Sanchez Energy's Acquisition Of Anadarko Acreage - Getting Bigger, But Not Necessarily More Profitable

As was the case with the Catarina acquisition from Shell in 2014, the benefits seem to be front-loaded to some extent. At least this transaction is done at a time when the oil & gas markets are in recovery mode, while the Catarina acquisition was completed right when the oil market began its decline, leaving Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) with acquired production in place which steadily declined in value. This aquisition for Anadarko (NYSE:APC) acreage took place during what is likely a sustained oil & gas price recovery. It comes with 33,500 b/d in oil equivalent of existing production. In addition to that, it comes with 132 drilled but not completed gross wells, which Sanchez will own in part. The 150,000 net acres attributable to Sanchez in Dimmit and Web counties represent a potential opportunity to increase its portfolio of locations available for drilling to over 4,000 wells, which represents a doubling of drilling locations. The cost attributable to Sanchez in this $2.3 billion deal is half, which is $1.15 billion. The initial production as well as the uncompleted well portfolio that Sanchez gains will provide an initial bump in revenue and profitability. Sanchez estimates that it will double its production to over 100,000 b/d in oil equivalent in 18 months. The problem is that the inherited production capacity as well as the drilled but not finished wells will run out fast, meaning that Sanchez will then have to drill, which is when the real costs of the deal will come in.

The acreage in question stopped featuring as an integral part of Anadarko's future a while ago. Looking at its presentations for the past few years, after the end of 2015, references to its Eagle Ford assets of Anadarko stopped featuring in the company slides.

I was able to piece together an approximate production profile of Anadarko Wells in the Eagle Ford. As of the end of 2015, Anadarko produced about 95.6 million barrels of oil equivalent cumulatively, from about 1,500 wells that it drilled up until that point.

Assuming an average age of about two years per well, we can approximate an average two year cumulative production per well of about 64,000 barrels of oil equivalent. Given that the product mix is about 70% liquids, and 30% gas and a significant share of the liquids it produced are NGL's, Anadarko's Eagle Ford acreage was very far from profitability, given any price range we experienced in the past decade, perhaps aside from the short 2008 price spike, when crude went to almost $150/barrel. While I do expect to see such price spikes again within the next decade or so, I doubt that the current product mix that the acreage yields will ever sell for a longer term average that will be higher than about $50-60/barrel.

Sanchez Energy can rightfully claim that it is moving in with a much stronger reputation of keeping capital costs down, and perhaps can claim to be able to greatly enhance recovery per well, but it is questionable in my view whether it will be enough.

As we can see, even Catarina's pre 2014 wells were performing significantly better than Anadarko's wells nearby. It stands to reason therefore that Catarina acreage is better than Anadarko's acreage, recently acquired by Sanchez. Sanchez Energy may be able to repeat what it did in Catarina and improve well costs, as well as production per well. Problem is however that to date, its efforts in Catarina do not come close to bringing Sanchez Energy into the range of profitability at current oil & gas prices. With the evidence thus far pointing to Anadarko's former Eagle Ford play being inferior geologically speaking compared with Catarina, this means that Sanchez acreage is now less profitable on average than it was before the deal. That is not good news for a company which has had a hard time showing much profit thus far.

In terms of what we should expect for Sanchez stock in the shorter and longer term, as I pointed out already, the one thing that this deal has going for it is the fact that unlike Catarina, it happened during what is likely to be a sustained oil price recovery. The combination of higher prices and increased production should be positive for Sanchez stock, which is what we are already seeing in terms of its stock price movement. This should continue for as long as the trend of increasing oil prices will last. When the current oil price recovery trend will end and reverse, perhaps due to the next global economic slowdown, Sanchez Energy may find itself in a significantly worse position than it was in going into the 2014 oil price collapse due to the lower quality acreage it is now operating in.

