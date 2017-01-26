Palladium Vs. Nickel

Growth of palladium supply is constrained as there are very few economically viable ore bodies.

Demand for palladium is expected to grow for the next several years due to strong growth of auto sales in China, and tightening pollution standards in China, India, and Europe.

The long PALL / short JJN trade capitalizes on the contrasting supply / demand pressures being experienced by the two commodities.

After today's large drop in the price of palladium, I felt there may be a trading opportunity out there waiting to be discovered. After doing some research, I stumbled over what I think will be a nifty long / short commodities trade. The positions would be long ETFS Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) and short iPath Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN).

PALL is an ETF that is based on the spot price of palladium. This is accomplished by physically holding bars of this precious metal in a secure vault. JJN, on the other hand, is an exchange-traded note (NYSE:ETN) that tracks the price of nickel via the futures market. An ETN is an unsecured debt security issued by an underwriting bank and is backed only by the credit of the issuer. There is a possibility that an underwriter can default on the ETN, but that should not be a concern when it is shorted.

The price chart for the two Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) is provided below.

The Trade

The trade capitalizes on the contrasting supply / demand pressures being experienced by the two commodities. While palladium has had a production deficit since at least 2012, nickel has been stockpiled for years. (See Mine closures will slow global nickel market growth to 2020.)

The next chart is a plot of the ratio of the price of PALL to the price of JJN, which allows some basic technical analysis to be performed on the combination of the two.

As can be seen from the above chart, the pairs position had a bullish run from mid-2014 through most of 2015, followed by a period of consolidation. Then the pairs position broke out near the end of 2016, into a bullish continuation pattern. Today's retreat brings the position closer to a support level, but I would not wait for further retracement, as the opportunity could quickly disappear.

Why I like this trade

The automotive industry accounts for over 70% of total palladium consumption. Palladium is used in catalytic converters, and there is no real substitute as platinum is too expensive. Demand for palladium is expected to grow for the next several years due to strong growth of auto sales in China, and tightening pollution standards in China, India, and Europe. While the US auto market can partially be supplied by recycling catalytic converters, China's auto market is fairly young, and each vehicle is a new source of palladium demand.

Growth of palladium supply is constrained as there are very few economically viable ore bodies. Russia produces 41% of the global production and Russia's production has been relatively constant. South Africa produces 38% of global production and South Africa's production has been declining modestly for several years. South African production has been hampered by power and water limitations, deeper mines, shortage of skilled labor, strikes, and geopolitical risks.

There has been a recent growth in palladium exchange traded funds (ETFs) which has contributed to investment demand in the face of limited supply.

Indonesia recently decided to relax its ban on exports of nickel ore. Nickel ore may be exported by companies as long as progress is shown toward building smelters in a five-year period.

The price of nickel metal can be correlated with the forecast for China's real GDP growth. China's growth is expected to gradually fall over the next 5 years. Trump's trade policies may accentuate China's slowing growth.

