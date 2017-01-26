Tesoro's Strategic Acquisitions And Allocations Will Create Long-Term Shareholder Value

Company In Focus

Tesoro Corporation (NYSE:TSO) is based in San Antonio, Texas, operates as an independent oil refiner, logistics, and marketing company. It refines crude oil into transportation fuels, which include gasoline, jet fuel, diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas, asphalt and more. Tesoro sells these refined products in the wholesale market mainly through independent distributors. It also sells its refined products to utilities, railroads, airlines and the marines. It's crude oil productions capacity is around 895,000 barrels per day. The company's marketing segment sells its gasoline and diesel fuel through its retail stations. Tesoro operates over 2,400 retail stations throughout the country.

Source (Tesoro IR)

Buybacks, Dividends, and Credit In Q3

Tesoro repurchased 1.9 million shares in the amount of $150 million in the third quarter and paid cash dividends of $65 million. Tesoro's board of directors have declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.55 per share which represents a 2.7% annual dividend yield on today's current stock price. The balance sheet remains strong, while investing in high-return projects and acquisitions to diversify its portfolio.

On September 30, 2016, the Company entered into a new $2.0 billion senior secured revolving credit agreement. This four-year cash flow credit facility replaces Tesoro's previous $3.0 billion asset based credit facility, which was planned to mature in November of 2019. The new credit facility is presently backed by select Tesoro subsidiaries and collateral. Once Tesoro achieves an investment grade credit rating from Moody's Investors Service or S&P Global Ratings, the credit will turn to unsecured debt.

Along with increasing shareholder value with its increased dividend history and share buybacks, Tesoro plans on increasing its retail locations by 15% by 2018. Tesoro's Marketing EBITDA is expected to grow to over 1$ billion by 2018 through acquisitions which will diversify Tesoro's portfolio among its 3 segments of logistics, marketing and refining. As shown below, the improvements to its marketing segment with its strategic acquisitions is expected to nearly double its EBITDA from 2014 to 2018.

Source (Tesoro IR)

Acquisitions and Looking Forward

Tesoro recently acquired Virent, Inc.,in the third quarter of 2016, which supports Tesoro's renewable fuels approach of developing lower-carbon, renewable energy. This will generate valuable credits, and will most likely lower Tesoro's compliance costs with the federal renewable fuel standard as well as California's low carbon fuel standard. Management has positioned Tesoro well for future tax credits which will create longer term shareholder value. Tesoro also acquired Dickinson refinery located in North Dakota, which has a 20,000 barrel per day capacity. It has been running at roughly 70% capacity and is expected to bring additional revenue of $20 million.

Tesoro also acquired Western Refining (NYSE:WNR), which should have a positive affect for Tesoro shareholders. This acquisition of Western Refining is estimated to increase the company's refining capacity to just over 1 million barrels per day from its current 895,000 barrels per day. The deal will also expand the prospects for logistic growth in crude oil production basins and product regions.

"The acquisition of Western further strengthens our integrated business model and extends our portfolio into attractive and growing markets," said Greg Goff, Chairman and CEO of Tesoro. "As a leading integrated refining, marketing and logistics company, this transformative acquisition drives value through a combination of access to advantaged crude oil, a strong, multi-brand marketing and convenience store portfolio and a robust platform for logistics growth, all of which will allow us to continue to create shareholder value."

Source (Tesoro IR)

With the acquisition of Western Refining, Tesoro plans on creating the most diversified portfolio compared to its independent refining peers in the industry. The operational, commercial, and corporate sysnergies are expected to yield around $350 to $425 million within two years as the break down in the chart shows above. Tesoro's earnings per share are expected to be in the 10%-15% range by 2018 after a complete year of these synergies working together.

Western Refining shareholders have the option to receive 0.4350 shares of Tesoro shares for each share of Western stock they own, or to obtain $37.30 in cash per Western Refining share owned. The deal represented a 22.3% premium to Western Refining's closing price the day before the news became public. Based on Western Refining's 30 day moving average price, the deal represented a 31.6% premium. The buyout is valued at $6.4 billion, which includes Western Refining's net debt of $1.7 billion and the $605 million market value of Western's non-controlling interest in WNRL.

Source (Tesoro IR)

The company has reduced its refining EBITDA from 80% to 63% in 2015 and plans to diminish that even further to 45% by 2018. With regards to its other two segments, Tesoro estimates on increasing its EBITDA in the logistics and marketing segments to around 30% and 25% respectively. Management plans on repositioning its portfolio with the distribution outlined above thought strategic acquisitions. A diversified portfolio, such as Tesoro's sophisticated management is creating, will have lower earnings volatility with less dependence on commodity price fluctuations and more focus on stable fee-based business.

Tesoro's recent acquisitions in 2016 and future plans for growth are key drivers for increasing shareholder value. Management's capital expenditures on its marketing and logistic segments will mitigate the risk exposure to commodity prices which are not in the company's control. As a result, investors should see less volatile earnings and in turn a lower beta stock. Investors should consider accumulating shares in the $80-$85 price range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSO, WNR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.