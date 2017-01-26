High-Yield MLPs Grow And Distribute Cash No Matter Price Of Crude Oil

Thesis: Midstream master limited partnerships have increased distributions to investors every year in the past 10 years despite crude oil market volatility.

As a master limited partnership investor, I want to know the relationship between crude oil and midstream MLP assets since crude oil is a volatile commodity with potential to lose a good deal of value in a relatively short period of time. I want to know to what degree capital invested in MLP assets will rise or fall should the price of crude oil rise or fall. In other words, I want to know about correlation.

Correlation is the extent to which two variables move together; it is expressed by the correlation coefficient which is a value between +1 and -1. When two variables move in tandem perfectly the correlation is +1. When two variables move perfectly opposite one another, the correlation is -1. When the correlation is 0, it does not mean there is no correlation; rather, the two variables are very unpredictable.

Source: Psychlopedia

The chart below does show longer-term correlation between MLPs and various asset classes. I find MLP correlations to other asset classes attractive because I seek portfolio diversification. In the chart, notice the low long-term correlation of 0.28 for benchmark crude oil, from 1981 through December 2013 for benchmark brent crude oil. Another observation is 0.47, considered a moderate correlation, to the energy sector. Thus, MLPs have moved more so with the broad energy sector rather than crude oil.

Notice also the negative correlation to U.S. Treasury bonds, suggesting that MLPs perform well during rising interest rates. My previous article, which can be found here, discussed the performance of MLPs in a rising interest rate environment.

Although MLP correlation to crude oil has been low historically, correlations have risen sharply since early 2015. As you can see from the graph below, when the price of WTI crude oil began to fall in earnest, correlation began to rise sharply. The lower the average price of crude oil, the higher the correlation.

Source: Bloomberg, Global X.

Correlations can be volatile and it is best not to react to short-term movements, but watch for reversions back to the longer term averages. The following graph shows the beginning of that reversion after the OPEC deal was struck. Notice the correlation of the Alerian MLP index to USO is now negative.

The graph below depicts what correlations can be expected in the future based on price movements of crude oil. WTI crude oil is expected, by those whom are observing the space, to trade between $50 to $60 through 2017, therefore a 0.45 to 0.50 moderate correlation is to be expected.

Source: Bloomberg, Global X.

This concludes the section on MLP-to-crude-oil correlations. I presented this information so investors in the space will know what to expect from their MLP investments given the price per barrel of crude oil. I also wanted to communicate the low to moderate long term correlations between both assets.

Incidentally, in my experience, midstream MLPs do not convert into bad investments because crude oil becomes volatile; rather, investors dump everything crude oil related during a decline which always creates the best buying opportunities.

A master limited partnership, as the name suggests, should be thought of as indeed a partnership - apartnership that produces regular income with tax benefits. Like with any business partnership, MLPs are considered long-term partnerships. Investments are to be made for at least 5 to 10 years and more. MLP investments should be made in light of a long partnership time frame, not short-term trading.

Likewise, MLP total return evaluation and analysis as an income play should also be over a long period of time.

The graph below depicts the MLP performance over the past 10 years. As you can see, they have performed quite well over the past 10 years. Note that there is no risk assessment or adjustment in these figures for volatility. According to Alerian, the 10-year Sharpe ratio is 0.47 for AMZ and 0.48 for the S&P 500. This suggests the difference in risk is negligible.

A key observation to note is when crude oil sank in 2008 to the tune of 44.6%, MLPs lost 36.9%, but then recovered a total of 112.3% over the following two years 2009 and 2010.

The one-year chart below does depict the performance of the Alerian Total Return index against crude oil as represented by USO. Clearly MLPs have performed very well. In fact, the chart shows a disconnect from the price of crude oil beginning in July. In fact, the right side of the chart shows the spread which indicates a breaking of the high positive correlation between crude oil and MLPs. The graph also indicates that MLPs are performing well in a rising interest rate environment; my last article (here) speaks of that fact.

Source: Bigcharts.

The following graph illustrates the point that MLPs have grown their cash distributions to investors every year since 2006, even during years of plunging oil prices.

Finally, as you can see from the graph below, no matter the price of crude oil, MLPs continued to distribute cash to investors. In fact, the yield is quite handsome considering the yields of other asset classes.

Source: Alpsfund.

The chart below contains 10 MLPs that I consider as healthy. They all have a well-covered distribution, not overleveraged, a distribution growth outlook and are investment grade except for TEP. If you look at the charts of these, you will see that the market also thinks they are healthy. This is not an inclusive list of all healthy MLPs nor does it suggest those not on the list are unhealthy.

EQM EQT Midstream Partners BPL Buckeye Partners PSXP Phillips 66 Partners WES Western Gas Partners MMP Magellan Midstream Partners EPD Enterprise Product Partners BWP Boardwalk Pipeline Partners MPLX MPLX Partners OKS ONEOK Partners TEP Tallgrass Energy Partners

For CEFs, ETFs and ETNs investments, I recommend you take a trip to mlpdata.com. There you can gather up a great deal of information on those possibilities, much more than I can put in this article. You need only register to have access to fund data that is quite good!

You can start by using mlpdata.com looking at the various aspects of the mid-stream assets below for more information.

ETF investments: AMLP; MLPA; MLPX; EMLP; MLPJ

ETN investments: AMJ; ATMP; MLPI; MLPS; IMLP; MLPW; MLPG

Closed-End Funds: TYG; TTP; NTG; FEN; FEI; FPL; KYN; GMZ; DSE

There are also many other open end funds from companies like Goldman Sachs, Steelpath, Cohen & Steers, BP capital, Invesco, and Oppenheimer.

When you are researching funds, some of the I placed in the above table should be present in the top ten listing for the funds.

Other considerations, variant views, and risks associated with MLP investing.

MLPs have tax benefits that make them attractive to some investors but less attractive to others because of K-1 statement filing. But many investors accept the K-1 annoyance to attain tax benefits and to participate in individual equity partnership selection.

MLP units carry risks similar to any other stock because they represent the equity capital of a business. MLPs are concentrated in the energy sector and can correlate to sharp moves in commodity pricing. Economic risks can also effect MLPs. Should the economy slow moderately, economic activity will lessen which in turns lessens demand for energy volumes.

Many MLPs are small to mid size companies and can be subject to liquidity risk. That is to say, there can be sharp moves in unit prices should the general market indices come under pressure.

Should interest rates rise sharply, cost of capital for MLPs will rise and will increase operating costs. Also, MLPs will have a difficult time carrying out acquisitions and financing "drop downs" should capital market access be denied. Sharply rising rates in a short period of time will cause volatility in the shares, and MLP yields may correlate accordingly.

MLP tax risks: MLPs do not pay U.S. Federal income tax at the company level. A change in the tax favored status of MLPs could result in a material decrease in after-tax distributions to shareholders and the market value of MLPs.

The MLP space, in general, is complicated from many different aspects. I can only begin to touch on the scope of MLP investing in this article. I therefore have planned a series of articles whereby I explain in more detail: MLP business models, tax implications, K-1s, key metrics, capital market access, relative sector performance, sector correlations, the "Trump factor," valuation, and the "OPEC factor," just to name a few.

If you would like to follow along with me on the MLP path, I would appreciate you hitting the "Follow" button. Thank you!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQM, TEP, MPLX, GMLP, TGP, EPD, SEP, PSXP, OKS, SXL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio asset mix, diversification. Readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. I am not a certified market technician. Investing in public securities is speculative and involves risk, including possible loss of principle. The reader of this article must determine whether or not any investments mentioned in this article are suitable for their portfolio, risk tolerance and accepts responsibility for their decisio