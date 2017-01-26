General Motors: Robust Projected EPS Growth, Increased Stock Buyback, And A 4% Yield

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a top shelf income vehicle for dividend investors. Not only do the auto company's shares throw off a 4 percent dividend yield, but General Motors recently increased its share buyback authorization by $5 billion. Further, General Motors is still very cheap, tilting the reward-to-risk ratio in favor of income investors.

Investors have a love-hate relationship with auto companies such as Ford Motor (NYSE:F) and General Motors. The hate part: Investors are fearful of a big decline in global auto sales. Since General Motors and Ford Motor have seen strong sales growth in the last several years, the fear is that U.S. auto companies will not be able to sustain such high growth rates in the future. The love part: General Motors pays shareholders a 4 percent yield, whereas Ford Motor pays shareholders a 5 percent yield, which is not that bad for two dirt cheap S&P 500 companies.

Robust EPS Guidance And Boosted Share Buybacks

You can't say that auto companies aren't optimistic for 2017. Ford Motor announced a special dividend of $0.05/share in January as a special thank you to shareholders for what was probably a very profitable 2016. As far as General Motors is concerned, the company's Board Of Directors approved of a $5 billion share buyback in January, underscoring management's confidence in 2017, and in the undervaluation of its shares.

General Motors announced the boost to its share repurchase authorization on the back of a strong adjusted profit guidance for 2017. The auto company said that it expects its adjusted earnings per share to clock in a range of $6.00-$6.50 in 2017. For 2016 General Motors expects to earn $5.50-$6.00/share.

Strong December Sales

General Motors sold 319,108 vehicles in the United States in December, marking in increase of 10 percent over the December of the previous year. The company's retail sales gained 3.4 percent to 249,983 vehicles, and GM's December U.S. retail sales were the best since 2007. Capping off a year that strongly bodes well for 2017...and for dividend growth.

General Motors Is Dirt Cheap

There aren't a lot of S&P 500 companies with a 4 percent yield. And there certainly aren't a lot of S&P 500 companies with such a high dividend yield that sell for such low earnings multiples, too. Though interest in auto companies has increased lately, General Motors is as cheap as it gets: Its shares are selling for ~6.3x next year's estimated earnings, placing GM's shares firmly into the bargain bin. As a result, investors run a very low risk of overpaying for General Motors at today's price point.

Your Takeaway

Based on its 2017 adjusted profit per-share guidance, and another round of raised share buybacks, management has demonstrated that it is confident in the auto company's prospects this year. What's more, General Motors is really, really cheap, selling for less than 7x next year's estimated profits while paying shareholders a 4 percent yield that should be sustainable. If profits come in as strong as projected in 2017, management will likely hand yet another dividend raise to investors soon. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.