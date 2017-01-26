Apple Should Buy Disney: Creating A Trillion-Dollar Mousetrap

Recently Margate Capital, a hedge fund run by former Tiger Cub, Samantha Greenberg and John Malone, floated the idea that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) should acquire Disney (NYSE:DIS). We examined the idea to see if it made sense, and have come away believing that the synergies of a combined company would be transformative for Apple. Using some conservative assumptions, post-acquisition, Apple's stock should increase from $120/share today to $200/share by end-of 2018. Let's walk through our reasoning:

From an investor standpoint, one of the main reasons for why Apple's stock price trades at a discount to the market is that there's uncertainty as to whether Apple's iPhone can sustain its sales and margins going forward. Bears contend that as the smartphone industry matures, price competition will inevitably erode Apple's margins and earnings will decline as phones become commoditized. For 2016, the iPhone accounted for $136.7B in revenue, and with a 40% margin it generated the bulk of Apple's profit. We've disagreed with this bear thesis as we think the ecosystem (i.e., software and services) and the hardware sales (i.e., Mac, iPhone, iPads, etc.) are mutually reinforcing and collectively strengthens customer captivity and brand loyalty.

Yet, the stock trades at a 13.4x multiple to this year's estimate and a 14.4x multiple to trailing twelve month earnings (TTM). Compared to the broader market average of 25x, this multiple presumes a stagnant company and undervalues the quality of Apple's existing business. Thus, we believe a Disney acquisition could be transformative for Apple as it would accomplish three goals:

1. Insure Apple's cultural impact and brand relevance for the foreseeable future;

2. Increase the breadth and depth of Apple's business lines; and

3. Increase the value of Apple shares.

I. Brand Permanence

Given the pace of technological advances, obsolescence and brand irrelevance for tech companies is only a new device or software away. A seemingly dominant competitive moat in one year, with high margins and competitive advantages, can quickly become a barrier that entraps a company when the landscape shifts. Look no further than Motorola, Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) - once Apple introduced the iPhone, their legacy moats were quickly breached.

In contrast, Disney is one of the most important and enduring brands the US has ever created. With a library filled with beloved characters, the company essentially develops and curates American culture. From Mickey Mouse, Disney princesses and Pixar movies to Star Wars and Marvel, the company's characters and storylines have also found an enthusiastic audience outside of the US. Movies, television shows and the company's parks and resorts have introduced a new generation of non-US customers to the company's products, and they've since become increasingly intertwined with global pop culture. A Disney acquisition would tie together two iconic brands and insure Apple's continuing relevance for decades to come.

II. Broadening Apple's Business Lines

A Disney acquisition would also immediately broaden Apple's business lines. Currently, Apple's largest revenue drivers can be broken down into three categories: iPhone, Services and Others. We're calling "Others" as a catch-all category, which includes iPads, Macs and Accessories (i.e., essentially non-iPhone hardware).

For 2016, revenue from iPhone sales dominated Apple's entire business, accounting for 63% of revenue. The figure rises to 88% if we include "Others." If Apple acquires Disney, revenue from iPhone sales would fall to 50% and hardware overall to 70%, whereas Services and non-hardware related income would increase threefold from 11% to 30%.

Composite Rev. by Prod. Line (millions) 2016 (Form 10K) % of Revenue Standalone % of Revenue w/Disney iPhone $136,700 63% 50% Services $24,348 11% 9% Other $54,591 25% 20% Media Networks $23,689 - 9% Parks and Resorts $16,974 - 6% Studio Entertainment $9,441 - 3% Consumer Products & Interactive Medi $5,528 - 2% Total $271,271 100% 100%

On a gross profit basis, the change is even more dramatic. Hardware vs. non-hardware is currently split 81% and 19%, but with Disney's business segments, the diversification would yield 62% and 38%, respectively.

Consequently, acquiring Disney would double Apple's non-hardware related profits and shift the company away from its over-reliance on hardware sales. We believe Apple's Services and Disney's business lines overall also will grow faster than hardware sales, and within a few years the profits generated by hardware and non-hardware business lines would approach parity.

III. Adding Depth and Scale to Apple's Business

One of Apple's greatest challenges in penetrating the video industry has been the reluctance of media companies to work with Apple. Apple's ecosystem is essentially a delivery platform looking for content, and a Disney acquisition would help vertically integrate the space.

In the early days of iTunes, Apple found an opportunity to co-opt music executives to allow Apple to sell individual songs. The ubiquity of the iPod coupled with the industry's challenges with rampant piracy gave Apple tremendous leverage in its negotiations, something that has become a cautionary tale for the media industry in general. The television industry today is much healthier than the music industry at the time, which has weakened Apple's bargaining position. Unsurprisingly, Apple has found it challenging to convince the industry to rely on its platform, lest they cede too much control over the distribution, pricing and data collection of viewing habits.

From theVerge

"You could write books on Apple's multitude of missteps in TV, but fundamentally the company's loss of influence traces back to missing the boat on streaming combined with an inability to gain any sort of real leverage over traditional video providers. Those companies have been able to forestall and deflect a fate similar to the one that befell the music industry in the heyday of iTunes, and that is unlikely to change in the near term."

Apple's TV efforts have been piecemeal and inadequate to date. The company recently launched its "TV" application that simplifies searching for and watching content on Apple devices. As TechCruch recently stated:

"Unfortunately content from all the major streaming providers - including Netflix - is not available through the TV app. Instead, the focus seems to be more on aggregating the content across individual TV networks' applications, rather than all the major services. However, Hulu and HBO are supported at launch, at least."

We believe that without Amazon Prime or Netflix's catalog, the TV app and Apple's vision of TV viewing is destined to fail. Thus, Apple needs to field its own media offering, and then use that as leverage to gain additional cooperation and coordination from a recalcitrant industry.

Acquiring Disney solves many of the issues Apple faces. Fully incorporating Disney's library with new/original content from Disney's Studio Entertainment division into Apple's ecosystem fundamentally transforms Apple's media offerings. Disney's ESPN, Disney Channel, ABC, A+E and movies (Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar) all combine to give Apple a critical mass of content, and the requisite leverage that it's sorely lacking as it attempts to compete in the video space.

Apple could repackage the content and start a subscription video on demand ("SVOD") service to compete with Netflix or Amazon, or a subscription based multichannel video programming on demand ("MVPD") service to compete with Sling TV, and/or complement Hulu (in which it owns 30%). With such a service, Apple also gains access to the viewing habits of its users with such a services, information which is currently closely guarded by Apple's competitors. The information would give Apple further insight into what its customers enjoy watching, and better tailor content development and distribution to their evolving tastes.

Although much of Disney's video content is currently licensed to various cable, satellite and SVOD and MVPD providers, Apple can begin carving out distribution rights to form its own subscription service. In addition to stepping into Disney's residual rights, Apple could modify other distribution rights as legacy Disney licenses expire. Previously exclusive license agreements could become co-exclusive, allowing Apple to fill its channel with premium content over time. Thus, post-Disney acquisition, Apple's own media offerings provides a much stronger foundation on which to expand its digital media strategy, removing a key challenge to Apple's current ineffective actions.

A. IV. Content Creation

A Disney acquisition also would give Apple immediate access to an established infrastructure from which to create content. Disney's Studio Entertainment division produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures, direct-to-video content, musical recordings and live stage plays. The business unit distributes films primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Touchstone banners. While Apple is currently developing original content itself, Disney's production capabilities dramatically expands Apple's ability to develop proprietary content, which reinforce its media offerings.

V. Parks and Rec...

Parks and Resorts could serve as a technology showcase for Apple. In 2015, 138M guests visited Disney's theme parks worldwide. The Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World was the most popular with over 20.5M visitors. Disney's parks physical extensions of its brands as and they help build an emotional connection with its customers. Apple could easily embed its technology into the parks and resorts to enliven customer experience and further introduce Apple's products to them. For instance Apple Pay (currently available only at Walt Disney World) could be rolled out to all of the other theme parks and resorts. While Apple Pay is an immaterial revenue generator, the marketing exposure would be well worth the effort, and it's a simple example of a potential synergy.

VI. Putting it Together - Financial Benefits:

If Apple were to acquire Disney, what would the financial metrics look like? Let's perform some baseline calculations. We're assuming that a 40% premium to Disney's closing price would represent a "fair" premium (for comparison, Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) sold at a 35% premium to AT&T (NYSE:T)).

Common Stock 1,591,460,982 Per share price $107.66 Premium 40% Acquisition Price $150.72 Equity Value $239,871 Liabilities (incl. pension liabilities, net cash) $23,266 Enterprise Value $263,137

If we include debt and long-term pension liabilities, Apple would essentially be acquiring the entire company for +$263B in EV. Acquiring the shares, however, would cost $240B. Apple can easily afford the acquisition if corporate tax reform passes and Apple repatriates its overseas cash. We believe Apple would have over $240B in cash after repatriation and assuming it retains $30B for working capital purposes.

A. Cost Synergies

Given that the two companies operate in such different business lines, we've assumed very little cost synergies. We've only modeled a 75% reduction in corporate overhead expenses, which in 2016 was approximately $650M. In the context of a +$263B acquisition though, relatively minor.

B. The Value of Vertical Integration

Cost synergies are the easiest to capture and have the highest probability to be achieved, but alone they are no reason to embark on such a transformative but disruptive acquisition. Case in point, if Apple used its $240B and bought back shares, it could acquire and retire +35% of its outstanding shares, sending its stock price well over $160/share. Thus, the only way this acquisition makes sense is the strategic synergies. Most value investors cringe when they hear that, but bear with us. Step through some of the numbers and maybe we can convince you.

We've modeled Disney's 2017 and 2018 EBITDA as follows:

Base Case Bull Case Accretion Model (millions) 2017 2018 2017 2018 Disney's Segment Operating Income $17,750 $19,000 $17,750 $19,000 Corporate Expenses (25% of 2016) $(168) $(168) $(168) $(168) $17,582 $18,832 $17,582 $18,832 Segment Operating Income (New MVPD) $473 $1,457 $844 $2,295 EBITDA $18,055 $20,289 $18,426 $21,127 Equity Income of Investees $1,000 $1,070 $1,000 $1,070 Interest Expense (Disney's Current Debt) $(480) $(480) $(480) $(480) Interest Expense (Acquisition Debt) $- $- $- - Lost Interest Income (Apple Cash Reduction) $(3,450) $(2,500) $(3,450) $(2,500) Restructuring and Impairment $(150) $(150) $(150) $(150) Depreciation and Amortization $(2,300) $(2,300) $(2,300) $(2,300) Income Before Taxes $12,675 $15,929 $13,046 $16,767 Tax 35% $(4,436) $(5,575) $(4,566) $(5,868) Net Income $8,238 $10,354 $8,480 $10,899 Apple's Share Count 5,332 5,332 5,332 5,332 Accretion to Apple EPS $1.55 $1.94 $1.59 $2.04 Apple EPS (Average) $8.94 $10.10 $8.94 $10.10 Combined (Apple + Disney) EPS $10.49 $12.04 $10.53 $12.14 Multiple 15 $157.28 $180.63 $157.95 $182.16 16 $167.76 $192.67 $168.48 $194.30 17 $178.25 $204.71 $179.01 $206.45 18 $188.73 $216.75 $189.54 $218.59 Current Multiple 2017 2018 2017 2018 Disney 18.2 16.2 18.2 16.2 Apple 13.4 11.9 13.4 11.9

(Source: Open Square Capital calculations, acquisition accounting may increase depreciation/amortization although we are assuming most of value will be attributed to goodwill).

Assuming cost synergies of only $490M (i.e., 75% reduction of Disney's corporate allocation costs), and modeling Apple's new MVPD subscription service, we believe Apple's EPS could increase by $1.55 in 2017 and $1.94 in 2018 ("Base Case"). If we were to assume a more aggressive subscriber uptake rate for Apple's MVPD service ("Bull Case") Apple's EPS could increase by $1.59 in 2017 and $2.04 in 2018.

1. MVPD Calculation

How did we calculate the MVPD revenues/operating income?

For the "Base Case" Apple's MVPD service, we're assuming a subscription fee of $15/month and exiting 2017 and 2018 with 7M and 12M subscribers, respectively (note in negotiations Apple has previously held, it had determined that Disney's content was worth $13/month per subscriber). For the "Bull Case" we're using the same $15/month, but we're assuming a 2017/2018 exit of 12M and 20M subscribers, respectively. We applied a 75% gross margin on this new product offering as the content costs are already borne/embedded in Disney's other business lines.

We think the base case is actually overly conservative as it assumes Apple releases a "skinny channel Disney-media-centric" pack priced at $15/month. If Apple were to expand this offering to include other channels, the subscription fee could potentially increase (offset by higher licensing expenses).

Furthermore, exiting 2018 with 12M subscribers appears low to us. In comparison, Apple Music garnered 20M paying subscribers at the end of 2016, 1.5 years after launch. Although Apple Music was . . . well music, we think Apple's marketing prowess, size of installed user base and Disney's ability to bundle sports via ESPN will help adoption rates for MVPD. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) currently has over 89M subscribers, evenly divided between US and non-US subscribers, therefore we are assuming less than half of Netflix's US subscribers, but with arguably stronger content. Using the Bull Case (i.e., exiting 2018 with 20M subscribers) and assuming a growth trajectory similar to Netflix's subscriber growth for the past 3 years, Apple's MVPD could generate $6B in revenue by 2020, exiting with over 32M subscribers. Thus, the "bull case" is more likely.

VII. Conservative Assumptions and Stock Rerating

Note that in all likelihood this is incremental revenue with few costs. Apple's media offering would simply capture margins currently being reaped by other SVOD providers and serve as a counterweight to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which has become an increasingly strong player in the space. While Apple's new offering could cannibalize some of Disney's existing licensing revenue, we don't believe it will severely impact the licensing fees from affiliates and SVOD providers as consumption continues to rise overall. The content isn't devaluing, it's the legacy distribution platforms that are (e.g., cable, sattelite, etc.).

Most importantly, we've only assumed a fraction of cost synergies and that an MVPD would be the only strategic synergy. It's much more likely that the merged company can find even more creative ways to reduce costs and leverage each other's strengths.

Lastly, we believe Apple's stock multiple would rerate higher. Apple's stock currently trades at 13.4x 2017 forecasted EPS, whereas Disney trades at 18.2x. Given that Disney's media content bolsters Apple's ecosystem, the combined business becomes much more robust. Apple's product offerings will simultaneously broaden and deepen, and its earnings become much more sustainable and recurring, less reliant on having a hit hardware product. Ultimately, a Disney acquisition could become the catalyst to unlock Apple's suppressed value. If Apple's shares rerated to 16-18x earnings, the acquisition would largely pay for itself via the increase in Apple's overall market value. By the end of 2017, when Apple begins to trade based on 2018 earnings, the shares should trade near $200/share and market cap would surpass $1T. To us, trading Apple's cash hoard for a better mouse trap seems like a pretty good idea.

As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.