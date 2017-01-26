S&P 500: It Doesn't Pay To Fight The Market

The Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) took out the monumental 20,000 level today, and the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) sits just 2 points shy of 2300. Despite these massive milestones and an incredible 12-month return for the markets, I see very little cheering by retail. Investment accounts should be at all-time highs, investors should be ecstatic, and the average person should be discussing how they've figured out the market. Unfortunately this is not the case, and it can be attributed to this being one of the most hated bull markets of all time. More than 70% of the comments on my articles this year have been bearish, and most have called me crazy for being long this "unhealthy" market. While I have nothing against people sitting out the market waiting for better opportunities, fighting a bull market by being heavily short seems illogical to me. Despite the market continuing to grind higher, the seemingly infinite number of people lined up to short the market is not dissipating.

In July of last year I wrote "Hated Bull Market Ready To Resume Higher, Next Stop 2300". Below is an excerpt from the article where I tried to warn the bears about this coming rally:

The bears had the chance earlier this year to make their money in January and February yet for some reason have stuck around and overstayed their welcome. Their final chance to make some good money was this week during the Brexit scare and those that did not cover will be regretting it very soon. While I'm not sure what the next week holds for the S&P 500, I think we will see new all time highs at the latest by the end of July. Currently as we trend higher there is no reason to be short and I believe the bears are playing with fire. This is my final warning to bears to lighten up their short positions and practice reactive investing vs. predictive investing. Several indicators are showing that we should resume this current bull market, yet the bears continue to hope the market will conform to their logic. The market can remain irrational, much longer than the bears will stay solvent.

This article was met with lots of hostility and many bears warning me that my day of reckoning would come. I don't know about you, but I don't see any value in listening to group of traders that have been wrong the past 200 points. If the bears were warning us at 1900 that the market was "rigged" and could crash at any moment, then why would their views about what should happen at 2100 hold any weight? Below are just a few examples of comments I've received over the past year.

One of my favorite comments is one discussing how we'll wake up to a 1987 style crash one day. The fact that this is even considered by investors is ludicrous, and one of the most ridiculous claims I've ever read. For the sake of investors who are in fear of one of these days occurring, and for this reason have sat out this bull market, I'd like to de-bunk this asinine myth.

Above is a look at the worst days in history for the market over the past 115 years. As we can see, there has only been one 20% down day in over 115 years. Based on 252 trading days per year, this means that 1 in 28,980 trading days will see a drop of this magnitude. This leaves us with a of 0.0000345% chance of this occurring. Unfortunately for those betting on this outcome, the odds are significantly stacked against them. One has a better chance of becoming a professional athlete than the market seeing a 20% down day. Therefore hiding out in cash in fear of a 20% down day is one of the most ridiculous fears possible. The odds of this are only slightly behind being killed by hornets, wasps, or bees (1 in 64,000). My apologies if you spend your summers hiding inside in fear of meeting your demise from a swarm of wasps, but in my opinion the above fear seems a little exorbitant.

But what if I told you that 9/10 of the worst down days for the market over the past 50 years occurred while the market was under its 200-day moving average? In addition to this, the 22% down day in October of 1987 also took place while the market was beneath its 200-day moving average. This means that over 115 years, there has been zero times when the market dropped more than 20% while it was in a bull market (above its 200-day moving average). Given that all of the major indices are above the 200-day moving average, a fear of this happening is completely irrational. Maybe I'm too optimistic but I'm not spending my days worrying about things that have never happened before, and I'm certainly not betting my hard earned money on them finally occurring. This irrational fear is summed up by a favorite trader of mine Larry Tentarelli's quote:

"When the S&P 500 breaks the 200-day moving average, that's your warning bell. Until then, be long. Boarding up the windows, hiding the furniture in the basement, and leaving town years before the hurricane may not be advisable either."

So when was the last 5% plus down day while the market was above its 200-day moving average? We have to go all the way back to October 27th, 1997. The S&P 500 was up 33% over the previous 10 months, and finally saw a correction of 7%. Sure this was an ugly day to be long the market, but for most it barely affected their year to date returns. Those that were not fighting the market were likely up 25-30% going into this down day, and it was hardly earth-shattering for them.

The second point which I also find hilarious is the notion that this market is rigged, and is therefore not safe to go long. Let's assume for a moment that the commenter is right, and the market truly is rigged. If the market is rigged and we know this, why would one not try and profit from it? By making the statement that the market is rigged over the past 5 years, then there must be a belief that the powers that be are "rigging" the market to the upside. If this is the case, why not start making some money from it?

Maybe I'm an anomaly, but if I was at a casino and there was a rigged card game where players were making money hand over fist, I'd happily join in. The only fear in this scenario would be being taken into the backroom like the scene from Casino, as I do need my hands for typing daily. In the stock market there are no pit bosses with hammers that punish you for staying long. In fact there's zero penalties at all. Neither the CIA nor the FBI are going to jail anyone for being long the S&P 500, so being long a "rigged" market is actually a foolproof course of action.

So for those that say they refuse to go long a rigged market, I believe it's simply an excuse to cover up for their insecurity of being long. All of the people that have been long since 2013 have real account statements of their profits, and these profits aren't diminished because they were long a "rigged" market.

At this point you may be wondering where I'm going with this, and how this is relevant at all to today's market. The point of this exercise is to show that being long in a bull market has considerably less risks than many seem to think, even when the market is up as much as it is. Sure we could get hit with a 5% down day tomorrow despite us being above the 200-day moving average, but it's worth noting this happens about once every 15 years. For this reason I am staying long this unhealthy, rigged, and dangerous market (please note my sarcasm), and I continue to hold my full position from 2040 cost basis.

Is there anything that would take me out of this position? Of course. I am by no means a perma-bull, and was actually short the market in the second half of last year. Having said that, I have zero interest in shorting a market making new all-time highs. As a trend follower I want to positioned in the direction of the dominant trend, and there's no question that we are in a bull market currently. The S&P 500 continues to make higher highs and higher lows, and is trending above a rising 200-day moving average. Until the 200-day moving average and 20-month moving average are broken on a closing basis, I will remain 100% long this market.

Earlier this year I introduced readers to my 20-month moving average strategy, the signal that prompted my long position on the S&P 500 in April. The strategy is extremely simple, and has been one of the reasons I've remained long all year.

Over the past 46 years the 20-month moving average strategy I have designed has outperformed the S&P 500, while suffering significantly less draw-down. The strategy has no interest in catching every tick, but is instead positioning itself for the "big swings". The strategy itself requires less than 1 hour of work each month, and no opinions. Below is a look at past trades for the strategy and how it has performed:

(Source: Author's Table)

A buy signal is generated if the S&P 500 closes the month back above its 20-month moving average after being below it, and stays long until the 20-month moving average is violated on a closing basis. Based on this strategy I went long the S&P 500 on the first day of April 2016. This long signal was generated from the below chart, which shows the S&P 500 closing back above its 20-month moving average for the month of March. For those interested in a more thorough explanation of my strategy, I invite you to read my article "S&P 500 20 Month Moving Average Strategy".

(Source: TC2000.com)

So where do we currently stand based on my 20-month moving average system?

The S&P 500 continues to trend above a rising 20-month moving average, and the strategy will stay long until a close below it occurs. The 20-month moving average currently sits at 2091.55, therefore the open risk on this trade is roughly 10%. The position risk on this trade is almost zero, as the trade was initiated at 2056.

(Source: TC2000.com)

For those still long the market, the best course of action is to remain long. The market has given us no reason to waver in our positions, and despite being up 15% on this trade, I am not taking profits yet. The market will send a loud, clear signal when it's ready to roll over, and thus far no such warning has been sent. For the bears looking for a 20% down day, I would advise them not to hold their breath. This would be an unprecedented event, and has not happened in 115 years.

For the less ambitious bears looking for a correction, it's worth noting that it has paid to trade in the direction of the dominant trend. The best short signals have come when the market closed beneath its 20-month moving average after massive bull markets with 30-40 consecutive closes above it. This market is not showing any signs of correcting right now, and hoping the market conforms to one's thesis is a losing strategy. I will leave the 'hoping on a prayer' perma-bears with two quotes from my favorite trader of all time:

"It can be very expensive to convince the markets you are right."

- Ed Seykota

"If you want to know everything about the market, go to the beach. Push and pull your hands with the waves. Some are bigger waves, some are smaller. But if you try to push the wave out when it's coming in, it'll never happen. The market is always right."

- Ed Seykota

