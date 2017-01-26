Has BP Made The Right Decision To Keep Capex Under $17B?

In 2017, oil and gas producers will likely increase capital expenditure in North America as well as international markets.

The sentiment around oil prices has improved considerably over the last few weeks. Recently, oilfield services companies have indicated that some oil and gas producers, who have been reducing exploration budgets for the last two years, will likely begin to ramp up spending from 2017 to profit from the surge in oil prices. But BP (NYSE:BP), one of the world's largest vertically integrated oil and gas producers, will continue to keep a lid on spending levels.

Recently, oilfield services giants Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) released their quarterly results. Both companies have benefited from the surge in US drilling activity as rig count climbed almost 22% in the fourth quarter. Schlumberger's CEO Paal Kibsgaard said that recent surveys indicate that exploration and production investments in North America may climb by 30% in 2017.

The international markets, on the other hand, may begin to show meaningful signs of recovery in the second half of the year, though some companies outside of North America and Europe, such as China's CNOOC (NYSE:CEO), have already started to ramp up spending after trimming expenses for the last two years. CNOOC has increased its capital budget for 2017 by 17.2% to $10.2 billion. Overall, according to Barclays, explorers in international markets may increase spending by 2% in 2017, marking the first growth in E&P budgets since the downturn.

The oil and gas explorers have been encouraged by the agreement between OPEC members and some non-OPEC oil producing nations to cut global oil production by 1.6 million to 1.8 million barrels per day.

The London based BP, however, is sticking with its original spending plans. Back in June, BP said that it aims to spend around $17 billion this year and would keep the budget in the $15 billion to $17 billion range if oil prices stay low. Since then, the company has further reduced this year's estimate to $16 billion, but despite the strength in oil prices which have risen to $55 a barrel, BP's CEO Bob Dudley effectively ruled out the possibility of changing the investment plans. Dudley recently told Bloomberg that his company would keep the capital expenditure at less than $17 billion for the current year and next. This means that the company's E&P spending could drop again in 2017.

I believe BP has made the sensible decision to keep the lid on spending levels, despite the surge in oil prices.

BP was hit harder in the downturn as compared to its peers. The company, like all other oil and gas producers, has been reporting declining revenues due to weak price realizations. It has reported lower adjusted profits, in a year-over-year basis, for nine consecutive quarters.

But unlike other oil producers, BP also had to deal with the aftermath of the Deepwater Horizon disaster, the largest environmental catastrophe in US history. The company has already paid a little less than $42 billion in penalties, cleanup costs, restoration and damages. The spill related payments have severely damaged the company's financial health.

Prior to the downturn, BP generated strong levels of cash flows and benefited from having low levels of debt. At the end of Q3-2014, the company generated $9.4 billion as cash flow from operations. Its net debt was just $22.4 billion, which translated into a decent net debt ratio of 15%. But thanks to weak oil and gas prices and spill related payments, the company generated just $2.5 billion of cash flows in Q3-2016 while its net debt clocked in at $32.4 billion, depicting a gain of 45% (or $10 billion) in a span of just two years. Its net debt ratio swelled to 25.9%, which is one of the highest among large-cap vertically integrated oil majors. On top of this, BP also has to make an additional $20.1 billion of spill related payments through 2033. That will continue to drag the company's cash flows in the future.

BP, due to its weak financial health and ongoing spill related payments, cannot afford to increase spending on exploration and production.

BP is well positioned to benefit from the surge in oil prices. The company has been selling assets, but it may not have a negative impact on production volumes in 2017 since it also aims to bring six major projects online. With flat volumes, the company's cash inflows should increase due to improvement in realized prices. If it keeps the capital spending low, then its free cash flow profile (cash flow from ops. minus capex) should improve. The company could even become cash flow neutral, even after including the impact of spill related payments.

But if it increases the capital budget in 2017, then that might offset the positive impact of higher realizations. Instead, the company may witness a large cash burn and might need to raise additional debt to fund the cash flow deficit. This could exacerbate the company's financial health.

Therefore, I believe BP has made the right decision to spending levels low, despite improvement in oil prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in HAL, SLB