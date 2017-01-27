CenterState Banks' (CSFL) CEO John Corbett on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CenterState Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call

January 26, 2016 2:00 PM ET

Executives

Jennifer Idell - Chief Financial Officer

Ernie Pinner - Executive Chairman

John Corbett - President and Chief Executive Officer

Steve Young - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

Brady Gailey - KBW

Michael Rose - Raymond James

Tyler Stafford - Stephens

Joe Fenech - HovdeI

Operator

I’d now like to introduce your host for today’s conference, Ms. Jennifer Idell. Ma’am, you may begin.

Jennifer Idell

Thank you, Kelly. Thank you all for joining the call this afternoon. Today we will discuss the company’s fourth quarter financial results. Presenting today we have Ernie Pinner, Executive Chairman, John Corbett, President and CEO; Steve Young, Chief Operating Officer; and myself, Chief Financial Officer.

I would like to remind you that our comments made today may include forward-looking statements. Any of these statements made by any of us this afternoon are subject to the Safe Harbor rules. You can review the Safe Harbor language in detail found on page 18 of our earnings release. And finally, before we get started, I will mention to you that you can find all of the documents that we discuss today on our website under the corporate profile tab of the investor relations section.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Ernie Pinner to begin the presentation.

At this time, I’ll turn the call over to Ernie Pinner to begin the presentation.

Ernie Pinner

Thank you, Jennifer. Good afternoon and thanks for all of you calling in. We appreciate your interest. It seems like – I’d heard today was one of those unusual days where there was a huge number of earnings call, so I know you're scrambling and we appreciate you being on our call.

Just interesting facts from my cornucopia of useless information. Mr. Corbett and I were on a phone conference call a couple of weeks back when he was passing on information of our good quarter to the rest of our staff, when he and I advised everyone that particular day was a great anomaly. On that particular day in Florida, Florida was the only state in the union that did not have snow. Millions of people are enjoying and experiencing the fact that there's no snow here this year and that's been helped in some of the things that we've experienced this quarter.

It was a great quarter, in fact that I’d call it a solid growth quarter. We had growth throughout the company, we had growth in loans, growth in deposits, growth in net income, growth in earnings per share, growth in new capital, growth in new acquisitions over the last 12 months and all came to bear in this quarter. Thus all of our bankers are very busy. The growth in business activity are directly correlated however to Florida's growth and Florida’s growth is run on the main engines of growth in population and growth in home sales. Well, that thought mine just a couple of other data points.

The Florida population growth in 2016 is approaching a net of about 900 per day. And if you are recalling, in the old days of around about 1,000, it got to 0, but it's back up to close to 900. As of April in 2016, the data there – the data in 2016 is the 900, but as we approach the coming year and that will end up in April of 2017 when we get the data, I think those numbers will be even better by the fact that there’s been no snow here. Our GDP for the last three years has been above the national average and as at the second quarter of 2016 Florida ranked seventh in the country.

Florida home sales were up 11% in 2015 with the third quarter of 2016 running about the same. The sales price is up about 8% this year over last year this time. This averaged at about $293,000 a whole. The average today to sell home in Florida is now down to about 89 days. And our home inventory is just slightly over 4 months. Interestingly, the number of new home permits for the 11 month that ended in November 2016, those permits were up 14.4% from year ago. So when you take all that in, we feel the home sales and population growth are win to our banks for the next couple of years and some of the growth that we are experiencing, we think will continue. So we are very confident as we look out over the next couple of years.

Let me turn this over to Mr. Corbett, the Banks CEO, and he can dwell into the number than lot more the logic. John?

John Corbett

Great, thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Pleased to report for the fourth quarter of 2016 that CenterState reported a net income of $16 million, which equates to $0.33 per share. Loan growth was robust at a 19% annualized growth rate for the fourth quarter and a 16% percent growth rate for the entire year. These percentages include both the originated and the acquired portfolios but exclude the Purchased Credit Impaired runoff.

Deposit growth was also strong with a 15% annualized growth rate in core non-time deposits for the quarter and we maintained a total cost of deposits of only 18 basis points. As higher cost time deposits continue to roll off the balance sheet, our loan to deposit ratio moved up to 83% leaving us ample flexibility as interest rates are poised to continue rising.

We announced two acquisitions during the fourth quarter. Platinum Bank is a $550 million bank located in our backyard here on I-4 corridor with branches from Tampa to Winter Haven. At this point, we have received all of the regulatory approvals on schedule and we anticipate that the transaction will close on April 1 with the systems conversion scheduled that same month.

Gateway bank is a $900 million bank with locations in Sarasota, Daytona and the Ocala Gainesville market. We have completed the public notice period and we anticipate regulatory approval in the next few weeks. The closing for Gateway is planned for later in the second quarter and a conversion is scheduled for this summer.

Combined, the acquisitions add $1.5 billion in assets to CenterState in the central Florida geography and they are anticipated to yield low-double-digit earnings per share accretion in 2018 when the cost saves are fully phased in. Pro forma, CenterState will grow to $6.5 billion in assets with a diverse footprint in Florida’s fastest growing markets.

Now that the calendar year 2016 is in the history books, I'd like to take a step back and review CenterState’s strategy and our progress over the last couple of years. Coming out of the Great Recession in a low interest rate and a low growth environment, our strategy was to utilize M&A to help rationalize our branch network, increase the efficiencies necessary to hit a 1% return on assets. In 2015, we accomplished our goal and we did hit the 1% return on average assets and reached an efficiency ratio in the lo-60s.

As we moved into the beginning of 2016, the real estate economy improved substantially and it gave us the confidence to go ahead and terminate the FDIC loss share agreements in the first quarter. During that same quarter, we also successfully acquired and integrated the two largest and oldest banks in South Dade County.

Moving into the second quarter and following Brexit, we outlined our going-forward strategy in our earnings call in July and there were three legs to the stool. One was we plan to make investments in new commercial lending teams with the goal of moving our loan to deposit ratio from 77% last summer to 85%. The second thing was to make new investments in fee income lines of businesses including residential mortgage, small business, administration lending and then also modifying our deposit service charge structure. And then number three was to continue to opportunistically pursue M&A.

I want to give you an update on our progress, so as it relates to commercial lending teams to put things in perspective, we started 2016 with 58 commercial relationship managers in the bank. If you include new additions we made during 2016, the Homestead acquisitions and pro forma for Platinum and Gateway, we are currently at 105 commercial relationship managers and we are budgeting to average 110 commercial RMs during 2017.

Alongside of these new staff additions, we've added three new branches in northeast Florida and a loan production office in Macon, Georgia. Most of these new investments occurred late in 2016 and started appearing in our non-interest expense run-rate in the fourth quarter. In the back half of 2016, our loan to deposit ratio did improve as planned from 77% to where it sits today at about 83%. So we're getting close to our target of 85%.

As it relates to the second initiative on our non-interest income lines of businesses, Steve has been focused on those initiatives and he’s hired teams in Atlanta to head both our new residential mortgage platform and our small business administration lending platform. And then separately, we completed the change in our deposit products in July, which resulted in a $1.7 million annual lift in our deposit service charges.

And then finally on M&A, actually we announced the two accretive deals with Platinum and Gateway. And then last month, we completed a $63 million capital raise that moves our tangible common equity up about 100 basis points and gives us the dry powder and flexibility to continue to pursue M&A if the right opportunities present themselves.

So we're very pleased with the progress the team has made over the last two years and I'm going to have Steve and Jennifer give you some guidance on these new initiatives that we've invested in to help you with your model. Steve?

Steve Young

Sure. Thank you, John, and good afternoon, everyone. I will report out on our revenue results for both net interest income and non-interest income as well as forecasting our expectations for the recent initiatives.

First, as it relates to net interest income, net interest margin increased 8 basis points from 4.12% to 4.20%. If you exclude PCI cash income, our net interest margin would have been 4.04%, which was in line with our guide in the third quarter. The core NIM, which excludes the impact of accretion on the PCI loans, was 3.62% in quarter four versus 3.65% in the same quarter 2015.

Non-PCI loans yield decreased two basis points from the third quarter to 4.44% as a result of the impact of 19% loan growth at 3.82% coming on rate. Same reference point, it was 4.42% a year ago quarter – fourth quarter. We are encouraged by the new loan yield rates that we have seen over the past several weeks due to the higher yield curve and a Fed rate hike.

PCI loan yields increased from 14.95% to 19.1% as a result of the reforecast with fewer losses after prepayments and cash income as I mentioned before. If you exclude the PCI cash income, the PCI yield would have been 15.38%. Per page 8 of the earnings release, the company continues to have a $63 million discount on PCI loans or 25% of the unpaid principal balance, which will continue to act as a hedge if in fact we go into lower rates.

Security deals fell 4 basis points to 2.37% on a tax equivalent basis as a result of higher MBS prepayments, which accelerated the amortization of the premium. This should level out as yield curve has steepened over the past 60-days, which should result in fewer prepay and Q1 higher yields.

Cost of deposits stayed flat at 18 basis points, 56% of our deposits are in checking account balances. And we believe this is a really strategic advantage that we have in a raising rate environment and clearly against our peer group.

Lastly, based on our loan growth forecast, the double-digit growth and without the affect that cash income, we expect margin to approximate 4.1% in Q1. Our core NIM, which excludes the impact of accretion, should increase each quarter as the investment from lenders move our loan to deposit ratio above 83%, which should soften any core NIM pressure.

Secondly, as it relates correspondent banking results, correspondent banking non-interest income increased to $8.1 million from $7.5 million in the prior quarter, which was in line with our guidance. This increase in revenue from the prior course is primarily result of our loan hedging product sales.

Net income for the quarter was $0.04 per share fully allocated versus $0.04 in the quarter three and $0.04 a year ago in the fourth quarter. We would expect the run rate of all correspondent banking non-interest income to approximate $7.5 million to $8 million per quarter for the foreseeable future, which translate between $0.04 and $0.05 a share.

Other non-interest income, meaning anything that excludes correspondent banking segment and a gain on the sale of the bank properties, increased $200,000 from $8.1 million to $8.3 million in quarter four. This also was in line with our guidance of between $8 million to $8.5 million. We would expect the run rate for other non-interest income to approximate $8 million to $8.5 million at quarter one before we had the acquisitions.

In summary, our non-interest income – correspondent non-interest income is forecast to run $7.5 million to $8 million a quarter, while the rest of the banks run $8 million to $8.5 million, which totals a range between $15.5 to $16.5 million on a quarterly run rate in quarter one.

As it relates to the initiative, as John mentioned earlier, we started investing in commercial teams as well as mortgage and SBA lines of business in quarter four. These opportunities came through to us through normal regional bank M&A disruptions. These initiatives cost approximately $800,000 pretax or $0.01 per share in the fourth quarter.

Based on our forecast, we're investing an additional $700,000 in quarter one as it relates to both the back office setup cost for the lines of business as well as the last additions to the commercial team. These initiatives will cost approximately $1.5 million in the quarter one run rate versus third quarter of 2015, which equals about $0.02 cents per share. Based on our detailed models, we are forecasting these initiatives to be approximately $0.01 dilutive for the full year in 2017, but to be 5% $0.06 to $0.08 accretive in the full year of 2018.

With that, I will turn the call over to Jennifer to discuss non-interest expense and allowance for loan loss.

Jennifer Idell

Thank you, Steve. There was $38.2 million of non-interest expense in the quarter, which is higher than the $36.5 million that we had previously guided to. We had merger related expenses in the quarter of $272,000 and we had year-end incentive accruals and other items of about $600,000. In addition, as Steve just mentioned, we had $800,000 of costs for the investment in revenue producing initiatives.

So looking forward to the first quarter, we anticipate an additional expense of $700,000 relating to those initiatives and then the normal first quarter items such as increased payroll taxes, which will result in noninterest expense in the range of $38 million to $38.5 million. Finally, we will experience additional expense related to the pending acquisitions as we begin to integrate them beginning in the second quarter and beyond.

Regarding provision expense and the allowance for loan loss, the company recorded $2.266 million in provision expense this quarter and had $724,000 of net charge offs resulting in an increase in the allowance of $1.542 million. This increase is mainly attributed to this quarter’s loan growth of non-impaired originated loans of approximately $181 million. The allowance ratio on these loans is 1.03%.

In the first three quarters of the year, the company recognized net recoveries totaling $539,000. The resulting net charge-offs for the full year of 2016 is $185,000. The total allowance is approximately $27 million on total loans of $3.4 billion, which we believe is adequate.

According to our forecast for loan growth and credit, we anticipate provision expense in the first quarter to approximate $1.4 million to $1.6 million. Furthermore, we anticipate additional provision expense related to the loan growth from the acquisitions as we begin to integrate them in.

Thank you. This concludes our prepared remarks. We’d be happy to entertain any questions at this time.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question comes from the line of Brady Gailey with KBW. Your line is now open.

Brady Gailey

Hi, good afternoon.

John Corbett

Hi, Brady.

Steve Young

Hi, Brady.

Brady Gailey

Can you just expand a little bit on these revenue enhancing activities that you all are investing at? And so it’s kind of wise to this year, it’s going to be around $0.07 next here. What is that?

Steve Young

Yeah, Brady, this is Steve. So two initiatives. As John mentioned, there are the commercial teams that we've hired along with three additional branches in Florida on one side of the initiative and on the other side of the initiative is our SBA and mortgage groups that we’ve hired in order to generate non-interest income. It goes back to the strategy that we had in the second quarter as far as building outline for the business. And we just believe that at this stage of the game in Florida, Florida is a great place to do residential real estate, we’re bullish on it and it was time to build that infrastructure.

Brady Gailey

Got you. And the new lender hires, that’s – these are just regular commercial lenders or are you all building out like a new commercial niche?

John Corbett

No, these are community bankers, commercial lenders that many of them are trying to big banks, many of them went through disruption with bank mergers, so it’s just normal commercial lending teams like we are used to.

Brady Gailey

Okay, okay. And then post-election, like in December and so far in January, have you all experienced a notably more positive backdrop on the loan growth side of the business, are your customers speaking more positively and more inclined to take out a loan or has there really been any sort of notable change in the outlook for loan growth from your customers side?

John Corbett

Yeah, so, anecdotally, I would say without question there is more enthusiasm, there's more confidence. And if we had a 19% loan growth in the fourth quarter, when it comes to commercial lending, the lead time really starts back in the third quarter. So I would not directly tie the fourth quarter’s loan production to the election, but the confidence level is definitely up and we’re seeing our clients more willing to go out and invest and take risk.

Brady Gailey

Okay. And then lastly on the loan to deposit ratio, I think, you all had talked about targeting a range around 85%, you're now pretty close to that at 83%. Would you go beyond 85% and is that still the way that you all kind of think about your loan to deposit ratio at 85% range?

John Corbett

If we look at our peer group, Brady, and most are in the 90%. And this is just about how much outgrow risk we’re willing to take. I think that if you're in the 90s% and you're in a rising rate environment that could produce earnings pressure, a year or two out. We like the position we in. We like having a core funded bank, as Steve mentioned, 56% of the funding being checking accounts, 18 basis point cost of funds, we’ve got a lot of correspondent deposits off balance at Fed, we've got ample liquidity, we think being discipline to keep the loan to deposit ratio in that 85% range will pay dividends into 2018, if we are in fact in a rising rate environment and Steve's got more flexibility to manage the balance sheet rather than lending completely up like we’re seeing a lot of our peers group do right now.

Brady Gailey

Okay, great. Thank for the color guys.

John Corbett

You bet.

Ernie Pinner

Thank you, Brady.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Rose with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Michael Rose

Hey, good afternoon, everyone. How are you?

Ernie Pinner

Good, Michael.

Michael Rose

I appreciate all the color on the near-term commentary; it seems like there’s a lot of moving parts. Just wanted to talk about the NIM beyond the first quarter, I’m not sure what you guys are assuming in your outlook for rates, I don’t know if you are using the forward curve or what, but how should we assume that the NIM kind of progresses on a quarterly basis assuming deposit paydays remain relatively low with and without rates, I guess both on a recorded and maybe a core basis, so I guess what I'm asking you for is what you expect the accretion levels to be like this year? Should I assume that all else equal, the core NIM should hold, still to improve from here? Thanks.

Steve Young

Sure, Michael. This is Steve. So I think in the previous call that we’ve had, I don't think there's much to our guidance there. If you look at the consensus model of – typically for the whole year, the model is a little bit over 4% on the margin. And here is how I would describe it, I think I described to you in the first quarter we’re probably around 410 before we did with the acquisitions together. And the acquisitions – the two acquisitions average around a 370 NIM, so inherently it's going to bring our NIM down a little bit. However, because of the – as we forecast out, because of the loan to deposit ratio, because as our core NIM expands, we think we can have hold on to a 4% for the entire year, but that's how that map – kind of that map works out.

Michael Rose

That’s really helpful. And then maybe switching, just following up on the loan growth questions from before. It seems like clearly the pipeline this quarter held pretty steady on top of really strong growth – period end growth, you guys looking to hire five lenders in the coming year, I think you once said you'll pick up 29 between Platinum and Gateway, how should we think about kind of the overall loan growth as we move through the year? I would assume that non-purchase, non-PCI as the originated loan balances can probably continue to grow at a mid-to-high teens rate going forward, but is there any other way that we should be kind of thinking about that as we move forward? Thanks.

John Corbett

Sure, Mike. It’s John. The way we look at it is we combine the originated portfolio and the acquired portfolio because we think the acquired portfolio should be producing some growth. So we only exclude the PCI portfolio when we quote percentages. I think we guided this past year in 2016 to low-double-digit, in the 10% to 12% loan growth range; we wound up at 16%.

As we've gone back and analyzed that, what we found was we hit our loan production target on the nose, we actually had a goal of $1 billion of loan production, we hit a $1.34 billion, but what we found was the prepayment slowed down from about 18% amortization rate to only a 14% amortization rate. So that's what gave us a higher percentage of lone growth than we had anticipated.

As we think about 2017, we're adding on these acquisitions typically there's an integration period from a credit culture training standpoint and a lot of the new teams will not produce at the normal rate for the first year, so there will be some drawback of production there, we’re dealing with a bigger balance sheet, but we're thinking about it in terms of low teens loan growth if you include both originated portfolio and the acquired portfolio exclude PCI.

Michael Rose

So about the same as last year, okay, that’s very helpful. And then maybe just stepping back, there’s been a lot of questions this quarter on conference calls on tax rate impacts, just wanted to see how that would impact you guys, your tax rate is relatively high, just wanted to see how that would translate for you guys if you saw a reduction in corporate tax rate? Thanks.

Jennifer Idell

Michael, this is Jennifer. We've done some analysis on that and obviously we don't know what that's going to be, but about a reduction in the tax rate of every 5%, we would take a charge to our DTA of about $7 million. Obviously, we can earn that back with the lower tax rate going forward and again from a regulatory standpoint that doesn’t impact us from capital regulatory ratios. So we’re looking at that and doing the analysis on that. It looks like our 2017 estimate for tax rate right now is about 34%.

Michael Rose

Okay. So what would the earn back fee on that 5% in terms of a decline?

Steve Young

Yeah, Michael, this is Steve. The other thing is we get about what we’ve modeled and depending on how it comes out, we will get about 85% of any reduction in the tax rate. So as we model out, it’s about a one year payback.

Michael Rose

Okay. Perfect. Okay, guys, thanks for taking my questions.

John Corbett

Thank you, Mike.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Tyler Stafford with Stephens. Your line is open.

Tyler Stafford

Hi, good afternoon, guys.

John Corbett

Hi, Tyler.

Tyler Stafford

Just a question on the recent capital raise, wondering what we should expect in terms of leveraging on that capital just over the next couple quarters would you keep it in cash or would you covert it into the bond book or just any commentary on leveraging that.

Steve Young

Sure, Tyler, it’s Steve. Right now, we're going – we will have some of the cash to go into the acquisitions when we close them. I think right now we're kind taken a wait and see approach. I guess if we felt like there was an opportunity where the 10-year yield went from 2.50 to 3 and we felt like there was an opportunity to leverage, I think we would. But absent that, I think, we would probably kind of sit on our handle a little bit here and take that cash for other opportunities.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. That’s helpful. On the loan portfolio, do you have what the total floating versus fixed mixes?

Steve Young

Sure, Tyler. Our fixed rate portfolio is 42% and our variable rate portfolio 58% -- of the 58 percent – excuse me – 31% of our total loan book is variable floating daily. And there's been a lot of concentration – I think, we've mentioned this before, but back two years ago, December 2014, our floating daily book – loan book was 16% of our total loan portfolio. And so, now at the end of two more year, at the end of 2016, it’s now at 31%. So we moved it up 15%, which is the idea of making us more asset sensitive and it clearly has worked over the last years.

John Corbett

And it hurt us in the short run because we took lower going on loan yields because they were floating rates largely through your interest rate swap desk, but it will pay dividends here if rates continue to rise.

Tyler Stafford

Yeah okay. The rest of my questions have been asked and answered. Thanks, guys. Congrats on a nice quarter.

John Corbett

Thank you, Tyler.

Ernie Pinner

Thank you, Tyler.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Joe Fenech with HovdeI. Your line is open.

Joe Fenech

Good afternoon, guys.

John Corbett

Hi, Joe.

Ernie Pinner

Hi, Joe.

Joe Fenech

I guess the first question would be correspondent surprisingly lead to the upside in the quarter, I’d just like you to refresh on how that business, Steve, trended through the quarter? Did you see a meaningful change post-election with some of – with volatility in rates? And then secondly, whether the assumptions you're using for rates for 2017 and given the projection you gave on the correspondent line and then maybe talk about what dynamics would make for a good environment for that business and what wouldn’t?

Steve Young

Sure. Thanks, Joe. So in the fourth quarter what happened was kind of continued our hedge desk. Remember in our correspondent business we have three big pieces of business: our hedge desk, our fixed income and then our payments business. In the fourth quarter, of the $8 million or $8.1 million of revenue, about $4 million, $3.9 million of it was at hedge desk and then we had about $3.2 million of fixed income and the rest of it was our payments business. And so, what you seen in the volatility is, it really – fixed income was reasonably flat. We've been running in the $3 million to $3.5 million a quarter range there. So it didn't really trend up or down in that regard, but our hedge desk had a good quarter.

So as we kind of think about 2017 and that we're in an upgrade environment, what we're forecasting is that fixed income will be more challenging, which makes sense as rates rise, but our hedge desk could do better as we are heading in for clients in a rising rate environment. So I would expect that the total breakdown of hedging versus fixed income this year was about identical, it was 50-50. I would expect that are heading income would probably be disproportionate, a little higher maybe 55% or 60% of that revenue versus fixed income at 40%. I think that’s probably where we are headed. And that assumes to rate increases one midyear and one toward the end of the year.

Joe Fenech

Okay, very helpful, Steve. And then, John, maybe a question for you, you guys seem to be sending – correct me if I’m wrong, but you seem to be sending a clear signal with a raise and your commentary that you want to get back to M&A sooner rather than later. If that's true, a question I’ve gotten from investors is how should we think about what you're willing to take on and maybe the better question is what did we expect to see you doing? In other words – and how do you measure that? Is it number of deals pending like could you possibly have three or four deals pending at one time? You look at it as you know the aggregate amount of assets you're acquiring as a percentage of your total assets size? And then also I guess maybe talk about how if you approach to $10 billion sort of factors and all that.

John Corbett

Yeah, when you said, do three or four deals at one time, I got laser eyes from Jennifer across the table here. So, two years in a row here, we've actually done two deals simultaneously, we did the two Homestead deals simultaneously with same closing date, Platinum and Gateway are happening simultaneously. So I've got just a tremendous amount of confidence in our team and their bandwidth and ability to do that. I kind of think that’s pushing it a little, I think there is some other banks that have done three and four and then – my hat’s off to them, but I think our comfort zone would be that two at a time range. And that's really kind of what we've done over the last several years.

So I think we've said historically, Joe, is we’re normally looking for targets maybe in that 10% to 35% of our asset size range. So call it $700 million to a couple of billion dollars, that's sort of where we'd like to play. As I’ve said in the past, we think there is enough inventory of potential partners in Florida for the next year or two, so we're focused on those conversations. I just went over kind of our pipeline list with our board this past month and we’re having good progressive conversations with about five banks that are $1 billion and up.

And it took us – Ernie and I’ve started this 17 years, 18 years, it took us that long to get to $5 billion and people start talking to us about $10 billion, it seems like there ought to be a several more years before we talk about that, but the law of large numbers at $6.5 billion, just was organic growth and $1 billion or $2 billion acquisitions were basically there.

So one of the things we've done to prepare for that as we've established a $10 billion steering committee in the bank, we've begun talking to our peer banks about best practices to prepare for that and the right consultants to talk to. We've invested in a more robust project management office; we brought on a general counsel on the banks that were taking the steps that if we're not afraid to cross that $10 billion if the right opportunity present themselves and I think it takes a year or so to get ready and that's what we're doing not.

Ernie Pinner

[Indiscernible].

John Corbett

Yeah, we completed our regulatory exam in the last few months and we continue to have very good relations with the regulators and we're keeping them abreast of our plans relative to M&A and preparation work for the $10 billion.

Joe Fenech

Okay. That’s really helpful, John, thanks. And then I think that you guys are sort of pioneering this approach in community bank plan and you’ve done it twice now, but John in an ideal scenario, I know you can't control this necessarily, but in an ideal world would you prefer to kind of package two smaller deals together and maybe those are less expensive for you, you get the same scale, I think these last two are $1.5 billion combined assets and maybe those come a little cheaper than $1 billion plus company or are you sort of – do you think that way, or in an ideal world if you could choose, you go maybe try to pair a couple of them with smaller ones or are you kind of have [ph] bigger one as to which way you go on that?

John Corbett

Yeah, here's some general thoughts on that Joe. We've looked at some more larger acquisitions and we looked at the accretion that that larger acquisition would bring us. And what we’ve kind of found over the last couple years, it's more shareholder-friendly to hit a couple of doubles or singles or doubles and the amount of growth in earnings per share accretion is greater than doing a larger deal. So that's what's transpired in the last 2 years. We find ourselves now with the different situation in our valuation. And we're going to continue to look at things opportunistic. I think we've got a bandwidth that we've done everything from acquiring FDIC failed banks to very strong healthy commercial oriented healthy bank and we're going to keep our options open.

Joe Fenech

Okay, great. And last one for me. Are you guys seeing new players at the table competing the deal from Florida, has that competitive landscape changed at all in the last couple of months post election?

John Corbett

You know, I don't think so. I think in some regard the buyer landscape feels like it's shrinking. Many of these banks that we were competing have now catapulted over the $10 billion and now they are in the $15 billion, $18 billion range and so therefore it’s not as meaningful for them to look at the same kind of target that we are typically looking at. So I still think that buyers have the advantage from a supply and demand standpoint.

Joe Fenech

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And I’m showing no further questions at this time. I’d like to turn the call back to Mr. Corbett for closing remarks.

John Corbett

I just want to take a moment and thank you all for calling in, as Ernie said, I know it’s a busy day. If you have any follow-up questions, please feel free to give any of us a call and we will look forward to seeing you on the road. Have a good day.

Ernie Pinner

Thanks.

Operator

