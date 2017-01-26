The Scoop On The Stack Profits Of Continental Resources

The Oklahoma wells should lead to increasing profitability and decreasing breakeven for the company even if the Bakken does not improve.

Nothing succeeds like a giant well flow rate:

Continental Resources, Inc. today announced a new Company record well in the over-pressured oil window of the Oklahoma STACK play. The Angus Trust 1-4-33XH produced 4,642 barrels of oil equivalent (BoE) per day in a 24-hour test, comprised of 2,088 barrels of oil (Bo) and 15.3 million cubic feet (MMcf) of natural gas. During this initial production test, the Angus Trust flowed at 5,200 psi (pounds per square inch). Continental has a 78% working interest in the well.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) just had another great well not too far away that flowed about 1,000 BOED less. The continuing improvements are absolutely mind boggling. The company really has just begun to develop this acreage and the numbers keep getting better for the cash spent. So now the goal is to determine if the Oklahoma leases will single-handedly push the company into profitability.

Source: Continental Resources December, 2016, Investor Presentation

As shown above, the Stack wells (click on the December presentation) offer the best profit potential by far. Combine that with the fact that the wells are flowing large and repeatable flow rates. Then these wells become the key to material profit improvement. As a result more and more resources are diverted to this play. Continental may be a big company, but when wells, like the record well announced above are drilled, they will influence production significantly. Even the average production figures shown in these two slides are far larger than the production shown for a Bakken well.

Continental has a fair number of uncompleted wells. But the strategy of drilling wells and waiting to complete them may have backfired. As shown above the total cost for new wells is not all that great (especially if prices were to fall back to the $40 range). The Bakken differential also squeezes profits. Nonetheless, current pricing has encouraged management to begin drilling again in the Bakken area. Operational results have also significantly improved, though the Bakken still lags in relative rates of return.

Source: Continental Resources 2017 Budget Presentation Slides

As a result of the superior return (click on the budget slides), the Oklahoma leases will use nearly half of the operating budget. There are some risks here as Oklahoma is understandably nervous about the earthquakes potentially caused by oil wells. However, these wells appear to be very different from the wells causing the problems. Not nearly as much water is produced, so the disposal issue is nowhere near the magnitude of the problem in other areas. The Scoop and Stack areas of Oklahoma are relatively free of earthquake concerns for the time being.

Still, the slides show the production growing much more in Oklahoma than in the Bakken. If the rate of return in the Bakken continues to lag, this trend could accelerate. Plus there will be some emphasis on oil production. The Bakken weather has caused production to stagnate, but the company could play seasonal catch-up when the weather improves in the spring and summer.

Source: Continental Resources December, 2016, Investor Presentation

The budget does contain some optimistic (click on December presentation) oil pricing assumptions. Plus the balance sheet probably has more debt than is desirable in the current environment. Cash flow neutrality in the future is a very prominent goal. So is paying down long term debt with non-core sales.

But Continental has always been a low cost producer. That has offset some of the Bakken differential disadvantages. It also usually enables the company to comfortably carry the interest charges. But the Oklahoma properties are proving to have more profitable results because there is no differential disadvantage. Company-wide operational improvements are helping the company too. So if oil prices stay within the current range, this company could have far more comfortable cash flow ratio by the end of the fiscal year.

Source: Continental Resources December, 2016, Investor Presentation

Management has been in the position of raising (click on the December presentation) production forecasts all year. Replacing some percentage of Bakken production with more profitable Oklahoma production should allow cash flow and profits to rise. Production is slated to grow, but the Oklahoma production percentage should continue to increase even in a low commodity price environment. If the budget needed downward adjustment, the Bakken would be expected to take the worst hit. This percentage increase should enable the company to show solid financial progress even if oil prices have a sustained decline. So the company's cash flow ratios should become more comfortable as long as the operational improvements outpace a potential oil price decline. Now if prices do not decline, this company could show a very rapid and material improvement in financial health.

The stock, which has already rallied some this year, could offer some appreciation potential based upon the continuing operational improvements on the various lease areas. The changing profitability mix based upon the increasing percentage of Oklahoma production will also increase profitability and lower the breakeven. The stock would be a speculative pick to double over the next five years.

