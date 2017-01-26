Navios Maritime Partners - Why I Am Turning Bullish

In my September article last year on Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) - What's going on?, I gave an update on where I believe the company was standing, and what could be reasonably expected to happen going forward.

Steady as she goes

The dry-cargo bulk market has been quite resilient. The demand fluctuate every week. Nevertheless, there are two very powerful forces in place. One is the optimism amongst steel and other metal mining companies that volumes for 2017 should be improving, and the other is ship-owners equal belief in a better market going forward.

As fellow author Mr. Mintzmeyer commented back in the middle of last year, he would not pay much attention to companies such as Navios, unless the Baltic Dry Index at least hit 1,000. This came after some market participants had become rather jubilant about the market improving from a low of 290 to around 600. Mr. Mintzmeyer rightly pointed out at that time that even 600 level on the Baltic Dry Index, was not enough for ship-owners to pay their bills.

Source : Bloomberg

Well, we have now had a fairly steady market around the 900 to 1,000 level, and one could hope that this will in fact set the tone for the market going forward. I do know that market can quickly take a turn for the worse, but there are some indications that more ships will be required this year, then last year.

Investment in infrastructure. Not only in the USA, but in Asia too.

Coal is not dead yet. Long term, coal is not going to be the favorite choice of energy source. That's pretty obvious, when you see Beijing being covered in smog, as recently as last month

Cleaner fuels are taking over. But this takes time. A large percentage of China's power generation is still coming from coal. India also relies heavily on imported coal.

Growing agriculture trade: One thing to watch is what the American government is going to with trade relationship between USA and China. If hefty import tariffs on Chinese goods are put in place, expect China to retaliate with a similar tax on American agriculture products.

This could benefit countries such as Brazil and Argentine, which could mean longer sea passages and is good for the dry-cargo market.

Stick it in a box

As roughly half of NMM's revenue comes from container ships, it is important to look at what is going on in this segment of the shipping industry. The good thing is that all their 6 containers ships are covered all the way up to 2023. Last year these 6,800 TEU vessels were paid $30,119/day and had fixed charter periods up through December of 2023.

However, when their customers are not making money, they turn to their ship suppliers for a cut in the rates. Last year NMM agreed with Hyundai Merchant Marine to reduce these rates to USD 24,095 per vessel per day.

The container market seem to have improved, giving investors some comfort that the rates will not fall further, and that in fact there is scope for some improvements. .

Source : Shanghai Shipping Exchange

Debt payments and possible equity injection

NMM's CEO Ms. Angeliki Frangou stated during analysts briefing on 3 rd quarter 2016 results as follows ;"Since the beginning of 2016, we have repaid almost $107 million of debt and have net debt to book capitalization of 42.9%. In addition, we have no significant debt maturities until 2018. Under our current cost structure and with current spot market rates, we expect to generate about $21 million in free cash flow for the remainder of 2016 and about $84 million in free cash flow for 2017."

With the recent sale and delivery of the MSC Cristina, a 2011 South Korean-built Container vessel of 13,100 TEU, the company made another debt reduction of $100.0 million.

Conclusion

It was certainly prudent of management to stop the dividend payments over the last 5 quarters. Despite being extremely unpopular, and a dent to the management's credibility, in hindsight it was the right thing to do.

Can they make money this year if the shipping market NMM operate in remains as it is? The answer to this is "Yes". As it stand, their average time-charter earnings for their entire fleet of 31 vessels for the first 9 months of 2015 was USD 16,165 per day per vessel.

Looking ahead, NMM is a master limited partnership company, which is set up with the purpose of regularly distributing the majority of its free cash flow. The management should come good on its earlier promise and in fact resume the dividend payments as soon as possible. It could start from 1st quarter 2017, barring any new catastrophic event changing their business fundamentals.

This can be justified by more clarity on the stability of the revenue from the container fleet and an improved dry-cargo market.

Dividend resumption will be beneficial for the sponsor, Navios Maritime Holding (NYSE:NM) which holds 20.1% of NMM