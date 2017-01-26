Xcel Energy Is An Excellent Dividend Payer For A Utility

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) is a utility company with operations in eight states spread across the middle of the country. For dividend growth investors looking to own a company that is growing its investments in renewable energy generation, the market price of the stock is currently below the present value of the dividend stream, making it a buy.

Is XEL a good investment partner?

In evaluating a new company, I use a checklist to determine whether a company is a good investment partner. The four items on my checklist are: growing markets, growing profits, responsible handling of debt and growing dividends. I want the company being evaluated to present me with the data I need to make that determination, and for XEL I find it in this presentation. Read the whole presentation, but below I provide the slides that best address the items in my checklist.

This first slide provides a view of the service territories for each of the 4 XEL subsidiaries and how much each subsidiary contributes to the total earnings. I like that XEL is entirely composed of regulated utility businesses. Sure, being regulated caps the potential profits, but it also guarantees a profit as well. I have seen many utilities that are now in the process of selling their unregulated segments because they didn't live up to expectations.

This slide coupled with the previous slide, showing service territories, shows a couple of things. First it shows that XEL while wanting to increase its generation capabilities in wind and solar power, also recognizes that not all areas are suitable for those generation technologies. Second, when potential is compared to customer location, XEL is matching capacity to both generation potential and customers. Notice, for instance, where the customers are located for NPSM. Those customers are well located to get power from wind but not so well located to get power from solar generation. And XEL is aligning its investments in developing capacity to match that. For a utility that generates its own power, locating new sources of power where they are cost effective to service customers is a key to good pricing and maintaining (or even growing) market share.

Regulated utilities need to maintain good relations with the agencies that regulate them. The slide above shows that XEL has a plan in place to work with its various regulatory agencies. I am somewhat concerned that NSPW doesn't yet implement many of the parts of this plan, but since at most it represents 10% of earnings, it's not a big concern yet. NSPM and PSCo, since they represent the lion's share of earnings, are far more important in how far along they are in implementing this plan. I will want to monitor XEL progress on getting the remainder of these items fully implemented across all subsidiaries and states.

A company cannot pay a growing dividend for long unless it has growing earnings. The slide above shows the history of XEL's dividend payments since 2005. I think that a history of growing earnings in the past is a good indicator for the future. Its not a perfect indicator, which is why I need more than this single slide to support a finding that XEL will continue to grow earnings into the future. I also like that XEL provides projections for EPS in both 2016 (which was mostly complete when this presentation was given) and 2017. I also like that the projected growth target range going forward is just a bit lower than what they grew in the past. Given that the EPS has nearly doubled since 2005, it's a lot harder to grow more than 6% going forward than it was in the past.

Since a large component of both revenue and earnings for utilities comes from the rate base, I like to see guidance on rate base growth. Since XEL is entirely composed of regulated utilities, these numbers are easier to project. I like that the projections of the increase in the rate base are a bit higher than the middle of their EPS growth target. If they hit these targets, the EPS targets are very likely to be met.

The next item on my checklist has to do with managing the debt well. The slide above shows, using several different metrics, that XEL is doing a good job. The various ratios of debt versus some measure of cash flow or equity show that XEL should be able to support its debt payments and that those payments will not have a bigger impact on profits than they currently do. The credit ratings also show that the credit rating agencies think XEL has its debt well in hand. Also with investment grade credit, it will be able to finance new debt at reasonable rates.

From the slide above it looks like debt maturities are reasonable. I am a little concerned with the large amount in 2018, but with so low an amount needed in 2017 XEL should have enough time to handle it all. Given that interest rates will likely increase, refinancing some of the 2018 debt early could work to XEL's benefit.

Finally, managing debt responsibly also entails spending your capital wisely. The slide above shows how XEL is spending its capital budget. Despite wanting to be bigger players in wind and solar generation, I like that they are only spending just under 20% of their capital budget between now and 20121 on renewables. I also like that they are devoting the majority of their spending to electricity, which is what XEL provides the majority of its customers.

This last slide shows that XEL management recognizes that dividend growth is important to its investors. I like that it shows both the total dividend and the portion that was an increase from the prior year. One thing that does sometimes happen with dividend paying companies, is that as time goes along they slow their dividend growth, so the CAGR for longer periods will be higher than for shorter more recent periods. I like that XEL has over the last 3 years grown its dividend at a faster rate than the rate it grew since 2005. Finally, I like that management has included both a target payout ratio and a target dividend growth rate. That makes it easier for me to figure out a rate to use in my DDM calculation.

Looking at the CCC List, I can see that XCEL has paid a growing dividend for 13 years, which backs up the data the company presented. 13 years also exceeds my desired streak length of 10 years.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured above, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here).

For XEL, I used their current dividend of $1.36 and the low end of management's dividend growth target range. The terminal dividend growth rate is set to 3%, which is what I use for utilities (as they should be able to grow the earnings and thus the dividends around the rate of inflation). I also use 6.4% as I want my dividend income to increase at twice the rate of long time inflation. That produces a present value of $45.10 for the predicted dividend payments. I think price under $45 is thus a buy. So with the current market price being under $41, XEL is a buy at this time.

Can options help?

At the present time I don't see any attractive calls at strike prices I am willing to sell ($45 and above).

For a cash secured put, for the February expiration date, both the $40 and $45 strikes offer potentially attractive premiums. Because the bid/ask spread is so wide, don't try to use market orders, only use a limit order. Depending on your commission structure, getting about $0.45 premium for just a little more than 20 days might be workable. The slightly less than 1 in 3 chance of getting the shares assigned, isn't ideal, but the premium could be worth it if you commission is small enough.

Information from Simply Wall St website

I recently heard about a website called Simple Wall St. which provides a lot of information on various publicly traded companies and their stocks. They get their data from S&P Capital HQ. The site has a free membership level and a premium paid level. I found it very helpful in how it displayed data.

Here you can find their analysis of XEL.

Above is the summary of their analysis of XEL. Basic information is included. Two things of particular note is what they call the snowflake and the list of competitors (with their snowflakes as well).

The snowflake gives an over-all summary of what the data shows about dividends, value, future prospects, past performance and general financial health of the company. The farther out from the center the colored area is, the better the company did on that measure. The color of the snowflake also gives a summary reading on the company. Green is good, the redder the color the less well the company is doing. I also like that you get a snap shot of the evaluation of several competitors.

For XEL, since I am most interested in the dividend, I like seeing that the dividend parameter is near its maximum value.

This shows the value metric that I find applicable to what I am looking for in a company. I don't place a lot of value in P/E ratios, but it does tend to indicate reasonable valuation if the company is trading at a better ratio than its industry. XEL is selling for a lower P/E than the average for utilities.

This slide presents what analysts expect for earnings growth and compares it with a benchmark of a low risk date plus inflation. I want earnings to increase faster than inflation, and clearly this graphic shows that analysts expect that to happen over the near to mid-term. Such growing earnings are good, because they will allow XEL to increase the dividends faster than inflation as well. I also like this graphic because it shows that analysts reach a conclusion on earnings growth that is fairly close to what management says is there goal. This gives me greater assurance that management will be able to meet their targets.

This slide shows in part why XEL didn't do as well as it might on the future performance aspect of the analysis. While the benchmark for one test was 20% ROE and XEL won't have that in 3 years, it still did better than the average utility and is expected to improve on this metric over the next 3 years. For me, I am not so concerned with a utility having a very high ROE, as utilities have regulatory requirements that both limit the maximum and minimum value for that metric, but see that it beats the average for utilities as far more important.

I like the Simply Wall St site because it presents the data in a very easy-to-understand format. Visualizing the meaning of the data from S&P Capital IQ, which is very reliable data source, is a valuable addition when analyzing a company's performance.

Conclusion

XEL looks like an interesting utility. I think it's well-positioned to carry out its plans to increase the amount of power it generates from wind and solar. If an investor is looking to add a company that is adding renewable sources of power, XEL is priced at a good value and worth consideration.

