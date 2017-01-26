How McDonald's Could Generate A 20% Total Return For Patient Dividend Investors

The market appears to be underpricing McDonald’s and believe patient dividend-focused investors could be looking at close to a 20% total return.

McDonald’s embrace of re-franchising will help keep its margins at strong levels, even as impending tax reform reduces its high effective tax rate; potentially creating 25% improvement in after-tax EPS.

All-Day Breakfast is a red herring – instead, investors should look at the improvement in McDonald’s operating income since Steve Easterbrook took the reins.

Analysis

Pass on that Breakfast?

Earlier this week, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) reported diluted 4th-quarter earnings per share of $1.44 - beating the consensus of $1.41 per share despite seeing a 5% decline in its consolidated revenues due to refranchising.

Even so, on a comparable basis, its global comparable sales actually rose by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, driven by its International Lead, High Growth and Foundational segments. For 2016 as a whole, McDonald's saw its comparable sales increase by nearly 4%.

Despite these solid results, the dark cloud over McDonald's otherwise solid 4th quarter was the 1.3% decline in its US comparable sales due to slippage in customer demand for its "All-Day Breakfast." In the previous year, All-Day Breakfasts were a modest growth driver; clearly, the novelty of the offering has worn off, and McDonald's will have to rely on either new initiatives or growth outside the United States to sustain itself.

Solid Dividend Stock

While shares of McDonald's have dipped a bit since its reported in fourth quarter results, they remain up by about 1.8% in 2017 - surpassing the return of the Dow Jones Industrial Average and equalizing the gain of the S&P500.

Both indices count McDonald's among their components - but McDonald's exceeds both in terms of Dividend Yield. Currently, McDonald's boasts a 3.1% dividend yield, compared to the 2.3% average yield of both indices. That 80-basis point difference works out to around $80 for every $10,000 invested in shares of McDonald's. Investors should also note that McDonald's dividend yield is about 134-basis points better than that of its peer group.

Meanwhile, on a Price-Earnings basis, McDonald's ratio of 22.4-times is somewhere in between the 21-times ratio of the Dow and the 25-times ratio of the S&P500. Its competitors, meanwhile, are trading at 25.2-times trailing earnings. In short, McDonald's is a blue-chip restaurant stock trading at a reasonable valuation and carrying an above-average dividend yield.

A Good Second Year for Easterbrook

McDonald's 4th quarter and full-year results represent a good second year for CEO Steve Easterbrook, who took the reins of the Golden Arches in March 2015. While initiatives such as All-Day Breakfast have had solid starts only to falter recently, Easterbrook has also overseen a transformation of McDonald's menu to include healthier fare.

More importantly, Easterbrook has accelerated the pace of refranchising. Today, fully 90% of McDonald's 14,000 US-based stores are franchised, and while this has reduced its top line to a degree, it has improved McDonald's profitability overall. To wit, in the last 12 months, McDonald's operating margin has increased to 31.5%, compared to 29% before Easterbrook took over. For a large company such as McDonald's, a 250-basis point increase operating margin is a significant development. In the same vein, McDonald's operating income growth in the last year has been at nearly 19% - or nearly double the 9.6% operating income growth rate of the past decade.

This augurs well for McDonald's as the restaurant industry continues to struggle with the "restaurant recession" that has been plaguing the US restaurant industry - including fast foods. To the extent that McDonald's can keep a handle on its costs (by essentially pushing those costs onto its franchisees), it should remain a preferred investment outlet in the sector - particularly as it seeks to drive repeat customer business through more comprehensive ordering and customer loyalty programs.

Trump Could Help?

Donald Trump recently began the process of rolling back and replacing the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The ACA has been a bit of a bugbear for the restaurant industry, with McDonald's said to incur between $10,000 to $30,000 per store to comply with it.

With 14,248 U.S. stores in 2015 and McDonald's owning approximately 10% of those, that works out to $43 million in ACA compliance costs - or a 'charge' against profits of around $0.05 per share. This isn't insignificant when one considers that McDonald's earnings grew by just $0.64 between 2015 and 2016. Even a $0.02 boost to earnings from lower employee healthcare-related costs - assuming that 'Trumpcare' is actually cheaper for businesses and not a 'job killer' as argued by some - would be a welcome 'boon' that goes directly to shareholders.

The other area where Trump could "help" McDonald's is in the form of lower taxes. McDonald's effective Income Tax rate is around 32% - which is among the highest of Dow stocks - so tax reform that would lower this to 15% would be a huge boon to investors. To wit, McDonald's provisioned for nearly $2.18 Billion in Taxes in 2016 for an effective tax rate of 32%.

Had the U.S. corporate tax rate been at just 15% (as it will be if Trump has his way), McDonald's provision would have been halved at only $1.03 Billion while its diluted earnings per share would have been approximately $6.78 per share - rather than the $5.44 it reported. That's the equivalent of close to 25% growth in earnings-per-share just from a change in the corporate tax rate. This is all the more remarkable when one considers that the consensus analyst forecast calls for McDonald's to earn $6.15 per share in 2017.

Conclusion

All-Day Breakfast or not, we view McDonald's as a worthy dividend portfolio fix. In our view, Easterbrook's initiatives have positioned McDonald's to where investors can expect it to see 10% earnings growth on a consistent basis. What's more, investors haven't properly imputed the potential impact of Trump's plan onto McDonald's shares - the stock is up by just 5.9% since Election Day.

Our forecast is for McDonald's to see 5% Pre-Taxable income growth in 2017 (i.e. the same rate as in 2016) and for its overall tax rate to drop to around 24% (we assume that there won't be any tax reform until the 2nd half of the year). This would still give McDonald's estimated 2017 earnings of $6.40 per share, which would be an 18% pick-up compared to 2016. If we assume a 22-times multiple, we're looking at a McDonald's target price of $141 per share - this is somewhat higher than the $130 consensus price target - but we're confident that other prognosticators will come around to our estimate once tax reform becomes a more imminent reality.

In any case, investors willing to buy McDonald's shares now could be looking at 16% capital upside - and adding McDonald's dividend yield - they could be looking at close to a 20% total return. That's the sort of return that dividend investors should want in their portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MCD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Jonathan Lara, one of our Senior Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Company financial data is taken from the company’s latest SEC filings unless attributed elsewhere. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.