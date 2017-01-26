Keystone XL: Investing Implications - Bezek's Daily Briefing

What happens to the US' relationship with Canada?

One of the bigger changes with the Trump administration will be energy policy. The US' oil and gas industries enjoyed great growth during Obama's presidency, but they had far from complete support from the federal government.

It was easy to see that the executive preferred alternative energy, even as fracking boomed. Trump, by contrast, appears to like traditional fossil-fuel energy greatly. His speech today reiterated the need for a stronger domestic fossil fuel industry. And his well-known skepticism of global warming suggests he isn't bound to find environmental concerns to be a show-stopper.

One of Trump's first controversial actions since taking office was to authorize the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, reversing the previous administration's position.

Keystone XL, assuming its built, will offer capacity to bring more than 800,000 barrels of Alberta crude to the US per day. For scale, consider that the US produces just over 9 million barrels a day; thus this pipeline will add almost 10% on top of current US internal capacity.

One clear winner to this should be the refineries (NYSEARCA:CRAK). They'd minted record profits over the past few years as the prices of NYMEX crude (NYSEARCA:USO) consistently sat below Brent crude (NYSEARCA:BNO). This was in large part due to an excess of North American oil capacity, which kept prices depressed compared to the broader global market.

Should Keystone XL be built, we would expect to see more expansion of the Canadian tar sands, thus ensuring more locally-produced oil and less pricier imports heading to US refineries.

On the downside, railroads stand to be a significant loser. Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.B) Burlington Northern Santa Fe stands out as a particularly-effected party, since it has many northern lines that have benefited from a lack of pipeline capacity. BNSF's acquisition exceeded initial expectations in significant part due to the US oil boom. If much of that oil ends up rerouted through new pipelines, that'd be a significant drag for railroads that had been picking up the slack.

Keystone XL's Impact On US/Canada Relations

Talk of NAFTA renegotiation has sparked significant market volatility with one of the US' neighbors. Mexican stocks (NYSEARCA:EWW) have been whipsawed by every development in the ongoing trade and wall-building saga.

The US' relations with Canada have attracted much less media attention, but are worth considering. The Canadian Dollar (NYSEARCA:FXC) has struggled every since oil began its sharp decline; for all of Canada's progress in recent years, it is still quite tied to natural resources:

The Canadian Dollar is off the 2016 lows, but as you can see, it is still trading flatly, and way off parity (100) levels from a few years ago.

Heading into the NAFTA renegotiation, Canada appears to be in a decent bargaining position, since it hasn't run meaningful trade surpluses with the US lately. However, the XL pipeline could throw that balance out of whack. There's nothing like shipping 800,000 barrels of additional oil to a neighbor to swing a trading relationship in your direction.

Trump clearly wants more domestic energy so as to reduce the country's dependence on volatile foreign partners. But would he consider Alberta's oil to be quasi-domestic or coming from a trading opponent, as he's been treating Mexico?

The crux of the matter is that XL could tip Canada back into the trade surplus side of relations with the US, particularly if oil heads back toward $70/barrel. Would Trump punish Canada's manufacturing sector for the increased exports coming out of its oil wells? A Globe & Mail columnist explores the potential consequences:

Just imagine what that could mean for Canada under a new, rewritten NAFTA that triggers a renegotiation whenever the U.S. develops a trade deficit with Canada: when oil prices go up, trade rules for other goods from cars to cattle could be rewritten, creating uncertainty for exporters. It would be a no-win. If Mr. Trump gets the pipeline he wants, Canada could expect NAFTA to be re-opened again. And again.

For now, the safest Canada trade would appear to be going long Alberta-heavier equities while avoiding the more manufacturing-focused provinces. Canada's real estate market is famously hot, however in Alberta, prices corrected due to the oil bust.

This set the stage for REITs such as Dream Office (OTC:DRETF) (D.UN in Canada) to get trashed:

If you think the worst has passed for Canada's energy sector, companies such as that one would be likely winners, and they generally offer much higher yields than you'd get from US office REITs.

Other Alberta-heavier names such as Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTC:PZRIF) and Liquor Stores N.A. (OTCPK:LQSIF) would likely see outsized benefits from Canada's energy patch recovering.

