Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment's (DDE) CEO Denis McGlynn on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:DDE)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 26, 2017 9:30 AM ET

Executives

Denis McGlynn - President and Chief Executive Officer

Tim Horne - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Welcome and thank you for standing by. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. This call is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this point.

Now, I’ll turn the meeting over to your host Mr. Denis McGlynn. Sir, you may begin.

Denis McGlynn

Thank you and good morning, everyone. I’m joined by Tim Horne, our CFO, who is going to read our forward-looking statement disclaimer and then we will get underway.

Tim Horne

In order to help you understand the company and its results, we may make certain forward-looking statements. It is possible the company’s actual results might differ from any predictions we make today. Additional information regarding factors that could cause such differences appear in the company’s SEC filings.

Denis McGlynn

Thanks, Tim. Well, our results for the fourth quarter and for the year reflect the continuing challenges the company and our fellow Delaware casinos face with the formula for gaming revenue distribution within the state.

In calendar year 2016, Dover Downs generated $77 million for the state and the horsemen, while the company carried more than $180 million in expenses and was left with less than one half of one percent profit margin.

Exacerbating the state’s unbalanced gaming revenue sharing formula is the astounding increase in healthcare cost imposed upon employers. Our cost to provide healthcare coverage to our employees has grown by almost $0.75 million in the past few years. While at the same time, our employees themselves are burdened with paying almost 30% of monthly healthcare premiums.

The Delaware Gaming Industry has generated $3.8 billion that has gone directly to the State’s General Fund over the years and has become an employer for almost 4,500 mostly Delaware citizens in order to protect this valuable contribution of revenue and employment for the State. It’s our hope that a restructuring of the relationship with the State will be undertaken during the current legislative session.

I’m going to turn it over to Tim now for his review of the financials.

Tim Horne

Well, the fourth quarter results were impacted by several things slightly lower gaming volumes, a lower table game hold percentage, extremely lucky sports betting patrons, lower convention volume and changed timing of our sister companies NASCAR race weekend and higher healthcare costs across the Board, as Dennis mentioned. If you look at the fourth quarter statement of earnings, you’ll see our total revenues of $44.2 million, were down about 4% compared to the fourth quarter of last year.

Gaming revenues, which consist of slot and table win and then to a lesser extent harsh racing and sports betting commissions decreased 4% compared to last year to about $37.5 million, largely the result of lower hold percentages for table games and sports wagering during the quarter.

Our slot win was fairly close to the fourth quarter of last year, was down a little more than 1%. MGM opened in the National Harbor on December 8. And while they may have had a small effect on the numbers for the balance of the month, the fact that it encompass to holiday season makes it a little hard to quantify. But in any case, it’s entirely too early to assess what impact they may have on us going forward though it doesn’t appear to be dramatic so far.

All in all, our slot performance was better than the State as a whole and was right in line with the Mid-Atlantic region. Our table win was down a little more than 7%. Table drop was down just over 3%, but our whole percentage was also down about a point compared to last year, leading to the revenue decline.

Adding to that, the quarter was an unlucky one for the State and sports betting. While not typically too meaningful from an overall revenue standpoint, the State as a whole, and even Las Vegas with their NFL gambling saw nice pay days for players. Our race and sports revenues were down about $0.75 million as a result.

Regarding operating profits, the continued effect of the extremely high gaming taxes on lower volume, lower holds for tables and sports wagering, obviously, led to a compression of our gaming margins, which were down compared to last year to about 3.2%, primarily from the impact of fixed costs on the lower win. Other operating revenues, which are net of promotional allowances is about $4.5 million in both periods, consist of our cash hotel, food and beverage and other miscellaneous revenues and they were down just over 4%, or about $300,000 compared to last year.

Two-thirds of that decrease is from lower cash rooms this year on the fact that the Thursday and Friday of our sister companies NASCAR weekends fell into third quarter this year and also from lower convention rooms compared to last year. Balances from slightly lower food and beverage revenue mostly attributable to the same two things; race weekend timing and lower convention volume.

The good news is, we do see convention volume picking up as we head into 2017. The lower revenue combined with our health costs this year led to the lower gross profit margins for non-gaming activities compared with the fourth quarter of last year. Our hotel occupancy was 81% compared to about 84% for the fourth quarter of last year, and our pure cash rate was $126 for the quarter.

G&A expenses were higher for the fourth quarter from higher employee costs, but we’re down for the year as a whole compared to last year. So our EBITDA for the quarter was just under $1.7 million versus $3.2 million last year, and that decrease is basically from the lower gaming revenue and slightly higher marketing costs, as well as lower non-gaming results.

Interest expense was $202,000 lower than last year from lower average borrowings offset by slightly higher rates. You can see, we had a net loss of $291,000 for the quarter, which is $0.01 per diluted share compared with net earnings of $768,000, or $0.02 per share last year.

Regarding the attached balance sheet, the only thing I’ll point out is that our total debt was $25.25 million at the end of the year and was reduced by $2.25 million this quarter. Net debt remains classified here, as the facility currently expires on September 30th of 2017. Also attached is cash flow statement for the year. You’ll see our operating cash for the 12-month period was about $10.4 million, which is slightly higher than last year, primarily from lower operating earnings offset by lower cash paid for interest in taxes and the timing of other payments.

We had $2.8 million of capital spending for the year and paid down $6.25 million of our debt. Our expectation for capital spending in 2017 is currently for between $2.5 million to $3 million, with the bigger items being phase one of the hotel rooms refresh project, Wi-Fi improvements on the property, and food and beverage and other IT equipment purchases.

That concludes our prepared remarks and our fourth quarter call Thank you for your interest.

Operator

That concludes today’s conference. Thank you all for joining. You may now disconnect.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.