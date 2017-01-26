Prosperity Bancshares Is Fully Priced After Earnings

The only question is whether you want to pay the full PE multiple while waiting for the growth to come through.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had a solid Q4 and management are a little more optimistic on growth.

However, given the valuation of this stock, the market will want to sit back and see what sort of growth comes through after a period of stasis.

First, the balance sheet. Stability continues.

Company Data

This is reflected in the evolution of both interest and non interest income.

Company Data

The strong point at PB remains its efficiency ratio. If volume growth does pick up, then this allows a lot of the new revenue to drop down to the bottom line, other things equal. This will especially be the case if the net interest margin (NIM) expands.

Company Data

Another feature to note in the chart above is how loan loss provisions (LLP) has recovered from the elevated level of Q1 and to a lesser extent Q2, as the company has gotten on top of its energy portfolio. Charge offs were less than 10bps. Non-performing loans stand at 0.5% of gross, which makes PB's asset quality of the "pristine" variety and places the bank in a good position to expand volumes when it sees the opportunity. It is sensible to assume an even course for energy prices and of course this will have positive knock-on effects in the Texas economy.

On this basis it seems reasonable to expect organic loan growth of up to 5% in 2017 and then 7% for 2018 based on stable oil, a punchier macro scenario under Trump and assuming more momentum two years out. With the loan/deposit ratio just over 50%, there need not be any expansion of funding to support the loan book, but I would expect around half this loan growth rate in total deposits. Loans/assets should increase and the securities book (which mainly holds MBS) should enjoy stronger yields as it turns over. The improved margin should, on my calculations, allow revenue growth to keep up with loan growth.

There weren't any gains in operating leverage in 2016, which is not surprising. With its efficiency as strong as it is, PB will do well to keep cost/income where it is.

The market enjoyed the results with PB up 2.9% on the day after the more positive pipeline message. The results met my expectations but I didn't quite share the market's pleasure.

I raise 2017 EPS to $4.19 from $3.96 and 2018 to $4.4 from $4.35. The question remains whether investors want to pay 17x 2018 when other regional banks in the U.S. are selling at 12.5x EPS for that year.

