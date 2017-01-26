Why I Take A Cautious View On Home Depot

This article looks at what it would take to reach those anticipations.

When I look around at intermediate-term growth rate assumptions for Home Depot (NYSE:HD), I see something in the 12% to 14% range. If that type of double-digit yearly growth was to come to fruition, Home Depot would likely be an excellent investment in the coming years. However, I find it prudent to remain cautious here.

I'd like to illustrate why my baseline for the business is a lot more conservative. Recently I highlighted why Home Depot has been the "best" stock in the Dow since the last recession. Here's what that looked like in table form:

Basically the business and sentiment was coming off of a subdued level back at the start of 2009. I'd consider the above illustration as a "best case" for what an investor might anticipate from a large-cap holding. Investors saw nearly 28% yearly gains during the last eight years.

And when you look at something like this, you might think that the current growth rate anticipations around 12% or 14% per year look reasonable. After all Home Depot grew its per share earnings by 17% over the last eight years.

Yet I recommend bearing caution in coming to that conclusion. The numbers in the table are all based on the lows, when revenue had already fallen 20%, company-wide earnings were down nearly 50%, per share earnings were down nearly 40% and the share price had declined by almost 50% as well. From the lows you can get some big numbers - even if you just "catch back up" to the prior level.

When you look at today, the numbers aren't quite as exceptional:

This table exhibits results from 2007 through 2016, instead of starting at the recession low. To be sure, these numbers are still impressive. Yet the difference should be clear: an investor went from exceptional 28% annual returns (buying to start 2009) to very solid returns of 14% per year (buying in 2007). Timing matters, and it especially matters if you're going to use it as reference point for future baselines.

I'd think about the first table as a "best case" and the second table as a more typical (although still robust) secondary illustration. And we can use this sort of information moving forward. For instance, we know that during the last 10 years, revenue was basically flat. So a faster growth rate - say 5% or 7% - is possible, but I would contend quite challenging. Especially when you consider that the company is now coming off a much larger base.

If I were to come up with a starting point for Home Depot, it might look something like this:

The middle column shows the same 10-year historical information as depicted above. The right-hand column provides a hypothetical example for the next decade using the same framework. It should be underscored that this is merely a starting point, but it should also illustrate my reason for caution (at least at it relates to not anticipating 13% or 14% growth in the coming years).

In the best scenario for Home Depot - coming off a low point during the recession - it grew revenues by 3.5% per annum. So I can't make a case that future growth should be higher, it's possible sure, but it's harder to make that case.

The net profit margin for the company has been in the 4% to 8% range over the last decade. Something in the 8% range has been typical for an estimate in the coming years, but I even used a slight uptick from that: a 9% net margin.

Those two items combined would naturally lead to record sales and profits, but the growth rates get harder to formulate as you get larger and larger. Company-wide profit growth would come in at 3.8% per annum under those circumstances.

For a long time, Home Depot has put together an enviable share repurchase program. However, here too you could have a "carry through effect" problem. The dividend payout ratio is now higher (sitting at 44%) and so too is the valuation.

Just to give you a one-year illustration, if Home Depot paid out say 85% of its earnings as dividends and share repurchases, that would leave 40% or $3.1 billion to buy back shares in the coming year. At a price of near $138, this would translate to retiring roughly 22 million shares or less than 2% of the company.

Now to be sure you could argue that a higher share repurchase number will be used. Yet important considerations remain. Not only do you have the higher dividend payout ratio and valuation now, but also you may not be able to test balance sheet flexibility forever. And the above numbers don't consider dilution either.

Put together those assumptions translate to just over 6% yearly earnings-per-share growth. This is a very solid pace, but it would be short of what is presently anticipated for the company.

In order to reach say 13% annual earnings growth, Home Depot would need to independently grow revenue by 10%, and exhibit a 17% net profit margin or an 8% yearly reduction in the share count. None which appear likely, especially with what we know as a near "best case." On a combined basis something like 5% revenue growth, a 12% profit margin and a 4% yearly share count reduction would be required to get to the 13% annual growth mark.

I'm not saying it's impossible, but I think the "investment bar" is a whole lot higher than it might first appear. It can be easy to look at analysts' estimates, check in to see that Home Depot has actually achieved this over a period of years and conclude it's a reasonable base case. Yet for the reasons mentioned above - namely not coming off subdued results or expectations and the potential for a less effective repurchase program - it could be a lot harder to formulate than it seems.

And this idea carries through to an investors potential return as well. If most people are anticipating 12% or 14% growth and Home Depot "only" delivers 6% growth, I think a lower valuation multiple is not a huge stretch. The dividend adds back a bit, so overall 6% earnings-per-share growth could translate to a 6% annual investment return expectation as well. (And again, the idea is to illustrate the challenge in once again reaching double-digit growth, not predicting a precise set of circumstances.)

The point is not to suggest that Home Depot will not be a fine investment to come. The company has put together a strong history and appears poised to offer solid profits for years. The takeaway is that the robust growth rate assumptions that are being used may not be as easy to formulate as they originally appear. With this knowledge in hand, you can better react to future fluctuations in the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.