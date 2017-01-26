Exxon Mobil: About The Debt

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has a significant amount of debt. This shouldn't come as a shock to anyone as the balance has been quite clear throughout the downturn. Fortunately, Exxon Mobil has a fantastic management team that knows how properly operate in down cycles and conserve cash flow for the most important items. However, that doesn't mean the company isn't without its fair share of problems and it's important to dig in to them often in order to make sure that the face value stability actually holds up.

Source: Exxon Mobil

Performance Review

A very interesting note came out earlier this week by an analyst from UBS who said that Exxon Mobil will lag on a global production basis and that this lag will cause a lag in the stock relative to peers. First, let's provide some historical perspective to peers. Chevron (NYSE:CVX), over the last five years, is the leader of the major O&G companies. Exxon Mobil is largely flat over the time period, but still well ahead of BP (NYSE:BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B). So, to make a claim like that is quite surprising because Exxon Mobil is doing quite OK in light of these performance returns.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Even though XOM has put up a cumulative 0.68% in the last five years, that's net of the 3%+ dividend averaged over the entire period. So, actually, the return is over 15%, even with one of the worst downturns in commodity prices in recent history. So, I think shareholders really have to take these reports with a grain of salt.

Naturally, past performance isn't always indicative of future performance, so perhaps this note is coming from the perspective that the major company that is Exxon Mobil did not take full advantage of the downturn by scooping up assets of smaller companies at fire sale prices. How could they? Just because they're a large company, doesn't mean their immune to downturns - that's an illogical way of thinking.

Yet, better late than never. Exxon Mobil recently announced that they're acquiring companies owned by the Bass family, which will effectively double its Permian Basin output. So much for lagging behind peers in terms of production. This is especially lucrative as the Permian has one of the lowest costs per barrel in the entire country and is arguably the best basin to operate in. This is also no small acquisition and perhaps that makes up for lost time. The deal value is over $6.6 billion in cash and XOM stock.

Now, to the analyst's credit, this acquisition is coming quite late. This move should've been made last January or February, however far too much uncertainty was present then, so I doubt M&A was even on the table for a majority of O&G companies, unless deals had already been in closing. Perhaps that's a driving reason behind why the stock has been

Source: Bloomberg

Debt: Will It Come Down?

When you have $30 billion in debt, you're bound to have a pressure on your bottom line when it comes to interest expense. Unfortunately for Exxon Mobil, a strong majority of their debt is due within the next ten years, with the first five years being quite significant. There's close to $3 billion due this year, $4.5 billion due next year, and close to $4 billion due in 2019. Let's also keep in mind that the company is paying nearly $1 billion in cash to fund the Bass acquisition. This is about an 18% reduction in the Q3 reported cash balance, but nothing that would absolutely break liquidity, especially considering divestment inflows should provide a partial offset, as we'll see on the upcoming Q4 report.

Source: Bloomberg

Now, before the comments section starts presenting strongly worded arguments, have no fear because the company can absolutely meet these obligations. Direct support of this is found in the Q3 reported free cash flow level of $1.95 billion. Annualized out, that's nearly $8 billion available for whatever purposes the company sees fit. That also means that the near $3 billion in debt due this year is easily payable. With current commodity levels, this company is sitting quite comfortable. However, to make the most of daily operations, it would be great for shareholders to witness a strong debt reduction, whereby excess cash flows this year are directed towards paying down debt in later years and reducing the overall interest expense each quarter.

Why? Keep in mind that the current yield is 3.51% and the company received criticism by that same UBS analyst for having a lower yield than peers by a few percentage points. Free cash flow and lower debt levels means a higher dividend or buybacks, but I'd likely expect the company to prioritize the dividend.

Conclusion

Whether or not Exxon Mobil will underperform peers remains to be seen. Companies like BP and Shell have higher levels of leverage which should propel returns, but certainly XOM isn't without its fair share of debt capital. A material reduction would be a very positive development for this company and will lead to greater returns for shareholders down the road. Exxon Mobil is also just under a week away from reporting earnings, so look out for the report on Jan. 31.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B, XOM, CVX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.