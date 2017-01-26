Data Download: U.S. Gasoline Consumption Falling Fast

Every week after the EIA releases their Weekly Petroleum Status Report I download the updated files, consolidate them, and ultimately link them to a simple excel dashboard file which you can download for free at Excel-Data-Junkies.com. Open it up and follow along below, then let's discuss it in the comments section below. For a methodology review, take a look the intro " Data Download."

Headline: Total Petroleum Stocks Up 8.9 Million Barrels

Big weekly swings in inventory have been the norm in the last few months and this week is no different as total petroleum stocks grew 8.9M bbls. Over the last 4 weeks inventories have grown a total of 26M bbls and stand 45M bbls over where they were a year ago when crude (NYSEARCA:USO) was crashing through the $30 level.

Imports:

We are now 3 weeks into the OPEC/NOPEC production cut, which admittedly is too early to see compliance given shipping times, but in preparation I have added a new chart that should help us track weekly OPEC imports and spot any material reductions in the coming months.

Here we can see the 2016 average at 3.022M bbls/d, the 2017 average at 3.382M bbls/d and the weekly import numbers for the first 3 reports of 2017. Through 3 weeks imports do appear to be trending down but the average is well above the 2016 average. Penciling out the 1.5M bbl/d cut, my guess would be that ultimately, US imports drop roughly 400k bbl/d. I've said all along that I wouldn't believe the OPEC cuts until I saw them, so let's just say that if March 2017 imports from OPEC average about 2.6M bbls a day, I'll believe them. Obviously there is a lot of oil sloshing around the global market, so we can't expect perfection, but we should be able to see something by March if not sooner.

For The Bulls:

The only thing I can think of is the imports chart from above which shows OPEC imports trending down through 3 weeks of 2017 despite starting off pretty high. The recent spike in inventories is unfortunate, but once the OPEC cuts start hitting US shores in mid-February, we could start burning down inventory at 3-5M bbls a week.

For The Bears:

Of course seeing an 8.9M bbl build is bearish, but the internals of this report had a lot more for the bears than just a headline. First and foremost, gasoline demand is down 4.7% over the last 4 weeks, which pencils out to a 400k/bbl a day reduction. This alone could wipe out the OPEC cuts if they ever come. It's a four week average, so it's not just a one off but I have a hard time believing it will stay this low for too long. US production is headed up, consumption is headed down, and the only thing keeping oil over $50 is an OPEC promise that is starting to look like it may be too little too late.

Path Forward:

The way I see it, the US is sitting on a sizable glut in the ballpark of 200M-250M barrels of total petroleum stocks that took over 2 years to build. The question is "where do we go from here?" I see three potential scenario's.

Scenario 1: The OPEC/NOPEC cuts come through in mid February, consumption gets back on track, and inventories start to fall at an average rate of 5M bbls a week. If we have consistently falling stocks, OPEC compliance, and strong consumption headed into summer, we have the fundamentals in place for oil to break through $60 and start moving higher.

Scenario 2: In this scenario, we get fairly decent OPEC/NOPEC compliance, but demand stays weak, leading to average weekly inventory burns of 2M-3M bbls a week. At this rate, it will take a few years to burn through the glut, but simply moving in the right direction should be enough to keep oil in the $50 ballpark.

Scenario 3: This scenario is the worst case scenario for the bulls. US production keeps increasing at a moderate rate while US consumption actually declines 1-2%. Add to that equation poor OPEC/NOPEC compliance and we could get petroleum inventories staying where they are or even heading back up. If we get a few months down the road with no clear evidence of inventories starting to decline It could be a signal that the oil industry has a few more years of pain to endure before they return to their glory days.

Gut Feeling:

Without a doubt this was a bearish report all around but the big question for me is, can the bears string a few more of these together, or will this week's 8.9M build just be followed by a 9M draw next week? For the long run, I remain an oil bull and am confident that the companies strong enough to survive will be rolling in cash when oil inevitably hits $100, I just have no idea when that will be. A few months ago, I was nearly ready to jump on board with the bulls, thinking that $60 oil in 2017 was looking likely as inventories had started drifting down last fall even before OPEC had made any production cuts. This is still certainly possible, and is far from a long shot, but I would advise some caution to those convinced oil's 2 year slump is over and only sunny days are ahead. For what it's worth, I hope they are right, but from where I stand, scenario 3 from above is starting to look just as likely as Scenario 1, let's just say 25%. My crystal ball is as hazy as ever, but the facts are clear, in the past 4 weeks US production is up, consumption is down, and inventories have climbed 26M bbls. If that doesn't change soon there is no way oil stays above $50.

