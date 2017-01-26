Johnson & Johnson Looks Ripe For Multiple Expansion In 2017

Prior to the Q3 report, I had been bearish on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for a long time. The stock had been expensive in my view, so expensive in fact that I felt forced to ignore the terrific fundamentals JNJ had to offer. But with the stock down in the $114 area, that changed and I turned bullish. The stock hasn't moved since then as after the Q4 report, the stock is still $114 and it is still going for 16 times 2017 earnings. Nothing changed with the stock price but investors seem disappointed by the Q4 report, something with which I disagree. I think JNJ did exactly what it needed to in order to justify its lower valuation, meaning any upside surprises from its modest 2017 outlook could (and should) result in multiple expansion.

JNJ missed revenue expectations for Q4 by about 1% and while 1% isn't a huge deal for many companies, it is for a company that only grows the top line at a couple percent per year. Its three major segments all produced revenue gains, although the medical devices business was just slightly above zero. But there were strong showings from the consumer and pharma businesses and that helped send JNJ's total revenue higher by almost 2%. Again, this is not a growth story; it is about JNJ producing incremental top line gains and making the most of those modest gains via margin improvements.

Another point I've brought up with JNJ in the past is its exposure to the dollar due to its relatively high mix of non-US revenue and in Q4, that exposure cost it 60bps of sales growth. Operational sales growth was 2.3% but was just 1.7% after forex translation was removed. With the dollar as strong as it is, forex translation isn't likely to be a tailwind for JNJ in 2017 either and while the massive strength in the greenback may not continue, I'm not sure there's any relief in sight either. The Fed is still set to remove large amounts of accommodation this year while the rest of the world tries to figure out ways to further devalue their currencies so this is likely a 2017 problem as well. That means revenue growth expectations must be tempered to account for this fact.

JNJ's revenue projection is for 3% to 4% growth, which seems like a beatable target. JNJ's conservative guidance seems to have taken investors aback but it certainly doesn't look to me like the modest guidance is from weak business results; I think management is under-promising so it can over-deliver. The dollar's strength will be a potential determinant of whether or not JNJ can do materially more revenue growth than 4% but we'll just have to wait and see. For me though, I don't think 3% to 4% is realistic and this looks like softball guidance so that JNJ can raise throughout 2017.

Perhaps more importantly, JNJ's margin expansion remains on track. Q4 saw huge margin leverage from lower cost of goods sold (130bps), SG&A (380bps) and R&D (150bps). These lower costs led to EBT margin of 23.9% against 21.1% in last year's Q4 and net earnings that were 300bps higher than the comparable quarter. JNJ continues to amaze with its ability to do more with less and that margin growth is more than enough to offset whatever weakness it is seeing in its revenue base. This is why I'm bullish on JNJ; its revenue growth will never be enough to attract buyers but with its margin expansion efforts alive and well, it certainly has other ways to grow its earnings.

JNJ's guidance for 2017, however, doesn't imply any sort of margin expansion as adjusted EPS is expected to grow 3% to 5%, right in the same range as revenue growth. That's where the opportunity lies with JNJ as I don't think there's a lot of upside potential to its revenue forecast but I do think there is a chance for that with respect to margins. In particular, if we do see 3%+ sales growth, leverage on SG&A, marketing and R&D costs should be more than enough to produce a meaningful increase in margins and that will then be good enough to send EPS higher well in excess of 5%. That's the story here and Q1 will give us a good read on just how much margin expansion we can expect in 2017. But I'm willing to bet that it is a lot more than the nothing that JNJ built into its forecast for this year.

One of the reasons I cited for being more bullish on JNJ a couple of months ago was that it was bumping up against a rising 200DMA at the time. That did prove to provide some support but ultimately, the stock failed the 200DMA. That's concerning to me and as much as I'm behind JNJ from a fundamental and valuation perspective, I'm alarmed that there aren't enough buyers to keep the stock over the 200DMA. We're only a few dollars away so it isn't like the gap is huge, but at the same time, that's a clear line in the sand and the bears won. I'm not necessarily abandoning my stance but I'm more cautious because it's a big deal.

I don't think anything has materially changed for JNJ for better or worse in the past couple of months but the market has decided it is unworthy of a rally, even at 16 times 2017 earnings. For a nearly 3% yield and a world class business, that's cheap. I also think JNJ's guidance for 2017 is a bit of a laugh and that its ultimate EPS growth will be much higher than the 3% to 5% it guided for. The technical picture bothers me at this point and I'd feel much better if the stock rallied a few bucks and crested the 200DMA. I'm not sure if that will happen but the news this morning of the Actelion buy seems to have investors perking up. It's far too early to make a judgment on that acquisition so I'll wait and see, but for now, the core JNJ business without Actelion certainly looks good to me at 16 times earnings if you can get past the technical picture.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.