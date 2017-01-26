Sky PLC's (SKYAY) CEO Jeremy Darroch on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sky PLC (ADR) (OTCQX:SKYAY)

Jeremy Darroch

Okay. Thanks good morning everybody, and thank you for joining us today. As you heard, I am here with Andrew. Now, just as I can say that we are obviously currently constrained by the take of code as a result of the 21st Century Fox approach, and therefore we’re limited to what we can say about that. So, you will understand if we can't answer all of your questions. But there is new information of course we will update the market accordingly.

In terms of the agenda for the call, I am going to quickly take you through the top line results and some highlights on the year so far. Andrew will take you through the details of our financial performance, and then I’ll outline our priorities for 2017, before we move to questions. It's been a strong first half across the Group with good performance in all of our markets, and we’re delivering well, I think, on our strategy. Revenue growth was strong up 12% and giving the benefit of a stronger euro and 6% on a constant currency basis.

Now, as you know, this year is one in which we obviously saw the full effect of a number of program renewals, including the new Premier League contract here in the UK. Despite the additional cost of £340 million in the period due to the step up of this contract, our operating profit was down just $65 million to just under £600 million, I think demonstrating the underlying progress we’re making. As the highlight of our performance is good customers and product growth with a strong Christmas trading period right across the Group, adding 500,000 new customers for the half year versus a year ago, and around 2 million additional products.

Our investments on screen are working. In the last quarter, our channels reach over 100 million people that’s up 12% from just two years and we had had a number of highlights across the portfolio. Sky 1, which is our flagship entertainment channel launched in Germany and Austria, reaching 2 million viewers in its month. Our Sky Cinema service, which gives customers a new premier every day in the UK and Italy, is proving very popular. In sports, we had record audiences to Formula One, Moto GP, International Rugby and the English Football League.

Germany, we’ve had a good start to the season with viewing of their premier domestic football series and the Bundesliga, while as one of the Premier League audiences here in the UK start the season slowly, they since been increasing and we expect the stronger second half. Our investment in on-demand is working well. In the last year alone, we’ve added over million connected homes, and we’re seeing record levels of on-demand viewing, particularly to our own channel brands. One of the challenges we have is being churn, it's higher than we would like but it's not holding back our growth.

In the UK, its 11.6%, reflecting an increased mix of broadband within our base and the promotional environment we’ve been operating in. In Germany, it's 10.6% due to the peak of customers coming to the end of their 24 months contracts. In Italy, it's down to 9.5%, here is reflecting the improvements and the customer offer that we’ve been making, and the success of our loyalty program. We have a strong set of plans in place going forward. We’ll launch a major new loyalty scheme here in the UK that offers customers loads of rewards and a host of benefits.

We ensure customers have best equipment in their homes without more volume into our customer subscriptions. We’re increasingly using analytics to right size customer to the most receivable package, and we share best practice between our attention teams right across the Group. We’ve also made good progress in our future growth plans. So we’ve expanded into new markets with the launch of Sky Mobile in the UK, and our targeted advertising service, Sky Adsmart in Italy. We’ve opened up new customer segments by broadening our offer, and obtaining to the whole household to develop our pay lite services, Sky Ticket and NOW TV. We’ve given sports to more customers with new basic channels, Sky Sports Mix, and the new Sky Sports News free to air in Germany.

We developed our products and services, Sky Q, which is our most advanced TV platform in the UK we’ve launched a whole host of new features, including Ultra HD. We’ve developed our Sky Plus program - platform with the launch of Sky Plus Pro in Germany and Austria. And there all of these services are proving are very popular. So, in total, our businesses performed well across the first half. We’re making good progress in line with our plans.

And I’ll hand you over to Andrew to talk through the detail of the financial performance.

Andrew Griffith

Thanks, Jeremy, and good morning, everyone. So, as Jeremy said today, we’ve reported a good set of first half results. That started with revenue, we’ve delivered a 6% revenue growth as our fastest rate for three years, in line with the guidance that we set out at our Investor Day in October. Both for the Group as a whole and within this for each individual market too. As you look at the components of revenue in more detail, subscription revenue was up 4%, benefiting from 800,000 customers we’ve added over the last year, as well as the price rise in the UK.

Transactional revenue, by which meaning revenue generated from the sale of NOW TV sports passes, sports pay-per-view event and Sky Store with up 34% over the last two years. And in the half, it exceeded a run-rate of £200 million per annum for the first time. Over 4 million people transacted with Sky across the period. We also delivered a strong performance in program and channel sales, adding nearly £100 million of revenue, and a good example of how we can monetize investment in programs. Revenue was up from the sale of our original productions. I want to give one example we sell the second series of Fortitude into 150 different territories, recouping nearly an entire cost of the program.

We also saw an increase in demand for Sky premium channels on third-party platforms, and in Italy, we sublicensed the rights to the Rio Olympics. Against the context of a slight decline in the UK ad market, our advertising revenue was up 4%, and we outperformed the market in each territory. We currently see the outlook for 2017 at mixed with little market growth in the UK and Italy, while some more positive on the outlook in Germany.

Moving onto costs, the big impact this year is the new Premier League deal. We’ve taken an additional £314 million of cost in the first half, and there’ll be a similar amount in the second half. After which the cost to be flat for the next two years. We continue to tightly manage operating costs, and made an absolute saving this period of £24 million, that’s a particularly strong performance given that at the same, we’re rolling out Sky Q, and Sky Plus pro to every new customer in the UK and Germany, and also that includes some of the costs relating to Sky Mobile for the first time.

On the integration, since completing the final part of the merger, in June 2015, we’ve had productive 18 months. And really we’ve transformed almost every aspect to the Sky Group. Today, across our five markets, we have common product roadmap and we’re well down the roads towards the single box and a single streaming platform. Our customers see a single brand, the same channel lineup and similar marketing. We’re acquiring and creating content together, tapping into different created cultures, and sharing production across borders in sports and news. And we’ve got a set of Group’s functions, allowing us to be faster and more effective. By doing this, we’ve unlocked a deeper layer of cost efficiency. We’ve achieved our synergy target of £200 million six months ahead of our plan, and we’re well placed to double this over time.

Bringing all this together, operating profit was just under $700 million that’s lower year-on-year, but exclusively due to the step up in Premier League costs. In terms of cash flow, we’ve maintained the EBITDA of around £1 billion, whilst the working capital was lower as a result of the second Premier League in Storment falling for the first time at the start of December instead of the previous date of January, and that brought two payments into this period. However, this impact will reverse out by the full year as no payment now forsee in the second half. Looking through this, on a like-for-like basis our cash flow was pretty flat.

Net debt increased by £1.1 billion year-on-year to £7.3 billion. This is primarily due to the two Premium League payments following the first half, which was an impact of £700 million. And there was also a non-cash movement of around £250 million, predominantly driven by the decrease in sterling on a euro denominated debt.

On an average exchange rate basis that’s the basis we use in the Group's banking covenants. Our net debt to EBITDA ratio increased to 3.1 times, whilst on an accounting spot basis, it increased to 3.4 times. We continue to have a strong financial position with ample headroom to financial covenants, including excellent liquidity with cash of £1.3 billion and access to £1 billion revolving credit facility, which remained wholly undrawn for the period.

So in summary for me, today’s results show we’re executing our clear financial model well. We’ve once again delivered sector leading revenue growth, and we’re investing where customers see value on screen. I think we’re doing a good job on cost, and we’ve achieved our synergy target early. It's been a good six months, and we remain on track for the full year. So I now hand you back to Jeremy.

Jeremy Darroch

Okay, thanks Andrew. So, moving on to 2017, I always do think that the consumer environment is likely to remain some more uncertain as the impact of the many events in 2016 start play out. Against our backdrop, we intend to say flexible, remain focused on executing our own sets of plans well. This morning, in London, we talked about our plans for the year ahead. We have a strong growth agenda, clear market objectives, and a consistent strategy.

It's going to be a great year for us on screen. This will include the broadest range of exclusives for the movies that we’ve ever had. In entertainment, we will continue to showcase the best of the U.S., including the return of Billions, Ray Donovan and of course Game of Thrones. On original productions, we have that biggest year yet. 11 Sky dramas, major Sky dramas will have this year with full returning series, including Fortitude which premiers this evening, starring Dennis Quaid and Gommorah, a most popular drama in Italy, which scores over double the audience to Game of Thrones. We’ll also have a strong set of comedy, including the return of some much loved favorites, and in total with half, 100 series in production, building our pipeline throughout 2017.

In innovation, we’ll continue to roll-out Sky Q. We already have more than million boxes, now over 600,000 homes, and the viewing partners we’re seeing already encouraging with customers watching on average 10% more content, and doubling the number of Sky Store transactions they make. Sky Q will continue to get better this year with a number of new features, including voice search and control, increased personalization and the ability to record six shows whilst watching a sub.

We announced today that Sky Q will provide the platform for our first ever TV service without the need for satellite dish. It reflects our masked approach to how we deliver TV. We’d like to spend our reach and address an estimate of 6 million customers across Europe overtime, recall that won’t have a dish. Our aim is to launch in the next one or two year, probably first year in the UK with Italy and Germany to closely follow.

In service, we’ll continue to expand our leadership position with the launch of a new My sky app. It will reduce the time it takes customers to resolve their issues with the easiest and best way to manage their accounts, and to find the support they need wherever they are. We will press ahead in our new markets. We launched Sky Mobile earlier this month. It's got a range of distinct features, while customers can change their plans every month and keep any unused data to use wherever they wish.

We’re giving Sky TV customers free calls and texts with any package, a new way to add value to our subscription. And once its early days, we’re very pleased with the progress so far. Sky Sports has a 30% market share, and our aim is to be the number one digital retailer by the end of the year. And we’ll do this by expanding our retail partnerships, but also driving usage through newer platforms such NOW TV.

And then finally, we’ll be advancing towards our £1 billion adverting revenue target by rolling out targeted advertising service, Sky Adsmart into Italy and Ireland, and also launching on NOW TV, as well as extending our service to more channels with Channel Five becoming the first public sector broadcaster to join the platform next month.

So in summary, there is a lot going on. It's been a strong first half across the Group. We have a good set of plans in place for 2017. We’re taking major steps forward in the areas that matter the customers, and we’re on track for the full year. So, thank you for listening. And as we move to questions, I’d like to remind you that we’re currently constrained by the take of the code as a result of the bids, and this means we are limited on what we can say. I’m sure you’ll understand, if we can’t answer certain questions at this time. But we’d be more than really happy to take further questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

James Dix

I’ve three questions, I guess, first just going to your outlook for TV ad growth by market, is there any important assumptions that you could share with us including relating to the audience share that you’re expecting to get on to your channels, and your markets. Second, with regard to Adsmart, in particular, how do you see that growing in the UK market relative to the growth of the video market? Is it gaining losing share? What do you think is driving that? And are there any innovations which you would highlight on the product roadmap there on the advertiser facing side of the service, in particular? And then thirdly, just any important trends you’re seeing in the audience share for your own channel brands in the UK, and what do you see as drivers of those -- of that share going forward? Thanks.

Andrew Griffith

James its Andrew, I’ll take those. There is lot of additional color, I can offer on the TV ad growth to my comments. I think we’re very pretty cautious on the UK and Italy. There is lot of uncertainty in the general business environment. I think people -- that tending to people not to commit their budgets too far forward. And we see single-digit declines for the first quarter of the year, but we’ll see how that trades. Germany, we’re much more optimistic, I think there is broad TV market growth of around 2% and the overall. But our own ratings, the equivalent of Nielson AGF in Germany, has recently admitted that they’ve effectively understated our ratings by 16%, and they’re going to correct that from the January 1st, that we should see much faster rates of growth in Germany, both from market growth and from a bump in our own ratings as a result of that.

For our own channels, generally we’re holding our linear market share fairly flat, where we’re investing it typically in quality for customers. So, high-end content sort of thing that we run on our Sky Atlantic and that you would see on HBO, perhaps Showtime. So that tends to be not as much about driving mass market audiences. And of course, as Jeremy said, a little of that assumption is not linear. So, something like Sky Atlantic in many case is up to three quarters of the consumption were now be on on-demand basis, so it doesn’t drive as many -- as much ad meritage. We’ve got a really, I’ll just finish let's say, we’ve got a really busy year for Adsmart. Adsmart landed really well with clients in the UK, we’ve had over 7,000 campaigns from 1,000 different clients.

This quarter, we rolled Adsmart out to Channel 5, which is one of the big free to air networks in the UK, run by Viacom. It’s been improving its own ratings since Viacom bought that business, and invested in it. They are great partner of ours. And so that would add significantly to both the inventory and the weekly reach of Adsmart, four out of every five homes watch Channel 5 every single -- on a weekly basis.

Secondly, we’re going to deploy in new markets. So it's being deployed this quarter in the Republic of Ireland, and in Italy. So, it will go from one market to three markets over the first half of this year. And then finally, there is lots of small innovation that we constantly drop in for clients. So typically, that would be new data assets, the ability for clients to target campaigns sequentially, because we’re not just a linear platform in the UK, customers can see on their mobile devices as well as on the Web. We have the technology and the targeting for ads to be at follow consumption across all of those different platforms. So, they are really full like in many other areas of our business, is actually already full pipeline of innovation to drop through the close of calendar 2017.

James Dix

Just one follow-up on Adsmart, so did your infrastructure allow you to offer fairly similar service when you roll-out in Ireland and Italy as you have in the UK? Or is it going to take a little time to offer the kind of full set of features and targeting just into different markets?

Andrew Griffith

A bit of both, and the platform in Ireland is essentially the same platform, the same hardware and software and middleware as in the UK. So, that will have the same feature set on day one. In Italy, it's more of a modular approach. So, we’ve launched now with a regionally focused Adsmart targeting capability. And we’ll drop through it overtime to bring that up to the same feature set as the UK.

We’ll take our next question from Alan Gould with Brean Capital.

Alan Gould

I have got a few questions here. First on Adsmart, can you give us some idea what the CPMs you are receiving on the Adsmart product are relative to your typical advertising? Second, give us some sense of what the Sky Sports penetration is, and how that’s been changing? And third, I missed the first minute of the call, so I apologize if this was discussed. But how much of your viewing is done on the Discovery channels?

Jeremy Darroch

Alan, why don’t I take the last one and then Andrew can take on two. The Discovery channels are actually a very small part of our overall portfolio, and actually in the linear channel environment the viewing share has been declining over a long period of time. So, just as our scope is, it's done in an aggregate, something like 20% here in the UK versus where it was in 2006. The flagship channel is down 33% versus where it was in 2006. And when we translate for to an on-demand world, their performance falls off even further. So they typically deliver a share of viewing on- demand, less than the third of that that they achieved in linear. So, they’ve been a somewhat declining part of our mix for a long period of time, and that’s at the heart of our different view really around the discovery portfolio, particularly here in the UK.

Alan Gould

Andrew, just with…

Andrew Griffith

The CPMs range for Adsmart, because we’re targeting often against the clients next best available alternative, whether that’d be press ads, which is becoming less efficient overtime. Sometimes it says a piece of direct mail, if you’re looking at financial services. What we saw actually is on average, it could be careful there is quite of spread. But on average, the yield is up to 8 times, the standard industry CPMs in the UK market. So, it’s a very high yielding, little bit more what to do on the campaign delivery and the targeting upfront. But we can often get yields on the same spot of up to 8x.

Alan Gould

So, when you say standard industry CPMs, is that TV or is that all media, just kind of clarify…

Andrew Griffith

That’s TV, and in the UK that was crudely be and moved around but very crudely be 25 CPMs. So, we can get up to eight times of that on Adsmart. Look on the Sky Sports, we’ve got a very strong business in Sky Sports, around half of our customers take a premium sports channels from us. But it's also true that that’s not been the fastest growing part of our business. So, where we’ve been growing fastest is by effectively the big basic tier, and that’s driven, in particular, by the desire for a lot of the Sky’s original content, Sky Atlantic being really good example of that. So, Sky Sports is relatively stable, and it's about half of our base that takes the sports service.

We’ll take our next question from Larry Haverty with GAMCOI.

Larry Haverty

Couple of questions, one following-up with Alan on the Discovery situation. Can you give us some kind of a range of current price versus what you think of value on a monthly basis to this network? And are your negotiations there at all influenced by the fact that 21st Century Fox is increasing its investment in NatGeo, which is a direct competitor? And then I have a second question.

Jeremy Darroch

Larry, so no really, we’re not going to obviously breakout kind of commercials. But in no way shape or form of influenced by 21st Century Fox’s investments in NatGeo, or anything. Frankly, sadly, but they’re influenced by customers who pretty much voting with their remote really.

Andrew Griffith

And those discussions have been going on since April ’16 intensively. So, there is no change in any dynamic, just because of the last few weeks.

Larry Haverty

And then the second question, you guys are in the content production business, and so is everyone else. And usually when you get so much demand for realized content, the factors of production, raise their prices there. Are you worried about the cost that you’ve developed original programming? I just can't see what Netflix business, investing $6 billion, how everybody is going to have free content, but there just isn't enough time to watch it. It looks like there's some increase here.

Jeremy Darroch

So, I wouldn’t say we’re worried about it. We design our model with having a whole range of either content from other providers, which is an important. And then supplement that with our own released content. And our own produced content is locally focused, is very complementary to what we buy throughout good deals or in the spot market, typically from the U.S. And it's also a very highly and topped in terms of Europe. So actually, I think, what we’re finding is that we’re getting more ideas and we were able to develop those, but very specifically with the local content eye, because you’ve got businesses in each of those markets, and then we can do that. We’re obviously starting from a pretty low base as well, so relatively, it's small in the overall envelope of cost that we’ve got.

We’ll go next to Allan Nichols with Morningstar.

Allan Nichols

You mentioned that the Premier League viewing is up since the slow beginning. Could you give us more color on how that is comparing versus last year, and as you look at the upcoming games, how those compare versus last year and how that could affect viewing going forward? And then on the deal itself, do you have a bit of a timeline, what regulators may need to review at what timeframe they have to make decisions by? That would be very helpful. Thank you.

Jeremy Darroch

Sure. On the first one, we were down in the first quarter quite sharply, that came back. We were still down in the second quarter, but less than we saw in the first quarter. And in January, we’ve actually moved to being positive gains, so we’re up something like 6% in January in terms of viewing. Now, there was some as we talked in the first quarter and some specifics there and teams have been relegated the affect of that at the start of the season, which was affected here in all markets, actually by the Olympics. So, the good news is I think the Premier League is shaping up to be another close contest. So I think we’re hopeful as we move through the second half of this year that viewing trend that we see and will continue to move in our favor, but obviously, we’ll need to see how that develops. And it is nothing really that’s what we can say on timeline, it's all laid out in 2.7 announcement really, where we gave our view on timing. So, I just refer you back to that really, Allan.

[Operator Instruction] We’ll go next to Bart Crockett with FBR.

BartCrockett

I appreciate you’re hosting this call in our time zone. I was interested in two things, one is a little bit more color on the Discovery situation. In the U.S., when you’ve seen meaningful programming groups dropped from pay-TV operators, there can be an initial period of notable churn as people perhaps drop the services, and switch to another service set that has the content. I was wondering if you'd like to take this opportunity to suggest that you might see some of that if you have a blackout with Discovery. Or alternatively, has their viewership dropped so much that you don't think there'd be any subscriber impact?

Jeremy Darroch

Obviously, we’ll have to see. I think it’s -- our motives for these conversations is that -- commercial conversations is that the best and behind closed doors, but obviously this one spilled out, which is unfortunate. And my -- we’ll see what the effect is, my impact, there will be more the later than the former in this market. And just to be clear, if Discovery do leave the service, any money that we pay them will just going to be reinvest back into other quality content, probably with more of a local focus here in the UK. So, we don’t anticipate any diminishing in the service for customers.

Bart Crockett

If I could just be a little bit clear on this, is this dispute just for the UK carriage of Discovery, or does it stretch into Germany and Italy?

Jeremy Darroch

We’re currently talking to Discovery, both about renewals in the UK and Germany. Discovery has sought to link those. I mean we’re very open-minded about those. It didn’t cover Italy. So, at the moment, it's probably at its most acute in the UK, but we’ll see what it means elsewhere over the coming days and weeks.

Bart Crockett

And then One final thing that's a little bit bigger picture, but I'm one of these U.S. analysts covering Fox and also covering Netflix, and trying to get a little bit smarter about Sky at this point. And I was wondering if you could describe, from your view, how Netflix and S5 viewing is similar or different in terms of its impact on the pay-TV bundle from where you sit over in Europe versus the U.S. in terms of as a headwind for subscriber growth, as a headwind for viewership? And to what degree your subscribers are also using Netflix? In the U.S., there seems to be Netflix is more a complement, although it does seem to impact viewership somewhat.

Jeremy Darroch

Yes, I think here it's very much a complement. So, I mean, we don’t really see as a substitution at all. And at the heart of it, I think, it's important to remember that the relative Netflix offering in Europe is really very different I think in quality terms to the U.S. So, we see it more as a complement to existing pay TV subscriptions. The other thing to say as well as though, we have quite as different situation here in relation to the big bundle, this is essentially no big bundle in Europe as there is in the U.S. So, we offer a range of prices over satellite and cable OTT. And in fact actually we really stopped selling the big bundle probably eight years ago, quite deliberately. So, there is less of that prevalence here in Europe relative to the state.

Bart Crockett

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you very much.

Jeremy Darroch

Okay. I think, we’ll wrap it up now. And just say thank you everybody for joining the call today. It's obviously been a busy first six months here at Sky, but I think the business exits 2016 in good shape. And we’re on track for the full year. So, we look forward to talking to you again soon. Thank you very much.

This does conclude today’s conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

