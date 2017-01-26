UAE: Up Over 30% In 12 Months

This is the sixteenth in a series of articles that makes a fundamental macroeconomic sectoral flow analysis of the economies of key countries across the globe.

The purpose of the review is to see if the local stock market is worth investing in via exchange traded funds (ETFs). These funds are available to all investors, even for non-residents or those not able to trade in the stock market of that country directly.

In this article, we examine the United Arab Emirates from a sectoral flow analysis perspective to see if the private sector, containing the local stock market, is getting the support it needs from the government and external sectors to continue its march upward.

Details of the methodology employed to analyze these opportunities are available in the sectoral analysis section found later in this article.

The magic formula for success is:

P = G + X

And you can read more about that below.

Which Countries Are Doing Well?

The first port of call is the ETF page at Seeking Alpha and a look at country ETFs and how they are performing.



The chart is from early December 2016. In that time positions have changed a little as the chart below shows.

One notices from the list the following items:

Latin American countries head the list; what are they doing right? Euroland countries are lagging in the list. Only three "developed" countries are near the top of the list. The U.S. is green and showing promise, though far down the list. Why?

All these questions and more will be addressed in forthcoming articles on a country-by-country basis from top to bottom.

Most countries on the list are in the red and are of no further interest, though we could learn from them what to avoid, as could their governments and politicians. But, as investors, we will leave that to them.

The United Arab Emirates

Since the start of this series of articles, United Arab Emirates has risen from seventeenth to tenth place. The United Arab Emirates is moving up the chart and shows a 31% growth rate over the last twelve months.

One can find the iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) near the top of the SA ETF list, and the current fiscal situation is as follows:

Government Sector

Fitch provides the following independent review of the UAE budget with the hawk critical eyes of a rating agency:

"BMI View: The UAE's consolidated 2016 budget marks the end of the expansionary fiscal policy seen over the past decade. We expect larger cuts in spending to occur on an Emirates level, particularly for Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Overall, forecast a fiscal deficit of 4.6 % of GDP in 2016, from a surplus of 4.8 % of GDP in 2014.

We expect the UAE will rein in spending over the coming years, but this will be unable to prevent the significant fiscal deficit. The consolidated UAE budget for 2016 was set at AED48.6bn (USD13.2bn) with no fiscal deficit, a minimal decrease from the 2015 budget of AED49.1bn. Crucially, this was the first reduction (albeit small) in state spending for 13 years.While the consolidated budget accounts for only 14% of total government spending, it illustrates the end of expansionary fiscal policy seen over much of the last decade. The consolidated budget has a greater bearing for the five smaller emirates and is designed to insulate them from a sharp contraction in spending. Dubai and Abu Dhabi have yet to announce their 2016 budgets but we expect a sharper contraction in expenditures, mostly in subsidy cuts and greater oversight in large-scale CapEx projects.

Given the importance of hydrocarbons to revenues (63.5% in 2014), our expectation for Brent to average USD56/bbl in 2016 and USD55/bbl in 2017 will have a key bearing on the country's fiscal position. We forecast a fiscal deficit of 4.6% in 2016, falling from a surplus of 4.8% of GDP in 2014. The deficit will remain but gradually diminish until reaching a balance in 2021."

Source - FITCH

The government budget picture is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that the government sector has been draining the private sector over the last few years and after peaking in 2012 the drain has been declining since. More recently as Fitch reports, the government budget is moving to an expansionary deficit setting in the future and will begin net adding to the private sector which is a more productive setting for the stock market, but bad news for Fitch's sovereign bond holders.

External Sector

The United Arab Emirates has positive foreign trade position. This can be seen in the chart below.

The chart shows that the balance of trade is a net add to the private sector. After reaching a peak in 2013, the net add to the private sector from external trade has been in decline to the present day. The decline in the value of the trade surplus mirrors the decline in the world oil price one of UAE's key exports. Volumes remain much the same. However, the unit price has fallen resulting in lower revenues overall.

When the oil price rises, the UAE can expect to return to a larger export surplus and net add to the private sector. Here there is potential for future gains.

Capital Flows

The United Arab Emirates does not keep capital flow information, and the nearest and best alternative is foreign direct investment.

The chart below shows the flow situation.

The chart indicates that net inflows are adding to the private sector. Flows have not re-attained the pre-2008 GFC levels but have steadily increased since the bottom of the GFC plunge in 2009. Though flat over the last three years one can expect that flows will regain former highs over the longer term thus providing more potential for upward growth momentum.

The current account overall is positive as the chart below shows.

One notes that the account is sharply down from its 2012/13 oil price high days and has resumed its longer-term value before the run-up to the 2008 GFC boom-bust.

Oil prices are cyclical like all commodities, and because the UAE's fortunes are so closely tied to oil, its fortunes will rise and fall closely with the price of oil.

With the oil price now recovering from multi-decade lows one could say that the situation for the UAE can only get better and after having weathered this storm with an overall net add to the current account it can only get stronger going forward. This strength will find positive expression in the local stock market.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and, most importantly for investors, the stock market. For the stock market to move upward, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation. However, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow in value.

The government sector comprises the government with its judicial, legislative and regulatory power. The key for the stock market is that this sector can be both a source of funds to the private sector through spending and also a drain on funds through taxes.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained.

The external sector is trading with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

One should note that a negative trade balance also means that a country has traded currency, that is in infinite supply, for real resources that have a finite supply.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upward, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is constantly growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

This relationship can be expressed by the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G ]+ External Sector [X]

P = G + X

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries where the government sector and external sector are both net adding to the private sector and causing the local stock market index to rise with the receipt of additional funds.

Recommendation

The United Arab Emirates is a buy and is on the move right now.

The government sector is net adding to the private sector and plans to keep on doing so in the face of falling external revenues in a counter-cyclical public policy move. After years of draining the private sector, the government sector is now moving to an expansionary setting whereby it is net adding to the private sector.

This is very proactive and shows a government management team that know what they are doing. This is in stark contrast to many "developed" economy governments that have relied on contractionary austerity policies. Their austerity policies have worked to slow the recovery from the great recession by draining the private sector of funds and so lowering aggregate demand further. A move that is akin to a person trying to gain weight by eating less.

The external sector is a net add to the private sector even in these times of lower oil prices. This sector has strong upside potential when the oil price rises with world demand once the "developed" world has woken from its self-imposed neo-liberal economic austerity coma.

Positive foreign direct investment flows show that business people overseas see the UAE as a good place to invest their money to make a profit and are continuing to do so. This is a vote of confidence in the prospects of the UAE.

There are not a lot of ways to gain access to the UAE outside of the ETF from iShares.

One good thing is that it is denominated in USD which protects one from currency risk and preserves overall returns.

In the next article, we will take a look at Qatar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.