Citi: This Bank Trade Is Overdone

Earnings season kicked off a couple of weeks ago with Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) reporting the first set of bank earnings. The following week was followed up by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Citigroup (NYSE:C). The first three stocks didn't move much on the back of their earnings reports and eventually the entire sector started to fade in the early parts of the following week. I was short Goldman calls at the January $240 strike and that decision panned out very well. I just felt that the banks ran up too much in a very short amount of time that there was hardly any more room for them to grow.

The climb from November till now had to bake in the move in the interest rate hikes and the earnings reports. There just wasn't another catalyst in plain sight that could cause these banking stocks to head higher. Don't get me wrong, the entire sector is still undervalued but the strength of the momentum has just found a weak spot for now. I made out on collecting the premiums for the Goldman call I wrote and added fuel to my bearish sentiment by adding Citi to the fire.

Ciit gets a lot more of their income from outside the U.S. so they are more susceptible to the foreign currency headwinds than the likes of a BofA which would have caused the stock to slump. So what I did was go short the March $60 call and collected $1.67 for it while going long the $62.50 call in March for $0.93. Overall I netted $0.74 on the deal and if the trade completely explodes in my face I lose out on the $2.50 spread between $60 and $62.50 for a total loss of $1.76. That to me felt like a risk I was willing to take considering that I don't believe there are any other catalysts for the stock that can happen between now and March expiration. I believe the next interest rate hike will not happen until at least April, and the next time Citi reports will be in April, hence my comfort in going short the $60 call.

With this trade I basically took advantage of the high options premiums betting that the stock would either drop or that it would be curbed in a worst case scenario. Even in a doomsday scenario I backstopped it at $62.50.

The one thing that could create my doomsday scenario is if President Trump begins the rhetoric about deregulating the banks. He is the one wild card that nobody can really account for right now, hence the backstop at $62.50. From a technical analysis perspective there are a couple of things that concern me now about the action in the stock price however. Though the stock is still about $2.31 away from hitting that $60 mark, take a look at the RSI indicator at the top of the graph below. It bounced from an oversold condition on Monday the 23rd which is a bullish sign. The other concerning thing is the blue bars on the MACD chart at the very bottom, those have started to get shorter, meaning there is some bullish movement overall in the name. The damning factor will become if the black line crosses above the red line on the MACD chart, which makes an extremely bullish signal.

Now, the key is that every prudent investor or entrepreneur must have an exit strategy. If I truly feel that the rally in Citi can continue then I could buy back that $60 call right now for $1.00 which would give me a $0.67 gain but continue to be long the $62.50 call. I'm going to wait it would and see if the black line crosses above the red line on the MACD chart. By waiting it out I believe the option premium on the $60 call can decay even further and I can perhaps buy it at a lower price.

Citi reported earnings the day after I made the trade. On the surface the results were mixed at best with the company missing on the top line but beating on the bottom line. There were mixed reviews as Shock Exchange believed the results were a disappointment while Stone Fox believed the results were decent. The bottom line was manufactured through share repurchases and to me those are not quality bottom line numbers if they had to be manufactured. Shares were only higher by 0.5% at the start of trading just after the results were announced. Time will tell if this trade is going to work out in my favor or not. Thanks for reading and I look forward to your comments!

