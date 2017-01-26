OPEC's "Mini-Embargo" May Provoke A U.S. Political Response

U.S. crude imports from OPEC members have risen since the start of the OPEC's cutbacks, according to data from the Energy Department. Imports were up 77,000 b/d in the four weeks ending January 20th, compared to the last week of December.

This is not entirely surprising due to transit times to bring crude in tankers to the U.S. For example, its takes about 35-50 days to ship crude from the Middle East to the U.S. Gulf Coast. That implies the impact of the cuts will be seen in February and March.

Projecting what impact the cuts will have on U.S. crude imports is tricky. OPEC has made it clear that the OPEC cuts apply to production, not exports. With the exceptions of Nigeria, Libya and Iran, the cuts in production were 4.7% across-the-board. Nigeria and Libya have not limitations on restoring their industries and Iran was given an increase of 90,000 b/d.

The cuts to exports would be larger than the cuts to production, presuming the member countries will not reduce supplies for their domestic uses, other than for seasonal reasons. And a member could adjust their own domestic inventories as they see fit (i.e., cutting production but selling more from inventories).

Another twist is how each member will allocate its exports during this period. For example, Aabed Al-Saadoun, deputy minister for company affairs at Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources, said, "The recent agreement among OPEC and non-OPEC members for oil exports reduction will not impact our commitments and oil exports to Japan."

Likewise, Venezuela's oil minister Nelson Martinez said his country's shipments to the U.S. would not drop under the Trump administration. "The export volumes will be maintained," he said. "There is a lot of interdependence in the world of energy. It's good to maintain it for everyone's good."

It was reported that Saudi Aramco has cut February term crude supplies to refiners in India and Southeast Asia, but it kept February supplies to most North Asian refiners at full volumes for a second month. It has indicated before that it will allocate cuts in exports to Europe and the United States.

Imports from OPEC sources totaled about 3.0 million barrels per day (mmbd), and a 5% cut would be just 150,000 b/d, a small impact, as I have recently highlighted. Saudi imports have averaged 1.080 mmbd and so a 5% cut would be just over 50,000 b/d.

OPEC has announced a cut of almost 1.2 mmbd. And the Saudi Energy Minister has said that he would be willing to cut deeper if need be.

Many market observers seem to think that Saudi Arabia and OPEC can get away with anything they want to control the price of oil. But I think they are ignoring history, the resources of the United States and the thinking of the current president, who has called OPEC an illegal cartel. If they allocate larger cuts to the U.S., it would in a sense be a "mini-embargo" which could provoke a political reaction.

Let's review.

1973 Arab Oil Embargo

On October 20, 1973, King Faisal had decided to join in an oil embargo against the United States and Europe in favor of the Arab position in the Yom Kippur War. In an interview with international media, King Faisal said, "America's complete Isreali support against the Arabs makes it extremely difficult for us to continue to supply the United States with oil, or even remain friends with the United States."

The price of oil quadrupled, resulting in a recession, underscoring America's dependence on foreign oil. The U.S. began building the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to provide a cushion in the event of another supply disruption. Ironically, Arab Light was the first crude purchased. I know because I was consulting to the SPR Office, saw the first bids, and designed a bid evaluation process.

America's oil import dependency peaked in September 2006 at 10.7 million barrels per day (mmbd). U.S. crude production had peaked in November 1970 at 10 (mmbd), and by September 2008, output had fallen to 3.8 mmbd.

The SPR has 695 million barrels of crude oil. The Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 authorized the sale of up to 8 million barrels of sweet crude from three SPR storage sites. Deliveries will be scheduled to take place in March and April, but earlier deliveries are possible.

This is the first of 18 expected SPR sales through fiscal 2026 that would put nearly 200 million barrels of government-owned crude up for auction. Congress has authorized it to pay for the SPR modernization and new marine capacity, as well as to fund bills unrelated to energy issues.

The Energy Department is forecasting that deliveries will average 70,000 b/d through 2018 in its latest Outlook. As such, if OPEC's exports are a proportional 150,000 b/d of its cut, the SPR draw and the rise expected in domestic crude production will more than offset the cut.

However, if OPEC decides to cut 500,000 b/d or more to the U.S., I think there's a very good chance of provoking a reaction. The White House published its "America First Energy Plan" on its website. Within the document, it states: "President Trump is committed to achieving energy independence from the OPEC cartel and any nations hostile to our interest."

I have written that, "If he wishes, President Trump can have the SPR drawdown accelerated to completely offset any reductions in imports from OPEC." I think it is increasingly likely that there will be a response such as this if the cut is deeper.

Harold Hamm, CEO of Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) has been an energy advisor to President Trump and was asked about the new Administration's energy policy. He stated, "We've doubled it [American crude oil production] once, we can do it again." He said the U.S. has to become energy independent. "And without it, we're feeding, you know, enemies in the Middle East and others. We need to develop our own."

Conclusions

Although the shale industry would love higher crude oil prices, the Federal Reserve Act set the dual goals to promote maximum sustainable employment and consumer price stability. Therefore, I think the Administration will opt to create incentives to increase production and employment rather promote policies that send oil prices spiraling upwards.

One no-cost policy to quash OPEC's "mini-embargo" is to increase the rate of the authorized drawdown to match the size of OPEC's cuts in exports to the U.S., however large. The SPR drawdown capability is 4.4 million barrels per day, more than the 3.0 million barrels per day of OPEC imports. This policy would be effective in discouraging any export reduction as well as bringing forward the benefits from the SPR sale.

But this may not be necessary. Khalid Al-Falih, energy minister for the Saudis, recently said he is looking forward to working with the Trump administration. I think he will back down from cutting exports much if the president makes the call he spoke about once before: "Get that goddamn oil price down. You get it down. And you get it down fast."

