Tembec's (TMBCF) CEO Jim Lopez on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jim Lopez

Good afternoon, it’s Jim Lopez speaking. I’m joined by Tembec CFO, Mich Dumas. We are here in Montreal, we had our quarterly, our first quarter results meeting with the Board of Directors, we also had our AGM this morning as well. And I appreciate you joining us this afternoon. What we're going to do is share the Q1 results and give you a little bit of color behind the businesses that we operate in, tell you some bigger picture things about what's going on in the company and of course we will open up the line for questions before we finish the call.

So I'm going to ask Mich to go with the highlights of Q1 and then I’ll take over after that.

Michel Dumas

Thank Jim. Good afternoon. I'll start with the forest product segment, adjusted EBITDA of 9 million on sales of 113 million. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $3 million quarter over quarter. Average US dollar reference pricings decreased by $21 per thousand for random like lumber and it was down $7 thousand for stud. We had a favorable FX rate; the C dollar was down roughly 2% versus the US dollar. So overall average prices in C dollars were actually up by $6 and increased adjusted EBITDA by roughly 1 million. Sawmill costs were higher across all sawmills. The fall and winter months tend to be higher cost periods and the prior period was very good as well. September quarter was good in terms of cost. Specialty cellulose pulp segment, adjusted EBITDA of 10 million on sales of 103 [ph], adjusted EBITDA decreased by $13 million. Canadian pricing for specialty grade was up about CAD11 and that’s small currency and mix effect. Pricing for viscose and other grades was up by CAD154, we had the benefit of currency and higher US dollar prices for viscose. Total price effect of positive 2 million on adjusted EBITDA. The December quarter was impacted by an 11-day major maintenance outage in Tartas, also had a 2-day planned maintenance shut at Temiscaming. The total impact of that downtime in terms of costs was approximately $10 million dollars.

We had seasonally higher energy costs. We don't make as much electricity especially in Temiscaming. So that was up 2 million. And finally the lower sales volume as we - the down days resulted in lower production and we sold less volume and since we're making money on all the tonnes now including viscose, the impact is bigger, so we're about $2 million of negative impact on EBITDA because of the volume. And finally, the chemical business that normally drops off about $1 million from spring and summer quarters down to the fall and winter quarters and we had that, it dropped by closer to 2 million. But overall the volume of specialty pulp shipments was 46,000 tonnes, so that was up 5,000 tonnes from the same quarter a year ago. So we're on pace to meet our objective of selling at least 20,000 more tonnes of specialty in fiscal 2017 and we're confident we'll be able to do that.

Paper pulp segment, adjusted EBITDA of 7 million on sales of 83 million that was decrease $1 million in adjusted EBITDA. Prices for high yield pulp were above US$9 per tonne, which led to an increase of CAD24 per tonne so that’s about $3 million impact. We took six days of planned maintenance downtime at Matane and production was roughly 9,800 tonnes lower and increased our cost by $3 million in that segment. In paper segment, adjusted EBITDA of 17 million on sales of 96 million, adjusted EBITDA decrease by 2 [ph]. US dollar prices for coated bleached board were flat. We had currencies a small positive there, the same with newsprint prices. But the overall pricing impact was a positive 1 million. Costs were 2 million higher at the coated bleached board and we had two days of planned maintenance downtime there in the quarter. In the corporate segment, general and administrative expenses totaled 5 million that's a normal level for us. We recorded a charge of 4 million for share-based compensation. The share price was up 150% from the end of the prior quarter through the end the December. CapEx for the quarter was 10 million. a little higher than normal for fall months, carryover from September quarter. We're looking at 45 million for all of fiscal 2017 in terms of CapEx.

Liquidity was 151 million at the end of the December quarter, up from 148 million at the end of the September quarter. Liquidity was just above the target range of 135 to 150 million. It was a very good level given that we made 26 million of interest payments in the December quarter. So going into the spring, inventory billing in lumber with very good liquidity. The ABL revolver drawdowns were 17 million at the end of December, relatively low level. We realized proceeds of approximately 8 million in October from the sale of Senneterre sawmill, the sawmill had negative adjusted EBITDA of 5 million in fiscal 2016. We made a US$12 million of voluntary pre-payment - repayment on the [indiscernible] US$62 million loan, so US$50 million remains outstanding at the end of the quarter. The repayment did not affect liquidity as the ABL revolver availability increased by a corresponding amount. Annual interest savings of approximately 650,000 on the difference in interest rates between the revolver and the FILO.

FILO’s term loan maturity is extended to September 2018 from March 2018, more on convenient timing and seasonal liquidity is always higher in September, and it's also a better fit with potential refi of the senior notes. On a consolidated basis, we had adjusted EBITDA of 30 million compared to 57 million in the September quarter; it includes 4 million of non-cash expense for share-based compensation, so operationally we look at it as 38 million. A decent quarter given very, very heavy maintenance schedule and seasonally higher energy costs. 10 million improvement from the same quarter a year ago excluding share-based comps, our fiscal year, I’m happy to say is off to a pretty good start with 10 million ahead of the pace from last year, which was a decent year. So we got to maintain that rhythm. Net loss at 9 million, however $0.09 per share, would have been positive 11 million if not for non-cash loss of 16 million on US debt translation and the non-cash share-based compensation expense of 4 million. So we're still reporting a small loss, but I'm pretty confident if you look at where currency is today, we’ll reverse most if not all of that debt translation loss in this quarter.

So with that I’ll turn over to Jim.

Jim Lopez

Terrific, thank you Mich. As Mich mentioned EBITDA of 34 million was about what we expected for this quarter. As Mich mentioned we got a high class problem with the increase of our share value that our share-based compensation requires us to take 4 million non-cash adjustment to EBITDA or else the EBITDA was 38 million without the 4 million there. Mich mentioned that we had a significant maintenance cost in the quarter, most of that was in Tartas. Just to highlight again, between $10 million of cost impact and a $2 million of commercial impact, the total shutdown in Tartas was impacted by 12 million on EBITDA and additionally as Mich also highlighted it's worth pointing out again for those of you that are going to keep track of the differences quarter to quarter, another 2 million seasonally of slower silver chemical sales, which typically happens this time of the year. I’ll remind that unlike our Temiscaming operation that takes annual shutdowns or Tartas operation works on 18 month intervals. So the shutdown cost and the intensity in duration usually get bit higher there but we obviously get 50% longer running in between shutdown.

Moving over to the business segments, starting with specialty cellulose, as we indicated on our November call, our specialty prices for 2017 are going up between 5% and 10% that's calendar 2017. So had no impact on our fiscal Q1, but it's taken effect as we speak. And that applies to all grades except our acetate grade which will remain flat in 2017 relative to the 2016 prices. Demand for specialty grades were good in the quarter and they remain very good right now, the company’s order book is very strong. We guided during the November call that we expect our specialty sales to exceed 200,000 tonnes in 2017 and we're on track to do that. So overall that specialty business is good. What's particularly good for us is our ethers business, which I'm sure you are aware; Tembec is the largest producers of ethers wood pulp in the world. That business is doing well for two fundamental reasons, one, the demand is good, we're seeing increased demand from our existing customers and we have some new people talking to us about supply opportunities. So the demand is very good for ethers. On the flip side, the very high-end, the high viscosity ethers market is supplied by cotton winter pulps most of which come out of China and we mentioned on the previous call that with the changing in the supply dynamics for the cotton crop in China it's changed and reduced the supply of cotton [indiscernible] producers. So that's had a positive impact also on the ethers business.

The high end cotton winter pulps go into the ethers business, so there's a reduction there in the availability supply and an increase in the price of those pulps. In addition to that on the commodity side, the lower quality cotton winter pulps go into the viscose market, so that supply has also been affected. So what we're seeing on the commodity side in the viscose market is very good demand and solid pricing, hovering for soft wood around US$100 per tonne. What's particularly encouraging for us is right in the period we are in at the moment, we're going into the Chinese New Year celebration and there's a lot of downtime in viscose manufacturing during the Chinese New Year. So typically we see a bit of a low in demand and a decline - a seasonal decline in viscose prices. That is not the case this year. The prices are solidly around a 1000. So they really haven't changed much in the last month and a half or two months. Unlike our expectation, we usually budget for a decline in viscose prices this time of year. So we think that’s a very, very positive sign on the commodity side of things.

So, overall you know specialty demand is great; specialty sales numbers are going to at least meet the targets we set for ourselves. Pricing on both specialty and commodity is very robust and we continue to work on developing new specialty business and we're making some excellent inroads, nothing to report today but the work that we've been doing is multi-year work with certain accounts, in certain grades and we believe it's going to start the yield results in 2017. Staying with the specialty business for a little bit longer, our Temiscaming energy plant is running as expected, it continues to generate the results that we anticipated when we made that investment. I’ll remind you as we highlighted on the previous call, as we go into the winter months in Temiscaming where the temperature tend to be a bit more extreme, the energy demands for the pulping process go up. And we have a limited steam supply for the whole site. So as the pulp demand goes up that's less steam that goes into the turbine. So we budget for lower electricity production in the winter time than we do in the summertime/ So there's a bit of a peak and valley, but our electricity production is right on budget if even not slightly ahead of budget for this time of the year. So we feel good about that. And this asset continues to help the operating site run more efficiently as our steam reliability remains vastly improved from the old system that we have there.

So overall when you look at our specialty cellulose business, we have a big arrow up on EBITDA for the March quarter and beyond to be quite frank driven by the price increases, the demand. In the March quarter there's no scheduled major maintenance shutdowns at either plant. So we're going to run full. There will be the odd half day or day that we normally take every quarter but nothing material to EBITDA. In the lumber business, the US dollar prices dropped off a bit in the December quarter as we expect they would due to seasonal demand changes. Our cost in the lumber business were seasonally higher in the December quarter and again that's something that's typical and something we budget for. Plus when you look at a quarter-over-quarter, not only typically are summer costs lower but we have a really favorable September quarter when it comes to our lumber manufacturing costs. Continuing on with lumber, we expect we're going to see a slow price recovery in the March quarter, seasonal again. But there's a however attached to that, last year we did not see it. In fact the March quarter the price run up was very disappointing as we saw people throughout the supply chain, they were much more reluctant to build inventory going into the spring and summer construction season. So people carry just in time inventories throughout the spring. We did not get the price balance last year that we expected. However we got the inverse in the following two quarters where the prices were much more robust as the demand ultimately worked its way through the supply chain and given that the wholesalers were carrying lean inventories they had to come back very aggressively into the market to supply their customers with the product that they needed.

So right now if you look at the March futures for lumber it looks like the buildup in pricing in the March quarter is going to happen if the futures markets are any indication. Also staying with lumber, Mich mentioned the sale of Senneterre had a favorable impact on EBITDA in the December quarter relative to previous quarters and we'll continue to do that going forward. And of course the sale of the asset and inventories help the company’s liquidity as well. I know we're going to get questions on the call and we're the first out of the block in terms of putting our results out there and having our analysts call, so I know there's going to be questions about softwood lumber issues with the USA, so I'm going to give you some - I'll call them points of view not necessarily facts because it's a very difficult to say what are the facts and what are the opinions when it comes to softwood lumber trade issues in North America. I can say this that I believe that the negotiations that were proceeding between the two governments stalled with the change of administration in the US. And it remained stalled as we do not have a US trade representative right now that's been approved by Congress. So not a lot is happening on the negotiation front to my knowledge. The US softwood lumber coalition has petitioned the Department of Commerce to impose countervailing duty and antidumping duties on the Canadian industries, so that case has been launched. There's an investigation underway right now for the countervailing duties. The US has decided to select four Canadian companies for their investigation. Tembec is not one of the four companies that has been targeted. And we're happy about that because we probably saved over a $1 million in legal fees and having to go through that process, so that process is underway.

The antidumping investigation is not underway yet. Will it be duties in the short term, quite possible if not probable that there will be duties and well it's our understanding that we’ll probably understand what those duties will be around late April for the countervailing duties and a little later than that for the antidumping duties that’s to the best of knowledge. Will there be a negotiated settlement with the United States on softwood lumber. I'm going to say there's a high, high degree of probability that there will be a negotiated settlement. The big question is when? We're going into lumber five; this is the fifth dispute we had with the US. The reason I believe we're going to have a negotiated settlement is because the previous four disputes were always negotiated, the settlement was negotiated even though litigation took place, the ultimate outcome was through negotiations not through a litigated outcome. So the real question is, is there going to be a short-term window when the new administration takes over. We have a new US trade representative ambassador in place and everybody understands what the lay of the land is in terms of the new duties that are being imposed. I certainly believe that there's a possibility that there could be a short term negotiation, and I say short term, I’m say in 2017, but history also shows us that sometimes positions can become entrenched and this could become a multi-year process.

The interesting thing is when you look at the North American market, the US market in particular in this case, the pie is big enough for the Canadian and US producers. When you consider the decline in demand that's happening in Canada as we speak and the growth in US demand as housing continues to improve, there is a sizable pie there for all producers. I get that that the US coalition does not want free trade, we can argue all day long about the merits of free trade but at the end of the day it seems like between Canada and the US we always end up in a managed trade solution. And I'm saying the likelihood is very strong again that that's going to be the ultimate outcome. We're going to be in a managed trade situation with the United States on softwood lumber. Shifting over the paper pulp, the demand for the company’s high yield pulps are much more robust than what we expected for this time of the year. There was concerns about the new BEK capacity starting up, particularly the one mill in Indonesia that has a rated capacity of some 2 million tonnes. Well what's happened is that mill is not coming on as quickly as anticipated and I think it's becoming clearer and clearer that that mill will not produce anything close to 2 million tonnes. And the market continues to be good. The demand is good. All markets are looking for pulp and it’s set the stage for price increase announcements for this quarter. We had some last quarter and again this quarter. So, we see our prices for high yield pulp rising again this quarter. The degree that it will rise will depend on the markets. So we have a pretty good outlook in the near term for high yield. That’s the next quarter or two. Do we think that the BEK capacity coming on in the markets in 2017 will ultimately impact it? I’d say, there's a high degree of possibility it will. To what degree will impact price, we're not sure yet, but we're conservative in our forecast. So in the latter half of calendar 2017, we do see the risk of our high yield prices and ultimately the BEK prices taking them down.

Looking to paper, this can - our paper group continues to be an excellent contributor to EBITDA to the company. The majority of that EBITDA, as we’ve highlighted in the past, does come from the company's bleached board operation in Temiscaming. It's running very well. We have an excellent market there. Prices are very stable. Demand is stable and margins are stable at a very, very healthy level. So that business is generating a lion’s share of EBITDA for the group.

But that being said, our newsprint operation is still doing relatively well, considering the type of market that we're in. It continues to be profitable. We have a newsprint market that's, from a price standpoint, stable at the moment, which is pretty remarkable considering that the declines in demand continue to run 6% to 7% a year. Now mind you, 6% to 7% of a smaller volume means that, our absolute decline in demand today compared to a 6% to 7% decline in demand that we experienced five years ago is completely different. But that being said, the demand continues to decline. What's been fortunate is that there has been enough capacity taken out that is keeping the market in relative balance with the reduction in capacity and exports leaving North America. There's an additional some 200,000 tonnes of our newsprint capacity that's coming out of Canada. It's my understanding by the end of the March quarter, which again will help keep things in relative balance in the newsprint business. So we expect to continue to get good outcomes from the company's paper business.

So looking at the big picture then, consolidated LTM EBITDA hit a new level in the September quarter after coming off that fantastic result in the September quarter. We were at 147 million of EBITDA. If I take out the share-based compensation, which is a non-cash item, LTM EBITDA in the December quarter would have raised to 157. So we like the trajectory as the LTM continues to improve. Mitch highlighted year-over-year, the quarter was significantly better this year than last year. And my outlook is our LTM EBITDA will be up again in the March quarter and up again in the June quarter and looking beyond back gets to be a little bit hazy because sometimes it's difficult to predict prices, but we think we have an excellent trajectory in LTM EBITDA. So definitely, we have a big arrow up quarter-over-quarter EBITDA from the December quarter through the March quarter. Considering all the things I had already mentioned about the prices and demand for specialty pulp, the no major maintenance downtime and like I said, we think that lumber is going to continue to improve and how yield is going to be, still continue to do pretty well for us as well. Not to mention our paper business.

So where we are today as a company? Needless to say, it's significantly different from where we were sitting over the last couple years as a company had to pump a couple of hundred million dollars of cash into our pension programs, because they were underfunded due to the low interest rates, the $300 million of cash we had to pump into this project, in Temiscaming. That was a good project, that it was a four year project before we started to see any cash coming back to the company and all that stressed the company's balance sheet and caused us to run up our debt.

So what do you expect from the company over the next three years? The company is looking at a strategy that's going to revolve around three major things. The recent CapEx and our investment in our specialty business and the cost reduction productivity improvements we've seen there, when we look at that and we couple that with our business improvements through changing our mix and more and more into specialty and the pricing environment that we see for multi years in our specialty, we see significant improvements in the company’s EBITDA margin over the next three years.

Furthermore, now that the big CapEx program in Temiscaming is behind us, I mentioned on our last call our focus is going to be on sawmill modernization. We have a lot of low hanging fruit to implement there. We're looking at about $50 million program over three years and right now, the estimate is about a $35 million a year EBITDA impact from a $50 million CapEx investment over the next three years. So again a big opportunity to improve EBITDA margins. And those two strategies is going to lead to the third strategy, which is related to our balance sheet.

Our cash flows is putting us in a position where we've already reduced our net debt in 2016 and we will continue to focus on making major strides in reducing the company's debt in the next three years. Ultimately, our objective is not only to improve our net debt, but to reduce our interest costs through lower debt levels and improved credit ratings that are going to come about by the company’s better performance and ultimately position ourselves, so when we get into the refinancing of the company's bonds, not only will our needs in the markets be lower in terms of the cash required to refinance the bonds, but also we think we can do much better in terms of the coupon the company will get the next round. And then that's going to improve the company's cash flow once again and we think will make Tembec a tremendously attractive investment for shareholders.

And I'll remind you, Mitch and I bring it up from time to time, our company's Canadian operations are not taxable and will not be taxable for many, many years. Thus, our interest in reducing our interest cost and improving our net income, because it's all going to flow through to shareholders.

So what it’s going to look like in three years, definitely improved EBITDA margins. We made big strides last year, we’ll make big strides in ‘17 and we’ll continue to make those strides over the next three years in our EBITDA margins, improved interest coverage will definitely be a material outcome and we think we're going to look a lot better for investors.

So with that operator, I would like to open up the call for questions please.

Chris Ryan

Hi. Yes. This is Chris Ryan on for Roger. Thanks for taking my questions. My first question, can you say if there was any change to the pricing of your acetate grade specialty, recognizing that it is a small market for you?

Jim Lopez

No. In 2016 to 2017, there will be no changes in our pricing. Our price is done. We have a multi-year contract with our acetate customers. We knew six months ago what our acetate prices would be for 2017. There will be no change year-over-year.

Chris Ryan

Okay. Thank you. What's driving the improved newsprint volumes and why didn't the 2% higher prices help in the EBITDA?

Jim Lopez

What's driving the improved, you mean the newsprint sales. I would say, it’s volatility and we’re just seeing a little volatility, a little chunkiness in our sales. There's nothing really driving it. We sell what we produce. And prices were relatively unchanged in the quarter. Any changes you would see would probably be in either mix or in currency if you're looking at our C$ price.

Chris Ryan

Got it. And what was driving lower coated bleached board and have you announced any price increases recently?

Jim Lopez

No. Coated bleached board, we have no price increases announced recently and we don't anticipate any for the foreseeable future.

Sean Stewart

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Jim, wondering if you can go into a bit more detail on the sawmill CapEx program. It seems like pretty high returns for that sort of capital outlay. How concentrated is the capital program and maybe just a bit more detail on what you're going to be spending it on specifically?

Jim Lopez

Well, we haven't announced where it's going to go yet. Certainly, it's not going to be spread evenly amongst our six saw mills. There is certain mills that will be getting a much bigger chunk of it, because just the opportunity and the upside is much greater there. So I can't be any more specific other than to say, it’s not going to be like peanut butter spread around evenly over the, all the sawmills. Most of the investment is going to be in new technology. Sean, you know the business well and you know that scanning and optimization technology has advanced dramatically in the last ten years. Unfortunately, Tembec has not been able to capitalize on that, an example I like to use because it's kind of a good visual is no trees are straight.

There's a curve in every log that goes in to every saw mill. They’re not perfect cylinders. There's taper to them and there's curve to them. Well, all saw mill technology, as you put it through and you have a saw pattern and you get what you get that comes out the other side. So you have sub-optimal use of fiber because whenever you have a bend in a tree, user ends up getting chipped in going to a pulp mill instead of turning in the lumber. Now with three dimensional scanning, a log will be scanned. It will be positioned in a machine that now will saw to the curvature of the log.

So, your yields go up and the value of what you saw goes up. We don't do any curve sawing right now. You talk to the likes of many of our competitors. That's standard equipment and because we're kind of late to the game on this, the price of this technology has come down dramatically from where, what we would have spent five years ago for the same technology. So the returns are good because there's a lot of low hanging fruit there in terms of improving yield and valuation. And we're not talking about like a 1% or 2% improvement in yield. We're talking about a 12% to 15% improvement in yield in some of these sawmills and that a 5% to 10% improvement in output value. That's why the returns look so good.

Sean Stewart

Okay. And then how should we think about your total CapEx outlay the next couple of years then, sort of condition to thinking 40 million, 50 million, bump it up incrementally at all.

Michel Dumas

Yeah, Sean, I think we haven't put out a detailed pioneering like that, but I think it’s safe to say that instead of, we’ve been running 30 million, 35 million of maintenance CapEx, I think, you would have to bump total CapEx up in to the 50 million range going forward, so we could do 15 million to 20 million of improvement and still maintain our mills, all of our mills across the system.



A - Jim Lopez

To be clear, Mitch, it was 50 million, our objective is to run them no more than 50 million every year. We still think that 2017, we're probably looking in the mid-40s, but looking beyond that in the next couple of years, it will probably be about 50 million or slightly less.

Sean Stewart

Okay. And then last question, can you just remind me Jim that in your specialty mix, what percentage is acetate. I know it's small, but can you give us rough ballpark, what percentage of your tonnage would be?

Jim Lopez

It’s roughly 10% of our total specialty.

Sean Stewart

So we would be looking at 4% to 5% price increases across the remainder?

Jim Lopez

No, no. 5% to 10% price increase.

Sean Stewart

5 to 10. Sorry, 5 to 10 across the rest of it. Okay. That's all I had. Thanks guys.

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions and congratulations to a solid start to the fiscal year. Just turning to the specialty segment, I have a question on the cost structure. When we compare the volume decrease year-over-year, it looks like around 10% and we compare that to COGS up around 4%, I'm just wondering is this a consequence of your operating leverage or higher cost of inventory that’s passed in through or is that mix shift or some combination thereof. And what's the expectation going forward?

Michel Dumas

Well, what you're seeing there is the impact of the maintenance, higher maintenance cost and the downtime. They go directly to cost of sales. So you're comparing this quarter versus last quarter, very high maintenance quarter to a very low maintenance quarter. So you should see in March, you're going to have the opposite effect where cost of sales will have that ratio in reverse versus the drop in sales.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's very helpful color. And then my next question. Just turning to the lumber modernization, in terms of timing, is that something you would expect to happen mid-year or should we expect that towards the end of the fiscal year?

Jim Lopez

Well, just because the lead time to order equipment, there's a limit to what we're going to get down in 2017. We just approved several projects at the board meeting this week. We're not announcing them publicly because the people in the mills don’t know yet and the first few projects are relatively small projects, totaling a little less than $10 million. But even though, the value will be 10 million, we won't spend 10 million this year, just because like I said, the lead time in getting stuff in the pipeline, because the manufacturers are quite busy right now. So don't anticipate anything big in ‘17. The big stuff is going to start coming in ‘18.

Paul Quinn

Yeah. Thanks very much and good afternoon, gentlemen. A couple of questions, you’ve given very good color on the specialty side. Just turning to the viscose side, what's your volume expectation for fiscal ‘17? It looks like you did just under 90 in 16. Is that going to be up, like a specialty? And then also just in regards to your comments around cotton linter pulp, in both viscose and high end ethers, that looks like at least in my opinion, it looks like China will try to draw down some of these cotton inventories and try to plant less cotton over the next number of years. So I could see this being a multi-year phenomenon. Do you agree?

Jim Lopez

Paul, I agree with your view. I think the prevailing view is China has a multi-year task ahead of them in getting their cotton inventories back into shape. So I don't think that there's going to be any big shifts from anything we're hearing and we have boots on the ground in China, but we know China is kind of opaque. But we think this is going to be a multi-year phenomenon that's going to bode well for both specialty high-end ethers and the viscose. In regards to your question Paul about viscose, our mix is looking better for Temiscaming in 2017. So our viscose production will probably be down in the range of 70,000 tonnes. If we sell more, it won't be because of specialty sales that we sell more than 70,000 tonnes a day because the mill is running very well and we need to move additional pulp.

Paul Quinn

Okay. Thanks for that. And then just flipping over to paperboard, just if you could sort of give us an indication of what your order file is right now sort of what’s that looking year over year and I’ve seen in a number of your, maybe not competitors directly, but a number of North American paper board producers go downstream, first we had Clearwater by Manchester and this week we had WestRock with MPS, just wondering if you're finding or if you look out, it appears that you will have some difficulty selling to a shrinking independent base?

Jim Lopez

Not at all, not at all. We have a pretty unique high end product, we’re the only multiply board in North America that has some attributes that nobody else can produce that a number of our customers like. In addition to that, being a relatively small independent guy actually can be an asset. As you know, there's a large concentration in the business and people will like alternative supplies. So our order book is very good, Paul. It's rock solid for 2017. Typically, we have about 10% turnover in our customer mix every year. About half of that is loss of business and about half of that is an improvement in our mix. But we have excellent stuff in the pipeline. So we feel good about where we are in 2017 and frankly if anything, our consolidation is good for the paper business. So I'm not afraid of further consolidation and I’m a cheerleader for it.

Paul Quinn

All right. And then just any update on softwood here, it looks like independent negotiations will get lumped into renegotiation of NAFTA, are you in agreement with that and what’s your expectation and a timeline for that?

Jim Lopez

Okay. I don't believe that lumber will get lumped in with NAFTA, because as we know Paul, NAFTA has never had an implication in terms of how the softwood lumber goes. NAFTA is free trade, but we've never had free trade, except for small periods of time in lumber. So I don't think that that's going to have an impact and let me go further in saying I hope that doesn't have an impact, because replacing NAFTA will be no small challenge and it won't be done very fast. I think that the US softwood lumber coalition, while they clearly don't favor free trade with Canada, they've also sent a signal that they favor a negotiated settlement. They've applied for CVD and AD.

No surprise, anybody would do it. It's a way to create leverage, but I think this time around, the coalition is sending different signal to what we heard in the past. Do I think they're going to be easier and compliant to Canada's wishes? No, but I think that they see that there's as much, there's risk for them for a protracted settlement and the risk is as follows. The last time around, we had CVD and AD, it varied depending on the timing of a dispute, but we put substantial deposits in with the DOC. We got 80% of those deposits back plus interest. In addition to that, everybody benefited from the market effect of the duties and the impact that it had, the lift that it had on price.

So Canada actually became more formidable competitors after the last dispute was settled because net-net, it might have been a gain for Canadian producers when we got the duties back plus interest. So I think this time around, well, do I think the US guys want free trade, no way, but I think this time around, they would say, we’re going to have a managed trade deal and we're going to negotiate something anyway, why not get this out of the way, avoid the uncertainty in the market, avoid the legal costs and other costs related to this and get it done. Now all that being said, I wouldn't begin to try to handicap how quickly a solution can be put in place.

Jim Lopez

Okay. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen for joining us. We’ll look forward to speaking to you in late April, so we can talk about the March quarter. We're pretty excited about the company's trajectory. We're feeling pretty good about where we're going in 2017 and I hope and expect that we're going to be able to give you some very positive news at the end of next quarter. Thank you for joining us and thank you for your interest in Tembec.

