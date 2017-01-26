Mattel: Buy On The Drop?

Introduction

This article is my 43rd installment in a segment called "Buy on the Drop?" in which I choose a stock that recently experienced a large decrease in price and give a recommendation on whether investors should "Buy on the Drop" or not. The recommendations are Sell, Hold, Speculative Buy, Buy and Strong Buy.

Mattel Gets Crushed

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) longs are seeing red Thursday as the stock is being punished for a lackluster fourth quarter earnings report. As I write this article, MAT is down a bit over 17% as investors express their displeasure with the top and bottom lines misses, inventory issues, and muted growth prospects.

MAT data by YCharts

As the chart above shows, this is not the first time this year that MAT has cratered. Perhaps not to the extent of Thursday's drop, but the stock is certainly no stranger to volatility. The question that investors must address now is where to go from here. Buy the drop, as the title of this article states, or re-evaluate?

First things first, I will give a brief breakdown of the fourth quarter report. Mattel reported revenue of $1.83 billion, down 8.5% year-over-year and missing consensus estimates by $130 million. EPS was reported as $0.52, down 15 cents from Q4 2015 and missing consensus estimates by a substantial 19 cents.

For FY2016, cash flow from operations was $590 million, a decrease of $145 million from FY2015, and dividends paid to investors was about $520 million. Capital expenditures for the year were $259 million according to Mattel's earnings slides, which comes out to free cash flow of $231 million. The company managed to pull off a slight $23 million decrease in net cash, but only by borrowing $225 million in short and long-term debt. We'll get into that and its potential impact on Mattel's dividend a bit later on in the article.

Mattel's struggles have come from a slowdown in U.S. toy sales that was especially painful during this past quarter, which of course includes the holiday season. CEO Chris Sinclair opened the Q4 2016 conference call on a gloomy note with this statement:

It's fair to say that this was a very difficult quarter, characterized by a significant category slowdown led by the United States and by increased foreign exchange headwinds. The key holiday period saw a significant decline in industry sales growth and while the trend of the consumer coming out later isn't surprising, the pattern this year was much more dramatic.

I think it is apparent from this statement that Mattel was caught off guard by this development, which is evidenced by the elevated inventory levels. This higher inventory affected margins, which were disappointing, and will bleed over into Q1 2017 as well.

Sinclair called the quarter "ugly" and described the inventory buildup as "not horrendous," which kind of tells how the fourth quarter ended up. I'm not at all surprised at the market's reaction, which was likely exacerbated by Mattel's dividend situation. More on that now.

It should be apparent off the bat that the dividend in its current form, a yield of 5.86%, is in a precarious position. If one discounts the debt offered, Mattel's deficit on the dividend (free cash flow - dividend payout) is -$289 million, which is no small figure considering that growth is not imminent on the horizon and considering Mattel is already in a significantly leveraged position:

MAT Financial Debt to Total Equity (Annual) data by YCharts

As this chart shows, every year Mattel has been steadily adding leverage in order to finance its dividend, and an increasing ratio of debt to equity is usually a sign of an unsustainable dividend, which appears to be the case here. This is the problem:

MAT Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Perhaps this is only a temporary state of affairs for Mattel, but the rather precipitous decline in revenue and gross margin has been ongoing for three years now with no end in sight. Even if the deficit between free cash flow and dividend payout stays where it is, Mattel's dividend is not sustainable. Leverage can only increase for so long until a change is required. That change is either an increase in free cash flow or a decrease in the dividend, and the latter is looking more likely than the former at the current time.

The problem becomes a bit more daunting when one looks at competitor Hasbro's (NASDAQ:HAS) results, which have been much more encouraging. Over the past four quarters, Hasbro has reported year-over-year revenue growth in the double digits, while Mattel has reported 3 quarters of year-over-year decline. The toy market is evidently only partly responsible for Mattel's struggles.

Mattel's dividend is precarious, growth is far from guaranteed, and the stock isn't cheap. There are better dividend plays out there with higher and more secure payouts, and MAT is certainly not a growth play. A turnaround might provide some rationale for a speculative buy, but that prospect is not looking very likely any time soon. Therefore, I rate Mattel a Sell on the drop.

