State Bank Financial's (STBZ) CEO Joseph Evans on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 26, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Joseph Evans - Chairman and CEO

Sheila Ray - EVP and CFO

David Black - EVP and CCO

Thomas Wiley - Vice Chairman and President

Analysts

Jennifer Demba - SunTrust

Kevin Fitzsimmons - Hovde Group

Nancy Bush - NAB Research

Christopher Nolan - FBR and Company

Tyler Stafford - Stephens, Inc.

Steven Comery - Gabelli & Company

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen thank you for standing by and welcome to the State Bank Financial Corporation Results for the Fourth Quarter 2016. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, the conference is being recorded today, Thursday, January 26, 2017.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe Evans, Chairman and CEO of State Bank Financial Corporation. Please go ahead.

Joseph Evans

Thank you, Milan. Good morning and thank you all for joining our call. Here with me on the call today are our President, Tom Wiley; Chief Financial Officer, Sheila Ray; and Chief Credit Officer, David Black. I’ll start the highlights from 2016 and then Sheila will discuss the fourth quarter results in more detail, and then finally, David is going to wrap-up with detail on the loan portfolio and asset quality metrics. Additionally Tom is on hand to answer questions after we have finished our prepared remarks.

Our third quarter earnings press release and the slide presentation that we will reference on the call, are all available on the Investors section on our website statebt.com. And as usual, I need to remind you that all of our comments on this call are subject to the cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements in both the press release and on slide two of the earnings presentation.

Okay. Let’s turn to slide three, 2016 was a great year for us and I want to spend a few minutes to review the highlights starting with the two deals that we closed on New Year's Eve. Before the stroke of 12, actually that was 12 noon on December 31st; we finalized the acquisition of National Bank of Georgia and S Bank that we announced back in second quarter of last year.

As you can see from the map these are really good fits with our franchise and with the addition of Athens, Gainesville and Savannah we now have a banking presence in seven of the eight largest markets in Georgia. Also and very significantly they moved us pass $4 billion in total asset and I’ve referenced a number of times that I consider $4 billion in total assets the critical mass threshold for which we should be able to deliver return on assets north of 1% and in a post-accretion world.

For both our financial significance and the growth opportunities of the markets, I’m extremely pleased with these transaction, while the Savannah addition is small it fits nicely with the mortgage and construct and lending businesses we already have there and it puts us in a position to capitalized on Tom Wiley’s 17 years of experience in that market.

Moving on to additional highlights on slide four, State Bank had record earnings of $47.6 million and generated a return on average assets of 1.34% in 2016. We saw improvement across the board, in the interest income, fee income and expenses. Interest income excluding accretion increased 12% in the year and total interest income increased more than 4% even though accretion declined by 13%.

I’m very pleased with the way we continue to grow core interest income, which is very effectively offsetting the natural decline in accretion. And speaking of accretion and as of quarter end we still have approximately $69 million of remaining accretable discount taken to income over the next several years and as I have said before this is real money.

Regarding noninterest income, all three of our key fee income initiatives mortgage, SBA and payroll had double-digit growth in 2016, driving an overall 7% increase in noninterest income. Mortgage had a very successful year with production of $531 million, leading to a nearly 10% increase in fee income.

Our SBA team also had an impressive year with production of $94 million, leading to an increase of more than 16% in fee income in 2016. Recall that, we added a team of SBA bankers in the second quarter of last year that became available, as a result of the Community and Southern Bank acquisition and we are starting to feel their presence.

We also completed some major improvements to our SBA operating processes that will significantly improve productivity and efficiency going forward. Also we plan to expand these process improvements to our overall lending program and expect commensurate benefits.

Altera Payroll had a great year with both a record fourth quarter and record year in 2016, posting a 15% increase in annual revenue and an 8% increase in the number for clients over 2015. Very pleased with the pace at which we are growing payroll clients who in turn drive a very sticky recurring revenue source.

I am also very pleased with the way our bankers has embraced our favorable business and are feeding its growth by referring their clients and we just got exceptional team work building here.

Even with all of this growth, we were able to maintain our expense focus, excluding merger expenses and the net benefits of other real estate expenses declined 5% for 2015. Now these positive trends on expenses were somewhat exterior in the fourth quarter, but some unusual professional fees, which Sheila will touch on in her remarks.

Our loan growth in 2016 was also impressive, as we increased loans by $254 million, a 13% increase over 2015 excluding the end of year acquisitions, while at the same time very effectively managing risks and maintaining excellent credit quality. We continue to effectively grow transaction accounts, which increased 8% or $118 million excluding acquired deposits and now noninterest bearing deposits make up a healthy 29% of deposits as of year-end.

I also think our skill and our focus in this area just continues to improve and as a result I don’t expect the pace of this growth to subside. Overall I am extremely pleased with our record financial results in 2016 and with strong growth in interest income solid progress in fee income and effective expense management continue growth in the core deposits and as well as starting out the year with two new banks, I look ahead to 2017 with a lot of optimism.

With that, I’d like to turn the presentation to Sheila.

Sheila Ray

Thank you, Joe. Before I begin, I want to remind everyone that income statement items do not include any impact from the two rates and acquisitions because the deals were completed as of the close of business, on December 31, 2016. For balance sheet metrics, the two banks are included in the period end balances, but are not included in average balances and we footnoted appropriately on the slides for clarity.

Now, if you will, we’re going to pick up on slide five, with results from the fourth quarter, which included net income of $10.3 million or $0.28 per diluted share. In the fourth quarter we did have several notable items that negatively impacted our results and we listed those for you on slide six.

First of all, we recorded $3.5 million of merger related expenses in regard to NBG and S Bank. This impacted our diluted earnings per share by about $0.06 after tax, while we will had some additional merger expenses this year related to conversion in severance the majority of the merger expenses were related to large contract terminations, which we negotiated and went ahead and paid in the fourth quarter.

Next, we had an increase of $638,000 in legal and professional fee and that was related to $900,000 in consulting expenses regarding a support system project. Finally as we have referenced many times before in these calls, OREO expenses and disposal gains and losses from OREO remain volatile quarter-to-quarter as we deal with the disposition of assets.

This quarter we saw net gains on OREO of $127,000, a decrease compared to the net gains of $841,000 in the third quarter, which was just due to the lower gains on disposed properties. In total these three items impacted diluted earnings per share by approximately $0.08.

Now turning to revenue, on slide seven we showed growth revenue trends. Excluding accretion total interest income on loans and invested funds increased slightly from previous quarter and was at 11% or $3.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2015. This quarter marked the 11th consecutive quarterly increase in traditional interest income. Since 2011 interest income excluding any accretion income has increased at a 20% compounded annual growth rate.

Our net interest margin excluding accretion declined 7 basis points in the quarter to 3.5% and this was primarily due to lower loan fees as a result of less in pay downs in the fourth quarter, as well as strong deposit growth led by seasonal municipal deposits, which had a negative impact on net interest margin as these deposits are generally placed in overnight funding.

However for the year the net interest margin excluding accretion was up 10 basis points. Accretion income was $10.3 million in the fourth quarter and included $4.9 million of base accretion, $3.1 million of loan recovery income and $2.2 million in gains from loan pool closings.

The accretable discounts declined to $69 million from $72 million at the end of the third quarter with NGB and S Bank adding just over $4 million to the total. The accretable discount declined from the exciting PCI book was $7 million. During the year the accretable discount excluding SBG and S Bank declined $22 million despite accretion income of over $43 million as PCI loans just continue to perform better than our expectations at acquisitions.

Now if you’ll turn with me to slide eight. Non-interest income in the fourth quarter was $9.9 million that's up slightly from $9.8 million in the previous quarter and are 22% from $8.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2015 as mortgage SBA and payroll income were all higher compared to the same quarter of 2015.

Mortgage production was 5% higher in the fourth quarter of '16 compared to the fourth quarter of '15 and what is typically a seasonally slower quarter across the entire industry. Our payroll business continues to add clients as Joe referenced at about 8% year-over-year growth rate.

Turning to slide nine, we continue to see positive results from our ongoing focus on expense control. Our total non-interest expense was down $2.5 million or 2% in 2016. However if you exclude merger and OREO expenses, noninterest expense declined $5.7 million or nearly 5% in 2016, compared to 2015. Ex-business for the year declined nearly across the board driven by lower salaries and benefit costs which were $4.5 million lower than in 2015.

The reduction in expenses and the increase in fee income led to a 28% basis points improvement in the burden ratio to 2.3% in 2016. Likewise the efficiency ratio also improved to 62% for the year compared to over 72% in 2015. As we have said before we remained intently focused on efficiency as we are targeting a burden ratio at or below 2% and an efficiency ratio below 55% and we believe we're making meaningful progress on both of those fronts.

During the first two quarters of 2017 you can expect a little noise in our numbers because we'll be going through the process of integrating our two new banks. Thanks to our efficient and focused operations in IT team the system conversions will be completed in early February, which is a little over a month following the acquisition date. This allowed the faster integration. We expect most projected cost savings will occur in the second quarter with the full value recognized by the third quarter of this year.

Specifically regarding S Bank or Savannah acquisition, we expected additions to the sales force and we think those will offset some of the cost saves in that market. But we'll keep you posted as we move forward with our growth plan there and keep you updated each quarter.

Lastly I want to talk about core deposit funding on slide 10. We continue to focus on growing low cost core deposit fundings and increasing transaction deposit accounts, which we have been able to successfully achieve over the past several years. This slide shows our average deposit balances for the past four years. And we also added period end balances at the end of 2016 to show the effect of the two recent deals.

As you can see for the percentages at the bottom, our deposit mix will remain roughly the same 29% noninterest bearing deposits and 48% transaction accounts. Even after adding in over $400 million of deposits from NBG and S Bank. Excluding the two banks, period end noninterest bearing deposits increased $18 million in the quarter and $83 million year-over-year, while transaction deposits increased $95 million from the third quarter and $118 million year-over-year.

We continue to grow market share in the Atlanta MSA, we continue to strengthen our number one market share in Middle Georgia and we are excited about the tremendous opportunities we feel we have in our new markets as we bring treasury and payroll capability into Augusta, Athens, Gainesville, and Savannah.

This concludes my remarks and I will now turn the discussion over to David.

David Black

Thank you, Sheila and good morning, everyone. Generally 2016 was the year of meaningful and diverse growth coupled with maintaining sound asset quality metrics. Slide 11 leads out our period end loan growth by asset class with and without the effect of the two recent transactions. Excluding the acquisitions organic and PNCI loans grew $254 million or 13% in 2016 and $49 million in the fourth quarter on a point-to-point basis. Organic loans increased $316 million for the year, which was offset by $62 million of contractions and renewals in the PNCI portfolio.

Total loans excluding the two recent acquisitions increased $230 million or $11 million in 2016, which is net of $24 million of contraction and the purchase credit impaired loans, a portfolio that continues to be a source of significant recovery income. New loan funding and advantages on the existing commitments totaled over $400 million in the fourth quarter relatively consistent with prior quarters. In 2016 new loan originations totaled $1.7 billion, which was 12.5% above the 2015 level.

Inclusive of $424 million of loans from NBG and S Bank total loans increased $654 million in 2016 and stand at $2.8 billion at year-end. From a loan mix perspective we remain committed to the commercial real estate group as a core line of business and have the capacity as well as the desire for continued growth CRE. However we also continue to have a consorted effort to grow non-CRE categories. In 2016 total loan growth in our commercial bank in Atlanta, Middle Georgia, and Augusta was up a solid 13% year-over-year. SBA [indiscernible] Finance Group had also meaningfully contributed to non-CRE growth as has Patriot Capital, equipment finance which continues to perform above our modeled assumptions.

Patriot had approximately $40 million of loans outstanding at year-end with a rate and all in rate north of 7.5%. Collectively these efforts coupled with the two acquisitions have increased our geographic diversity as well as lowered the percentage CRE relative to the total loan portfolio. Including NBG and S Bank growth in non-CRE loans was 46% in 2016 double the level of CRE growth, which was up 23% during the year.

Our current CRE concentrations as a percentage of risk based capital inclusive of NBG and S Bank stand at 116% for AD&C and 325% for total CRE relative to our internal policy limits of 150% and 400% respectively.

Transitioning to outlook, we continue to be optimistic about future growth this optimism is at its core driven by the positive fundamental economic trends throughout our Georgia markets. Those of you on the call who are local will be familiar with some of these statistics as our governor barely misses an opportunity to count these accomplishments. But in November for the fourth consecutive year Site Selection Magazine named Georgia as the number one state in the nation that do business, 18 Fortune 500 companies have their headquarters in Georgia and more than 450 Fortune 500 companies have a presence in the state.

Over the last few years several high profile companies have announced corporate original headquarter relocations and expansions in our market. Atlanta has attracted Mercedes Benz USA, State Farm Porch, NCR, Honeywell, Prince and Porche [ph] Group. Middle Georgia has added Tyson Foods and Campbell Tire and Sparta Industries [ph] expansions in Augusta include [indiscernible] Industries and ADP. These announcements are expected to bring thousands of new jobs to the market.

The more minimal that Atlanta, Athens, Gainesville, The Port of Savannah the foregoing cyber security command in Augusta, all collectively give us plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the economic environment and future activity in our markets. As a result our loan pipelines remain healthy.

Wrapping up on slide 12, we highlight another quarter of sound credit metrics, 30 day plus pass due organic loans represented just 6 basis points of loans, down from 9 basis points last quarter. Organic nonperforming loans were $6.2 million, representing 30 basis points of total loans, down 2 basis points from the prior quarter. The allowance as a percentage of organic loans was down 6 basis points to 1.01% covering organic NPAs by over three times.

In the purchase credit impaired portfolio, PCI loans totaled $161 million at the end of the quarter, excluding the additions from NBG and S Bank, legacy PCI loans ended the quarter at $122 million, a 16% year-over-year decline. Other real estate owned was essentially flat in the quarter at $10.9 million after the addition of NBG and S Bank OREO. As Sheila mentioned OREO dispositions in the quarter resulted in net gains after loan collection expenses totaling $127,000. All-in-all we remain very pleased with the performance and overall asset quality of the portfolio.

I will now turn it over to - back to Joe to wrap up.

Joseph Evans

Thank you, David. As I mentioned earlier we continue to make significant progress through our lines of business and growing our market share throughout our footprint. We continue to maintain a very attractive dividend with the yield above 2% and remain very optimistic about the opportunities for capital deployment.

With that operator we can open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] And we have a question from the line of Jennifer Demba with SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Jennifer Demba

Thank you, good morning.

Joseph Evans

Good morning, Jennifer.

Jennifer Demba

Nice quarter. Joe just wondering, what you’re thinking the higher valuations today versus a few months ago mean for your M&A opportunities or other strategic opportunities over the next several months?

Joseph Evans

It’s always easier to buy an accretive deal with a high stock price. So to the extent stock price is higher today than it was couple of months ago, I would think whatever opportunities we were considering before have been enhanced.

Jennifer Demba

Are you seeing any meaningful increase in enquiries or discussions?

Joseph Evans

Yes, as discussions we have no shortage of meaningful discussions going on right now.

Jennifer Demba

My second question is on Patriot, you said you have about $40 million in outstanding at the end of the year and that’s above the budget and plan, where do you think that could go eventually over the next few years?

Thomas Wiley

Jennifer, this is Tom. Joe pointed because he doesn’t want to stick his neck out, but I can be more pleased with the information of Patriot into our company and [indiscernible] Chris and his team and he exceeds, answer your question, I could certainly there finish somewhere around 80 or 90 and take up to 150 or so next couple of years.

Joseph Evans

Again we also need to mention, that we’re still sailing about 25% of that production, which is producing some fee income that is not insignificant, also as Tom alluded Chris [indiscernible] has been a positive influence on this company. Just the efficiency of this distribution channel and a sales focus is having a positive implication on not just his group, but the entire banking group as well.

Jennifer Demba

Thank you

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Kevin Fitzsimmons with Hovde Group. Please go ahead.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

Good morning, everyone.

Joseph Evans

Good morning, Kevin.

David Black

Good morning, Kevin.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

Sheila just probably for you, can you just give us a sense like I understand the point and I appreciate the clarity on the expenses how really to look at it on a run rate basis not only pulling the merger chargers out, but probably pulling that $900,000 consulting charge item assuming that's not going to reoccur. But how should we look at the run rate going forward because you have that item I would assume coming out, you have the layering in of the expense base of the acquisitions I assume first quarter you guys have some elevated payroll and FICA and things like that so how - first quarter to second quarter how should we be thinking about that expense run rate on a quarterly basis?

Sheila Ray

So actually our expenses run in the first quarter and then start trending down. On the legacy bank, you are right I mean we don’t expect to pay $900,000 a quarter and consulting fees and hope I never had to do it again. But when you look going forward and you exclude that kind of thing and you exclude the noise that OREO builds in I think what you are going to see is the legacy bank would run close where we are to be up slightly as we continue to make system enhancements that Joe referenced that we think are important to us as we grow our company to stay competitive and become even more efficient.

NBG and S Bank, NBG has already had some reductions frankly that they did not reply and was recognized in efficiencies and came in a little more efficient, but we’re getting more of that in the first quarter and with S Bank we will also get that. So I think if you look and you said really in that range of probably about going from 28 in change to probably 28 up to about 32 level a quarter is probably a run rate estimate for you just depending on noisy item in the quarter.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

Right, right okay. But and that’s layering in NBG and S Bank as well. Okay, great. That's helpful.

Sheila Ray

They layer those two banks and after some of their expenses come out. Now, some of that would depend on opportunity that we look at in Savannah as I mentioned and we have a plan in place that sometimes your plan is set aside because what’s there is better and can let you do more. So if that happens we’ll keep you informed.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

And those opportunities you are referring to are like hiring additional people. Okay.

Sheila Ray

Yes.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

Great. And just a follow-up on the subject of run rate, when I’m looking accretion income so $10.2 million, $10.3 million this quarter about $2.2 million of that was the close out of loan pools. So we pull that out should I think of about an $8 million it was about $8 million run rate excluding out this quarter and then would that be continuing the trend down or with the addition of two deals does that get propped up a little bit just on the regular contribution of accretion?

Sheila Ray

I would look at the base accretion which went from about $5.2 million to $4.9 million in the quarter as that being a rather normal trend. On recovery income, we had $4 million, $4.1 million last quarter, about $3 million this quarter and I think you will see that come down from next quarter David Black is shaking his yes with me so he agree. So I would not anticipate that we are going to average $3 million a quarter in recovery income next year either.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

And if we close out to finish transaction…

Sheila Ray

Yes, you have already seen some effect four close outs being some of that noise coming down, there were two pool closings this quarter that amounted to $2.2 million. So, I would not add it to - ignore the pool close outs and probably look at the run rate on base accretion being similar to the decline it has been and loan recovery income. What do you think David $1 million to $2 million a quarter?

David Black

Yes Kevin, we're optimistic that there is still significant recovery in income there to be claimed. But the reality is that the total purchase credit impaired portfolio is down on a GAAP basis to $145 million. And so there is really only so much juice to squeeze out of that orange. So I don't think a 3 million [ph] on run rate is sustainable. I would think it was more in closer to the $1 million mark from a run rate perspective at least in the near-term.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

Great, thanks helpful. And one last question on the mortgage revenues, I know you characterize that as seasonal. Should we look at that as something more than seasonal just with what's happened with rates when we look at what it's going to bounce back or when it's going to bounce back going forward?

Sheila Ray

I think we can certainly take that approach. And I could see why you would absence the thought that we still intend to try to continue to grow and build that our presence in our capacity to handle mortgages and producers in Atlanta. Atlanta has a tremendous opportunity as you well know as far as mortgage originators and origination opportunities go. And I think you've got a big percentage of our portfolio that our originations purchased. And some homes that people are buying as oppose to resize. So the lower percentage of production in the refi business peaks up kind of optimistic because of some of the trends David mentioned.

We've got a lot of people moving in and those people are going to buy homes and with job growth. In fact I think that there is a shortage of new homes. So I think there is a real opportunity in Atlanta for the mortgage and in Augusta and Savannah for the mortgage business to continue to grow.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

Okay, thanks. Fair enough.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Nancy Bush with NAB Research. Please go ahead.

Nancy Bush

Good morning. Joe I have a question for you and that's the question about the $4 billion being sort of a milestone size review and 1% ROA in a post-accretion world et cetera. Can you just kind of - because we get answers when we say okay, how big do you need to be. We get a different answer from every CEO. So could we just get your perspective on that?

Joseph Evans

Well yes, from the modeling that has been doing for a number of years. You state it out the accretion list that we have and replace that with traditional revenue metrics. We’d also make expense migrations that it's just been a number that I've been really confident in for a number of years that you get $4 billion that with the infrastructure that we build. And let me add I think the infrastructure we build has the capacity to take us a long way pass $4 billion. But at $4 billion we can generate a sustainable 1% if we don't grow anymore.

Now to the extent that we can take it from $4 billion to $5 billion to $6 billion, $7 billion that range we want to be progressively more efficient. And to the extent that that growth is coming from adding good revenue sources progressively more profitable.

So yes it was - that was just sort of a threshold that modeling has been - that number is just been pretty consistent in my modeling going back a good number of years. It was a near-term goal to get to that. Because I don’t think my opinion if you can't sustainably generate 1% on assets you probably don't have the reason to be here. So yes, I think we did earned our ticket to the dance from the standpoint of being sustainable and we'll see where we go from here.

Nancy Bush

Okay. So I'd ask as a second question another point Sheila that you made. I think you said that the addition of sales team in Savannah would partially offset the cost saves that you had initially anticipated from that deal, can you just give us a little color here?

Sheila Ray

Sure, so the number that we were talking about roughly a $32 million run rate that was referring to what we had in our plans and expectations right now to add to the team in Savannah. If new opportunities arose in our leaders our banking group leader [indiscernible] came and said, we want to do this, we would evaluate that, model it which could affect that expense number. And Savannah’s market that we have a lot of confidence in, as Joe mentioned earlier and we want to grow and build there beyond what we have. So we will be opportunistic at this point the number I mentioned includes what we think is a good safe assumption.

Nancy Bush

Okay, alright. Thank you.

Joseph Evans

If we have the opportunity to pick up a team or something of greater magnitude again, that’s there, there is not another market in Georgia where we would have gone with such a small presence, but we bought a bank in 1990, and some 38 year old Tom Wiley down there to make something happen with it and he has just got some really deep accumulated market experience and market knowledge that we think we can translate into growth and earnings.

Nancy Bush

Alright. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Christopher Nolan with FBR and Company. Please go ahead.

Christopher Nolan

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. David you mentioned was it 325% that CRE plus construction as a percentage of total space capital, did I hear you correctly?

David Black

That’s correct.

Christopher Nolan

Okay, great. And then on capital ratios in general of I guess for Sheila, do you anticipate the company growing at a rate where in excess of its internally generated capital, should we expect capital ratios to decrease as we go through 2017, assuming no further deals?

Sheila Ray

Assuming no further deals, our earnings are going to really support our capital position where we are right now. And so no and I would not assume no further deals personally. What do you think Joe? And I think you get more opportunity and the levers...

Joseph Evans

I’d be disappointed, if we don’t announce something this year that’s a meaningful capital deployment.

Sheila Ray

But in the interim period Chris just to answer your question, our earnings growth will support our capital levels, where they are right now. And we will have some organic growth and one of the things we always modeled and look at as well is what is best for us as far as growth we maintain good liquidity, we have managed some of that liquidity down a little bit, we have a pretty larger investment portfolio. So we can generate more loans and improve our metrics and earnings, but without some growth too, which would then not lever our capital in.

Christopher Nolan

Got you. And then on the reserve ratio, I know it’s down a bit because of the acquisitions, should we expect that to incremental grow through 2017 assuming no further deals?

David Black

Chris this is David. I wouldn’t assume additional credit leverage. The reality is we haven’t had loss content from a non-qualitative factor perspective to support a higher ALLL, but our bias is not going to - where we went to the algorithm that is the reserve modeling and we don’t think about the provisioning as our earnings lever, we think about appropriate level of reserve relative to the portfolio.

Christopher Nolan

Great, thank you. Final question, SBA lending do you anticipate the new Trump administration could affect our program and what do you think would be and if so any sort of potential fallout that could affect your fee income from SBA lending?

Joseph Evans

I have no idea as to what’s going to come out of Trump administration.

Christopher Nolan

Okay, thanks for taking my questions.

Joseph Evans

You’re welcome.

Operator

And the next question comes in line of Tyler Stafford with Stephens, Inc. Please go ahead.

Tyler Stafford

Hey, good morning.

Joseph Evans

Good morning, Tyler.

Tyler Stafford

Hey, Joe. I just wanted to follow back up on your earlier comment about the 1% ROA, ex-accretion income in terms of how we think about it around timing when you hit your burden ratio and efficiency ratio targets should that translate into the 1% core ROA ex-accretion?

Sheila Ray

No, we are going to be better than that when we hit those targets just to be honest with you. So I would say that those targets take us better than 1%. I think 1% is a core bank kind of goal that we’ve had for a while to show that we are sustainable as Joe said and we believe that is attainable in 2017 and with that we think we can start exceeding that. But we are - we feel very good about how those bank ex-PCI business looks for this upcoming year.

Tyler Stafford

Just some on my matches up with you guys what do you have for the core ROA this quarter?

Sheila Ray

We don’t calculate that really.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, thanks.

Sheila Ray

We do internally obviously, but it’s not - there are nuances to that calculation that we have ensure them to get into with works out to other company.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, thank you Sheila.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Steven Comery with Gabelli. Please go ahead.

Steven Comery

Hey guys, thanks for taking my question.

Joseph Evans

Good morning.

Steven Comery

I just want to follow-up on Jennifer’s original question Joe you said it’s easier to be to make accretive deals when the stock price is higher. Are you speaking to accretive to tangible book value or accretive to EPS? And then secondarily is your interest primarily in deposits for institutions or sort of more fee visitors?

Joseph Evans

Whatever your metric is when your stock price is higher, I think you have the opportunity to strike better deals, perfect world we would like to find deal that are both accretive to earnings and accretive to book, but sometimes you have to make few tradeoffs. But whatever the tradeoffs are I think we make fewer tradeoffs with the higher stock price than the lower stock price. The lines of business fee income businesses, we are - deals that you look at from this point forward need to do something special for us.

And you can color that and you probably put those in two categories they either improve our deposit market share in the markets where we already are and comparably with the kind of deposits that we are focused on or they bring a scalable, identifiable revenue stream to us that either enhances something that we are already doing or bring something to the table that’s compatible what we are already been.

So maybe say that another way entering a new market with just a generic bank that is not special in their skill set either with payments and deposits or scalable line of business is not really how our priority list, but yet they’re where we are which translates to making us more efficient and improving our just overall presence and marketability. And adding some more scalable lines of businesses some of those can come with bank deals as the first bank in Augusta or does a mortgage company.

The Bank of Atlanta brought us an SBA business some of that then comes with non-bank deals like Patriot Capital was a non-bank lender Altera Payroll was a payroll company. So we find those things in various shapes and forms, but going forward the deals that we do increasingly are going to bring something unique to us that falls in one of those categories.

Steven Comery

Okay. Thank you very much, it’s pretty comprehensive and congrats on a great quarter.

Joseph Evans

Thank you.

Operator

And there are no further questions Mr. Evans. I now turn the call back over to you sir.

Joseph Evans

Well again, thank you for your kind comments. We do think it was both a good quarter, good year and feel very positive about both the momentum that we have and the environment and marketplace that we are paying in. Thank you and I look forward to talking with you again. Bye.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen that does conclude our call for today. We thank you for your participation everyone have a good rest of the day and you may disconnect your line.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.