Buy Mexico On The News

Now the candidate is the president, the game changes - it's time to 'sell the news.'

When Trump secured the Presidency, markets reacted sharply to the "rumor" of campaign promises.

The old investing adage of "buy the rumor, sell the news" is seldom more valid than during a presidential transition.

The market reaction to the election of Donald Trump has been quite extreme, with significant gains for stocks that are seen as potential beneficiaries of his reflationary policies. For example, there has been a significant rotation into stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY), and out of bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT).

On a sector basis, financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) and industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) have seen good upside, handily outperforming the averages, while the laggards have been interest rate sensitive stocks, such as REITs (NYSEARCA:VNQ), and sectors targeted by Trump, such as biotech (NASDAQ:IBB) and healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV). Note the sharp downturn in the IBB pricing mid January, which followed the then president-elect's press conference.

As foreign policy is a clear focus for Trump, market pricing impact has been significant in the international space. Overall, there has been a downturn in emerging markets (NYSEARCA:EEM), as the political environment is seen to be shifting towards protectionist policies which will impact on free trade and access to US markets. Within the emerging market complex, there is a deviation between countries where Trump is seen as an ally, such as Russia, (NYSEARCA:RSX) and those that he does not favor. The emerging market divergence is distorted by the recent strength of oil prices, and continued USD strength. The following chart shows this divergence, with RSX more than doubling the rise in SPY. EEM overall has reduced in price, with China (NYSEARCA:FXI) as a laggard. Mexico (NYSEARCA:EWW) has suffered a much larger decline, down nearly 13% in the weeks after the election.

It would appear that the sell off in Mexico has been more extreme than is justified, as the long term prospects of the Mexican economy remain promising.

Furthermore, China is ready, willing and able to step into economic gaps that may be left in Mexico as a result of Trump's policies. The current level of pricing could represent a good entry point for the long term.

Why EWW is down

Let's consider the case against Mexico; during the campaign, Trump targeted Mexico with various measures, and some emotive rhetoric. High level proposals included renegotiating NAFTA, imposing tariffs on Mexican imports, and, most controversially, building a border wall to keep Mexican immigrants out.

These are not the only issue that Mexico faces. GDP growth has been slowing in recent years, the main reasons being a weak global economy, and declining oil revenues. It's interesting to see the correlation between EWW and oil prices, and where this diverges in late 2016.

Now consider the inverse relationship between EWW and the dollar to peso (MXP) exchange rate.

EWW has been re-pricing along with the peso, initially due to weak global economic conditions as manifested by oil prices, but since the election mainly due to the perceived impact of Trump policy. Mexico is indeed highly dependent on exports, with 35% of GDP emanating from export revenues, compared to just 8% for the U.S. The beneficial impact of the uptick in oil prices (Mexico remains a net oil exporter) and improving global growth has been ignored.

The open question is just what is the real potential of Trump's stump policies to result in actual policy, and how that policy translates into economic outcomes for Mexico

The difference between the stump and the White House

Since his electoral victory, the President Elect has moderated his tone towards Mexico. While his tweets and speeches have continued to attack individual companies, such as Boeing (NYSE:BA), and whole sectors, such as biotech, there has been less negativity aimed at international targets. Whether this is a blip or a longer term moderation remains to be seen. I would suspect that either independently, or under influence, Trump has realised that there are broad issues at play which make some of his stump policies unviable.

Nevertheless, he continues to favour sensationalism, as his recent comments reaffirming his wall proposal prove.

NAFTA renegotiations would be one example. While a renegotiation of NAFTA conditions is likely, a complete reversal or withdrawal would have deeply negative consequences on U.S. corporations.

Corporate supply chains and infrastructure are now well established, and any significant changes to NAFTA would be met with strong resistance from corporate lobbyists. Ultimately, policy will be drawn more by a balanced consideration of business and geopolitical issues than blindly following Trumps election rhetoric.

Trump will be able to point to small victories, such as the recent decision by Ford to discontinue a new production facility in Mexico, and simultaneously invest in a new plant in the U.S. for higher tech autonomous and electric vehicles. As reported by Reuters, the move is mainly due to a reduction in demand for smaller vehicles, and production of the Focus will instead be shifted to an existing plant in Hermosillo, Mexico. This looks more like a change in strategy than a political kowtow.

Reality, compared to rhetoric, is complicated. Trade between U.S. and Mexico is bilateral. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2016 the U.S. imported $271 bn worth of goods from Mexico. However, exports to Mexico totaled $212bn. Net imports were $59bn. NAFTA exists for a reason, in that it allows each trading partner access to the others competitive advantage without extra costs. Mexico exports crude oil to U.S. refineries, and re-imports refined products. U.S. Companies export components to Mexico, and re-import finished products, such as cars. What makes a good electoral tweet does not make good economic sense.

In fact, far from unwinding investments in Mexico, even taking account of potential import tariffs, U.S. corporations are likely to continue to invest in Mexico. The dramatic reduction in the value of the peso has made Mexico a very competitive destination for cross border investment. Consider the chart above - over the last five years, the peso has devalued by nearly 50% against the greenback. The logic that made U.S. companies invest in Mexico five years ago is even more compelling even discounting for import tariffs.

Sectors in EWW

So how vulnerable are the companies in EWW to import tariffs? A quick look at the iShares website shows the following:

EWW Sector allocation

This shows the weighting of the fund to be only 12.6% to industrial stocks, with consumer staples, materials, financials and telecoms all having larger allocations. While clearly tariffs on industrial goods would have a knock on impact to other sectors, the reduction in the value of the stocks in this ETF seems unjustified. At the level of the whole economy, in 2015, 34% of GDP came from industry, roughly 5% of that from oil and gas. Over 60% of Mexican GDP now comes from the service sector - financial services, but also tourism, call centers, and other sectors which benefit from low labor costs. A lower peso can drive growth in these sectors through enhancing Mexico's competitive cost position.

Consider the Big Mac index,published by The Economist, which provides an informal measure of purchasing power parity. Mexico is the 6th cheapest country in the index with a cost of $2.23, U.S. is the 6th most expensive, at $5.06. A dollar spent in Mexico goes twice as far as a dollar spent in U.S.

At current levels, Mexico is more price competitive than India, the Philippines, Turkey and China.

Geopolitics - welcome to the big league Donald!

Trump will also have to take account of the advice he will receive on geopolitical issues.

Mexico also has strong links with China, and Beijing has been quick to act to reinforce these after the Trump victory. China represents a powerful ally for Mexico, and this alliance is a strategic threat to the US. Washington needs to keep Mexico closely allied, and NAFTA is a key part of this. In the event that US investment is removed from Mexico, China would be keen to step in. China's ambassador to Mexico reaffirmed this in a recent speech.

"The Chinese Ambassador, Qiu Xiaoqi, said that his government is ready for closer ties with Mexico to protect against the expected global scenario next year.

With President Trump abandoning the TPP and revising the Free Trade Agreement, the Chinese ambassador Qiu Xiaoqi said that China is Mexico's strategic ally to strengthen free trade.

He went on to say that the relationship between the two countries finds itself at the best point in its history, and that it intends to reinforce the bilateral commercial and economic bonds in the coming years.

"We are very important strategic partners, and we are prepared to increase our efforts together with Mexico to give new energy to the development of these relations (...) we are convinced that our cooperation is going to get much stronger," assured the diplomatic representative of the Asian nation in Mexico."

Chinese public officials speak within clear guidelines, and are always aligned with the communist party strategy. China policy currently has two imperatives that are highly relevant to Mexico.

In the economic forum, "One belt, one road" is a coordinated strategy to capitalize on the artificially high valuation of the Chinese yuan (NYSEARCA:RMB) and counter slowing growth rates by coordinated multi industry offshore investment. Mexico can expect to be a beneficiary of these investment policies even if Trump policies were to create disinvestment from U.S. corporations.

In geopolitical terms, China is playing a game as one of three true superpowers, alongside Russia and the United States. Trump's overtures to Vladimir Putin will be of great concern to China, who will be seeking to counter this by building relationships with strategically important partners. Mexico to the south, and Canada to the north will be the focus of significant diplomatic attention from China. Both South America, and Canada possess significant natural resources, which China needs in abundance.

Mexico seems to have got the message clearly, with President Piena Nieto adopting a confident stance with U.S. relations and cancelling a visit to Washington in response to a Trump tweet.

Bringing it together

So the threat to Mexico from Trump policy seems to be overstated. The market is pricing for a worst outcome. In reality, this is unlikely to materialize:

Firstly, Trump would need to actually plan to execute on his stump proposals.

Second, he would have to find a way to override political and corporate resistance to his policies.

Third, the impact of these proposals on Mexican companies would likely be less than is priced in.

….and finally, any such impact can be eroded by the competitive advantage of the low peso and replaced investment and markets from other nations, most notably China, strategically motivated to step into the shoes of Uncle Sam.

Mexico Economic snapshot - some fundamental strength

Mexico GDP per capita has been growing consistently as per data sourced from tradingeconomics.com. (Note that figures are in USD, so the dip seen in 2015 is net of the roughly 15% currency reset from 2014 = 2.5% growth.)

Estimates of a reduction to 2% growth for 2016 produced by the IMF revolve around the negative impact of US monetary tightening, and reduced oil prices. With oil pricing stabilizing above $50, this headwind will be removed. While government borrowing has been increasing, Mexico still retains a debt to GDP ratio of below 50%.

Also according to data from Trading Economics, Mexico's balance of payments has been negative as the peso has declined in value, but the trend has been improving through 2016, and latest figures for November show a return to a positive balance of payments.

Foreign direct investment has been a key source of capital investment for Mexico, and while this has fluctuated over recent years, this remains at a significant level, averaging around $5bn per quarter. This investment represents a high potential for continued economic growth in the years to come.

Demographics of Mexico, sourced from Index Mundi show a positive profile. Mexico has a population of around 125 million people with a median age of just 28 years old and a growth rate of 1.15% per annum. This represents a vast growth of internal consumption demand, which will support GDP growth shifting from the current domination of exports to a more balanced economy with strong internal demand. The population is highly urbanized, with 80% living in cities.

The current environment of an artificially low peso and the upcoming power play between U.S. and China provides Mexico with a huge development opportunity. In order to secure a sustainable growth trajectory and to shift to a more consumption-based economy, Mexico needs to enact structural economic reforms, and invest further in infrastructure. The environment generated by the current U.S. administration ironically opens the window for Mexico to diversify both its trading partners, and its economic growth drivers.

Investing in Mexico

The simplest way to invest in Mexico is via the EWW ETF. As detailed above, this gives broad exposure to Mexico, with a weighting towards consumer related stocks, staples, financials and telecoms. As discussed above, EWW has a broad weighting, but does include direct manufacturing exposures.

Investors with a more targeted approach might like to select individual stocks in specific sectors.

As an example, to capitalize on the potential for tourism growth, (NYSE:PAC) might be worth consideration. Fellow Seeking Alpha author Ian Bezek made PAC his top tip for 2017. His article makes the case for PAC in detail.

Another sector specific pick might be the local Kimberly-Clark entity (OTCPK:KCDMY) to play consumer staples. KCDMY has sold off with the rest of Mexico, despite a strong growth story which pays to the growing population of Mexico. Despite starting to recover, the stock is 30% below its 52 week high, with a dividend over 4% and a price/earnings multiple under 20% at current levels.

For further examples of sector-specific plays, a good place to start is the EWW shareholding list accessible via the link above. This includes companies in the construction, financial, telecom, tourism and other key potential growth sectors.

As I finish this article, there are signs of improving investor sentiment in Mexico. Since the inauguration, EWW has gained close to 5%. It's early days yet, but there's some evidence to support the assertion that Trump isn't necessarily bad for Mexico, and a weaker peso can provide a lift for an export-based economy.

