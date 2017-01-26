Chemical Financial's (CHFC) CEO David Ramaker on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chemical Financial Corporation. (NASDAQ:CHFC)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 26, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Michelle Pilaske - IR

David Ramaker - CEO

Dennis Klaeser - Executive VP, CFO

Analysts

Scott Siefers - Sandler O'Neill & Partners

Terry McEvoy - Stephens

Andy Stapps - Hilliard Lyons

Chris McGratty - KBW

Scott Beury - Boenning & Scattergood

David Long - Raymond James

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Chemical Financial Corporation's Earnings Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. At this time, I’d like to turn the call over to Ms. Michelle Pilaske. Please go ahead.

Michelle Pilaske

Thank you very much. As a reminder, a copy of today's earnings release can be accessed by logging on to chemicalbank.com and selecting the Investor Info tab at the top of the website. We've also included a slide presentation on our Investor Info page with supplemental information that will be referenced in today's call.

With me today are David Ramaker, CEO and President of Chemical Financial Corporation and Dennis Klaeser, Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer. After brief comments from management, we will open the call to your questions.

Before we begin, I’d like to caution listeners that this conference call may contain forward-looking statements about Chemical, its businesses, strategies, and prospects. Please refer to our forward-looking statements disclaimer and the other information on Pages 2 through 4 of the slide presentation for a description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements.

And now, I'd like to turn the call over to David Ramaker.

David Ramaker

Thanks, Michelle and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us on today's call. As you can see on slides 5 and 6, in alignment with my remarks and our earnings release. Our fourth quarter financial results, after adjusting for significant items reflects both a solid finish to a milestone year and a strong base from which Chemical Financial Corporation will move forward. Let me address the solid finish.

In the fourth quarter, from an operational perspective, the key achievement was completion of the integration of Talmer Bank and the Chemical Bank. Our fourth successful integration over the past two years, given the size and complexity, I feel that the Talmer integration has gone extremely well. Notwithstanding the considerable amount of time and effort dedicated to bringing our two organizations into alignment, our team of customers focused bankers did not miss a beat.

Continued to stable economic conditions in our core markets facilitated significant organic loan growth during the quarter and we believe we have an attractive pipeline as we look forward to 2017. Asset quality remains high. Admittedly, there is a great deal of noise in this quarter's income numbers. Our reported GAAP net income in 2016's fourth quarter was $47.2 million or $0.66 per deluded share compared to 2016 third quarter net income of a $11.5 million or $0.23 per deluded share.

And 2015 fourth quarter net income of $25.5 million or $0.66 per deluded share. After excluding transaction expenses, other significant items which are delineated in the press release and detail in the appendix's to this presentation, net income for the fourth quarter of 2016 was $49.9 million or $0.70 per share compared to $37.4 million or $0.75 per deluded share and $26.9 million or $0.70 per deluded share in the third quarter of 2016 and the fourth quarter of 2015, respectfully.

At the year-end, our total assets were roughly $17.4 billion and our total loans were approaching $13 billion. Dennis will provide a more thorough review of our financial results in just a moment.

To put this in the larger context of strategic growth, since year-end 2014, we have more than doubled our asset base, expanded our delivery network, the 249 locations concentrated in Michigan, North East Ohio, and Northern Indiana and increased our team of highly qualified customer focused chemical bankers to more than 3400 strong. We have prepared a targeted acquisitive growth strategy with attractive organic growth across the chemical franchise to achieve these results.

Never losing side of our primary goal of creating experiences that are relationship focused with individualized solutions and rapid local response. All hallmarks are looking to be made. I'll comment a bit more on our general outlook at the end of the call, but I do want to mention that while I believe we are very well positioned as we move forward. There are obviously some areas of uncertainty on the horizon as we transition from the current economic conditions and a low interest rate environment into the future.

Obviously, our focus will be to continue to build on our momentum of growth over the long-term, while realizing ongoing synergies as a result of the Talmer merger. An anticipation of the question, I will note that we are on track to achieve the $52 million of cross saves identified when we announced the Talmer merger one year ago. With incremental savings yet to be realized in 2017, we expect to push our efficiency ratio into the low 50's by the year-end 2017.

With that, I'll turn it over to Dennis to walkthrough the financial highlights. Dennis?

Dennis Klaeser

Thank you, David. Moving on to Slide 7. You can see that net income has nearly doubled compared to a year-ago, the year-ago quarter and more than triples compared to the fourth quarter of 2014. Clearly, the company has achieved sustained growth through a companion pact that acquisitions and strong organic growth. Deluded earnings per share excluding transaction expenses and other significant items were $0.70 per deluded share in the fourth quarter down from $0.75 in the third quarter and $0.70 in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Comparisons to the prior quarter are difficult, given that the Talmer merger closed in the middle of the third quarter, but the primary reasons for the decrease from the third quarter is due to seasonally lower mortgage banking revenue in the fourth quarter, a slight decrease in the net interest margin, and an unusually low tax rate in the third quarter of 2016. The year-over-year comparison is impacted by the fact that the net interest margin was 8 basis points wider one year ago and the provision expense was proportionately higher in the fourth quarter of 2016, given our very strong organic loan growth.

As shown in the top of Slide 8, year-over-year our total loan portfolio has grown by $5.7 billion to just under $13 billion at the year-end 2016. The overall composition of a loan portfolio has remained relatively similar year-over-year with about 58% of our loans to commercial borrowers and 42% to consumer borrowers.

Turning to Slide 9. We achieved $275 million of loan growth in the fourth quarter, reflecting a full quarter benefit from the merger with Talmer. The $275 million loan growth in the fourth quarter is an annualized loan growth rate of 8.7%. we feel very good about this pace of growth given the fourth quarter is usually a seasonally slower growth quarter and given all the distractions during the quarter as we worked through all of our major technology and process integrations associated with the consolidation of Talmer and Chemical.

Since we are getting a fair number of questions about this specific sources of our organic loan growth, we added a new slide, Slide 10 on the net impact of loan growth in the originated loan portfolio versus the acquired loan portfolios. From this slide you can see that our $275 million of nets loan growth for the quarter is a result of $702 million of growth in our originated loan portfolio offset by $427 million run-off in the acquired loan portfolios.

This information is helpful for analysts and investors to understand why our fourth quarter 2016 loan loss provision of $6.3 million seems relatively high given our overall net loan growth of $275 million. For analysts and investors who understand the tactical accounting issues, they know that for most banks when loans run off the balance sheet, the income statement gets an immediate benefit from the release of loan loss reserves that are associated with those loans.

However, for Chemical, since we account for all of our acquired loans under the accounting convention ASC 310-30, run-off the acquired loans does not result in an immediate benefit to our loan loss provision but rather is only realized over the longer period of time to a likely modest benefit to our net interest margin.

Moving on to deposits, as you can see in Slide 11, overall organic deposit growth was relatively muted in 2016. Over this muted overall growth hides significant progress. In that, during the quarter we increased customer deposits by roughly $463 million while letting $385 million and broker deposits run off our balance sheet. That year-end broker deposits had fallen to just $226 million, our average cost deposits during the fourth quarter of this year increased modestly to 27 basis points up from 24 basis points in the prior quarter with most of this growth due to the inclusion of Talmer deposits for the full quarter.

Looking at overall funding on Slide 12. Largely due to the increase in the cost of full surveillance, our average cost of funds has increased 8 basis points during the fourth quarter to 33 basis points from 25 basis points in the third quarter. Again, most all of this increase is due to the impact of the Talmer merger for the -- having in the numbers for the full quarter and due to the fact that purchased accounting impacts have reduced the impact that Talmer's wholesale piling cost in the third quarter.

Now, as David mentioned, asset quality remains very high. Turning to Slide 13, net losses in the fourth quarter of 2016 were in line with the second and third quarters of the year, despite the substantial growth in the originated loan portfolios over those periods of time. While $6.3 million of loan loss provision seems relatively high for the quarter. Please note that the provision expense is driven by the strong $702 million in growth in the originated loan portfolio during the fourth quarter without there being any provision expense offset to run off of our acquired loan portfolios.

Our ratio of that performing loans to loans was a low 34 basis points at year-end fairly close to where I was in the prior quarter and a very substantial improvement from 86 basis points at year-end 2015. As shown on Slide 14, a full quarter of Talmer results helped drive net interest income to a $132.4 million in the fourth quarter up from $96.8 million in the third quarter. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.56% in the fourth quarter down from 3.58% in the third quarter and from 3.64% in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Excluding purchase accounting accretion, the net interest margin declined by about 4 basis points quarter-over-quarter, again mostly due to the impact of purchase accounting effect of the Talmer wholesale borrowings. On a truly core basis, might use that our margin was relatively stable quarter-over-quarter. Moving on to non-interest income on Slide 15, driven by the inclusion of Talmer for the full quarter and by $13.7 million of significant items, non-interest income jumped to $54.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2016. This equates to $40.6 million excluding significant items in the fourth quarter up from $29 million before significant items in the third quarter.

Well, hard to make quarter-over-quarter comparisons given that Talmer was only included for a one month in the third quarter, our core mortgage banking revenue was down given seasonality and our deposit fee income was lower given the temporary impact of the technology and systems integration that occurred during the fourth quarter.

As seen on Slide 16, operating expenses excluding transaction expenses grew to $96.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, which suggest a current annualized operating expense run rate of about $385 million. I should point out that when we announced the Talmer merger one year ago, the consolidated estimated 2017 operating expenses was about $433 million which is about $48 million than our current annualized operating expense run rate about $385 million.

With some incremental savings yet to come out of our quarterly expense run rate, we should be able to achieve a $52 million of targeted expense saves that David mentioned in his introductory remarks. Our adjusted efficiency ratio which excludes transactional expenses and other significant items was 53.7% in the fourth quarter compared to 52.6% in the third quarter and 55.8% in the fourth quarter of 2015. As we look forward to 2017, our goal is to drive our efficiency ratio to the lower 50% range due to the combined impact of revenue growth, further merger efficiencies, gains, offset by prudent investments in our infrastructure to position us for sustained growth over the longer term.

Turning to slide 17, we ended the year with tangible book value of $20.20, which represents 7.5% growth in our tangible book value compared to year-end 2015. I think this is an impressive amount of growth in our tangible book value given that the corporation paid a $6 of dividends and absorbed modestly to the impact to Talmer merger. Our TCE to total assets ratio remains very strong at 8.8% at the year-end and our regulatory capital ratios are strong at an estimated 10.7% for the tier one capital ratio and 11.5% for our total risk based capital ratio.

Okay, with that I will turn it back to David for some closing remarks.

David Ramaker

Thank you, Dennis. Let me close with a brief comment on some larger macro factors that may impact our business. As we move forward in 2017 and beyond, once again there is broader market expectation that the fed will act to increase interest rates gradually over the course of the year, which may create a soften in the mortgage originations. On the other hand, we believe many of our business customers remain cautiously optimistic over the intermediate term which should tell positively for continued commercial loan growth in 2017.

With the last week's inauguration, we have a new administration and while expectations for near term changes are elevated, the timing of an extent to which these changes if and when actually passed will impact either the banking industry or core markets is uncertain. Now withstanding these concerns, we continue to execute on our strategy of being the community bank of choice in the mid-West markets we serve. We believe that our combination of market focus balance sheet strength, talent and convenience, provide the compelling choice to consumers and businesses alike.

Our strong organic growth as well as our solid financial performance has suggested not only of the attractiveness of our strategy but also of our team's ability to execute. We can't control the macroeconomic environment. However, we believe that the key to translating our organic and acquisitive growth into shareholder value is to remain focused on the things that we can control. Tricky ingredients will drive future earning success.

Revenue growth, cost discipline, and realization of the remaining estimated cost saves associated with the Talmer acquisition. As always, we appreciate your time and interest in Chemical Financial Corporation. On that note Ryan, let's open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instruction] We will go first to Scott Siefers with Sandler O'Neill & Partners.

Scott Siefers

Good morning, guys.

David Ramaker

Good morning, Scott.

Scott Siefers

Let's see. Dennis, maybe the first question is for you. So, I guess hopefully the fourth quarter was sort of last one with noise in the margin as we got the Talmer funding kind of baked in there. Do you think for that sort of a steady pure margin, do you think that can sort of hold firm here as we continue to move forward and then sort of segwaying from that, what's your sense for the value at the benefit from the December rate hike that we could expect going forward?

Dennis Klaeser

Yes. So, if you look at the margin excluding the benefit from purchase accounting, we are 342 and you are right we sure to checking out the impact of the having Talmer in for the full quarter. I think that 342 baseline number is should be a stable number and there should a little bit upward movement to that and I think I saw little bit of that as we progressed through the fourth quarter.

The benefit of purchased accounting at 14 basis points was a little bit higher than what I had originally expected and that has to do exclusively with improving expected cash flows of the acquisitions that Chemical did prior to the acquisition of Talmer, where those portfolios are referring quite well. So, I think with the fed moving and with the additional fed moves expected later this year, that should help with a maintaining a stable margin if not maybe having a real positive bias upward bias to the margin.

Scott Siefers

Okay, perfect. And then, maybe switching gears just a little on the credit cost side, you have pretty good clarity on what drove the higher provision this quarter, meaning there is very strong organic growth and not necessarily ton of benefit from some of the loans, some of the acquired loans running up. Will that all continue to, I imagine right, so as long as the loan pipeline is pretty strong, is it reasonable to expect that we are going to be in sort of kind of $5 million, $6 million, per quarter provision or how would you have to think about that dynamic?

Dennis Klaeser

I think you should think about in that range. No. Occasionally, that's benefit from recoveries of previous charge-offs and we hope those things occur with this continuing a very healthy economy. But yes, that's the good news dragged to our earnings momentum here with the short term because we do have the situation where, how about $13 billion loan portfolio $5 billion plus is acquired and we are going to be very cautious about managing that off balance sheet reserve and that's for that long portfolio.

And just the accounting is that, even if there is a release of that effective reserve that release basically trickles in over the remaining life of the portfolio. So, I think when you look at that benefit of purchase accounting, I think you should look at in that context that in effect that is for the normal bank that is an offset that runs through the relief of the provision expense but for us it's an offset that runs through the margin over a period of time.

Scott Siefers

Yes, okay. That's great, thank you.

Operator

And we'll go next to Terry McEvoy with Stephens.

David Ramaker

Good morning, Terry.

Dennis Klaeser

Good morning, Terry.

Terry McEvoy

Just circling back to Slide 10 again and the follow-up on Scott's question. The acquired portfolio that's running off, how much of that is been moved or was moved into originated portfolio? And I am trying to think about the loss net interest income if all of that leaves relative to then booking new loans and the benefits of those new loans going forward.

Dennis Klaeser

Sure. So, little, if any, would have flown into the originated portfolio. The way the purchase accounting works is that once your accounting accounted for as a purchase loan given in our accounting convention, it has to be a fairly material re-underwriting of the loan, change in the loan terms for it to flow out of the acquired bucket into the originated bucket. So, there is very little of that that's feeding into the originated portfolio.

So, most of that payoff is true principle pay downs or loan being paid off. If the loan is being refinanced, it is likely staying within that acquired bucket. What I saw in the fourth quarter is that the prepayment speed within the Talmer portfolio seemed a bit higher than what I had estimated. It was roughly an annualized rate of around 30% that the legacy acquisitions were more in the low 20% range. And so, with rates the way they moved I think what happened is that we spiked up a little bit in terms of prepayment speeds with for example CRE loans and residential loans and my hope is that as we move to 2017 that overall prepayment rates of those acquired loans portfolios will slow down.

And any slowdown within that prepayment rate obviously has a very positive benefit to the overall net growth of the loan portfolio.

Dennis Klaeser

Yes, Terry I would agree with Dennis's comments, I mean one of the strategy is obviously for us in 2017 is fairly working to manage that run-off and reduce the speed of that run-off. So, it is the focus of ours and something that we are working to capture and make sure that we are managing appropriately.

Terry McEvoy

Thank you. And then, as a follow-up. In the prepared remarks David, I thought I heard you say "incremental cost saves in 2017 to get to that low 50% efficiency ratio." I just want to make sure I understood you correctly. Those incremental meaning above and beyond what had been identified with the Talmer transaction and if so where are those coming from and then just on the expense side is the full run rate of crossing $10 billion, is that in the current expense rate today that we just saw for 4Q?

David Ramaker

Well, I think their incremental is yes we first of all we still have as Dennis indicated there are still some synergies to ring out in the fourth quarter or excuse me in the first quarter but there is an emphasis on our part to continue to look at how we can better efficiently manage especially the back rooms of our in the shops and so I think from that perspective it's a focus for us to continue to make improvements on those areas and help to drive that number down. As it relates to the --.

Dennis Klaeser

Terry, just another comment on that is obviously you likely have a very good revenue projection for the company given the growth trends that we got it to and that you're assuming, so you can back into sort of what a low 50% efficiency ratio means in terms of annual operating expenses. So, the incremental expenses is looking at that quarterly operating expense run rate at $96 million that we currently have, we hope to pull that down little bit further.

In the first quarter obviously there is a normal expense build that you have with annual salary increases, higher seasonality in terms of payroll taxes and things like that. So, you won't see much of any step-down in the first quarter because of that offsetting build of expenses that naturally occurs in the first quarter but then as we move into the latter part of the year, we hope to have that quarterly run rate step down a bit. Of course, there is a lot of moving parts there because long-term we want to not we're going to be focused in opportunities to build our foundation to hire additional bankers to exploit longer term growth opportunities.

So, that's not going to be the key driver. The key driver for us is sustaining the longer term growth of the company but we do feel pretty confident that based on our outlook that efficiency ratio could be managed down to the lower 50% range.

Terry McEvoy

Thanks, guys.

Operator

And we'll go next to Andy Stapps with Hilliard Lyons.

Andy Stapps

Good morning.

David Ramaker

Good morning, Andy.

Dennis Klaeser

Good morning.

Andy Stapps

I had a little technical difficulties with the call earlier but so excuse me if I redone with the question but is the loan loss provision a good starting point with pretty future provisioning being pretty much a functional loan growth and net charge-offs?

Dennis Klaeser

Yes, I think you are looking at a reasonable run rate there, if you are assuming $700 million plus of growth of the originated loan portfolio. We do expect that overall net growth of the loan portfolio over the course of '17 is going to be in that high single-digit range similar to the guidance that we'd given before.

Andy Stapps

Okay.

Dennis Klaeser

And again, if the pace of run-off of the acquired loan portfolio slows a little bit, the -- and so there is a chance that we achieve higher levels of loan growth just because the pace of run-offs slows down a little bit.

Andy Stapps

Okay. And what was the gain up on sale component of mortgage banking in Q4?

Dennis Klaeser

I don't have that particular number, okay. So, imagine 6.3 is the mortgage servicing rate but I don't have that break up for you right now. The margin came down a little bit between third and fourth quarter and our production volume was seasonally down in the fourth quarter. However, our pipelines look pretty good despite the pickup in interest rates, we are feeling pretty good about how the pipelines are looking as we go into the year here.

Andy Stapps

Okay. And I know these items tend to be lumpy but were there any unusual items impacting other non-interest income and other non-interest expense or do Q4 results represent pretty good run rates?

Dennis Klaeser

You are right. These items are sometimes difficult to predict. And there is a variety of moving parts there. The other non-interest income that you note is just under $8 million that is benefiting from credit recoveries from some of the Talmer loan portfolios and previously been fully charged-off. We hope fills that levels sustain itself for quite a while though that might be a little higher than the normal run rate but other than that I think it's pretty consistent with where I see normalized run rates.

Andy Stapps

And the same thing for other non-interest expense?

Dennis Klaeser

Yes.

Andy Stapps

Okay. I'll hop back into the queue. Thanks.

Dennis Klaeser

Okay.

Operator

And we will go next to Chris McGratty with KBW.

David Ramaker

Good morning, Chris.

Christopher McGratty

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Maybe just starting with a modeling question, Dennis. The effective tax rate obviously had some noise with one time charges but as we look into '17 and '18, can you help us with the effective tax rate submission?

Dennis Klaeser

Sure. So, the effective tax rate going forward is going to be little more volatile because the changes in accounting convention related to options and restricted stock so as those things best and our options are exercised. We now get an immediate tax benefit that runs due to the income tax line item. The former accounting convention was that just affected went directly to equity. So, because we have a fair bit of options outstanding, we could appear into where we -- the effective tax rates drops significantly based on that benefit that we get.

But in a normalized quarter given sort of the mix of taxable revenues that we have and non-taxable revenues primarily from municipal bonds and municipal lending business the normalized tax rate for us should be around 30% maybe little less than 30%.

Christopher McGratty

Okay, that's helpful. Maybe a question, David, on capital. Obviously the capital rates are really good, you spoke to a pretty good organic growth outlook. I think in the past you talked about using the first half of the year to integrate into to get the cultures aligned but can you help us with how you think about capital planning either a preemptive capital rates like you have done in the past and kind of M&A aspirations in back half of the year?

David Ramaker

Well, there are couple of hidden questions in there too Chris as I hear it but obviously we think our capital levels are more than sufficient to sustain the growth in the portfolio or the growth of the company. Obviously the income that will be generated will help assist that growth. Now, if we see significantly more increases in the growth of the portfolios, we may need to go out and augment our capital but as it sits today and I will you are pretty consistent in asking me the question about one, when we are going to get back in the game our focus is truly on those management controls or risk management control that we need to implement and further enhance and quite frankly push into our DFAST modeling and monitoring.

And I would be extremely surprised if we from our regulatory standpoint whether we would need to have that DFAST program at least producing some initial results before I think that the regulators would be allowing us to move forward on that front. So, I think it’s well into the year at this point in time because we need to build out all those systems.

Christopher McGratty

That's helpful, thanks a lot. Just a final one, Dennis for you, with the earning assets. Can you help us with the investment portfolio strategy -- you got a few hundred million of cash. How should we be thinking about those trends over the course of the year?

Dennis Klaeser

With the rate environment that we expect, we do see a modest build in that securities portfolio. It's going to grow much more slowly than the loan portfolio. But we could see the securities portfolio growing $150 million or so depending on the pace of growth in the overall interest rates environment and depending on overall liquidity position. So, the proportionate size of the securities portfolio we would not want to drop much further than its current proportion size on the balance sheet.

Christopher McGratty

Okay, it's helpful. And last one, do you have the mix of mortgage originated volumes purchase versus refinance?

David Ramaker

I did not pull that stat for you. I'm sorry about that, I don't have that.

Christopher McGratty

It's okay. We can follow-up that, that's great. Thanks for taking the question.

Operator

We will go next to Scott Beury with Boenning & Scattergood.

Scott Beury

Good morning, guys.

David Ramaker

Good morning.

Scott Beury

So, two quick questions. First of all I guess on period in deposits we're down about $400 million quarter-over-quarter and I was curious do you know what the amount was that was driven by the branch sale?

Dennis Klaeser

Sure, zero. So, you asked a very interesting question, I am glad you brought it up. In the branch sale, sorry we did lose about $200 million of deposits in Chicago, sorry $100 million deposits in Chicago and about $70 million in Las Vegas, but organic growth within the Michigan franchise and Northern Ohio franchise rebuilt that very quickly. So, we didn't miss a beat with the loss of those deposits. When you do look at our deposits, there was about $400 million of shrinkage quarter-over-quarter and that's driven by two components, $250 million of that is driven by our basically running off a bit higher costing broker deposits.

We ran off about a $250 million of broker deposits and those were basically rolled into FHLB borrowings. In the current environment, FHLB borrowings are about 10 basis points or so cheaper at all points in the yield curve versus brokerage, so it just made rational sense for us to run off those brokers and roll them into FHLB. The other thing that happens with Chemical is that there is a fair bit of seasonality and its deposits from municipalities. Municipalities typically build deposits in the first and third quarters of the year and then they use those deposits in the fourth and second quarters of the year and with particularly significant seasonality around the third and fourth quarter.

So, there was about $200 million worth of municipal deposits that flowed out of our deposit base in the fourth quarter and basically those $200 million of deposits were substituted with a little bit higher costing of FHLB events and that's going to reverse of course when we go into the first quarter. The municipal will. We build again and we'll let the FHLBs run off. So, the loan and deposit ratio as of year-end is around a 100%. It is a little higher than our normal targeted level but we are very comfortable with it because we know it's going to move back down to the mid to high 90% range as we go into the first quarter.

Scott Beury

Okay that's very helpful and answered a few of my follow-up questions I had kind of in this area. So I think we are looking at then you are looking at items in what was the seasonal outflows in the public funds and the transfer into FHLB borrowing as well as what went out in the branch sales your organic kind of run rate there, core run rate was something in the neighborhood of plus $220 million is that sound about right in terms of adding deposits?

David Ramaker

I think you got it just right. Maybe little bit higher than that. But right in that neighborhood yes.

Scott Beury

Okay. Thanks. That's very helpful. Secondly, I was looking at on the fee income side. I know that there is difficulties with some of the timings from when the merger closed last quarter but in other fee income and it looks like you were up to right around just under $8 million where was that 2.5 in the previous quarter. I was just wondering that the delta is aout$5 million in there and changed was there anything specific relative to the fourth quarter that was driving that?

Dennis Klaeser

Yes. So looking back overtime yes $2.7 million in the third quarter when you look back to the second quarter when it was just Chemical without Talmer's only $700,000 and Chemical historically had been in that range $700,000, $600,000 so in the third quarter we benefited very significantly in the month of September alone with the Talmer merger and what Talmer has is steady flow of recoveries from previously charged-off loans if you think of a history of Talmer it acquired a variety of banks that had very charge-offs of loans going back overtime. And it's a large pool of loans that provide a steady opportunity for additional recoveries. So that's the key driver just plus we are adding in various other components of Talmer's other income. So in response to earlier question I said that 7.9 is probably a little bit higher than the normalized run rate but it's a little bit difficult to predict because that's always the number that's a bit – that's the line item that is a bit more volatile because there is a number of different components that are driving it.

Scott Beury

Sure. Thank you. That's very helpful. Lastly and then I will hop back just real quick. Are you expecting any material merger expenses or are you about wrapped up there with what we saw in the first quarter?

Dennis Klaeser

Well the $18 million that we had in the fourth quarter was a little higher than I had predicted I admittedly, we do expect a little bit more in the first quarter but it's going to be definitely in the lower to mid single digit range as in the first quarter and maybe just a little bit of spill over into the second quarter.

Scott Beury

Okay. Thank you. Appreciate it.

Operator

And we do have a follow-up question from Scott Siefers with Sandler O'Neill & Partners.

Scott Siefers

Hey guys just one sort of ticky-tacky question just on the $52 million of cost saves and I apologize if I missed this earlier in the call but did you guys say specifically where you are with as it relates to $52 million total NOI?

Dennis Klaeser

It's hard to sort of exactly segregate where we are because of this flow of normal expense bill versus the face of cost saves but we are well into that $52 million. There is two things yet that's hard for you to sort of see. One is that in the mortgage banking area we are in sourcing the servicing of Talmer's $5 billion mortgage servicing portfolio and that occurred late in November. So previously we had been paying a firm called [indiscernible] firm based in Chicago approximately $5 million a little less than $5 million annually to service that portfolio for us and we have now moved that servicing entirely in house we need to add some additional staff and our loan operations area to handle that but the that expense currently is an expense that offsets the revenue in mortgage banking so $5 million in annualized basis.

So starting in the first quarter we no longer have that expense drag offsetting that mortgage banking revenue and then we have frankly a few million dollars worth of additional cost saves at our hitting in the first quarter as we now are getting a full quarter benefit from the FTW count reduction that we had in the fourth quarter and we are getting additional benefit from reduced core operating expenses fully benefiting our first quarter but some of that benefits are being offset by the natural expense bill with salary increases and seasonal payroll taxes and we do have the little bit of headcount bills in the first quarter. So that's why I was saying that on a run rate basis I was expecting it to be relatively flat maybe down just little bit in the first quarter and then stepping down little bit further in the second quarter. We also have for the first three quarters I should note, a bit of unusual high level of drag from these legacy Talmer restricted words because those stock words the best thing, the best upon change of control but rather vested one year after the change control and so there is a couple million quarterly expense drag that we get from that through August couple of million quarterly expense drag on the quarterly basis through August of this year and then that drops away to other small amount after that.

Scott Siefers

Alright. Perfect. That's very helpful. Thank you for the color.

David Ramaker

Sure.

Operator

And we will go next to David Long with Raymond James.

David Ramaker

Good morning David.

David Long

Good morning guys. I wanted to start off with one of the earlier questions I think Terry McEvoy asked it about the acquired loans and then you had said that once somebody acquired loans when they get refinanced will stay in that acquired loan bucket, but when they get refinanced do you build the reserve out of that point?

David Ramaker

Good question. No you don't rebuild the reserve. However, they are in a pool we are accounting for these loans and pools and there is this off balance sheet credit mark in that pool and so there is an assessment of is that off balance sheet credit mark adequate. So very likely if you refinanced a loan at large as fully matured underwriting criteria and it wouldn't -- would only need sort of normalized provision expense of say 1%. and one of the presentations, in the earnings release, we show that the overall off balance sheet credit mark for acquired loan portfolio is 3.1% so in that particular example what likely happens is that you have this off balance sheet reserve on average 3% the new loan refinanced loan really only requires 1% and so in the re-estimation of cash flows you can take that 2% and you say we probably don't need that part of the reserve effectively and effectively that net reserve moves into the accredited bucket and then get accredited in over the remaining life of the entire loan pool. It's little complicated by I hope you follow my explanation there.

David Long

No. I got it. I got it. Thanks. Just wanted to make sure I understood how that would work going forward. And then the other thing that I wanted to ask about was just we talked a lot about the expense savings and rationalization on the revenue side you guys hinted at that but is there any numbers that you can put to that or maybe at least talk about and give us some color on what you are seeing or where you may be seeing some revenue synergies?

David Ramaker

Well, I think obviously the first things is that the amount of originated growth so we are truly seeing some significant and good opportunities for much larger loans in the marketplace and we are starting to I would say be a player in those types of credits and we are starting to win some of those and develop those relationships. So from a commercial perspective we are seeing the benefit of bringing the two companies together in the larger in house limits that we can do. From a consumer perspective as we have indicated in the past that might be the easiest thing to start really pushing towards and we have signed up roughly 13 dealers in Southeast Michigan and another four in Ohio at this point that will start to augment our indirect lending programs from that standpoint.

On the trust side we are still building out the team. Talmer really didn't have a team in Southeast Michigan so we need to really build out that team in order to take advantage of potentially the 401(NYSE:K) plans that are up in the marketplace from your customers that we currently have. So we maybe – that one probably lag a little bit more than the other two that I just talked about. And then I think we are seeing some benefit Dennis spoke a little bit about the while we are seasonally down in mortgage origination or taking of applications we are actually very pleased with that level. And so I think an up forefronts we are hitting that pretty well.

David Long

Got it. Thank you David.

David Ramaker

Yes.

Operator

We will go next to Andy Stapps with Hilliard Lyons.

Andy Stapps

Hi guys. My remaining questions were answered. Thanks.

Operator

And we have no further questions in the queue at this time. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. David Ramaker for any additional or closing remarks.

David Ramaker

Thank you, Ryan. Again we appreciate your time and interest in Chemical Financial Corporation. We remain confident in our future prospects and believe we are well positioned to achieve additional competitive and market share gains as we move forwards. Thanks and have a great day.

Operator

And that does conclude today's conference. Thank you for your participation.

