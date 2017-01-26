Offshore Drilling - Odfjell Secures One-Well Contract With The Drillship Deepsea Metro I

The recent positive momentum that the offshore drilling stocks have had since December 2016 is not surprising but illogical indeed.

New contracts in the deep waters segment have been reduced to just a few rare events, unfortunately.

Investment thesis:

New contracts in the deep waters segment have been reduced to just a few rare events, unfortunately. They are generally small in duration for 1 to 3 wells, at a day rate close to break even which is often undisclosed. The Odfjell contract I am reporting today is typical of this worrying trend that may linger another 12 months.

Many new investors have been attracted to the offshore drilling segment recently, without understanding the real dynamic of the sector versus the Oil and Gas producers. Yes, oil prices are now solidly in the $50's and it is a positive for the oil industry.

However, when it comes to offshore drillers it is not enough, and oil prices need to reach the $60 per barrel level. Without this push to higher oil prices, the benefits of $55 oil prices cannot really trickle down from the oil majors to the oil service, excluding the shallow waters segment and of course the US shale which allow CapEx to turn faster to cash flow.

The question is whether the oil prices can effectively breach the $60 per barrel barrier, and if oil majors intend to invest again in the offshore segment.

To answer to the first question, is not so easy at all. OPEC and non OPEC are committed to cutting oil production by a significant number that may be around 1.5 MBOPD. However, on the other side, we have Countries who will be increasing production significantly such as Libya and of course the USA.

A quick look at the recent production numbers for the USA are quite impressive and we are now back to nearly 9 MBOPD again. Furthermore, it is easy for Saudi Arabia to reduce production because it owns the production, but if we look at Iraq, it is more difficult because the production is often owned by oil majors, especially in the South and consequently, the Government has a limited control of what is produced and sold.

On the other hand, offshore drilling is an important part of the long-term equation and many oil majors have indicated that they will start to invest again in this segment in 2017. However, it will take time to see the new increase in exploration CapEx in 2017 to translates to contracts.

This status quo is expected to stretch without a real breakthrough in 2017. EIA forecasts $53 per barrel in 2017 on average and $58 per barrel in 2018 (WTI).

On January 12, 2017, EIA wrote that crude oil prices are expected to increase slightly through 2017 and 2018.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Short-Term Energy Outlook, January 2017 Note: Confidence interval derived from options market information for the five trading days ending Jan. 5, 2017. Intervals not calculated for months with sparse trading in near-the-money options contracts

Thesis:

The recovery potential will take several months at the minimum, and we should be vigilant and look for "green shoots". However, due to the oil prices situation and a crippling oversupply of rigs, any recovery will be a long U shape. Thus, only competitive rigs and strong companies such as Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Noble (NYSE:NE), Ensco (NYSE:ESV) or Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) will be able to harvest what will be available, in my opinion.

Commentary:

Yesterday, January 25, 2017, we learned from OffshoreEnergyToday the following:

Odfjell Drilling has secured a one-well contract for the ultra-deepwater drillship, Deepsea Metro I. The drillship has been hired by Galoc Production Company W.L.L., a subsidiary of Nido Petroleum Limited, for drilling offshore Philippines. According to Odfjell, the Deepsea Metro I will be contracted for one firm well of approximately 3 weeks in duration and one optional side track. The contract period will be approximately 4-5 weeks with a start window of 1-31 March 2017. The company did not provide the financial details of the contract. Deepsea Metro I is owned by Golden Close Maritime Corp. Ltd., a company owned by Deep Sea Metro Ltd., which is a joint venture between Metro Exploration (60%) and Odfjell Drilling (40%). Odfjell Drilling is the manager of the vessel. The drillship previously worked for Petronas in Malaysia.

My guess is that the drillship will be used for the Sector SC14C bought by Nido in December 2014. Please read the OET article on December 12, 2014. Please click here.

Otto Energy has executed a deal with Nido Petroleum to sell Galoc Production Company (GPC), the holder of Otto's 33% stake in the Galoc oil field, located in Service Contract 14 C1 offshore the Philippines.

The duration of the contract is about 30-day with some option. This is very low, yet it is really typical of what is left in this deepsea segment at the moment.

Conclusion:

The market has no memory and no understanding of the fundamental this is a well-known fact and it is what we see here again.

Analysts who are not really neutral are pushing the market to buy anything related to oil creating unbalance. We are experiencing this unbalance now, but it invariably comes back to fundamental at one point. The same analysts will be fast to notice the gap, when it will be time to profit from the facts.

Long-term it is another story and I am more bullish for the offshore drilling sector, assuming picking the ones who are likely to survive of course. We should be aware of this dynamic and apply an adequate trading strategy to profit, for a change, instead to be the innocent victim.

