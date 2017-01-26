Praxair's (PX) CEO Steve Angel on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 26, 2017 11:00 ET

Executives

Juan Pelaez - Director of Investor Relations

Stephen F. Angel - Chairman of the Board, President & Chief Executive Officer

Matthew J. White - Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President

Kelcey E. Hoyt - Vice President & Controller

Analysts

Duffy Fischer - Barclays

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

[Unidentified Analyst] - Keybank

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies

Jeff Zajkowski - JP Morgan

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

John Roberts - UBS Securities

Robert Port - Goldman Sachs

Michael Harrison - Seaport Global Securities

PJ Juvekar - Citigroup

James Sheehan - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey

Emily Wagner - Susquehanna

I would now like to introduce Juan Pelaez, Director of Investor Relations.

Juan Pelaez

Thank you for attending our fourth quarter earnings call and webcast. I am joined this morning by Steve Angel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Matt White, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Kelcey Hoyt, Vice President and Controller.

Today’s presentation materials are available on our website at Praxair.com in the investor section. Please read the forward-looking disclosure section on page two of the Slides and note that it applies to all statements made during this teleconference. In addition, please also note that our discussion of earnings including year-over-year and sequential comparisons excludes previously disclosed adjustments in 2016 and 2015. These items are detailed and reconciled to the report GAAP numbers in the appendix of this presentation and the press release.

I’d like now to turn over the call to Steve.

Stephen F. Angel

What I want to cover with you is three things: give you an update on our strategy which I first reviewed with you in October 2015; provide a few comments on our outlook; and, I want to address a few topics on our potential merger with Linde. Knowing that we could have a few years of uncertain industrial demand, we developed the strategy in mid-2015 to grow earnings regardless of macroeconomic conditions. You could find a copy of that strategy in the appendix on page 19.

I’m sure you’re all familiar with this already so I’d like to walk you through some of the key actions we have delivered on in support of this strategy on page four. The first pillar of our strategy is to optimize the base business. This is a hallmark of Praxair culture and part of our identity. We proactively took measures in 2015 and followed that up with additional measures in 2016 to mitigate a difficult environment and that helped improve our performance.

Furthermore, we achieved solid pricing improvement globally with a world with deflation. From my perspective the best way to measure our efforts is to look at the quality of our business. EBITDA margins of 33%, operating cash flow margins of 26%, and operating cash flow growth of 3% despite significant headwinds on base volumes. With strong cash flow we can continue to invest in high quality growth projects like we are seeing in the US Gulf Coast, increase our dividends, and take advantage of opportunities to use our remaining cash flow to buy back our stock.

Even at these levels of performance we still have significant opportunity to improve so our work is really never done. Our objective is to grow our exposure to more resilient growth markets from 25% of our sales to 33% by 2020. Resilient end markets for us would include food, beverage, healthcare, specialty gases, environmental, and aerospace. Overall, these markets represent about 27% of our total sales today with several countries such as Brazil and Canada already close to the 33% target.

A key product to serve the food and beverage industry is Co2. Over the last three years we have increased our Co2 capacity in the US by 50% and by virtue of our Yara acquisition in Europe, Co2 now comprises 10% of our total product sales and is growing in the high single digits globally.

We concluded our JV with GE last year on aircraft engine coatings which will triple the size of our business with GE Aviation to over $200 million in a few years. Furthermore, we improved our regional density in many locations around the world through packaged gas rollups and specific customer onsite decaps, all of which improve our operational efficiency and reliability.

One of the most exciting and impactful growth opportunities of our strategy relates to executing and winning new onsite projects in the US Gulf Coast. We added several new project wins in the second half of 2016 bringing the total value of our backlog to just over $1.5 billion, 70% of which is concentrated in the US Gulf Coast and, based on the strength of our proposal activity today, I expect the size of our backlog to continue to increase until we begin starting up some of our larger projects in Q4.

Page five gives you a map of our production system along the US Gulf Coast. As you can see our project wins to-date span a variety of petrochemicals for global blue chip Customers. These wins enable us to further expand our dense supply network and leverage our existing infrastructure for highly reliable and accretive future growth. Four years from now I expect our production system will be 50% larger than it is today.

In summary, we have made significant strides on implementing our core strategy and the benefits have not only supported 2016 but lay the ground work for future earnings over the next several years. However, the unknown factor continues to be the macroeconomic conditions. Right now it’s hard to see any meaningful recovery. Some key lagging markets like South America, metals, and oil have stabilized and US manufacturing weakness appears to be slowing, but we simply are not in a position to call a recovery yet.

Furthermore, the recent US elections and fed policies have resulted in further strengthening of the US dollar. Matt will discuss some of these items further at our 2017 guidance. But, regardless of what happens in the economy, we have confidence in our stated strategy and all of our employees are committed to a successful execution.

Before I hand it over to Matt, I have a few comments on our potential merger with Linde. I said this on the last call but I think it bears repeating, even though we are confident we have the right strategy, as I just explained, it is incumbent on me and the rest of the leadership team to evaluate all strategic alternative that we believe could create substantially more value for our stakeholders than our standalone case and we believe that is the case with this merger.

There are a few misconceptions out there, not widespread but I’ve seen this a couple times, that I would like to address. First misconception is that we would be distracted while pursuing this merger. We will ensure that the right people are involved at the right time. For the vast majority of people in our company it is business as usual, which means focusing on operational excellence and executing our core business strategy. I am not concerned about this at all.

Another concern is if the merged company will suffer from conflicting or ambiguous leadership, cultural issues, or integration challenges, issues that can arise in mergers. First of all, rest assured the leadership structure and the operating model will be well defined up front so that the company can be run in a consistent and disciplined way in order to achieve maximum performance for the combined company. That is a must.

We’re not debating car design philosophies here, or what should be the ideal user experience, or how to integrate and manage a vast global supply chain. Remember, our products are homogeneous. Oxygen is the same all over the world and our products don’t travel, that is why our businesses are, and will continue to be, locally managed. The job of the local leadership team is to optimize assets and value in their respective regions.

I’ll add one more point, these issues, to the extent they exist, typically emanate from headquartered personnel. In our case, 99% of our combined headcount would reside outside of the head offices. I’ve read some concerns about regulatory approvals and the required level of divestitures, which is an important consideration. Obviously, this is something we looked at very closely early on and if we were not confident that this was manageable we would never have pursued this opportunity. Again, these are locally run businesses and there are multiple examples of strong independent players all over the world both in terms of industrial gas supply and sale of planned offerings.

From a risk mitigation standpoint unlike acquisitions, mergers do not contain breakup fees associated with required regulatory approvals and we will continue to evaluate the risk/reward tradeoff throughout the process making sure we have appropriate exit ramps if needed.

Regarding synergies, we are still working through our analysis, yet we are confident in $1 billion of synergies, the vast majority of which is cost driven. We will provide more detail on this and the overall merger process when we sign a definitive business combination agreement and formally announce we have a deal which I believe will take place in the next two to three months.

This is all I have to say about our potential merger with Linde at this time. In the interim, rest assured we are laser focused on optimizing the value exchange for all of our shareholders, myself included. Now, I will hand it over to Matt.

Matthew J. White

As mentioned earlier, we again faced some challenging headwinds, but we were able to deliver key aspects of the strategy which not only benefitted 2016, but laid the foundation for future earnings growth. Two areas that we had particular success were both generating and allocating our cash flow, which you’ll find on Slide Seven.

The $2.8 billion of operating cash flow was 3% better than 2015 despite net income falling 6% from currency and base volume headwinds. Furthermore, we continued to prudently manage cap ex spending while investing towards more stable fixed fee onsite contracts that will ensure future earnings growth, several of which are in the US Gulf Coast as Steve stated earlier.

The combination of these led to free cashflow of $1.3 billion. So, even though we saw some of the most severe recessionary conditions in South America and upstream energy, we were able to generate record free cash flow. I believe this speaks to the efficiency and resiliency of our employees, customer assets, and operating model. We remained quite disciplined with that free cash flow, given back about $1 billion to shareholders mostly in the form of dividends, and further cementing growth prospects with almost $500,000 towards synergistic acquisitions and joint venture buyouts that met our strategic initiatives.

Keeping focused and discipline regardless of the economic climate is how Praxair preserves and creates value for our investors and 2016 was a very good example of that in action. I’d now like to briefly walk through the fourth quarter on Slide Eight to provide some background on our current trends.

Sales of $2.6 billion are 2% higher than last year, but 3% below third quarter. Year-over-year, the 2% improvement is mostly driven by price increases and acquisition impact. Volume was flat as project contribution and growth in more defensive markets were offset by weakness in energy and manufacturing end markets in the Americas. Sequentially, we experienced weaker volumes, as anticipated, due to Gulf Coast turnarounds and seasonal effects.

Despite the lack of positive base volumes, we were able to maintain strong profit margins and generate operating cash flow of 27% of sales. Recall that 2015 fourth quarter results included a gain on asset sale. Excluding that, our operating profit is fairly consistent with both last year and the third quarter. So, we maintained operating profit in a challenging environment, but that is not our goal. Our goal clearly is to grow earnings in a disciplined and sustainable manner.

We furthered that initiative this quarter by signing two more US Gulf Coast projects to our backlog. These wins bring our backlog to $1.5 billion which will provide a steady earnings growth over the next three to four years as projects come on stream. I’d like to wrap things up with the guidance on Slide Nine.

We expect full year 2017 EPS to be in the range of $5.45 to $5.80. Note that this range does not include any anticipated costs from the proposed merger. While expense to-date has not been significant there will be more expenses incurred as the opportunity progresses. However, that isn’t something we can project at this time. The guidance range does include an estimated 3% negative impact from foreign currency translation.

By the fourth quarter of 2016 we had lapped almost all negative fx impacts and started to see some small fx tailwinds. However, immediately after the US election results, we saw a steep decline in some key foreign currency rates such as the Mexican Peso, Chinese RMB, and the Euro. Based on forward exchange rates, we think 3% headwind is an appropriate estimate. You can see in the lower right table our 2016 average rates for key countries that make up almost 40% of our sales, some of which are quite different than the current spot rates.

Excluding fx translation, we are expecting to grow earnings 2% to 9%. You can see the key drivers on the lower left of the Slide. We are expecting solid positive contribution from our project startups as well as additional benefit from pricing actions and net costs. We are getting positive lift from the large European acquisition partially offset by a divestiture in Asia.

The real unknows relate to fx rates and base volumes. For volumes, we’ve estimated a range in both directions and realize that the earnings impact will be greater than sales due to the operating leverage so we’ll have to see how our key end markets recover and perform in 2017. At this point we aren’t anticipating much recovery from current economic trends, hence the midpoint of the volume range at a comparable level to 2016.

The first quarter guidance range is $1.28 to $1.35. This includes about -1% fx headwind to last year. This is less than our assumed -3% for the year since Q1 of 2016 had the weakest foreign currency rates for that year. Excluding fx, we are expecting to grow earnings 1% to 6% from 2016. Note that our larger projects do not start up until the second half of 2017, so most of this projected growth comes from existing projects, acquisitions, and organic growth.

As you may recall, that first quarter consistently is our weakest quarter due to the seasonal trends which explains most of the sequential decline. Overall, we feel quite good about our ability to grow earnings from actions already taken such as price, cost, and the project backflow. Furthermore, I anticipate another very strong cash flow year in 2017.

The excess cash enabled us to raise the dividend for the 24th consecutive year and provides future flexibility to repurchase more stock and pay down debt to further strengthen our credit ratios. Consistent with 2016, we may see some volatility in base volumes and fx rates but regardless of the outlook, we are confident in our ability to execute on our strategy and prudently invest capital for future earnings growth and value creation.

Before we open up the line, I just want to remind everyone that we don’t have any further comments to make on the proposed Linde merger so I appreciate your efforts to refrain from asking any questions on this topic. I’d now like to turn the call over to Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

(Operator Instructions) Your first question comes from Duffy Fischer - Barclays.

Duffy Fischer

I guess just starting out I’m a bit surprised on the wide volume guidance range for 2017 EPS especially, when some of the cyclical end markets seem to be talking a least a bit more optimistically. Can you walk me through what macro environment gets you to the high end there versus the low end in your guidance?

Stephen F. Angel

What we’re recognizing is that throughout 2016 the markets essentially continue to get weaker for the most part, so you can look at South America, you can look at upstream energy, I would say US manufacturing was pretty weak, never really made a turn, metals was fairly week. When we were at the third quarter we were concerned about metals and it ended up being a little better in the fourth quarter than we had expected but still no great shakes. Then again, the South America situation was bad and continued to get worse through the year.

We’re starting off the year really at pretty much a low point. Now, we said in our comments we thought things had stabilized for the most part and I think that’s a good thing. But again, starting the year from a low point - now, if things improve through the year and obviously, there’s a lot of optimism out there, I don’t think there’s a lot of reality to the numbers yet, but there’s a lot of optimism, if things were to improve through the course of the year we could end up at the higher end of the range.

But, sitting where we are today I would rather wait and see the whites of their eyes before I start declaring things are starting to accelerate forward.

Duffy Fischer

Matt, if I look at your fx guidance for both 1Q and full year 2017, it seems like your currency headwinds are forecast to kind of increase a bit through the year. But, given the late 2016 strength in the dollar I would have thought of it kind of at an opposite cadence there. Is your guide just kind of a reflection of a South American currency benefit still kind of hitting in 1Q, or how do I think about that cadence there?

Matthew J. White

To state the obvious initially, is that they’re constantly moving. We base it on the forward rates and the forward rates clearly have devaluation assumptions in those forward rates for almost every currency vis-a-via the US dollar. What we saw, as I mentioned in the prepared remarks is, immediately after the election results the Peso, the RMB, even the CAD a little bit, the Euro, even things like the Argentinian Peso had some pretty significant sell off.

The Peso touched almost 22, it fell below 21 for a short brief point, I think, this morning so it will move around but we had kind of picked the forward rates as of a few weeks ago and set this on that. But, rest assured whatever the actual rates are that’s what they’ll be booked at. It’s something that we’ll be continuously updating each month in our outlook and then we’ll give a public update for our next quarter results.

Your next question comes from the line of David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank.

David Begleiter

Steve, just in North America do you think you can actually grow earnings in Q1 and if not in Q1 for the full year?

Stephen F. Angel

Grow earnings in North America? Yes, I think we can. I’m looking at a situation and if I kind of just breakdown what’s going on in North America you can kind of start with metals which is an important market for us. I think if you look at the steel industry, they are probably pretty well tapped out on automotive unless people out there think automotive is going to grow more than it has.

In terms of what might happen with infrastructure spending and things like that, nothing has really taken place yet. Some talk of energy investment, it looks like that may happen but again, nothing has happened yet. Then with respect to energy prices, as I said earlier, oil prices in our oil well services business has kind of continued to ratchet down through the year and that’s what we’re starting off with right now.

If energy prices start to become a little stronger, we’re already starting to see a little activity, but what we really need to see is rather than these water based fracs in places like the Permian Basin, we really need to start see energized fracs. That’s our business. That hasn’t really happened yet.

Manufacturing we’re kind of waiting and seeing. I think the pricing environment; we should be able to net at least a point of price in North America. You add price, you add the productivity which I expect we’ll continue to get. I don’t think oil well services won’t get any worse, could get a little better, that would help. I think metals probably won’t perform much better unless there are additional tariffs applied on imported steel.

With this new Commerce Secretary coming in, this Wilbur Ross, he certainly has steel in his blood and so it wouldn’t surprise me if he starts taking a close look at that which would certainly help the metal side of the equation. But you know, we still have a strong dollar, that hurts the exporters. It’s a bit of a mixed bag, but we always think we can grow earnings in any region coming into the year. I think there’s enough elements in North America that we should be able to do that.

Keep in mind, I’m talking largely about the US. You look at place like Mexico we have a Peso that’s a problem. What’s going to happen kind of remains to be seen with the Peso. I think base volumes will continue do to quite well but I don’t really think (inaudible) is going to do much in the way of investing in maintaining their existing wells and so that’s not a favorable thing on oil well services with respect to Mexico. But, I think base volumes will be fine and it kind of remains to be seen what’s going to happen with the Peso.

David Begleiter

Just on merchant pricing trends, you mentioned some positive traction in the US. How are those merchant pricing trends progress in Europe as we speak?

Stephen F. Angel

Let me just kind of back up a second. In the US I think we’ll get price year-over-year in the US, but if I’m looking, and I am looking at the past utilizations they’re no great shakes, they’re kind of high 70s, (inaudible) a little higher so it is not a particularly great environment for pricing but we always manage to eek out a point of price. If I look at a place like Europe where I would say it’s certainly been more of a deflationary environment in Europe and the past utilizations are even weaker in Europe than they are as I described in the US, I think it will be a little bit more of a challenge. But, our expectation is that we’re going to find a way to get the point of price on average around the globe.

Some places will do better because we do have inflation in places like South America. Some places like Europe might be a little bit more of a challenge because of the weaker demand or at least demand that’s not sufficient to really increase the past utilization in a meaningful way to help pricing. Then I look around to places like Asia, we still have excess supply in places like China.

Each environment is different. We’re very much focused on pricing in each environment and again, on average we expect to get a point of price really, regardless of the environment.

Your next question comes from [Unidentified Analyst] - Keybank.

[Unidentified Analyst]

Steve, I just wanted to get a little bit of color on your comments that you and the board, when you look at strategic alternatives that if there’s a substantial opportunity to increase shareholder value, maybe what that means a little bit? Is it over a certain amount of time? Are you looking at returns, earnings growth, sales growth? Maybe just give us a little bit of thoughts generally on what you look for?

Stephen F. Angel

Look, I think every business has a standalone case. They have a base strategy and they expect that to be able to deliver a certain level of topline in earnings per share over a certain time horizon. That’s part of what you do in a strategy review process which we do annual with our board, as do a lot of companies. We take a long term view in terms of what we think we can generate but we also look at it a little shorter term, because that’s more relevant.

Again, it’s the value that we think we can create on a standalone case with our base strategy versus what type of value we think can be created in looking at a strategic alternative and I’ve said this before. I don’t want to get into a discussion on Linde because I said I wasn’t but, when you look at doing something of consequence like that, we have to make sure the value is compelling for all our stakeholders and we believe that value is compelling in this case. That is the way we look at it.

[Unidentified Analyst]

If you heard Andrew on his call he was fairly positive with what the new administration could potentially do for manufacturing. If you think about that for industrial production or industrial recoveries, where do you think that could be meaningful for you? Is it more in the backlogs, is it new projects, just the base business merchant getting better, PDI? When you think about these areas, where would you have the most leverage?

Stephen F. Angel

Well, it wouldn’t surprise me that he’d be optimistic on that. But, let me just kind of back up and talk about this, this way. First of all, we spent a lot of time talking about our success in the US Gulf Coast and being very confident we can continue to build on that for the next four, five years for sure. That’s not really driven by anything that’s happened with respect to this last election or any policies. That is low cost energy, that is established infrastructure in place, that’s ability for people to invest and serve a very strong US domestic market certainly in comparison to other geographies around the world.

Those dynamics were in place. Then if I look at really the basis of your question, the US is 40% of our sales so anything positive that happens in the US is going to benefit us. I would certainly hope that some of these things come to fruition. Again, I think infrastructure spending can be a big deal. It can certainly be a big deal to our customers and we would certainly benefit from that. But, how much of that do you really think is going to be available? How much of that do you really think is shovel ready in 2017?

That kind of remains to be seen. Again, that legislation hasn’t been passed yet either. I think people talk about tax reforms. Certainly, that would be a positive. I think it would make the US more attractive as a place to invest, if it was a lower tax structure or more favorable tax structure. Some of that depends, for us, on things like how will depreciation be treated? Today, we can accelerate depreciation. I’ve heard some discussion about even making that more favorable so that would be favorable for us, that would be favorable for our customers that would have interest in investing.

Then regulatory. I don’t think less regulations is going to benefit us quite as much as it might our customers. For example, our energy customers who they would argue they’ve been saddled with some very difficult regulations over the years. To the extent that that investment would take off we would certainly benefit from that.

Your next question comes from Laurence Alexander - Jefferies.

Laurence Alexander

Two quick ones. The 33% non-cyclical target that you have for the medium term, is that independent of the macro and M&A environments? That is if there is an economic reflation you would still be pushing for that target? Secondly, how much of a headwind do you have in 2017 from divestitures on the EPS level?

Matthew J. White

On the EPS level I would say probably in the 1% or so range. There were really two, there was the Asian one and then our joint venture with GE was a partial divestiture even though it’s being consolidated. There was an NCI component to that.

Stephen F. Angel

Back to your first question Laurence, obviously, one of the reasons we’re more focused on or we want to focus more on resilient end markets going forward is that they’re less susceptible to large macroeconomic swings and just a more consistent growth. Obviously, it wouldn’t be as high a growth as we would see if you had a big snap back in South America, for example, or like you see in some commodity products that we participate in, but it’s steady growth.

As I look at that growth profile going forward, I believe that we can continue to grow it in the high single digits range and that might move around a point or two either way but it doesn’t have the cyclicality that you would have in say core metals and manufacturing markets which are very important to us. It doesn’t mean we don’t expect some growth certainly over that timeframe with respect to our metals and manufacturing markets. I think we will see some growth, we’re just going to see more growth in those resilient markets and I’m confident we’ll continue to deliver that.

Your next question comes from Jeff Zajkowski - JP Morgan.

Jeff Zajkowski

Is the $13 million in other income stemming from something that went on in the Asia segment in that Asian operation profits went up about $10 million sequentially on flat sales? Secondly, is there some margin issue in North America because, even if you subtract out $20 million in operating income from last year from gains, your operating income is still down about $26 million on sort of flattish sales. Can you comment on those subjects? Where are the gains coming from?

Matthew J. White

As you probably know, every year we probably generate anywhere from $10 million to $30 million in other income each year. As you can imagine, it’s a mix of settlements, gain/losses on asset sales. We put things there that may not be either relevant to the overall operations and/or they could be prior year’s settlements or things that we didn’t want to confuse with existing operating conditions. But, it is something that we’ll continue as an organization as you know. That is what’s in there.

As far as the Asia segment, there’s nothing that material. You will get more on the MDNA but really we had some pretty good volume and we had some sequential pick up. We did have a startup in Korea as well. These are all adding, and we had a lot of cost actions that we’ve taken in Asia, as you know especially, in the middle of this year, and that has helped the margin there. The combination of those are more the driver on the Asian margin improvements.

As far as North America, yes of the $50 million reduction about half was related to that gain last year and the other half frankly, is the manufacturing effect, the upstream oil effect on a year-over-year basis. These are some pretty negative mix and higher margin impacts that have caused this issue in that region. We have a good business in Mexico and with the continued devaluation of the Peso it weighs it in less and less. The same issue with Canada.

The combination of all those factors has weighed negatively on the margin. We had mentioned last call, if you recall, or two calls ago, that with the packaged business you lose variable margin until you take fixed costs out and that was another reason why we needed to take some action there. We do expect that to start stabilizing on that front and if we can get any recover it should be pretty accretive.

Jeff Zajkowski

What were your packaged gas on volumes in the United States in the quarter?

Stephen F. Angel

The same store sales, you’ve got to break it down and look at gas and hard goods, which is what we do. But in terms of what we call gas, rent, and other it would be minus low single digits to mid-single digits. Then on the hard goods side, it’s still double digit negative year-over-year.

Your next question comes from the line of Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley.

Vincent Andrews

I’m wondering if you could speak a bit about China. In the third quarter it seemed like the overall operating environment was sort of flattening out. It seemed like merchant contracts and so forth less churn, and sort of just an overall bottoming out, maybe some improvement or something to be optimistic about. I know you spoke about good volume growth in the new projects there but how is everything else doing and is anything changing about your desire to invest there whether it would be through new projects or through acquisition?

Stephen F. Angel

As we looked at Q4 and I kind of dissect what we’re looking at there, our volumes, our onsite volumes were pretty strong and so that would be steel, that would be chemicals. On the chemical side the methanol producers were pretty strong. We did have some projects startups that contributed, obviously, to that. Then on the steel side we’re really down to one customer, that’s Baosteel. Everybody knows who Baosteel is, it’s one of the largest steel producers in China and probably the most profitable of everyone there. Our one steel customer did pretty well in Q4. Automotive is strong, that’s a big part of their business. Specialty steel were pretty strong.

Our [inaudible] business was pretty strong. The merchant liquid was in the kind of mid-single digit range which I think is very healthy. We continue to focus on electronics business in China as well as environmental solutions, healthcare, food and beverage growth. As you know, part of the last five-year plan is to transform the economy away from fixed investment, capital investment and more towards consumer and services driven. We want to make sure that we are positioned to capitalize on that.

In terms of project startups, really the only thing left of significance is this project with CNOOC where we’re providing hydrogen for that refinery to clean up the transportation fuels. That’s really the last major project that we have there. That will start up towards the end of this year.

That’s kind of the environment in China. I think the government has had more stimulus or provided more stimulus to build out some more infrastructure in the back half of the year. I think you can argue how needed that infrastructure really is but it certainly took some measures to do that. Going forward, I think on a what we should expect in terms of growth in China, what I certainly expect is something on the order of mid-single digits. Again, it was a little stronger than that in Q4, but I think that’s the reality going forward.

Vincent Andrews

No change to your interest in investing there either organically or M&A?

Stephen F. Angel

We will invest, but it’s going to be, I think, much lower capital investment dollars than what we have seen. I really don’t see anything in the way of an M&A opportunity like you’re describing. But none of the large capital investment dollars that we have been investing in over recent years and the reason is I just don’t see - again, if you go back and you look at what China’s trying to do, transform away from a capital investment large fixed investment situation to more consumer driven services driven, I’ve said before, I don’t think they need another plant of any kind, they have sufficient capacity. That’s what we see.

Your next question comes from John Roberts - UBS Securities.

John Roberts

A quick question, in terms of capital allocation one, are you precluded from doing any share buyback while you’re contemplating the merger with Linde, or in the event that the merger doesn’t happen, should we expect Praxair to be more aggressive in terms of share buyback?

Matthew J. White

Yes, there are definitely going to be more blackout windows during this process. We experienced several throughout Q4 and I would anticipate there’ll probably be some in 2017 as well. Yes, in an abundance of caution we are precluding ourselves several times from entering the market. That being said, I think we’ll have sufficient free cash flow. We’ll have the flexibility we’re just going to have to be - certain times we’ll be allowed in and certain times we won’t in 2017.

John Roberts

Looking around the different regions of the world, where do you have the most concerns in terms of growth? Is it still South America? Where do your concerns lay?

Stephen F. Angel

Well, I would say that it has been South America historically but things have been stabilizing there with the new government. Our volumes have been fairly consistent. We have found a way to grow in markets, as I’ve been describing several times here, growth in more resilient end markets. It looks like they’re starting to get their inflation somewhat under control, interest rates will follow. It appears to me that a South America, and I’m talking specifically Brazil here, is kind of bouncing along the bottom and kind of looking for a catalyst for growth.

I don’t see that yet. It might not happen this year. But, one thing for sure is if it happens we will be very well positioned to capitalize on any kind of growth or any kind of turnaround in the economy that may take place. But, quite frankly, that would have been in terms of concern, that was the concern but today I’m nowhere near as concerned about that as I was kind of watching things transpire through 2015 and 2016.

John Roberts

Who replaces South America as an area of concern?

Stephen F. Angel

I don’t think anything compares to that.

Your next question comes from the line of Robert Port - Goldman Sachs.

Robert Port

Maybe on the energy side, what has been the peak to-date decline in energy and what would it take to get back to those peak sales from this end market?

Stephen F. Angel

For upstream energy, what would it take to get back to the sales we once had?

Robert Port

Yes.

Stephen F. Angel

Well, you’re going to need pricing, energy prices to move up to a level that they once were at. I mean, that’s really the simple answer. Now, the other side of that is you look at PEMX, PEMX needs to kind of get their house in order I’ll say and they’ve been a bit dysfunctional from an organizational standpoint the last six months or so. I think actually they will, but that has been a compounding problem I would say in terms of our oil well services volumes.

Again, I’ll look at a place like Mexico, we’re down at least probably 65% year-over-year. A similar kind of number in western Canada. US down quite a bit as well. But, the big lever would be higher energy prices for sure and the sooner PEMX gets their house in order, I think, the sooner we’ll see better volumes than what we have seen down there.

Robert Port

What kind of net debt leverage are you expecting in 2017?

Matthew J. White

As you saw, for 2016 we had a slight reduction in net debt. Looking in 2017 we’ll probably have a little more debt pay down as well so I’d expect net debt to lower again. As far as the ratios, obviously, that will be a function of other parts of the income statement and balance sheet. But, I’d expect ratios to improve and net debt to be a little lower by the end of ’17.

Your next question comes from Michael Harrison - Seaport Global Securities.

Michael Harrison

Steve, in terms of a new project announcement with Marathon, I know that’s on your pipeline network but it sounds like there’s also going to be a new SMR added to help serve that customer. Can you provide any additional details on the capital requirements there and the scale of that project?

Stephen F. Angel

That project happened to be a case where we have sufficient SMR capacity on the pipeline system to supply that so that’s not an example of one where we’re going to be building a new SMR. There is some investment pipelines and so forth, but it’s not an SMR based investment for that project.

Michael Harrison

I was also hoping you could comment on the refinery turnaround activity that you talked about hitting North America sequentially. Was there a negative year-on-year impact on revenue? Can you talk a little bit about how spot hydrogen volumes looked year-on-year in North America? Also, did you have any maintenance headwind year-on-year related to the hydrogen business?

Q - SS

In the fourth quarter we had several major customers go through turnarounds and as a result our hydrogen volumes were lower. In Q4 we did benefit some spot business as that was required in Q4. But, going into Q1 it looks like all of our major refineries plan on running very hard. Capacity utilization is something on the order of 96% is what is expected and refinery margins are quite healthy so I think Q1 will continue to be a situation where everybody is running full out.

Your next question comes from PJ Juvekar - Citigroup.

PJ Juvekar

Steve, you talked the chemical [inaudible] from the Gulf Coast as a bright spot. The first wave of those plans is coming online pretty soon, what would you say is your market share in terms of the number of volumes in the Gulf Coast?

Stephen F. Angel

As I’m looking at the investments that we’re making, and you saw it the deck on page five. These are projects that we are executing and projects that are all in our backlog today firmly under contract. We have other projects that we’re working on as well. Quite frankly, in terms of trying to calculate a market share by a molecule, I don’t spend a lot of time doing that. I do look at our competitive position and I look at any gaps I think we might have that need to be addressed.

We certainly make sure that where we have strengths, where we have the infrastructure in place, where we have the flexibility and the reliability and the cost position to capitalize on certain business opportunity along the US Gulf Coast, we make sure that we do that. I think probably the more important statistic is the one I gave in my opening comments where I said that if you look at the system that we show here today on page five, that four years from now that system will be 50% larger, probably a little more, but 50% larger than it is today. That shows you the growth potential that is there and that will be quite significant for us.

PJ Juvekar

In your strategy you mentioned that you want to improve the resilient end markets like Co2. What would be the end market? Is there a goal for this to become a certain percentage of the company?

Stephen F. Angel

I said I want resilient markets to reach about a third of our total sales. That is the goal and then of course, I listed five or six markets that I consider resilient end markets. Co2 happens to be a product that you need to have to be able to participate in food markets, in beverage markets and so that is why part of the focus in growing our resilient end markets is to make sure that we have the right Co2 sources, the quality of Co2 sources, where we need them on a regional basis so we can go penetrate dry ice markets or expand our new Co2 business model and other markets like that.

Your next question comes from James Sheehan - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

James Sheehan

Could you comment on your M&A pipeline in packaged gases? Has the way you look at acquisitions in that market changed given the discussions with Linde?

Stephen F. Angel

Linde doesn’t have a substantial packaged gas business, I’ll say, in the United States today, at least with respect to welding/cutting gases and the like so that really has no bearing. But to the basis of your question, the pipeline is pretty much what it has been. As I look at it I think some of the prices for some of these properties has moved up to a point where I’m less interested than we’ve been. A lot of this is going to be a function of are these bolt on type acquisitions where we can really extract some pretty quick synergies?

But, I would say the pipeline itself has pretty much been steady. It’s a lot of small things. But, as I look at it I think some of the price levels have moved up a point of disinterest for me.

James Sheehan

Can you breakout what your Canada and Mexico volumes were like in the fourth quarter?

Matthew J. White

Ex oil well, hold that off to the side because obviously we had pretty substantial businesses both in Canada and Mexico that are down 80% plus in some areas. We’ve seen some good packaged volumes in Canada actually, noticeably better in the US especially in the eastern side of the country you’re getting some good activity there whether it’s auto, even the food business, and some of the things we’re doing, some construction. I’d say Canada has been fairly good.

Mexico ex oil well continues to do well as well. We’re seeing kind of mid-single digit type growth rates in both of those countries ex the oil well impact. I think that’s been fairly good.

James Sheehan

With your backlog ticking up a little bit here, I was just wondering if you could comment on what you think your cap ex is going to look like over the next two years? Do you think it stays in the flat kind of range, or do you see any major changes upward or downward?

Stephen F. Angel

I would say that the guidance we gave was $1.4 billion for 2017. As I look at the timing of projects and project spend I think that number will probably move down somewhat in ’18 and probably ’19 as well. Keep in mind, I’ve said a lot of activity in the US Gulf Coast, a lot of spending in the US Gulf Coast, but projects in other parts of the world are winding up. This Northwest project in Western Canada will be starting up towards the end of this year. This project with a major oil refinery in China winding up this year and I don’t see those projects being replaced. Again, the activity will be concentrated in the US. But given that, I think the spend rate will probably moderate down somewhat in the next two years.

Your last question comes from Emily Wagner - Susquehanna.

Emily Wagner

In a prior presentation on January 11th you guys made to your employees regarding the Linde merger, you said the ability to continue to optimize the standalone business further is limited. We were just wondering if that means there is limited opportunity to increase Praxair margins without economic or currency improvement? Is the ability to improve margins capped right now?

Stephen F. Angel

You have to keep in mind who was the audience? The audience for that is our employees. We have gone through two restructurings in the last two years and then probably three out of the last four so that’s not an audience that I wanted to convey that we had more restructuring type opportunities ahead of us and that’s one way to optimize a business. But, that to me is more making sure that we have our cost structure aligned with the market realities.

The other ways to optimize a business working on pricing and working capital and ongoing productivity, making sure we’re taking advantage of new sources of productivity like digitalization and advanced analytics, autonomous, semiautonomous vehicles, those are all areas that we can continue to optimize the business going forward. But, I just urge you to keep in mind the audience that I was speaking to.

Juan Pelaez

Thank you again for participating in our fourth quarter earnings call. If you have any further questions, please feel free to reach out to me directly.

