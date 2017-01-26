Why Not Buy 8%-Yielding Whitestone REIT For A Quality High-Yield Income Portfolio?

Not all real estate investment trusts are created equal, and certainly not all REITs are expensive today. A few smaller REITs that haven't made it onto investors' radar screens come with strong dividends and high degrees of dividend coverage, and they don't cost investors all that much either. Whitestone REIT (NYSEMKT:WSR) is such a REIT.

REITs got very expensive in 2016, largely because investors fled into safe, income-producing assets in light of crashing energy markets. A lot of money flowed into the REIT sector last year as investors craved a "safe" place to park their cash while earning a reasonable return on their capital. As a result, top shelf REITs were quickly selling for FFO multiples north of 20x, which made an investment rather unappealing from a risk-and-return perspective. Though income investors brought some of their REIT investments to the slaughterhouse in the second half of 2016, taking profits, most real estate investment trusts are still overvalued today, in my opinion. Casting a wider net, though, and not looking only at top-shelf REITs, can wash up some interesting bargains. Just like Whitestone REIT.

As it relates to Whitestone REIT, I think there are four reasons why investors may want to give this real estate investment trust a shot.

1. Strong Dividend Coverage

The biggest selling point: Whitestone REIT covers its dividend, by a lot. Good dividend coverage is not something unusual, though. Most real estate investment trusts cover their dividends with funds from operations. What is remarkable, though, is the degree of dividend coverage that Whitestone REIT has. Whitestone REIT's core FFO payout ratio over the last five quarters was 85%, leaving room for investments and, actually, dividend growth. The REIT's dividend is well-covered and sustainable.

Source: Whitestone REIT

2. High (Sustainable) 8% Yield

Having a dividend covered by core funds from operations is only the first requirement a quality income vehicle has to meet. Another requirement is to have a high yield, which must be appealing enough to entice income investors to buy. In the case of Whitestone REIT, this hurdle is easily taken. Whitestone REIT pays shareholders a cumulative annual dividend of $1.14/share, which means that the REIT's shares are throwing off a 8% yield at today's price point. That's not too bad for a real estate investment trust that covers its dividend with core FFO, right?

3. High Distribution Frequency

Most REITs pay their dividends on a quarterly basis, which is fair enough. I happen to think, though, that paying more frequently is always better, which is why I happen to like monthly payers a lot more than quarterly dividend payers (assuming the price is right, of course). Whitestone REIT pays a monthly dividend of $0.095/share (expect no growth here for the foreseeable future) and is therefore part of a group of distinguished dividend payers that make their shareholders happy on a monthly basis.

4. Very Defensible FFO Valuation

As an added bonus, Whitestone REIT's shares are far from being expensive and overvalued, which is unusual in the overpriced REIT sector. Whitestone REIT's shares sell for ~10.6x Q3-16 run-rate core FFO.

Your Takeaway

Whitestone REIT is a real gem, and my favorite REIT pick for 2017. The REIT has not made it onto mainstream investors' radar screens yet, which is not a bad thing. Whitestone REIT is a monthly dividend payer that adds to the appeal of an investment here. The most important thing, though, is that paying less than 11 times run-rate core funds from operations for a REIT that covers its dividend with core FFO and pays an 8% yield is very fair, especially considering that the REIT sector consists of mainly overvalued REITs right now. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WSR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.