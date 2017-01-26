Shire Is A Very Attractive Investment With An Asymmetric Risk/Reward

With solid management execution and positive earnings momentum expected in 2017, I believe Shire could close the valuation gap with peers during 2017 and strongly outperform.

Under a worst case scenario, Shire is slightly overvalued by approximately 7% (Perpetuity Growth Method) and 2% (EBITDA Multiple Method).

These inputs reveal upside potential of around 38% based on a perpetuity growth method or 30% based on a EBITDA exit multiple method.

DCF analysis, with inputs below analyst estimates, shows that Shire is trading at an attractive valuation.

I've recently discussed about the key reasons why I think Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) is poised to outperform in 2017, so in this article I will focus on a quantitative valuation of the company, to show why I think Shire is undervalued by at least 30%, despite conservative assumptions.

Base Case

I used the Excel template offered by Bloomberg, but I adjusted consensus estimates to reflect my conservative view on Shire's Heamophilia franchise.

As a reminder, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has recently reported positive headlines from a PIII trial of ACE910 in Haemophilia A in the inhibitor segment, suggesting stronger efficacy than the existing treatments and a more convenient dosing regimen. I believe this new drug will destroy the leading position of Shire in the non-inhibitor segment.

Thus, I think SHPG could lose at least two/third of Feiba's franchise or around $0.6B of sales in 2018/2019 and I reflect this conservative assumption in my sales estimates for the following years.

Here are my key assumptions for the estimates of Sales, EBITDA Margin and FCF:

Source: Bloomberg & My Own Valuation Model

As you can see, these estimates are below consensus. In addition to lower expectations for Feiba, I assume a lower EBITDA margin compared to sell-side estimates in 2019 and 2020.

Source: Consensus Comparison vs. My Own Valuation Model

To generate a DCF Analysis, I used 2 different methodologies:

PERPETUITY GROWTH METHOD: I used conservative assumptions about the perpetual growth rate and the WACC. In details, I used a perpetual growth rate of 1%, which is lower than the Bloomberg estimate (i.e. 2%) and I assumed a WACC of 8.5%, that is higher than the Bloomberg one (i.e. 8%).

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen in the table above, despite these conservative assumptions, Shire is undervalued by about 38% based on the Perpetuity Growth Model. In addition to that, the sensitivity analysis shows further significant upside (i.e. 77%), assuming Bloomberg estimates for WACC and perpetual growth rate.

EBITDA MULTIPLE METHOD: this analysis reveals a slightly worse result for Shire's valuation, but the company still looks undervalued by about 30%. I assumed an EBITDA exit multiple of 11x, which is a conservative assumptions because it's below the peers' multiple (i.e. 13.2x EV/EVITDA 2017), as shown by the following tables.

Source: Bloomberg

In terms of multiple valuation, it's worth noting that Shire is trading below its 5 year average historical P/E (absolute and relative valuation), as shown by the following analysis.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Shire's Current vs 5 years average P/E (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Shire's Current vs 5 years average P/E (relative analysis vs. peers) - Bloomberg

Lastly, a sensitivity analysis on this EBITDA Multiple Method shows that the implied perpetuity growth in my SHPG's valuation is only 0,5%, which I think is really conservative for a company with exposure to durable franchises, as Rare Disease, Immunology and Ophthalmology.

Source: Bloomberg

Bear Case

Lastly, I modeled also a downside scenario. The key differences in terms of assumptions are:

I assume revenue growth of about 0% in 2019-2021, which is below consensus. There are two key reasons behind this assumption:

I assume that ACE910 will have an impact also on the Shire's leading presence in the non-inhibitor segment of the haemophilia market (i.e. Advate, Adyonovate). As a reminder, Roche will present in late 2017 the data from a Phase III study of ACE910 in this non-inhibitor segment. The unmet need in this segment is much lower than in the inhibitor segment, because the factor VIII replacement therapy (i.e. Advate) is a high efficacious therapy for these patients, but as worst case scenario I assume Shire will lose around one/third of Advate's sales or around $1.1 of sales in 2019/2020 for ACE910's entry in this segment. I assume Lialda will face generics competition in 2019, two years before its patent expiration, assuming the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit will not reverse the District Court's decision for the litigation with Zydus. Thus, I think Shire could lose at least two/third of Lialda's sales or around $0.6 of sales in 2019.

I assume no improvement in the EBITDA margin over 5 years, which is materially below consensus.

I assume a 0% perpetuity growth rate and 10x EBITDA exit multiple.

As a result of these assumptions, my estimate for 2020 revenue is 15% below consensus and my estimate for 2020 EBITDA is 24% below consensus.

Source: Consensus Comparison vs. My Own Valuation Model

Under this worst case scenario, Shire is slightly overvalued by approximately 6% (Perpetuity Growth Method) and by approximately 7% (EBITDA Multiple Method), as shown by the following analysis:

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

From my previous articles, it's clear that I love Shire's business model. I like the "Orphan Diseases" space, because it' s a business with high margin, limited competitive pressure and high entry barriers and I believe the Shire's leading presence in the Immunology market has been overlooked by the investors.

In addition, as shown by this quantitative analysis, I believe Shire is a very attractive investment with an asymmetric risk/reward proposition. Even assuming that the management will achieve results slightly below consensus for the next couple of years, there will be more than 30% of upside for the stock.

In a worst case scenario, with pessimistic assumptions for two key Shire's franchises (e.g. Lialda and Advate), the downside risk should be limited to around 6/7%, which looks really attractive compared to at least 30% of upside in the base case.

To have a material downside, we should assume that the company will trade in 5 years below 9x EV/EBITDA multiple, which seems unrealistic because SHPG's presence in the Rare Disease space should deserve at least a valuation in line with peers, given that this franchise will benefit from limited pricing and competitive pressure.

In conclusion, with solid management execution and positive earnings momentum expected, I believe Shire could close the valuation gap with peers during 2017 and strongly outperform.

