2 Reasons Why You Should Consider This 6.8% Yielding MLP

Plains All American (NYSE:PAA), one of the largest energy infrastructure master limited partnerships, has struggled in the downturn. The slump in commodity prices has stretched the MLP's financial health. But now, following the surge in oil prices, Plains All American, which offers a yield of 6.8%, is looking better than ever.

Plains All American is an oil and gas MLP which owns 19,200 miles of pipelines, oil and gas storage plants, fractionation facilities and other midstream assets. In the downturn, the company's distributable cash flows came under pressure. As a result, the MLP was largely unable to fund its cash distributions from DCF, which lead to a weak coverage ratio of less than 1x.

In 2015, Plains All American's coverage ratio fell to just 0.88x from 1.1x in the prior year. The coverage dropped even further to 0.81x in the first nine-months of 2016.

Meanwhile, Plains All American's debt load gradually climbed to more than $11 billion at the end of Q3-2016 from a little less than $10 billion prior to the downturn, at the end of 2014. Its leverage ratio, measured in terms of long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA (est.) climbed to 4.5x, significantly high for a company whose leverage has remained under 3.8x for the last several years.

However, Plains All American has taken a number of self-help measures that have placed it on a firmer financial footing. Last year, the MLP shored up its balance sheet by raising around $550 million from asset sales, which was followed by an additional $380 million of sales announced on Tuesday. The company's asset sale program stands at slightly above $1.2 billion. Also, last year, in order to clamp down on cash outflows, Plain All American reduced distributions by 21.4%.

The highlight of the self-help measures, however, was that Plains All American reorganized its operations by carrying out a simplification transaction, which closed earlier in November. That permanently eliminated incentive distribution rights, which reduced the cost of equity and cash distributions (by $320Mn annually) and aligned the interests of the general partners - who have seen significantly greater distribution growth than other unit holders in the last few years -- with common unit holders. Plains All American has said that the simplification and the subsequent distribution reset should improve the company's coverage to a comfortable level of 113% for the final quarter of last year. This also puts Plains All American in a great position to achieve its target of improving coverage to 115%.

The improvement in coverage in 2017 will be largely driven by growth in DCF and adjusted earnings. As per Plains All American's guidance, its DCF (implied) and adjusted EBITDA could grow by around 10% and 8% in 2017. But the actual growth can come in higher, driven by uptake in activity in the Permian Basin.

Permian Basin, which spans from West Texas to southwestern part of New Mexico, is the largest, lowest cost and most prolific oil producing region in the US. It is the only US shale oil play which did not witness a substantial reduction in rig count in the downturn, and it's here where we've seen the largest uptick in drilling activity. Since last summer, the US oil rig count has been largely climbing, and the growth is being driven by Permian Basin.

There were 281 rigs operating in the Permian Basin at the end of last week. In the last 12 months, Permian Basin has seen addition of 82 rigs. In these terms, no other region comes even close to Permian Basin. The Eagle Ford in East Texas is the second most active basin with 49 operated rigs while Louisiana's Haynesville Shale has reported the second largest rig count growth, on a year-over-year basis, of 11 units.

Most analysts and industry experts, including Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) CEO Paal Kibsgaard, believe that Permian Basin will continue to drive US rig count growth. During the latest earnings call, Kibsgaard said that exploration and production investments in North America could climb by 30% this year, led by Permian Basin. The region will likely witness higher oil and gas production, and Plains All American is in a great position to capture those volumes.

Plains All American has the largest asset concentration in the Permian Basin, where it is one of the leading midstream operators, with more than 4,000 miles of pipelines, storage facilities, trucks and rail facilities providing access to key markets.

Moreover, Plains All American is expanding its footprint in the region, which is evident from the MLP's latest decision to acquire Permian Basin oil gathering system for $1.2 Billion. Plains All American is also expanding Cactus pipeline, which is used to ship crude from the Permian Basin to Corpus Christi and other markets. The BridgeTex Pipeline Company, which is 50% owned by Plains All American, is also expanding a pipeline that takes crude from the Permian Basin to the US Gulf Coast.

The acquisition as well as the expansion work on projects is slated to finish in 2017. This will put Plains All American in a great position to capitalize from the increase in oil production from the Permian Basin. This could fuel DCF and EBITDA growth in the near term, which will have a positive impact on Plains All American's coverage and leverage ratio.

