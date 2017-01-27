Why Saudi Arabia And Russia Are Co-Operating On Many Fronts ?

Oil prices were up by almost two percent of Thursday, with WTI and Brent trading at $53.76 and $56.2 respectively at the time of writing this article. The U.S based Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) released its weekly oil data on Wednesday, and reported a U.S crude oil inventory build-up of 2.8 million barrels for the week ending January 20th. Although this was the third consecutive weekly build-up, oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:DWTI) (NYSEARCA:UWTI) (NYSEARCA:OIL) (NYSEARCA:SCO) (NYSEARCA:BNO) (NYSEARCA:DBO) still increased by 2% on Thursday. This means that investors shrugged off this inventory build-up and remained bullish on the execution of the OPEC and non-OPEC oil deal. The latest reports suggest that the much publicized oil deal is indeed on track and the group may have already cut around 1.5 million barrels per day of crude oil as of late January. Although it seems that the two main players of this oil deal - Russia and Saudi Arabia remain united in their efforts to re-balance the markets, there is another battle going on between the two energy giants.

Russia beats Saudi Arabia to become the biggest crude oil supplier for China

In an article written in May 2016, I had stated that both Saudi Arabia and Russia were trying to establish their stronghold in China which is the second biggest global consumer of crude oil. Russia increased its crude oil supply to China by 24% in 2016, when compared to 2015. In fact Russia supplied around 1.05 million barrels per day of crude oil per day to China, when compared to 1.02 million barrels per day of crude oil supplied by Saudi Arabia during the same period. Although the difference is very less, investors must note that Russia has succeeded in winning a territory which was earlier dominated by Saudi Arabia. "Saudis have always dominated the top supplier spot to China. High imports from Russia can mostly be attributed to growing demand from teapots and strategic reserves purchase. With teapots' import growth set to continue in 2017, and the expected expansion of Sino-Russia pipeline by year-end, Russia is likely to aim for the top spot again this year," said Amy Sun from ICIS-China. In must be noted that Saudi Arabia is currently producing slightly below 10 million barrels per day and will further reduce its output in February. Although the Kingdom has reduced its crude oil supplies to India and rest of South Asia, it has not reduced its supplies to North Asian refiners. In fact, Saudi Arabia has declared that these production cuts will not impact its supplies to Japan - which is one of the biggest global importers of crude oil. Investors must note that Saudi Arabia is Japan's biggest crude oil supplier (supplying around 1.13 million barrels per day in 2015). "The recent agreement among OPEC and non-OPEC members for oil exports reduction will not impact our commitments and oil exports to Japan", said Aabed Al- Saadoun - Deputy Minister at Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy. This shows that Saudi Arabia is hedging its risk by maintaining its crude oil supplies to some of its biggest customers like Japan.

Takeaway for Investors

Looking at the way the prices are moving, it seems that markets are beginning to believe that the OPEC-non-OPEC oil deal will indeed support the equilibrium of crude oil. Apart from this, it can be seen that both Russia and Saudi Arabia are (so far) putting their efforts to honor their deal. Although both these nations are fighting for market (as seen above) share , they have a bigger concern and that is low oil prices. Both Saudi Arabia and Russia need oil price to remain above $50 per barrel in 2017. And for this, they need to co-operate with each other (which they are doing at the moment) . Investors must note this.

