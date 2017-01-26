Natural Gas Daily - Winter Returns In February

To those living on the East Coast, the last few days might've seemed like Winter was already over. But it might be too early to put away your winter clothes yet, and the latest updates continue to show "at least" normal Winter temperatures persisting throughout Feb.

Source: Michael Ventrice

We wrote to premium subscribers on 1/25 morning that the recent shift in the Euro is more important than what it's forecasting in particular. Here's what we said:

Source: Natural Gas Daily Premium Update 1/25

It turns out this is exactly what we got in the market today. The Euro is now projecting the polar vortex to hit most of the Northern states, and HDDs as a whole increased resulting in a -200+ Bcf draw for 2/10 week.

Natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) prices made a move to $3.50/MMBtu before being rejected and finishing almost flat for the day.

Our conversation with traders later in the day point to profit taking as one of the main culprits for the dismal price action in the back half of the day. Traders didn't want to take the risk of model flips taking place, and near-term overbought conditions also warranted paring back long positions. Most traders we talk to don't have much conviction in either direction of the gas market, but express concerns over the recent widening in supply and demand. We see the gas market as being extremely tight for the next 12 months. We are already anticipating U.S. gas production to increase to 74 Bcf/d, but even in the case, the imbalance won't be corrected as new demand comes online.

With temperatures returning to at least normal in Feb, our latest updated April EOS is 1.57 Tcf which still gives us below average storage going into Summer. With such a tight gas market, what happens if Summer turns out to be hotter than expected?

Overall, Winter conditions return in February, and traders are wary of taking outright long or short positions due to the inherent volatility in weather models. The long-term fundamentals remain supportive, and we expect gas prices to further trend upwards.

If you find our natural gas articles insightful, we think you will find even more value in our premium natural gas updates every morning. You can sign up here.

8-14 Day Outlook

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.