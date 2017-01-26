Homebuilders Surge On Strong Earnings, Low Inventory Levels

We also note reasons to be cautious. Higher mortgage rates, affordability issues, and permanently impaired opinions of homeownership may continue the trend of “renter nation”.

We highlight several important macroeconomic trends, including demographics and buy/rent economics, that may provide a tailwind to the sector over the coming decade.

Home prices have continued to appreciate at a robust rate while inventory levels of homes for sale continued to dip to multi-decade lows. Affordability, though, is becoming an issue.

The homebuilder sector is on pace for its best week in several years after strong earnings from DR Horton.

Homebuilder Rankings Overview

In addition to our "REIT Rankings" series which includes all 13 REIT sectors, we also cover the homebuilder sector, which we view as a compliment or hedge to a balanced real estate portfolio. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments.

Homebuilders Sector Overview

Below we highlight the 13 largest homebuilders by market capitalization.

"Quality" is a function of the company's average home selling price and the average rating of the school district. Zillow found that, just behind location, school quality is the second most important considerations for single family housing buyers. Crime, walkability, long-term value, and taxes round out the top six home buyer considerations.

Since our quarterly last update titled "As Millennials Return to the 'Burbs, Homebuilders May See Resurgence," homebuilders have climbed roughly 14%. This week, DR Horton, the largest homebuilder, reported an extremely strong quarter. Orders rose nearly 15% and average selling price climbed 2% YoY.

Recent economic data has been favorable for the homebuilders. Existing home sales data from December showed that inventory levels are now at their lowest level since 2005. Case-Shiller showed that home prices continue to appreciate at an above-trend rate of roughly 5%: a result of higher construction costs, low inventory levels, and improving economic conditions.

Homebuilder confidence is near multi-decade highs after taking a leg higher post-election.

Homebuilding Sector Economics

Few industries experienced more extreme levels of booms and busts during the last two decades than the homebuilding sector. The extremely cyclical nature of the industry was on full display during the run-up and aftermath of the Great Recession. From peak to trough, equity values on the broad homebuilding ETF (ITB and XBH) fell as much as 80% and the pain was far worse for smaller homebuilders. The ITB has recovered in recent years, but remains 50% below its 2006 peak.

The homebuilding sector is a highly competitive and fragmented industry. The top ten largest builders account for only a quarter of the total housing starts. As homebuilding is inexorably a 'local' business requiring extensive knowledge of local economic conditions and political capital, homebuilders tend to focus on specific towns and cities within larger geographic areas.

Homebuilders tend to adhere to similar business models: acquire large plots of land, divide the land into several lots, hire local contractors to build, sell through a brokerage network, and repeat the process.

More than anything else, homebuilders are essentially in the land ownership/management business. The largest homebuilders tout their ability to "time" the real estate cycles: buy land in bulk when prices are cheap early in the cycle, and then shorten duration towards the end of the cycle. The ability to actually implement this strategy, however, is far easier said than done.

Recent history reveals that homebuilders tend to do the opposite: overbuild at the end of the cycle, leaving the firm little free cash flow to acquire land when prices are cheap. The outperformance of homebuilders is dependent on its skill (and luck) in managing these assets through the real estate cycle, while construction acumen is secondary. Like REITs, the 20 publicly traded homebuilders tend to focus on particular geographic regions or market segments.

Homebuilding segments can be roughly split into four categories: entry-level, move-up, luxury, and retirement. As construction costs have increased, homebuilders have shifted their focus towards higher-end units which command higher margins.

Housing is a commodity-like business governed by the laws of supply and demand. Net household formation determines incremental demand, while net construction of homes determines incremental supply. Population growth, job growth, growth in household income, and mortgage credit availability are key metrics to estimate demand. On the supply side, housing starts/permits are the key metrics to estimate the total availability of housing units.

Bull Case for Homebuilders

Below, we identify the five most important trends that are positive for the homebuilding sector: demographics, high urban rents, technology, cheap transportation, and green living.

Demographics

Demographics suggest a significant increase in demand for single family housing beginning in 2020, based on historical trends of homeownership preference. The historical average age of a first-time home buyer is 30-34 years old, depending on the region and current economic conditions. From 2020 to 2025, there will be over 1 million more 30-34 year olds than the prior 5 year period. Further, this cohort has experienced far better job prospects and income growth during their mid to late 20s as the prior five-year mini-generation.

Population growth and household formation data also suggest that there is a significant 'backlog' of potential new households.

The source of this backlog is the significant number of millennials that have moved back in with their parents or with other roommates. Economic history suggests that this is a transient trend that should revert to the mean after a sustained period of economic growth and improving conditions.

Urban Cost of Living & Buy/Rent Economics

The rent is too damn high! Across the United States, apartment rents are up over 15% since 2011, and the price increase is many multiples higher in the most "millennial-friendly" cities like New York, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Rent growth has outpaced income growth every year since the beginning of the recession.

The economic of homeownership has also significantly improved from the levels leading up to the housing boom based on rent versus buy metrics. At the peak of the boom in 2006, homeowners were paying almost twice as much in mortgage payments as they would if they rented. The mortgage payment-to-rent ratio reached parity in the aftermath of the recession in 2012 as home prices bottomed. Since then, housing affordability has weakened as home price appreciation has outpaced rental growth. By the end of 2016, homeowners are paying about 25% more in mortgage payments than rental payments.

Technology: Distributed Workforce

Distributive workforce technologies continue to lessen the need to have a physical presence in the office. Gallup found that 2015 saw a significant increase in telecommuting: 37% of adults have tele-commuted for their job, up from 9% in 1995. More firms are permitting their workforce to work from home several days per week. As aggregate weekly commute time is a significant factor in the choice between urban and suburban living, the requirement to commute to the city only two or three days per week changes the economics of this decision and makes suburban living more attractive.

Cheap Transportation

The current urbanization trend actually began slightly before the Great Recession, partly due to the rise in gasoline prices. Gasoline rose from $2 per gallon in 2005 to over $4 in many areas by 2008. Below we inverted gasoline prices on total vehicle sales and identify the inverse relationship between gas prices and car demand. As oil prices have fallen amid a global supply glut, vehicle sales have reached record levels. Again, this has changed the economics of suburban living.

The last five years has been the strongest sustained period of car sales since the early 1990s, a period often associated with the 'suburbanization' of America.

"Greenification" of the Suburbs

At the turn of the prior decade, the general consensus among green-minded millennials was that "suburban sprawl" was a significant environmental concern and that high density urban-living was the ideal lifestyle choice. This sentiment has shifted in the last several years as the carbon-footprint of suburban living has decreased dramatically with the proliferation of residential solar and electric car technologies. Within the next decade, we expect the suburbs to gain further acceptance among the green-crowd and may become the preferred lifestyle choice.

(SEIA/GTM Research)

(Electric Drive Transportation Association)

Bear Case for Homebuilders

At this point, it may seem like homebuilders are a slam-dunk. But, there is reason to be cautious about the industry. We identify five trends that should raise concern for investors: home price affordability, permanently impaired opinions of homeownership, construction price inflation, high levels of student debt, and continuation of tight credit standards.

Below, Freddie Mac surveyed three housing economists to opine on the "Drivers of Homeownership." Opinions are mixed, but the consensus is that there are significant impediments that are causing a long-term sustained decline in the willingness or ability to own a home.

(Freddie Mac)

Homes Are Still Unaffordable for First Time Buyers

Home prices have corrected too quickly, rising nearly 40% off the lows in early 2012 in just four years. Nationally, prices are just 10% off the peak-bubble-highs and have exceeded bubble-levels in many markets. The National Association of Realtors began tracking a Housing Affordability Index in 2013, which we inverted and plotted against home prices in the chart below. As home prices have risen, home prices have once again become unaffordable for the majority of potential new home buyers. Home prices will need to moderate or fall compared to average household income for these potential millennial buyers to make the jump to homeownership.

Permanently Impaired Opinions of Homeownership

Homeownership reached multi-decade lows in 2016 at 62.9% after reaching record highs of nearly 70% during the bubble in 2005. It is possible that the housing-related pain during the Great Recession may have permanently altered the perception of homeownership, or that the relentless growth in homeownership between 1995 through 2005 exceeded long-term optimal levels, which may be closer to 60-65%.

Economists surveyed by Freddie Mac believe that we are still above the optimal homeownership range. Many economic models anticipate that homeownership may decline below 50% by 2050, while fewer models anticipate the rate to increase back towards record highs. We should note that homeownership rates in the United States are roughly in line with the average of developed nations.

(Freddie Mac)

Construction Price Inflation

In simple terms, homebuilders capture the spread between undeveloped land and developed land. Their margins are dependent upon three major factors: the price they buy, the cost to develop, and the price they sell.

Construction prices continue to increase due to a shortage of skilled construction labor and a restricted availability of large, undeveloped plots of land in attractive markets. Restrictive zoning laws and the "not-in-my-backyard" sentiment among local communities also restricts the available supply of land that can be developed, making available plots more expensive. Below we charted the inflation in construction costs, per the Census Bureau's Construction Price Inflation, which we indexed to 2012 levels and plotted against the Case Schiller home price index. While home prices have outpaced construction costs since 2012, the last two years have seen a pick up in construction costs relative to home price gains, which tends to squeeze homebuilder margins.

(Hoya Capital, Case/Schiller Index, Census Data)

Mortgage Credit Markets Remain Far Tighter

Mortgage credit availability has loosened considerably since 2011, but the chart below shows the drastic tightening of mortgage credit standards in the post-Great Recession environment. Investors should not expect a return to the ridiculous sub-prime credit availability levels of 2003-2006 as mortgage lending standards and documentation requirements are closely scrutinized by regulators.

( Mortgage Bankers Association; Powered by Ellie Mae's AllRegs® Market Clarity®)

Student Debt Is Delaying Homeownership

$1.4 trillion. The total student debt outstanding is now $1.4 trillion dollars up from $0.6 trillion in 2006. Surveys conducted by the National Association of Realtors continue to find that student debt significantly delays homeownership by as much as five years. 42% of 18 to 30 year olds currently have student debt outstanding according to Harvard IOP.

Bottom Line: Where Homebuilders Fit in a Real Estate Portfolio

The Great Recession highlighted the critical importance of the single family housing sector on the national and global economy. Beneath the blame-game and the complex jargon of CDOs and credit default swaps, the housing bust was a simple condition of oversupply: too many homes and not enough people to fill them. The massive leverage-fueled bubble that drove the preceding run-up between 1995 and 2005 needed only a small puncture to pop, in this case, a small decline in home prices, resulting from the supply-glut. The recession was a punch to the nose of the real estate industry for both homebuilders and asset owners like REITs. Homebuilders appear more disciplined and attuned to the reality that home prices are not automatically destined to continually increase.

From a real estate portfolio management perspective, we view homebuilders as an effective compliment to a position in rental housing REITs as these investments generally respond in an inverse manor to total housing starts. Asset owners like REITs have more pricing power when there is less supply, while supply growth is indicative of strong volumes for homebuilders.

This relationship is highlighted below in the rolling correlations between the homebuilder index, ITB, and Mid-America Apartments (NYSE:MAA), which we view as the most comparable REIT based on geographic and quality focus. Other apartment REITs like Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB) show similar low-correlation properties.

Let us know in the comments if you would like us to expand on any part of the analysis and to check out all of our REIT Rankings located on our author page.

Stocks mentioned: DR Horton (NYSE:DHI), Lennar (NYSE:LEN), Pulte (NYSE:PHM), NVR (NYSE:NVR), Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), CalAtlantic (NYSE:CAA), Taylor Morrison (NYSE:TMHC), Tri Pointe (NYSE:TPH), KB Homes (NYSE:KBH), Meritage (NYSE:MTH), MDC Holdings (NYSE:MDC), WCI Communities (NYSE:WCIC), and M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO), iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:ITB), SPDR Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of our research is for educational purpose only, always provided free of charge exclusively on Seeking Alpha. Recommendations and commentary are purely theoretical and not intended as investment advice. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. For investment advice, consult your financial advisor.