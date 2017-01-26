Cara Therapeutics: A Look At The Next Catalyst - Uremic Pruritus

In this article I cover what uremic pruritus is, the overall market, current treatments, the previous phase two study, and a look at smart money capital flows.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) has a host of catalysts that will be realized In short order. However, this article focuses on CR845 being utilized for uremic pruritus because it is the next catalyst in line.

Upcoming Catalysts

CLIN2101: I.V. CR845 - Uremic Pruritus

160 patients, 21 Sites, Topline Readout: Q1, 2017

CLIN3001: I.V. CR845 - Acute Post-Op Pain

450 patients, 23 Sites, Topline Readout: 1H, 2017

CLIN2002: Oral CR845 - OA Chronic Pain

330 patients, 31 Sites, Topline Readout: 1H, 2017

Uremic Pruritus: The Overall Market & Current treatments

Uremic pruritus is associated with chronic kidney failure. I say associated, instead of caused by, because the exact etiology of the disease is not known. The source of the disease is theorized to be multifactorial. Cara Therapeutics believes, amongst other reasons, that it is caused by an imbalance of mu/kappa receptors. Uremic pruritus effects individuals mentally and physically from sleep loss to depression. Furthermore, it increases negative health outcomes, mortality and costs.

Approximately 40% of hemodialysis patients in the United States experience moderate-to-severe itching and the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases states that: "more than 661,000 Americans have kidney failure. Of these, 468,000 individuals are on dialysis, and roughly 193,000 live with a functioning kidney transplant".

There are currently no approved treatments for uremic pruritus in the US, but nalfurafine is utilized in Japan. Nalfurafine is a kappa opioid receptor agonist that has been used intravenously, under the brand name Remitch, since 2009. Currently, antihistamines and steroids are utilized in America, but they are largely ineffective and unreliable.

The Science

CR845 is a small synthetic peptide designed to limit its entry into the central nervous system, which means that the therapeutic primarily binds to kappa opioid receptors that are found on peripheral neurons and immune cells. Pruritus and pain share a common path way in the body, which makes CR845 able to potentially solve both problems. CR845 is a potential game changer due to its selectivity. CR845 is an agonist that targets kappa opioid receptors without detectable activity at other receptor such as Mu or delta receptors. This is a big deal because you could deliver the desired effects of the therapeutic without producing the negative side effects associated with the typical clinical profile of mu opioid agonists.

Cara Therapeutics achieved positive results from their phase 2 Trial in uremic pruritus. The design and intention of the study is a follows: "The Phase 2 trial was a double‐blind, randomized, placebo‐controlled trial designed to evaluate the efficacy of I.V. CR845 compared to placebo in reducing the intensity of itch in dialysis patients over a two-week dosing period". Furthermore, the study had a population of 65 individuals and was conducted across multiple sites across the United States.

The company achieved statistically significant results for both its primary and first secondary endpoint. The primary endpoint was reducing the worst itch intensity. This was measured by: "the change from baseline of the average worst itching during the second week of treatment, as recorded on a visual analog scale". CR845 dosed individuals experienced a 54 percent greater reduction, over the placebo, in worst itch scores. The p-value registered at 0.016, which is impressive. However, please remember that the p value is not the error rate. In fact, the probability of an individual incorrectly rejecting the null hypothesis at a p value of .01 is somewhere between 7% to 15%. Furthermore, there was a statistically significant reduction in both daytime, a 51% reduction with a p value of 0.03, and nighttime, a 78% reduction with a p value of 0.007, for worst itch scores compared to the placebo.

The secondary endpoints focused on quality of life measures associated with pruritus. The company utilized the Skindex 10 to assess quality of life. The Skindex 10 is a self-assessment that includes 10 question, which can be broken down into three main categories--disease related, mood/emotional distress, and social functioning. The questionnaire is a 0 to 6 scale with 0 representing never bothered and 6 which represents always bothered. Individuals experienced a 71% improvement over the placebo with a p value of .031. The only secondary endpoint in which statistical significance was not reached was related to itch related sleep disturbance, but a positive trend was observed.

The Phase 2/3 Study Design

This presentation slide is taken directly from the company's January presentation.

Smart Money Flows

Number of institutions holding a position: 79 which is up 5 from the previous filling period

New positions/increased positions vs old/decreased positions: +15, but the number of overall share held is down 3.33%

Number of firms that have CARA as a top 50 holding: 6

Number of firms that have CARA as a top 10 holding: 2

Rho Capital Partners- currently holds 3,068,057 shares

Opaleye Management- currently holds 675,000 shares

Average purchase price per last filling: $8.90

Major SEC 3&4 forms: Both Rho Capital Partners, a 10% owner entity, and Director Martin Vogelbaum bought 400,000 shares apiece; both of these purchase occurred between a range of $4.78 and $4.93.

The Bottom Line

Cara Therapeutics represents one of my largest small capitalization biotech stock holdings and I will be holding through the uremic pruritus data release. I highly recommend listening to the 28 th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference and the Stifel 2016 conference webcasts, which are both packed with useful information. I have no intention to add to my position, due to the current price level relative to my cost basis, and I'm liable to reduce my exposure at any time as new information becomes available.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CARA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.