Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report: No Surprises

The EIA reported a storage draw of -119 Bcf, bringing the total storage number to 2.798 Tcf. This compares to the -202 Bcf draw last year and the -176 Bcf draw for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this report, a Reuters survey of 18 traders and analysts pegged the average at -117 Bcf with a range between -102 Bcf to -135 Bcf. We expected -118 Bcf, and were in-line with consensus. There were no surprises in this week's natural gas storage report.

Natural Gas Storage Forecast Track Record; Source: HFI Research

On a weather demand adjusted basis, this week's -119 Bcf draw further highlights the structural imbalance we are observing in the market.

Source: John Kemp

As we look ahead, natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) participants should expect another relatively very bearish storage draw report for the week ending 1/27. The market has likely already priced in the bearish report with consensus averaging draws less than -100 Bcf. We will publish our expectations for 1/27 week tomorrow.

Looking at natural gas fundamentals, heating demand started recovering on 1/24, but it won't be enough to offset the bearish flows we saw from 1/20 - 1/22. Total draws over those three days were less than -15 Bcf total, which explains why we will have a bearish 1/27 storage report.

Our latest US gas production figures still has supply averaging around 70 Bcf/d and there is currently no increase in sight. LNG flow remains robust averaging 2 Bcf/d, and Cheniere (NYSEMKT:LNG) is now expected to have train 3 fully ready by end of Q1. Cheniere is currently selling excess capacity to the Asian market, but as spreads tighten, we could see that demand channel drop a bit.

Overall, this storage report didn't surprise anyone. It was going to be a relatively bearish report to the average, and next week's report won't surprise anyone either. Natural gas fundamentals remain bullish.

