.3 at December 2015.

Operating expense for the quarter ended December 2016 totaled $71.2 million compared to $74.5 million for the 2015 fourth quarter. For the year ended December 2016 operating expenses totalled $279.5 million down from $289.1 million for the 2015 comparable period. The decrease [ph] and operating expenses for the 12 month period ended December 2016 was primarily attributable to decreases in FDIC insurance premiums and advertising expense.

Included in the 2016 fourth quarter and full year results, our merger related expenses of $1.8 million and $2.7 million respectively compared to $4.1 million in both the 2015 fourth quarter and full year results.

I would now like to open up the lines to questions about our fourth quarter and full year results. Operator, can you please assist us with that.

Bob Ramsey

Hey, good morning. I guess my first question Monte was if you could share any thoughts on the decision to terminate the merger with New York community and then sort of let us know whether that reflects the decision to remain independent or whether you still think finding a partner is the best path forward?

Monte Redman

Okay, good morning Bob. Prior to us filing the third quarter 10-Q the New York community Bancorp informed us that they were told by their regulators that they would not get approval to close this deal, our deal in 2016. We included an information in our 10-Q. At that point, we try to clarify this situation if the deal was not going to close within 14 months, how long would it take? We continue to try to get clarity to the situation. In December, New York informed us that there was no clarity as to if and when the deal would close and that led us to mutually agree to terminate a deal as of January 1st of this year.

In terms of going forward, we are reviewing our strategic plan taking into account the changes in the interest rate environment, changes in the business activity expected and the expected changes in the regulatory climate and always management and the boards focus is to preserve and enhance our franchise to shareholder value.

Bob Ramsey

Okay. Is it fair to interpret that to me in all options on the table at this point?

Monte Redman

Yes, I think that I chose my words carefully.

Bob Ramsey

Okay. Will there be a point in the future when you guys says hey, look we’ve made a decision; either A, you announce deal or B you say look we are now at this point commitment staying independent and we’ve decided to go down this path.

Monte Redman

Yes, I think as I said we are reviewing our strategic plan. At this stage we are not going to comment on speculation or anything else.

Bob Ramsey

Okay. To the extent you are still I mean you are an independent institution today, and maybe you could talk about options or the ability you have to sort of improve profitability from where it is today?

Monte Redman

Okay. Well we believe that without the New York community bank merger pending we will be able to continue the growth of our multifamily commercial real estate portfolio as well as bring about new business banking lending clients to Astoria as we have been since 2012. Together these efforts along with efforts to improve efficiency, to lead to earning asset growth and higher margins and better returns.

Bob Ramsey

Okay. I know you said improving efficiency; do you have a target on that or on ROA or ROE?

Monte Redman

Well I think as we review our strategic plan there will be more clarity later on in the process.

Bob Ramsey

Okay. I guess we’ll stay tuned for that. That’s about for now. Thank you.

Monte Redman

Welcome.

Matthew Breese

Good morning, everybody.

Monte Redman

Good morning.

Matthew Breese

Just looking at the numbers a little bit, one of the things that struck me was the level of where your employees are number wise and how they are down year-over-year. Could you just give us an idea of with the merger terminated whether or not we should expect a resumption of hiring and more employees to resume operations?

Monte Redman

Yes. On second if you take a look at the numbers we are down year-over-year 174 people, 85 are in the branch network which were basically a project that we were doing even before the merger announcement 89 were non branch operations. We retained a core of our team throughout the deal process. So like any institution focused on creating value and ceasing opportunities we will have selected hires to make in the future to enhance our team. But that core part of our team has remained throughout the process.

Matthew Breese

Understood. Okay, and then in terms of the overall loan and deposit growth outlook, could you just give us some idea of what you expect over the next few quarters?

Monte Redman

Yes, if you read the press release clearly our pipeline is low. So we do not expect growth in the first quarter but we expect to build that pipeline up and have growth as we go forward the rest of this year and forward as well after that.

Matthew Breese

Understood. Okay, that’s all I had. Thank you.

Monte Redman

You’re welcome.

Monte Redman

Well thank you all for participating in this conference call. It’s been a while for us. We hope that you will join us at our first quarter conference call in April. Thank you very much and good morning.

