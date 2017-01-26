Park Sterling's (PSTB) CEO James Cherry on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Park Sterling Corporation (NASDAQ:PSTB)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 26, 2017 8:30 am ET

Executives

Donald E. Pickett - Controller

James C. Cherry - CEO

Donald K. Truslow - CFO

Bryan F. Kennedy III - President

Nancy J. Foster - EVP and Chief Risk Officer

Analysts

Tyler Stafford - Stephens Inc.

Stephen Scouten - Sandler O'Neill

Nancy Bush - NAB Research

William Wallace - Raymond James

Christopher Marinac - FIG Partners

Donald E. Pickett

Thank you, operator. During this call, forward-looking statements will be made regarding Park Sterling's future operational and financial performance. The forward-looking statements should be considered within the meaning of the applicable securities laws and regulations regarding the use of such statements. Many factors could cause results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. We encourage participants to carefully read the section on forward-looking statements incorporated in our press release issued this morning and in all documents Park Sterling has filed with the SEC.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Jim Cherry, Park Sterling's Chief Executive Officer.

James C. Cherry

Thank you, Donnie, and good morning to our listeners. We appreciate your joining us. We're pleased to have this opportunity to discuss Park Sterling's fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results, which we announced earlier today. In addition to our earnings release, you can find an investor presentation on our Web-site which gives detailed information about these results and which we're going to be following during our call this morning.

Joining me are Don Truslow, our Chief Financial Officer, who I'll welcome in a minute to give some more details [indiscernible], and as usual, Nancy Foster, our Chief Risk Officer, and Bryan Kennedy, our President, is here as well. I'm going to begin with some highlights of the quarter and the year, then I'm going to turn to Don to review the financial results in greater detail, and after which all four of us will be available to answer your questions.

So let's start on Slide 3. For the fourth quarter, we had very solid operating results, I think especially if you look under the covers, as Don will help you do in a moment, and record operating results for the year, and I'll just highlight a few of those. Our adjusted income, after you exclude merger-related expenses and gains or losses on sale of securities, totaled $7.3 million or $0.14 a share. We're especially pleased with high organic growth in loans and non-interest-bearing deposits. Average loans grew $61 million or 10% annualized from September to December during the fourth quarter and average non-interest-bearing deposits grew $35 million or 28% annualized. And we don't think that's a fluke.

We are seeing really great new customer relationships coming in through treasury services, which also promise good fee income opportunities going forward. We are also seeing some really fabulous results in new account acquisition and building of deposits on our retail and consumer side, primarily driven by our SAW or Sterling@Work program where we go into businesses and it's obviously paying good dividends with both account openings, with deposit increases, and we expect that to continue to be reflected in non-interest income service charge or growth.

Non-interest expenses did increase from the third quarter of 2016, but really reflecting primarily a loss associated with the unwinding of a hedge on debt that was repaid during the fourth quarter, and a franchise tax accrual reversal in the third quarter which lowered third quarter expenses, and Don will give you a little more highlights on that. Essentially offsetting that or mostly offsetting that was an income tax decline in the effective tax rate to 22%, which really was an early adoption of an ASU stock-based compensation benefit, and Don will highlight that again in a moment. So, netting those out, the quarter really remains essentially the same.

Adjusted return on average assets was 90 basis points for the quarter and that compared to 91 basis points for the third quarter, but 77 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2015. So we feel very good about the progress that we've continued to make during the year on that key ratio.

Financial condition remains very strong with Tier 1 Common Equity of 11.05% and Tier 1 leverage ratio of just slightly under 10%. As a consequence of our continued good performance, we declared a cash dividend on common shares of $0.04 a quarter, and we also during the quarter repurchased about 477,000 shares of our common stock principally to neutralize the effect of stock compensation vestings and exercises that occurred during the quarter.

Turning to Slide 4, a couple of highlights for the 2016 full year, as I mentioned, we had record operating results, both on a stated, where we achieved record earnings of $19.9 million, which was up roughly 20% over the $16.6 million of 2015 and of course included the First Capital merger that closed on the first day of the year.

Net earnings adjusted for merger-related expenses and securities gains and losses totaled $27.2 million, up 53% from the $17.8 million in 2015. So obviously very strong, but what we really look at the most is the increase in earnings per share, and on earnings per share adjusted basis, earnings increased 29% from $0.40 for 2015 to $0.52 for 2016, and that follows on the heels of a 17% increase in earnings per share the previous year. And in fact, over the last four years, we've actually grown earnings per share at a compounded annual rate of roughly 25%. So we feel really good about the growth in our earnings per share.

It reflects the operating leverage that we promised you would see in 2016, based on really good expense management, and as you look under the covers, as Don will let you in a moment, I think you'll see that our expense management has been very good, as well as the revenue growth that we expected from the leveraging of the products and services and capabilities that we have built there in the previous five years.

We did close our mergers I mentioned on the 1st of January and completed our conversion in May of 2016. So, we've probably got now by year-end most of our cost base, probably all of those of any consequence, now out. We achieved very solid loan growth, roughly 8%, and DDA growth of 11.3% for the year. We increased our non-interest income by 17%, and of course that reflects significant growth in our capital markets activities, the treasury services business that I mentioned a moment ago, and the success in our retail banking in winning new transaction account customers and business.

While it was primarily a year of allowing our investments to run, we did continue to make investments in talented and experienced bankers to include a new banking team in the Charlotte office, which has already gotten off the ground and has some real promise for our growth in our C&I line of business for 2017. And we increased the quarterly dividend for the year over the previous year by 33%, so good increase in dividends.

Don, I will turn it to you for some detail.

Donald K. Truslow

Great. Thanks, Jim, and good morning to everyone. As Jim said, we are very pleased with the results for both the fourth quarter and for the full year 2016. As you are well aware, our focus throughout the year was to integrate First Capital, leverage the investments in people and products that have been made in past years, take advantage of opportunities provided by the strong markets in which we're located, and all of that under the overarching goal to improve our profitability. And we feel really good about the progress we made during the year across all those areas of focus.

There are some areas in our results as Jim mentioned that are worth noting. So let me begin by turning to Slide 5, which is earnings profile for the fourth quarter. Our net income for the quarter was $5.3 million, which includes about $3 million in pre-tax merger expenses, and as Jim just mentioned, we think we are pretty much through all the merger expenses in closing out the fourth quarter.

So, adjusting for those expenses, adjusted net income totaled $7.3 million which was roughly flat with the third quarter of 2016. On an earnings per share basis, adjusted net earnings were about $0.14, so also flat with the third quarter, but as Jim mentioned, up 27% from the fourth quarter of 2015.

There are two items that stand out in the results, and Jim touched on them, but first, we elected to repay $20 million in funding that was swapped from a floating rate to a fixed rate. And as you may have seen in our financial statement footnotes, for some time there was a hedge against this that was a forward starting hedge that had been entered into in 2013 that basically started in the fourth quarter, and it essentially converted the cost on this debt to a 3.4% fixed rate for five years. And given that interest rates have remained so low and actually fallen since the hedge was entered into, our analysis showed that it was just economically attractive to pay the make-whole penalty, which was at $1.5 million, to avoid the 3.4% funding cost over the next five years. And that $1.5 million charge shows up in other expenses within noninterest expense, and we had a choice as to whether to book that through the margin or other expenses, and we just thought like it would be more transparent in other expenses rather than creating some muddiness in the margin.

The second item that stands out, as Jim touched on, is our early adoption of a new accounting standard which is known as ASU 2016-09, which will be mandatory for companies in 2017. And this accounting standard basically impacts how tax expense associated with the vesting or exercising of stock received under stock plans is recognized. And in light of the higher stock vesting and option exercises that took place during the quarter with the run-up in share price combined with the looming expiration of a rather sizable option grant that was made way back in 2006, the application of the new accounting standard reduced tax expenses by about $800,000, or if you convert that to a pre-tax equivalent basis, it was about $1.2 million. And so you see we had an effective tax rate for the quarter of about 22%. If this item were excluded from tax expense, the tax rate would have been a more normal 34%. So, two sort of unusual items in the quarter that are just helpful to keep in mind.

For the year, turning to Slide 6, we earned $20 million, which includes $11 million in pre-tax merger expenses. Adjusting for those, adjusted net earnings were $27 million or $0.52 a share, again as Jim mentioned, up 29% from $0.40 a share in 2015. From a profitability and efficiency measure shown at the bottom of the slide, you can see that we made good progress in 2016 in our goal of improving profitability. And if you go back and compare the profitability measures in the first half of 2016 with the second half, I think you'll see a nice trend that we are on.

Turning to net interest income, which is shown on Slide 7, we saw a 3% linked-quarter growth from the third quarter, driven by nice growth in average loans and average core deposits along with the 4 basis point expansion in the net interest margin yield. As Jim mentioned, average loans excluding loans held for sale were up 10% on an annualized basis for the quarter. Non-time deposits grew at an annualized rate of 8%, which included that 28% annualized growth rate in non-interest-bearing DDA. And this is really the result of great work by our retail banking teams in winning new customers, especially through programs like Sterling@Work and growing our commercial deposit business as well with our treasury services capabilities.

As noted on the slide, the 4 basis point expansion in the margin included the impact of a bond that was prepaid, which was carried at a discount and had a prepayment charge, and this added about 2 basis points on the positive side in the net margin yield. We also collected some additional interest on non-accruing loans in the quarter versus the third quarter and that resulted in about a positive 2 basis point swing from the third quarter. And we did see some very slight compression on the core net margin yield, really less than 1 basis point, which came in better than the compression of 2 to 4 basis points we had been expecting.

It's also worth noting probably that the level of accretion income in the fourth quarter versus the third quarter was pretty stable. So for the first time in several quarters, accretion income was not really a factor in the net margin yield change.

Turning to Slide 8, noninterest income was up 7% on a linked-quarter basis, with the big driver being capital markets income. We saw a really strong demand for swaps as new loan activity has been healthy, and combined with the rising rate environment prompted a pretty high level of interest on the part of more finance in using swaps to lock-in fixed rate funding.

Also note we point out on the slide about $272,000 of the capital markets income is a result of an adjustment to the credit valuation allowance or CVA which basically moves with the level of interest rates. And you may recall that with the drop in interest rates back in the first quarter of 2016, we reported a $145,000 charge related to CVA, and so in a way this is now that interest rates have gone back up, it's sort of a reversal of that trend.

I think it's pretty important to note though that these types of changes in CVA are not a result in any changes in credit quality but instead really reflect the level of exposure to a customer that we have if we ever had to replace it or receive fixed swap. So when you think on loan terms about expected loss being composed of probability of default and loss given default and exposure in default, this adjustment really is kind of like an exposure at default type of adjustment.

Service charge income increased nicely, 5% linked-quarter, and reflects the good results in our retail bank and treasury services group in growing their businesses. We did see a drop in the mortgage pipelines right at the end of the year, which is not too surprising, at the end of December just given the seasonal factors. And so, mortgage banking income was off a little bit from the very strong results that we reported in the third quarter of 2016. And as we've begun the New Year, we're seeing a pickup in activities in the mortgage business related to the pipeline we closed within December.

Turning to Slide 9, noninterest expenses, excluding merger-related, expenses were up $2.4 million. This includes the $1.5 million cost to unwind the funding hedge that I mentioned a moment ago. Other significant quarter over quarter changes include a $275,000 addition to incentive plan accruals shown in salary expenses, as we were topping up plans related to the good performance across the Company.

Another impact was the reversal in the third quarter of 2016 of an over-accrual of our expected franchise taxes that lowered third quarter expenses by about $400,000, and we talked about that on last quarter's call. And then additionally in the third quarter, we reflected the termination of the FDIC loss share agreements which happened in August, and that had the effect of lowering expenses in the third quarter by about $116,000.

So as you look at that $2.4 million increase, I think it's good to keep in mind the unwind cost, the incentive accruals and then the positive elements that happened in the third quarter so to drive that increase.

Turning to Slide 10, our asset quality remains very healthy. Net charge-offs were a modest $37,000 for the fourth quarter, and for the year we wound up in a net recovery position of about $430,000 and problem assets remained at very low levels.

So wrapping all this together, we're really pleased with our performance in 2016 and we look forward to continuing the same focus in 2017. As we've discussed in prior calls, our financial framework for driving attractive steady earnings growth is to over time grow loans in the high-single-digit range, manage our credit risk to minimize credit cost, grow our noninterest income sources of income at low double-digit rates, and maintain disciplined expense control, managing core expense growth to the 2% to 3% range. And for 2017, we built a plan that basically follows that framework, and while it always seems that actual results turn out to be a little different than what you plan, we believe that our team has a good roadmap to follow for the year and we expect the economic activity in our markets to remain robust in 2017 and we feel very good about our ability to continue competing in those markets with great talent, products and services.

As we had pointed out through 2016, we do face some headwind in 2017 as the level of accretion income is naturally expected to decline from 2016, but the pace of that decline is beginning to level off. The good news is that we've had success in winning new retail and commercial DDA business and those low-cost funds are helping us combat that headwind in the net interest margin.

As an aside, we didn't build any rate increases into our plans given the uncertainty around what may or may not happen and because we really wanted to focus our team on those business drivers that we can control. But that being said, we would expect rate increases, especially if we were to see one or two moves early in the year, to be somewhat positive to us assuming that positive funding costs react the way we think they will, although it's difficult to quantify the impact of any of these increases with any real precision.

So I hope this has been helpful. And Jim, with that, I'll turn it back to you.

James C. Cherry

Okay. Thank you, Don. I'm on Slide 11 and I just had a few concluding comments before we turn to Q&A. First, as a reminder to those of you, in 2010 Park Sterling raised $150 million and embarked on a new mission of building a financial institution that would be big enough to provide the expertise and solutions that customers need to meet their financial aspirations while remaining small enough and passionate enough to care whether they did or not.

For us, that was filling a void between the very large banks that seem to have all the products and services that customers might need or want and yet deliver those perceptibly in a non-personal, often times from out of market, and in flexible manner, and the small banks who on the other hand had in-market people and flexibility and great service and will proceed with all of those but didn't really have the product capabilities to meet needs. So we really have positioned ourselves between those two.

We spent the next five years deploying and leveraging that capital to create what we think is a very enviable footprint in the Carolinas and Virginia and actually stretching into North Georgia, and also acquiring talent and product capabilities that would allow us to truly deliver what we call 'enter if you can take hold' products and services and solutions to our customers.

So we had pretty well finished that at the end of 2015 with the final deployment being with the acquisition of First Capital which occurred literally on the first day of the year, and we told you then that our focus for 2016 would be very clear of leveraging and creating operating leverage out of the business model as it matured, that we would be focused on controlling expenses and realizing the benefits from these investments that we had made in people and products and markets over the previous five years. We expect it to continue to improve our profitability and returns and we're focused principally on return on average assets and return on average tangible common equity among return measures. And we also told you that we would continue to selectively pursue opportunities to expand or enhance our business model while providing – that would provide attractive returns to our shareholders.

We are very pleased with the progress that we made in 2016 in these regards. New and existing customers are embracing our capabilities and they are rewarding us with strong growth in loans, deposits and noninterest revenue. Efficiency and returns have both improved along the path that we have outlined and anticipate, and frankly in some cases even better, and we have continued to make selective investments in new talent, including a new Charlotte commercial banking team, which we listed out earlier in the year, and it is already beginning to get some really nice traction in building C&I business with us in this market, experienced portfolio managers and some knowledgeable product specialists as well.

As a result of all of these three, our primary constituents, which we view as our shareholders, our customers and our employees, have all been I think very satisfactorily rewarded. Looking first at our shareholders those who held their stock throughout the year from the beginning to the end, realized a 50% of total return on their investment. If you look on the next page, on Slide 12, you'll see that outline of the performance of our stock. [Indiscernible] the entire industry has gotten a significant what I think has been labelled a Trump bump since November 8th.

So we've frankly been a little more focused on how did we do up until November 8. And if you look at our performance, of Park Sterling vis-a-vis our peers and the S&P, you can see on that chart that we began to get a nice separation from our peers, [at bond over with 8] [ph], we were actually up 19.39% on total return for our shareholders versus our peer group of 7.83% and the Standard & Poor's 6.65%. So we feel very good about our shareholders and the returns that they enjoyed during the year from the progress we made on our principal objectives, which really remain the same for 2017.

Our customers realized the benefit of banking with an institution that really was big enough to help them achieve their financial aspirations and still small enough and passionate enough to care that they did, and we think that is a significant contribution that we are making to the marketplace. In truth, we do also products and services and capabilities that even banks a multiple of our size are not able to offer today and we are winning business that community banks traditionally simply cannot win because they do not have the capabilities to service the customers. And so, it's really rewarding to see that our business proposition and value proposition is resonating so well.

Finally, with respect to employees, certainly our employees realize the benefit of being with a successful company that offers them a promise of growing big enough to allow them to meet their career aspirations while still remaining small enough and passionate enough to care about them and that they do.

And I will tell you, I do not know if there are rewards in heaven for employees that work really hard for the success of their team-mates, they work hard for the success of their customers, they work hard for the success of their shareholders, but I can tell you that there are rewards on Earth, especially if you are with Park Sterling for those who do that. Because as a consequence of our very fine year, we have fully funded our incentive plans. So, all of our employees who benefit from the opportunity of variable compensation plans, either those under discretionary bonus plans or incentive plans or certainly our commission employees, they all have the opportunity by virtue of their own contribution to the success of our Company to reap some of the financial rewards of that success.

But there is a large portion of our Company, roughly 65% of our employees, that are non-exempt notionally, though there are some that are exempt that are included in that group. It's your tellers, it's your back-office people, others, who equally contribute to the success but generally don't benefit from variable compensation programs. As a special one-time 'Thank You Bonus' to all of those employees that are not included in any of the variable rate compensation plans that we offer, we will be sharing with our employees this afternoon, so I'll have to tell you they don't know this, I'm sure [indiscernible] start spreading for those that are on the call and here, but we're hoping that for the most part, and I'm really speaking to our employees that may be on this call, we're hoping they will wait and keep this news to themselves and not share it with their friends because we have a special town hall conference call for all of our employees this afternoon at 5.10 to let them know that all of those employees, it's roughly 65% of our employees, who are not in variable plans and who are with us at least six months of 2016 and are in good standing on February 15th of this year will receive a special one-time thank you bonus of 3% of their base pay, of their annual base pay.

We think this is an appropriate and profitable reward for the efforts that these people have made to our contribution. It is really a recognition not just to 2016, it's really the recognition of the patience that they have displayed and dedication really over the last six years as we have built this franchise, the same patience that our investors have displayed with us, I think they have got an appropriate reward, and that our customers who we promised benefits that they could not find elsewhere and we believe are also being rewarded.

So, with those closing comments, I will turn this over to the operator and welcome your questions. Nicole?

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Tyler Stafford of Stephens. Please go ahead.

Tyler Stafford

Congratulations on a nice year, and Jim, I'm sure your employees will be very appreciative of the bonus. I wanted to start maybe just I guess bigger picture here, your kind of updated thoughts on the market. Obviously, a large acquisition in your footprint this week. Just curious any initial thoughts you had on how that change in the competitive landscape might impact or benefit Park Sterling?

James C. Cherry

Sure. I guess I'd say first, it looks – initially it looks like a very attractive combination and I wish both of them success. It does bring a new entry ultimately into the market though I expect that the real consequence of that is probably a year away. I think BNC still had some integration to do with their recent acquisitions, and then of course they will have integration together there. We naturally have looked at our capabilities relative to new entrants in the markets and we feel very comfortable that we still will stand out in terms of the solutions we can offer our customers and the talent that we have in our marketplace. So we feel very comfortable with where we are there.

Certainly it does increase the scarcity value of the very attractive footprint that we have created, and I think we have said repeatedly in these calls in the past that it is our intent to build a franchise that others [couldn't] [ph], because if you haven't built something that others [couldn't] [ph], then you probably haven't built something of value.

So this probably increases that franchise scarcity, but we feel very comfortable, as I think you can see from the earnings momentum that we have, with our ability to continue to provide very good rewards for our shareholders, customers and employees going forward.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, thanks, Jim. With the increase in the stock price, just curious how you are thinking about M&A at this point from the buyer standpoint?

James C. Cherry

To some degree, a good part of the buyer has just moved in lockstep with [indiscernible]. We were not in lockstep with the market. We were exceeding that up through November 8. And so since it's kind of been somewhat of a lockstep, I would recognize that it's the first time we have enjoyed a really attractive currency vis-a-vis those that we might be interested in partnering with, but we're not going to let that drive our decision being around what's an appropriate and attractive M&A. It's nice to have that additional financial strength or leverage relative to some opportunities, but our core mission is to be deliberate and thoughtful and careful in what we build. We feel really good with the position that we have now and our current momentum, but we will continue to be opportunistic where those opportunities exist.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. And then just last one for me. Don, just trying to get a better handle on the expense run rate from here. If I back out the $1.5 million loss on the debt and then the $275,000 increase in incentive comp, is that, call it $20.3 million or so, is that a good run rate from here as we think about 2017 expense growth?

Donald K. Truslow

Yes, and Tyler, as I mentioned, we have been talking about for a while, wouldn't – just trying to think about 2017, we will have a little bit of benefit from a full year of expense savings off of First Capital, but then underlying that, I wouldn't be surprised to see sort of a 2% to 3% core expense growth rate. So mesh all that together, that's what you are looking at is probably a reasonably good expense run rate.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, it's helpful. Thanks guys.

Our next question comes from Stephen Scouten of Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Stephen Scouten

Congrats on a strong finish to the year here. Just curious kind of what you're seeing in terms of forward loan growth rate as we look into 2017, and I apologize if you touched on it a little already, but especially as it pertains to the team from COB that is in Charlotte and some of those new lenders you just hired, what you think that might do to your forward loan growth rate moving here into 2017?

James C. Cherry

Good question, Steve. We'll let Bryan explain.

Bryan F. Kennedy III

Yes, I think what Don talked about was the high single-digit loan growth. We still feel pretty good that we'll get that or slightly above that. I think that the important thing to us, I think the mix change, as we look at our pipelines right now, it's a much more robust opportunity in the C&I space. It gets back to Jim's comments about the capabilities, particularly on the treasury side. What we're finding is we get in the door with the credit opportunities, but some of these deals we would not have the ability to get closed under our old treasury platform. And so what that has allowed us to do is actually win the business at the end. So it's really been, the pipelines are good and robust, the mix is a better mix than we've had in the past, and we're having a good win rate.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, thanks, Bryan. That's helpful. And then I know you guys touched on deposit cost, and there's a lot of unpredictability there as rate hikes come in, but the nice move you saw in non-interest-bearing deposits, is that something that you think is maybe repeatable to some degree, and what exactly have you guys been able to do to kind of improve the mix, have you done especially over the last couple of quarters?

Nancy J. Foster

On the retail side, we continue to have a tremendous momentum around the Sterling@Work program which Jim mentioned briefly. And I think the other kind of nice thing we're seeing is that we are able to grow in small markets. And so even though the market isn't growing, we are taking market share away from competitors and we're continuing to see some of the larger banks close branches, and we have developed a pretty good program around capturing some of those deposits. So, we do feel really good about continuing momentum on the retail side with respect to deposits.

Bryan F. Kennedy III

And I think on the commercial side, it goes back to what we were talking about, the treasury piece really is so critical to these operating companies, and the ability to have the capabilities we have is allowing us – we have asked our bankers to essentially lead with treasury because if you get the customer in the door and you are doing the deposit business, then the credit opportunities naturally fallout from that. So, it's been a little change in focus but I think as you can see from the numbers, it's starting to pay off.

Stephen Scouten

Great. Okay, thanks guys. I appreciate the color and congrats again on a strong end to the year.

Our next question comes from Nancy Bush of NAB Research. Please go ahead.

Nancy Bush

Don, the merger charge I think you said was $3 million. Can you just tell us how many pennies per share that was because that's normally the only thing that I normalize for? I just want to make sure I got it right.

Donald K. Truslow

Sort of keep in mind about $800,000 pre-tax as a penny, so a little less than $0.04.

Nancy Bush

Okay. And back to the first question, Jim, just this whole issue of the new entrant into your markets, Pinnacle is noted for not going after your customers per se but going after your producers. I mean they want the strong producers. So, do you feel that you're going to have to change your compensation structure or anything about the way you reward your producers should Pinnacle come knocking at the door?

James C. Cherry

No. I guess I'll respond in several ways. One, most of our producers are – we built this Company over the last five years, so most of them have come to us and feel very good about the programs we put in place. We actually in 2017 are putting in place incentive programs for all of those that have previously been in, in some portion that have been more in discretionary bonus.

All of our employees now, about every line of business, will have a defined incentive program for the next year. And we very much believe, as I think you can see by the comments I made earlier about rewarding all of our employees, we very much believe in our employees sharing in the benefit of the success of our Company. And I think this, the comments I made earlier are a testimony to that.

So, like anything, while compensation is one factor, the culture of a company and the commitment and engagement that employees have with their company have proven over time to be much more valuable and important factor. So while we're going to be competitive in the market, much more important than that we're going to demonstrate to our employees that we care about their success as much as we do the success of our shareholders and customers.

Nancy Bush

Okay. And just one final thing for you, Don, because you had recoveries in loan losses this year, could you just refresh us on what you think is sort of a normalized through-the-cycle rate of loan loss for you, so we can start kind of – and when do you think we will start to see that 'normalization' of loan losses?

Donald K. Truslow

The answer is, I wish I had my crystal ball. I'm not sure how I can handicap when we might see a turn in the credit cycle, but I can tell you right now, while we have our antenna up, we are really not seeing any evidence of it. And Nancy Foster is here, so Nancy, I don't know if you have any other comments or view on that, but things are pretty good.

Nancy J. Foster

Yes, I would just say that I've continuously been surprised at how low our credit costs have been every quarter now for the last probably three years. And so, I think normalized they are provably lower than I would probably provide to you, if I gave you a number, and the credit [indiscernible]. So, certainly for the foreseeable future, I would expect them to be very low.

Nancy Bush

So we should model in 'minimal'?

Donald K. Truslow

At this point in time I would say, for our outlook for 2017, we are just not seeing an uptick in problem loans. And so from the standpoint of looking that far out on the horizon, we're not expecting much of a jump in credit costs. Now whether the pace of recoveries will happen, unlikely, but who knows, but I think we have worked through probably a good bit of the recoveries. But in terms of new charge-offs or a big jump in charge-offs, I don't think – we're just not seeing it right now.

Nancy Bush

Okay. Thank you.

Our next question comes from William Wallace of Raymond James. Please go ahead.

William Wallace

A few questions, first maybe just starting on margin, if you take out any impact from purchase accounting accretion, what's your anticipation in the first quarter for margin given the Fed move in December?

Donald K. Truslow

I think on the core margin, we may actually see a little bit of benefit, and I'm waiting to see January's actual numbers come through to get a more concrete sense of that, but the move happened in the middle of December, a lot of our one-month LIBOR loans re-priced either on kind of towards the 1st of the month or the 15th, and while we saw a little bit of a run-up in LIBOR as the 30 days prior to the expected Fed increase came into view, we really haven't seen much of an impact as yet.

We did feel some impact on the borrowed funding side, didn't hurt us in the margins, so it may have actually been a little bit of a drag as we finished out – the increase may have been a little bit of a drag as we finished out the quarter. So, I wouldn't be surprised to see a little bit of an uptick in the core margin in the first quarter, but we'll see.

William Wallace

Okay. And then what is your schedule to accretion for 2017, what you anticipate before any accelerations from prepayments?

Donald K. Truslow

So the big driver in 2016 has been the accretion on the acquired performing portfolio from First Capital, and I think my memory is correct, but at the time we booked the transaction there was about $5.2 million in discount that we booked and we sort of said through 2016 that more than half of that would accrete through. And if you look at one of the charts, either in the earnings deck towards the back or we're now putting it in the earnings release as well, you can see that we actually had about $2.9 million of that $5.2 million accrete through.

So when I mentioned the headwinds on accretion, that's probably, that's one of the biggest factors year-over-year. But things seem to be levelling off, and as you're pointing to, you never know with prepays and refinances and acceleration. So, if I were looking at this and if I took the fourth quarter on the purchased impaired yield, accretable yield and what was happening up there in the remaining acquired performing in the fourth quarter, I think we'll see some trending down from that but not the steep decline that he saw in 2016.

So, kind of wrap all that together, if you look at the fourth quarter pace, probably a moderating decline off of that pace, but that's probably a good place to start.

William Wallace

Okay, so I calculated just over 2 million in the fourth quarter as well as in the third quarter, so you are saying, start at the 2 million and think about it going down slowly from there?

Donald K. Truslow

Yes, and in my comment…

William Wallace

Credit impaired and the purchase performing?

Donald K. Truslow

That's correct, that's right, and that was what I meant in my comment in the upfront remarks about we really didn't see much of an impact in the net margin yield during the quarter from the drop-off in accretion income. It was pretty steady. It began levelling out in the fourth quarter.

William Wallace

Okay. And for clarity, you said the fourth quarter, you included a 2 basis point benefit from accelerated discount amortization, then you mentioned 2 basis points related to the nonaccrual loan interest. Is that interest that captured in the fourth quarter or is that just from a bounce back from the pressure in the third quarter?

Donald K. Truslow

It's a quarter-over-quarter change. So we always have some cash basis collection, it's just that it was a little more in the fourth quarter than the third quarter.

William Wallace

Okay, thank you. And then maybe moving on to noninterest expense, I'm surprised given the move in the market to see that your wealth management was down rather significantly in 2016. Could you talk a little bit about what's going on in that business and whether or not this segment is profitable and kind of what your plans are for the future?

Nancy J. Foster

Sure. So, you may recall or you may not know, we lost a portfolio manager in one of our markets in South Carolina back at the end of 2015. And so we did expect some runoff as a result of that departure. It's part of the reason we've been really focused on building our wealth practice in other markets. And so, we did suffer some from losses in that portfolio during the year, and did not have really strong results in the other markets. So what we're focused on now is really, we did I will say in the fourth quarter finally see a reversal in terms of new AUM outpacing AUM losses. So we certainly think that that loss of revenue is behind us.

So we feel good about kind of rebuilding this year and are really focused in our two primary markets, in Richmond where we have not yet really taken advantage of the First Capital franchise that we have there, and we have a full wealth management team there. So we'll be very focused on building that as well as the presence that we have in Greenville.

William Wallace

So is the segment profitable currently?

Nancy J. Foster

Yes, it is.

James C. Cherry

Just not as profitable as we think it can be.

Nancy J. Foster

Yes, or would like it to be.

William Wallace

Okay. And then a clarity, just a point of clarification, Don, from the answer you gave earlier on the expense run rate, you said if we kind of back out the stuff that you mentioned, we come up with a base rate of $20.3 million, and then it sounded like you said that's a good run rate, but then you also said think about 2% to 3% growth on that. So is $20.3 million a baseline that you would expect to have 2% to 3% growth on or is $20.3 million kind of what you expect to be the average run rate during 2017?

Donald K. Truslow

So what I was trying to think through in describing is, we will have the full year benefit of the cost saves from First Capital in 2017 versus 2016. And so as kind of look out from the fourth quarter of 2016 and think about that 2% to 3% core increase, I was just thinking through in my mind how the reduction expenses would impact that. And so I think that beginning with the fourth quarter 2016 run rate and using that and thinking around 2% core building off of that, that would be probably a pretty good starting place.

William Wallace

Okay. Thank you for that. And last question, I'm sorry if I have asked a lot, but just maybe talk about the tax rate moving forward, I assume the fourth quarter was a catch-up for adopting the new guidance and I know you can't predict when options will be exercised. So 34% would be a base rate. Do you have a lot of options expiring in 2017 and 2018 that you anticipate would benefit that rate?

Donald K. Truslow

The last half and really the fourth quarter of 2016 was sort of an unusual time in that there was a big block of options that had been out there since 2006 that were set to expire in December and they had a strike of 9.09 a share. And so they have been underwater a long time. And past the election, all of sudden they became in-the-money, and so there were 350,000 shares or something that were [indiscernible] delayed from expiring. And then we had a couple of blocks of, larger blocks of restricted shares that vested as well. So, fourth quarter was a little bit of an unusual time and I wouldn't expect to see nearly the impact going forward.

William Wallace

Okay. And so 34%, that's still the base rate that you are operating off of?

Donald K. Truslow

Yes, until the Trump administration changes life, but yes, that's right.

William Wallace

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Christopher Marinac of FIG Partners. Please go ahead.

Christopher Marinac

Just wanted to ask a little bit further about reserves as it pertains to your loss comments earlier, is there a minimum level that you need to reserve for, for new loans that are created this year or next?

Donald K. Truslow

I mean the way our reserve methodology works is, there are quantitative factors that are driven off of historic loss rates and then qualitative factors that we take a look at that tie to the economy and concentrations in the portfolio and things like that. And so there is no minimum reserve rate for our loans. It's really more of an aggregation of all those factors that the allowance committee takes a look at every quarter.

Christopher Marinac

Okay. And then, Don, can you remind us kind of on average to the portfolio, and you can split this into commercial and consumer, is the average life somewhere between three and four years for your loans today?

Donald K. Truslow

In terms of repricing particularly new loans that go on, it's a lot shorter. There is really very little that we've been putting on the books in at least the last year in the fixed rate category. Most of what we have been doing has been variable rate and then offering a hedge to our customer through our capital markets group. So, if you're talking about maturity, absolute maturity, it's probably still less on average than what that three to five years [indiscernible].

Nancy J. Foster

Yes, it should be less than three years, I'm pretty sure.

Donald K. Truslow

But repricing, and we've got some residential mortgages in there that run out a little bit and some term loans from acquisitions, but it's a portfolio that turns relatively quickly.

Christopher Marinac

So whenever [CCIL] [ph] comes into effect in a couple of years, the transition cost may not be that large given the relatively shorter maturity and duration, is that fair?

Donald K. Truslow

Hard to know. I don't think it will be – from what I know today, I don't think it will be a real significant impact on capital. I can't imagine that we would be out of line with where the rest of the industry is and the initial adjustment it needs to put up, we need to put up. It may actually be in a little bit better position because of what you just said, the duration is a little shorter probably. But it's hard to know. We haven't gone through the – they are still working out the methodology, so it's really hard to know.

Christopher Marinac

I understand. That's helpful. I appreciate that. And just one last thing, Jim, as you talk about the new competitors around you, how often are you competing for business with another community bank? And I guess back to the Analyst Day, my impression was that you are really competing with the big banks more often than not.

James C. Cherry

Chris, I'm going to let Bryan who – I believe you are principally talking about the commercial because if you're talking about the consumer, our consumer of course is spread over both metro and urban markets, I mean rural markets, and they compete with everybody for their business I would say. But on the commercial side…

Bryan F. Kennedy III

Yes, that's a little bit different market by market, Chris. So I would say for example in Charlotte, it's more of the sort of the large regional banks we tend to compete with, and maybe in Richmond it's some of the other little bit larger community banks that are our size or bigger we compete with. Greenville is sort of a mix. But the two biggest markets would be a little bit different. There is a bigger presence here for some of the major regional banks that have pretty big sized operations in Charlotte and they have good business and we are doing well competing against them.

James C. Cherry

Chris, the comment that Bryan made earlier bears repeating considering it is so key to the embracing we are feeling from customers or prospects today, and that was about the treasury services capabilities in addition to the lending. Everybody [claims] [ph], and if the only thing you have [indiscernible], if the only thing you have is a hammer, then everything looks like a nail. If the only thing you have is a loan, then all you can really do to win businesses to compete sometimes on price or on structure in terms, and you are very limited in your ability.

At the end of the day you also have a customer, especially if it's a C&I customer that are more likely to be coming from the larger banks, you have a customer that ends up say in a [indiscernible], they are real competitive there, but I've got everything else in my other bank and you can't handle my whole relationship. So I just feel really funny being split here. That don't happen to us very often anymore.

Customer now can move their entire relationship, and in fact we are being told frequently by customers who go on drive and navigate our platform that it is better and more user friendly to them than the platforms they have been on with the larger banks. And so, we are winning total relationships now and that's really the big difference, and as long as we do a good job, as long as we have the products and capabilities in there and the bankers to deliver, I think we're going to win more than our fair share of business because others can't compete on the full variety of capabilities that we can.

Christopher Marinac

Great, Jim. Thanks for all the background here. I appreciate it.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Jim Cherry for any closing remarks.

James C. Cherry

Thank you, Nicole. And I'll just follow a little longer on Chris' comments we closed. We are obviously very excited about the accomplishments of 2016 and the principal excitement does really revolve around the fact that we have been devoted and committed to building something over the previous five years that we believed in and felt that it would differentiate ourselves and distinguish us in terms of ultimate performance and the benefits we could give to shareholders and customers and employees.

In 2016, the reason it was so rewarding to us is because it proved that that value proposition was worth investing in, and we are beginning to reap the rewards of that labor. We think we are early in that reaping. We believe that the momentum we're seeing now just continues every day here and see good evidence that we are making progress going forward. So that's the enthusiasm is partly the fact that the investments are demonstrating that we are also a part of the fact that we believe that our future looks exceedingly bright by virtue of that momentum and success.

So again, we thank all of our shareholders, especially the long-term ones that have been in there and had the patience to work with us and to stay with us. We're especially grateful for that. But we're delighted to welcome the new shareholders that have obviously been coming in and are now getting the benefit from that success too. That ends our call. Thank you.

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

