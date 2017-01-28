High-Dividend Stock Yields 14%, Strong Dividend Coverage, Goes Ex-Dividend Soon, Below Book Value

If you've read any of our articles, you've probably heard us drone on and on about the virtues of long-term contracts, and how key they are for supporting distributions. They offer stable, predictable cash flow, which gives you peace of mind that your quarterly payouts will keep coming.

Sometimes, however, we run across a company which has a little "extra sauce" on top of its tasty, long-term contract cash flows. Such is the case with Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP), a stock which we've owned for quite some time now and which we've also placed in certain advisory clients' accounts.

Profile: Monaco-based Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. owns, operates and acquires crude oil tankers, refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers and liquefied petroleum gas tankers. The company charters its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners and large vessel operators. It IPO'd in November 2014.

In addition to having its base of contract fees, NAP also has a profit-sharing arrangement with its general partner, Navios Maritime Midstream Partners GP LLC, which, in turn, is owned by Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA).

(Source: NAP site)

Profit Sharing: In 2016, this profit sharing arrangement brought in $4.9M to NAP's coffers, resulting in an additional $.23/unit free cash flow.

Under the profit sharing arrangement, NAP earns from 35% to 50% of the profits for day rates above certain thresholds for its vessels. In addition to this arrangement, NNA also has given NAP a two-year backstop minimum day rate guarantee for three of its vessels:

-Shinyo Ocean $38,400.00

-Shinyo Kannika $38,025.00

-Nave Celeste $35,000.00

Management gave this fleet update on this week's earnings release:

The Nave Celeste has been chartered out to an oil-major for one year at a rate based on the BITR TD3-TCE index. Navios Midstream will receive 100% of the index rate up to $37,525 net per day and 50% of any amount in excess of $37,525 net per day. The contract provides a minimum rate of $17,775 net per day. Pursuant to the backstop agreement in place, Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation has provided a backstop commitment at a rate of $35,000 net per day until December 2018. The Shinyo Ocean and the Shinyo Kannika have been placed in a VLCC pool for a minimum period of three months. Pursuant to the backstop agreement in place, Navios Acquisition has provided a backstop commitment at a rate of $38,400 net per day until January 2019 for the Shinyo Ocean and at a rate of $38,025 net per day until February 2019 for the Shinyo Kannika. (Source: NAP Q4 '16 release)

Distributions: On its Q4 '16 earnings release this week, management just declared the distribution based upon Q4 '16 earnings - they held it steady again at $.4225; the same level it has been since November 2015.

Our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables track NAP's price and current dividend yield (in the Services section).

(Although NAP is an MLP, unitholders receive 1099s, instead of K-1s, which can make things easier at tax time, and part of the income is sheltered as return of capital).

NAP's management uses a metric called operating surplus, which subtracts net cash interest paid and capex from EBITDA to determine its distribution coverage.

They also use Cash Available for Distribution as an additional coverage metric. (CAD usually equals around the amount of money that is distributed to all common, subordinated, and general partner unitholders each quarter.)

(Source: NAP Q4 '16 report)

We put together the table below to illustrate how NAP's two distribution coverage metrics work. It achieved a trailing TTM 1.15x coverage factor for total distributions to ALL units in 2016, based upon operating surplus.

Looking at just the common units vs. cash available for distribution, it had a 2.20x coverage factor. Like most companies, NAP's coverage factors vary on a quarterly basis, but it has had ample coverage using either metric.

Management's table below shows the operating surplus coverage breakdown for total and common units for the upcoming Q4 '16 distribution:

(Source: NAP Q4 '16 report)

Earnings: The Q4 percentages below look poor, but here's why. Profit sharing is very lumpy on a quarterly basis due to variations in vessel day rates. For example, in Q4 '16, the time charter equivalent - TCE was $40,719 vs. $45,940 for Q4 '15.

This dropped profit sharing by $3.5M in Q4 '16 vs. Q4 '15, which is just about the same amounts that revenue, EBITDA and operating surplus dropped.

That big $3.5M profit sharing contribution in Q4 '15 pushed NAP's revenue, EBITDA and operating surplus to record highs, making for a tough comp in Q4 '16.

In 2016, revenue grew 10%, EBITDA grew over 6%, while the distribution/unit grew only 1.20%. Total distribution coverage (for common, subordinated and general partner units), based upon operating surplus, slipped from 1.32x to 1.15x.

However, common unit coverage actually improved, from 2.13x to 2.20x, based upon the ratio of cash available for distribution to common distributions paid.

Total common units only grew by 3.56% in 2016.

So, the question is, will there be more profit sharing in NAP's future? Management had this to say on yesterday's earnings call:

Overall, we believe we have a solid revenue base for distribution to our unit holders along with upside to the profit sharing arrangement which earned us about $4.9 million in the year 2016."

OK, that's not a terribly specific statement implying more profit sharing right away, but the bit about "solid revenue base" is correct - in Q4 '16, without any profit sharing, NAP covered its distributions to ALL units by a 1.13x factor and also covered its common units payout by a 2.17x factor.

Management actually did get more specific about 2017 and 2018 on the earnings call:

Navios Midstream has currently contracted out 100% of its available days for 2017 and 2018 expecting to generate revenues, including the backstop commitment provided by Navios Acquisition, of approximately $86.7M and $86.6M for 2017 and 2018, respectively. The average expected daily charter-out rate for the fleet is $39,580 and $39,559 for 2017 and 2018, respectively." On the cost side, operating and related costs are fixed through 2018 as well. Further, we have no forward growth capex commitments, and we have no debt maturities until 2020. All of our vessels are fixed on long-term time charters with an average remaining duration of 4.3 years."

Tailwinds: NNA extended NAP's purchase options for these three vessels to 11/18/2018, giving NAP more time to make these potential dropdowns work.

On the earnings call, CEO Frangou responded to an analysts' question about future dropdowns:

Asset values continue to look very - they look attractive and we are seeing in two ways. We may even see a replacement of vessel. Meaning, maybe we'll replace a mobile and the vessels as we see attractive related value, all even on acquiring new vessels."

So, it may be that NAP updates its fleet by replacing older vessels in addition to acquiring newer vessels. There was no specific time frame mentioned; however, it did refer to its strong balance sheet, which puts it in a good position for future acquisitions. (See Financials and Debt sections at the end of article for more details.)

Although NAP has no direct exposure to energy prices, the global oil market is an important factor in tanker demand. Global oil demand has steadily increased since 2012:

We found an interesting article from early January '17 about China's demand:

Tanker owners could benefit from a further increase in China's demand for oil imports, says shipbroker Charles R. Weber in a relative feature. According to the shipbroker, for much of 2016, there were concerns that the slowing pace of Chinese economic growth and burgeoning refined product stocks would lead to a softening in China's appetite to import oil. 'However, we estimate that China's full year imports are set to increase by 9%.' A number of factors which have contributed to the recovery in crude oil imports. These include the decline in Chinese crude oil production, the revival of refinery throughputs and the drive to add to strategic oil reserves. The shipbroker added that the 'rise of the independent teapot refinery has been a market‐transforming phenomenon in 2016, emerging as a brand new source of crude oil demand growth. This group of refineries accounts for about 30% of total present Chinese refinery capacity - we think that China's strategic stockpiling is still not completed and will continue to be an important source of crude oil demand growth - at least while oil prices remain relatively low.'" (Source:Hellenic Shipping News)

NAP's management observed on the Q4 earnings call, that:

Chinese imports have more than doubled since January of 2009, representing a 14% CAGR. Chinese crude imports reached an all-time record of 8.6 million barrels per day in December and have averaged 7.6 million barrels a day which represented almost 1 million barrel per day increase or a 13% over 2015. Additionally, refinery openings going forward should add about 1.1 million barrels per day in crude demand by the end of this year with a further 2.4 million barrels per day to come on stream in 2018 to 2020."

The still relatively low Chinese per capita consumption of oil would certainly support ongoing growth in Chinese oil demand:

(Source: NAP Q4 '16 report)

Another long-term tailwind is a growing order imbalance for the global tanker fleet. Management said on the earnings call:

Forecast for net fleet growth for 2017 is approximately 31 VLCCs or approximately 4.5%. Deliveries are expected to be less than the number of VLCCs needed for the expected increase in demand and are also that the current order book of 99 vessels due to 2019 is less than 171 vessels that are 15 years of age who are older."

(Source: NAP Q4 '16 report)

Analysts' targets: NAP has outperformed the market over the past year, month and year to date.

However, analysts' price targets haven't kept pace with NAP's performance, which leaves NAP at around 8% below analysts' high price target of $13.00.

Valuations: Last week, we began coverage of Ocean Yield ASA, (OTCPK:OYIEF) - another relatively new tanker company in the high dividend stock universe. Unlike NAP, OYIEF uses P/E and adjusted EPS payout ratio as its earnings and coverage metrics.

By the way, trying to compare a lot of tanker stocks' valuations and dividend coverage metrics is pretty much like herding cats - they all use different metrics. It's a great exercise if you're having too much fun in life, or if you can't get to sleep.

In spite of its overperformance, NAP is still selling at less than Book Value.

Financials: We've updated this financials table for tankers, which also lists metrics for DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT), Euronav (NYSE:EURN), Teekay (NYSE:TK) and OYIEF.

These metrics are much easier to compare, so we put together this mixed group, some of whom are, unlike NAP and OYIEF, mostly spot market operators.

NAP has one of the lowest debt/equity ratios in the group, and its current ratio is the best by far, at 9.94. Its ROA and ROE also look respectable, vs. this small mixed group. Its net debt/EBITDA is in the middle of the pack:

Debt and Liquidity: As of 12/31/16, NAP had a 30.7% net debt/capitalization ratio, which gives it room for future dropdown acquisitions.

NAP has no debt maturities until 2020.

(Source: NAP Q4 '16 report)

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.