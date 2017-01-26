BP: Global Oil Demand Will Grow For At Least Another 25 Years

Source: Stock Photo

When BP (NYSE:BP) said it sees fossil fuels still accounting for 75 percent of the energy mix by 2035, something it has been consistent on through the years. I believe it's accurate.

A lot of companies have shortened their outlook on peak oil and fossil fuels, even though there is more and more oil being discovered year after year, and the middle class of emerging markets will probably grow to about 2 billion or so over the next couple of decades.

This is particularly important because they will have the capital to buy their first cars, which for the most part won't be electric cars, but more affordable cars run by gasoline. There is also the matter of putting infrastructure in place for electric cars, which is still a major hurdle in mature economies, let alone emerging economies.

What is most important about this is BP will make decisions based upon its long-term outlook, which could set it up for competitive advantage over many of its peers; most of which thing the period time fossil fuels dominate is shorter than BP's outlook.

If they really do believe renewables are much further along than BP and some others are saying, they will get crushed under the weight of their misreading of the market. I don't think this is going to happen.

Trump will abandon Paris accord

It's obvious from President Trump's executive orders he isn't afraid to make decisions he believes are in the best interest of the country, and with "America First" being his mantra, it's obvious his promise to extract the country from the Paris climate deal is only a matter of when he gets around to it and where it stands on his level of importance.

There is also the fact he is very bullish on fossil fuels, which is one of the main sources of revenue he is eyeing to finance a lot of his infrastructure plans. There is no way he's going to do anything to back away from this strategy, so we can be sure this is how it's going to work out.

As for the Paris climate deal, it was nothing more than a suggestion anyway since it didn't have any means of punishing those who didn't adhere to it. It was more symbolic than reality-based, and the U.S. isn't going to bear the brunt of the changes to appease those who were in favor of it.

There is also the fact that populist uprisings in parts of the EU will change that political landscape in the near future, and they will do what they believe is best for their own nations as well. At the forefront of all this change is fossil fuels, for those countries with meaningful resources within their borders. This doesn't mean there won't be growth in renewables, because there will be, only that it'll be a smaller part of the energy pie over the next 25 years or so than its supporters believe, in my view.

Also in the background is the trillions of barrels of oil in the world companies haven't figured out how to profitably produce yet. If the price of oil soars in light of growing demand in the years ahead, that could make it worthwhile to pursue.

It's obvious there will be a variety of energy sources used to meet demand, now and in the years ahead. The only question is how much of it will be fossil fuels. I agree with BP that it'll take a lot longer to peak than the many in the market are thinking. Peak oil was announced many years ago, and we are still far away from reaching that point.

The major factor for Trump's support of oil and gas is the momentum that will accompany his strategy. Once exploration, development and drilling are in place, there will be no stopping the forces put in play for many years. Also a key element in the mix is Canadian oil, which now accounts for about 43 percent of U.S. oil imports. Canada has vast proven reserves; only behind Venezuela and Saudi Arabia. More pipelines are coming, and that will increase imports, releasing shale oil producers to compete on the global stage by boosting exports.

It'll be many years before that scenario plays itself out.

Demand for electric cars

BP sees electric car penetration growing to 100 million over the next two decades. A lot of that will be in the U.S. and some Western European countries. It's possible we may see cars run by natural gas being a bigger player during that time. There's still a lot of things the electric car industry must do before it goes prime time in the U.S., including building out more infrastructure across the nation that would accommodate it.

The major point to consider isn't whether or not electric car demand will grow in developed countries, because it will, the question is where growth will come from outside those limited market, and in that regard electric cars have a long way to go before they will enjoy meaningful market penetration.

As mentioned earlier, the issue will be disposable income from the middle class, which will demand transportation it can afford. Electric vehicles won't fit those parameters for a long time in emerging markets.

When analyzing the longevity of oil and gas demand, taking into account affordability of transportation is a key to a more realistic outlook. This is why I believe BP is more accurate than many of its competitors, who may be too early in their renewable spend.

Again, a populist uprising is changing the Western world, and that in turn is realigning the way existing and upcoming leaders approach fossil fuels. Like it or not, fossil fuels are back in play, and that means available resources not being developed could add a lot to the energy mix in the years ahead.

Bear in mind there is a lot of potential oil and gas to be found, but regulations and laws forbid companies to explore in many locations. If the populist move continues for years and the makeup of lawmakers shifts, we could easily see that change over the next decade, which could make even BP's outlook for peak oil too modest.

BP's response

One of the things I like about BP is it appears it's taking steps based upon its long-term outlook for oil. By that I primarily mean its decision to compete in the export business of U.S. producers. It has been working on improving efficiencies in order to become the market leader in this area.

There are a lot of years of export growth ahead for producers in the Gulf area, and BP is experimenting with the best ways to load and offload oil in the U.S., while developing the most profitable trade routes as it sends it out in tankers. At this time ports in the U.S. can't handle the larger tankers, so it has to first be loaded on smaller tankers and transported to the larger tankers for longer journeys. From there BP splits some of the cargo once again to deliver to different markets.

What I like about this is it reinforces BP's thesis on peak oil, and means it really believes what it says and is backing it up by the implementation of its outlook and strategy.

This is important for investors because it's entering into a relatively new business for itself; one which doesn't rely upon the price of oil or gas outside of the price it can command for its service. From BP's perspective it has at least 25 years to generate income from the U.S. export business, assuming it can maintain and grow its share in it.

Conclusion

When looking at the topics discussed here investors have to be cautious in not listening to wishful thinking and scaremongering, but rather at what is really happening behind the scenes. No one disputes the growth of renewables in the variety of forms it comes in. What is disputed is the role fossil fuels will play in global energy demand in the years ahead. It will take up a larger portion of demand in the U.S. and a few other developed countries, but it has to be understood that energy demand isn't static. Demand for energy will continue to grow, and renewables aren't ready to take on the dominant role it will some time in the far future.

That means even if rewewables were to take more market share than BP and I believe they will over the next 25 years, the overall energy pie will grow. Even if fossil fuel share were to drop to 65 percent, the growth in demand could easily make it larger than demand for oil and gas today by that time. Outside of a few countries in the EU, in my opinion this isn't as important to people as the media attempts to convey. I believe there are a lot more pressing issues that people are concerned about, and those will take center stage over the next several years.

All things considered, oil and gas demand will continue to grow, and after lands and possibly offshore locations are given the green light to explore and develop, the amount of oil and gas reserves could easily grow by many billions of barrels. That's the reality we face going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.