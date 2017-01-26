Alphabet: Bump In The Road On Path To $1,000

After the close, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) reported what is typically volatile earnings due to a lack of financial discipline. Despite the high profile CFO addition, the Internet search giant still misses earnings on a somewhat consistent basis.

As the stock has moved beyond $800, the market has started looking for an eventual run towards $1,000. Does the Q4 earnings miss impact this goal?

GOOGL data by YCharts

A couple of data points are crucial when reviewing the investment options with Alphabet. The stock is now worth nearly $600 billion and revenues grew at a 22% clip in Q4 (24% when not including currency impact).

So one can quickly see with a 22% revenue growth rate and a $830 million revenue beat, Alphabet is clicking on all cylinders. The issue with this company is always constraining spending that is volatile from quarter to quarter.

As my investment thesis highlighted with the Q3 report, reducing the Other Bets loss by nearly $200 million or 22% from the prior year loss of $852 million, contributed greatly to that earnings beat. Now in Q4, Alphabet only trimmed the loss YoY by $155 million or 14% to $927 million.

Source: Alphabet Q416 earnings release

Keep in mind that the loss amounts to a hit to quarterly EPS by $1.32 with 700 million shares outstanding. The $0.26 earnings miss only amounts to missing the target by $182 million.

The other amazing area where Alphabet doesn't seem to want to help itself are with stock buybacks. The company didn't spend a dime buying stock during Q4 despite a dip to below $760 on two occasions during the quarter.

The search giant ended the year with $86.3 billion of cash on the balance sheet. Despite purchasing $3.7 billion worth of stock during the year, the share count ended the year up 3.2 million shares to 700.2 million.

The head count even grew 10,239 during the year for a growth rate of nearly 17%. Reducing the share count might be impossible with that employee growth rate and stock option issuance, but Alphabet could've easily kept the share count flat with an additional $2.5 billion spent on stock buybacks considering the stock averaged a price around $800 for 2016.

The key investor takeaway is that Alphabet continues to frustrate anybody wanting financial discipline. The company could've easily juiced Q4 and future numbers my reducing Other Bets expenses and buying shares with the large cash balance.

Regardless, the stock has an enterprise value of down close to $500 billion. At an ex-cash price of $714 per share, Alphabet trades at only around 17.5x forecasted '17 earnings. Once the stock shakes off the Q4 disappointment, Alphabet continues the march to $1,000 with any financial discipline getting the search giant there quicker.