Qualcomm Isn't A Safe Play

Arguments with Apple have gone to the legal system, and will not be resolved in the near term.

Introduction

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has seen a tumultuous few months of trading. Back in October of 2016, Qualcomm announced the proposed acquisition of NXPI Semiconductors. As an investor in NXPI at the time, I welcomed the news but also recognized the value of NXPI beforehand, and was impressed that Qualcomm was electing to purchase a strong, well-suited company. This six month chart shows how investors felt following the announcement, but also the recent dip the company has taken:

So what exactly has gone wrong for one of the leading smartphone chip suppliers?

Legal Issues + Tense Relations With A Leading Consumer

Last week, Apple announced that it had filed a lawsuit in the United States over Qualcomm's patent royalty business model, claiming that the latter has claimed royalties on innovations that they had nothing to deal with. They have also claimed that Qualcomm is holding back approximately $1 Billion due to Apple's compliance with regulatory authorities who were inquiring about Qualcomm's practices. This made me think: why would Qualcomm be paying Apple for anything? The quick answer: rebates. Allegedly, Qualcomm paid Apple billions in rebates so that iPhones and iPads would exclusively use Qualcomm processors. The Federal Trade Commission got wind of this, and has filed charges against Qualcomm for these anti-competitive practices. Qualcomm provides both the chip that connects phones to LTE networks, but also owns plenty of the Intellectual Property in telecom, which is licenses to its own competitors. But it gets a bit shady when Qualcomm begins pairing together its IP with its chips, and makes phonemakers pay expensive royalty fees just for using Qualcomm processing chips.

Further research by the FTC has uncovered information that Qualcomm's rebate deal with Apple made sure that they wouldn't use Intel technology as a replacement, and that they wouldn't sue Qualcomm (ironic at this point). It is clear that Qualcomm has been under fire since the FTC announcement, but just today, Apple delivered another blow by suing the chipmaker in China (twice). One suit is claiming that Qualcomm violated China's anti-monopoly law, which is certainly similar to the current FTC suit in America. While these legal fights ensue, it is essential to understand their nature, and why they are so important here.

Qualcomm has seemingly employed shady business tactics, but plenty of companies have been accused of worse. What really matters, and what is really material, is that Qualcomm has had their core business model attacked, and it may deal a permanent blow to the company. If the FTC or Apple have any success in the Intellectual Property lawsuits, it can absolutely crush a major revenue stream for Qualcomm. Sure, the 1B Yuan is a hefty sum to pursue, but the revenue stream loss is extraordinarily important, as Qualcomm's intense royalty fees have been a major expense to licensing companies. And as I mentioned before, these companies happen to be Qualcomm's biggest competitors (Intel, etc.). If Qualcomm loses IP rights, or if there is a big disbursement of money for companies charged outrageous royalty fees, Qualcomm will see itself in a precarious position; less cash for its own operations, and more cash for its competitors.

Qualcomm's Recent Quarter

Now that I have mapped out how incredibly important and material these lawsuits are to Qualcomm, let's look at their recent financial performance, and outlook going forward.

Qualcomm delivered during its Q1 report. Revenue came in at $6B, a 4% increase Y/Y, and an earnings per share of $1.19 even beat high analyst expectations. Operating income was up nearly 20% Y/Y, yet the stock dropped on the news. Guidance was fairly decent (excluding the continued slide anticipated for MSM chip shipments),yet the trading resembled investors concerns over what really matters: the business model. Qualcomm will likely incur much higher costs next quarter as litigation expenses pile up, and this will certainly make it difficult to surpass profit estimates that were in place beforehand.

Conclusion

Qualcomm is in heaps of trouble, and what they stand to lose is everything. Their business model is being challenged on both a federal and a private level, and costs to fight these lawsuits will harm them in the short term. It is only a matter of time before competition in their field picks up, and disgruntled consumers flee from Qualcomm. This company is too risky to put money into, and could free fall over the next few years.

