PRO Weekly Digest: All About REITs With Dane Bowler

We also highlight a PRO call that played out, one yet to play out (but is turning around) and several of our recent favorite ideas.

The key drivers for REITs, why so many investors misunderstand the impact of the Fed and where to find the most value are topics discussed and Dane Bowler shares a long thesis on Medical Properties Trust.

Feature interview

Dane Bowler is an investment manager focused on the real estate space and long-time Seeking Alpha contributor. Notable calls include Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) - see here, NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) - see here, Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) - see here, Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) - see here. We emailed with Dane about the most attractive long and short areas of the REIT space, the most common mispricings (and catalysts to resolve them), the most common mistakes retail and institutional investors make and an update on the Seritage Growth Properties short call.

Seeking Alpha: REITs are one of the most macro-driven sectors – what factors or economic data do you analyze? Which are the most important? Do you monitor specific factors/data for each type of REIT (e.g. office, industrial, residential, healthcare)?

Dane Bowler: REITs are such a diverse group that just about every macro factor impacts at least some REITs. The biggest factors are probably GDP growth, interest rates and inflation. As you correctly surmised, there are sub-sector specific macro forces which are often more influential than the broader macro forces. For example, in office REITs the power dynamic between employers and employees influences the space per employee. When employees have the negotiating power, they may get upgraded from a cubicle or shared workspace to their own room. This factor explains how small incremental changes in overall employment can cause substantially larger changes in the demand for office space. As a quick overview, here are some of the important metrics for subindustries:

Industrial: Renewal rates and capex

Healthcare: EBITDAR and EBITDARM rent coverage ratios of tenants

Hotel: RevPAR for industry and by segment (economy through luxury)

Apartments: Home ownership rate and the ratio of house prices to rent

SA: How much does the Fed factor into your research process? With the Fed projected to raise rates 3x this year, how does this impact your outlook for the space, especially in terms of valuations, cap rates, etc.?

DB: I’m glad you asked this question as the Fed factor is one of the most misunderstood aspects of REIT investing and also a large source of opportunity. REIT revenues are significantly more elastic to the economy than are their debts. This means that rising rates are actually beneficial to REITs so long as they are correlated with a strong economy. In this particular rate hike cycle, the Fed hikes have been well telegraphed and even threatened over a year in advance of actually happening. This gave REITs a window in which to term out their debt using fixed rates. Overall, I would estimate that most REITs have a majority of their debt in the form of long-term fixed rate notes, so their interest rate payment will be quite inelastic in a rising rate environment. Revenues, however, are often shorter in contract length with hotels repricing daily and apartments annually. Those with longer term tenants often build CPI escalators into the lease so that rents will go up with inflation.

As for cap rates and valuation, it would seem logical that higher interest rates would translate to higher cap rates and therefore lower NAVs. Historically this has been only a loose relationship, but directionally I believe it is true. Lower NAVs would tend to hurt valuations, but this should be offset by increased revenue growth. Higher cap rates make acquisitions more accretive and should reignite M&A as well as one-off property purchases.



SA: What part of the REIT space are you most bullish and bearish on and why?

DB: I am most bullish on alternative REITs (energy infrastructure, tech, specialty) because these are the most likely to get overlooked. These REITs have an excellent ratio of market cap to total addressable market which should facilitate substantial growth. Given that cap rates in certain alternative REIT sectors are in the double-digits, we anticipate FFO/share to rise along with company size.

Similarly, I am bearish on apartments and industrial on sheer valuation. Each of these sectors has a positive fundamental outlook in my opinion, but it would take a fair amount of luck to be as positive as what is already priced into the stocks. There are smaller cap REITs among apartment and industrial that fell through the cracks and are still opportunistic, but I would anticipate that the sectors as a whole will underperform over the next few years.

SA: One of the reasons you’ve been so successful in the REIT space is because you’ve found a clear mispricing and taken a variant view – in general what are the most common mispricings and catalysts to close the discount to intrinsic value?

DB: Alpha is ineluctably predicated in differentiation, but I would caution that negative alpha is also rooted in differentiation and I am just as fallible as the next analyst. Therefore, it is important to have a process that will more often than not result in the correct perspective. Each analyst has their own wheelhouse, but it is in the small cap value space that we find the most mispricing. These stocks can fall materially from a single forced seller simply by having a paucity of buyers and they can fail to rise on positive fundamental news as it goes unnoticed.

These price dislocations are frequent, but can take long periods of time to correct without a catalyst. Three of the catalysts often seen in the small cap value space are:

Dividend increase: It signals to the market that fundamentals are reliable

Short squeeze: Mere resilience in a heavily shorted REIT can restore stronger pricing

Buyouts: Instantaneous realization of the discount to intrinsic value

SA: You made a great short call on Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) – one of the higher profile REITs given its association with Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) – how do you see your original thesis playing out? Is it still a short?

DB: I appreciate the recognition on that thesis as I got a fair amount of criticism for “going against Buffett” who happens to be long the name. Oddly enough, I am actually bullish on mall REITs so I would no longer recommend a naked short. That being said, SRG’s valuation is still way out of line with peers like CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) so one could pair a short in SRG with a long in CBL. Based on cash flows, SRG is more than 3 times as expensive as CBL yet they each have the same fundamental opportunity. If they can successfully release space vacated by failing tenants like Sears or certain Macy’s (NYSE:M) locations, there could be some upside in both REITs. However, given the massive difference in valuation, I think CBL will outperform SRG in either a favorable or unfavorable fundamental scenario.

Anticipated pushback on this thesis is that SRG is cheaper on a per square foot basis with an EV/sf of roughly $84.50 compared to CBL’s $104. To this criticism I would point out that big box space is not the same as small store. A big box 50,000 sf Sears store will not release for the same rent per square foot as a 10,000 sf smaller store.



SA: Do you prefer valuing REITs on a relative or absolute basis or both? Which metrics do you use? What are some of the downsides to using each approach?

DB: I use both relative (P/FFO compared to peers) and absolute value (NAV) although the predictive capabilities of each are situational. Downsides to the FFO valuation are accounting manipulations to FFO. A shockingly high number of REITs have addbacks to what they call “Core FFO” which include share-based compensation, tenant improvement costs, leasing commissions and other miscellaneous stuff. This will cause the reported FFO figure to be materially higher than true economic cash flows. Thus, any relative P/FFO valuation will need to be corrected to find the true sustainable FFO of each company.

As for NAV, it is highly susceptible to changes in cap rates. If going cap rates for a company’s properties go from 4% to 5%, it will lose 20% of its NAV. This does not necessarily represent a true loss of value as the cash flows from said properties will remain the same, so if the company does not sell at the newly cheaper price there is minimal harm done.



SA: Where do you see retail and institutional investors making the most mistakes in REITs?

DB: A good number of retail investors are very well informed, so this certainly does not apply to all of them, but I have seen quite a few people trying to use GAAP earnings to value REITs. Unfortunately, this metric is greatly distorted by varying depreciation schedules and where REITs are in their life cycle, so it will reveal almost nothing about profitability. I would encourage these investors to use FFO or AFFO instead.

Institutional investors seem rather susceptible to groupthink in that they just go with the “REIT Mafia” almost regardless of price. Yes, it is true that Class A properties in Tier 1 cities are generally better, but at what price? When the cap rate spread gets to 200 or even 300 basis points between A and B or tier 1 and tier 2 locations, I think a common sense logical approach would suggest the higher yield is worth minorly higher risk. Certain institutions which fall victim to this groupthink may continue to buy the Class A property REITs even when it doesn’t make sense.

SA: What’s one of your highest conviction ideas now?

DB: Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is arguably the best REIT to own right now. It is rare to see such a disparity in fundamental performance and market pricing. Over its history MPW has consistently performed without any major missteps. Normalized FFO/share goes up every year and diversification is improving. Recent acquisitions at highly accretive cap rates suggest further growth in the coming years.

Despite its strong track record, MPW trades at a sub 10X multiple which is usually reserved for junky, overlevered, or failing REITs. MPW is none of the above with a conservative balance sheet and the highest tenant EBITDAR coverage ratio of any major healthcare REIT. We think MPW is deeply undervalued and could return north of 50% over the next 2 years.

Thanks to Dane for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow his work, you can find the profile here.

PRO idea playing out

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) is up ~50% since buysider Inquirer shared its bullish thesis in September 2016. Inquirer said WLDN was still undervalued compared to a key peer (despite being up ~80% since August) as the impact from the Genesys acquisition would become more apparent in subsequent earnings reports and additional contract wins and acquisitions would drive continued growth. In 3Q16, WLDN reported organic growth of 30% and new contracts in several states (and noted capabilities provided by Genesys led to several new wins). In a follow-up comment earlier this month, Inquirer said it sold its position as the shares (which exceeded the price target) were no longer cheap following the significant gain.

Call from the archive - FN

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is down ~5% since Cubensis Capital shared its bullish thesis in November 2016. In follow-up comments earlier this month, Cubensis speculated that the reason for the pullback was comments from Huawei tempering expectations for 2017 and investors locking in gains after the stock was up almost 100% last year (as tax rates are expected to be lower this year). On January 11, Cubensis noted AAOI jumped after reporting positive results and said it could be a pre-earnings catalyst for FN. This was a great call as FN is up ~20% since then. Cubensis said the thesis remains intact (and added to its position - its third largest) and expects FN to trade in the mid-$50s after earnings early next month (~33% upside from the current price).

It may also be worth reviewing Brendan Rose's work on FN, which provides background on the long-term story for the company.

Noteworthy PRO articles

We wanted to highlight a few of our PRO editors' favorite PRO ideas this week:

SA Editor John Leonard, CFA: New Seeking Alpha author Constructive Capital highlights an underfollowed deep value play in Syncora Holdings (OTCPK:SYCRF), a bond insurer trading at 29% of book value and an unwarranted discount to peers; the market is focused on its troubled past rather than the impressive turnaround and multiple upcoming catalysts; a projected re-rating based on a conservative 0.5x book value multiple results in ~75% upside.

SA Editor Marc Pentacoff: Afanti Arbitrage's discussion of the structural declines at Western Union (NYSE:WU) is prescient, given increasing signs of a digital competition reckoning, making it an interesting short play.

SA Editor Marc Pentacoff: John Zhang takes on a complex interest rate play with the mortgage servicer Walter Investment Management (NYSEMKT:WAC). If his estimates of see-through earnings are remotely accurate, there would be substantial upside due to modest increases in mortgage rates and a cleaner balance sheet.

