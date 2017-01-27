Trump Just Threw Kinder Morgan Smack Dab In The Middle Of A Good Ole Mexican Standoff

What Happened?

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) stated one of its major drivers in increasing cash flows to potentially double the dividend will be increased exports to Mexico. Unfortunately, President Trump came out on Thursday and stated that the wall will be built and Mexico will pay for it. Trump went on to say if Mexico was not willing to pay for the wall, the President of Mexico should cancel their upcoming meeting.

Source: Twitter.com

The President of Mexico promptly canceled his meeting in Washington DC with President Trump.

Source: Twitter.com

It appears Donald Trump has just started a good ole-fashioned Mexican standoff. A Mexican standoff is a confrontation between two or more parties in which no participant can proceed or retreat without being exposed to danger. Being a Texan, I can tell you nothing good will come of these developments for dividend growth and income investors I surmise. The first thing that came to mind for me was this definitely increases the risk that Kinder Morgan may not raise the dividend as previously thought. What's more, does this development effectively throw a monkey wrench into the company's major pipeline growth plans with our neighbors to the South? Let me explain.

Kinder Morgan Mexican Export Exposure

Kinder Morgan stated in a recent analyst event that exports to Mexico will be one of the company's key drivers for growth going forward. In fact, it is listed as the number two growth prospect.

Source: kindermorgan.com

The successful implementation of these growth projects will be key to Kinder Morgan increasing the dividend. In order to increase the dividend, Kinder Morgan will need the increased cash flows from these growth projects. Let's take a quick look at the current and planned exports to Mexico.

Current Mexican Exports

Kinder Morgan currently delivers approximately 2.8 million dekatherms per day (MMDth/d) of natural gas to Mexico through 17 interconnections - twelve direct connections and five indirect. See graphic below.

Source: kindermorgan.com

Now let's turn our attention to the company's planned future growth with Mexico.

Future Growth Potential

The pipeline giant expects exports to Mexico to increase by 2.0 Bcf/d to 5.6 Bcf/d by 2021. Presently, Kinder Morgan alone accounts for 76% of 2016 U.S. total natural gas exports to Mexico. The following is a chart depicting Mexico's import mix.

Source: kindermorgan.com

The company states it is well positioned to serve any incremental demand increases through its extensive network connected to multiple prolific supply basins serving the area. The below chart details the current growth plans for Mexican exports.

Source: kindermorgan.com

My Take

It seems to me the company has big plans for Mexico. The fact Trump may have just started a trade war with Mexico does not bode well for anyone doing cross border business with Mexico. It may not even be Mexico that causes an issue for the pipeline giant, it could be some type of executive order halting Kinder Morgan from doing any further business. Who knows? The level of uncertainty regarding these developments is extremely high for dividend growth and income investors if you ask me.

The Last Word

It seems as though Kinder Morgan can't catch a break. Just as the company plans to set the final toll prices for the Trans Mountain Expansion project, Trump clears the way for a major competitor's pipeline. On top of this, he states any new pipelines built on US soil must use US steel. This puts all the pressure on the pipeline companies to absorb additional costs. Not a positive for income investors in my book.

Now Trump starts a major beef with Mexico talking about implementing a border tax to pay for a wall between Mexico and the US. Keep in mind, this has occurred just as Kinder Morgan plans to expand exports to the country. Who knows what the outcome will be? We are definitely living and investing in a new world since Trump took office. The level of uncertainty has shot up exponentially for me after Thursday's Trump Wall Tweet developments.

I was encouraged by all the positive developments regarding the Trans Mountain Expansion project and the balance sheet. Yet, now Trump has basically opened two new cans of worms for the company to deal with. I can tell you unequivocally that many of the people living along the border in Texas do not want to build more walls, but rather more bridges. There is much trade between Mexico and the cities along the Texas border. Hopefully, cooler heads will prevail and we won't have an all-out trade war. Nevertheless, I suggest dividend growth and income investors proceed with caution. I would not start a new position in the stock until we get more clarity on how the situation with Mexico pans out.

Final Thought

Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. Do you feel now is the time to start a position for potential dividend growth and income investors? Is the recent tiff between Trump and Mexico relevant to Kinder Morgan? Does having to use US steel for all new pipes present an issue?