4 Stocks To Start Your Dividend Portfolio Today

Introduction

Starting a dividend portfolio as the market reaches an all-time high can be tricky. Many popular picks for this type of strategy are significantly overpriced based on their current yields regardless of lack of growth prospects.

Below are my four current favorite picks that are not super overpriced, have good dividend growth and payout ratios, and are quality businesses unlikely to face an existential crisis any time soon.

Target Corporation (TGT)

Target is a US big box retailer that has carved out a niche alongside other giants of retail such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT).

Traditionally it has positioned itself as a seller of dry goods, apparel, electronics, and non-fresh grocery items in a way that appeals to the middle class. Lately, the company has changed its focus to beefing up its lacking grocery section by adding more meat, fruit, vegetables, etc. E-commerce is also a priority for the company, although results there have been underwhelming so far.

Dividend and Valuation

The two positives going for Target at the current moment are its rock bottom valuation and dividend profile.

The company trades at a discount to virtually all of its peers and its closest comparison, Wal-Mart. Target trades at 11.90 times earnings with a yield of 3.69% while Wal-Mart trades at 14.5 with a yield of 2.99%.

Payout ratios for both companies are almost identical at 43-44%. Target's dividend has grown much faster recently, including 14.87% over the past 5 years.

Growth

The risk for an investment in Target at this point is that the future growth profile for Target is somewhat murky. New store openings have ground to a halt the past few years.

(Source)

The company's attempted expansion into Canada was a now-infamous flop, costing the company billions of dollars.

The company's e-commerce efforts are bearing some fruit. The Cartwheel app is helping to drive in-store purchases higher, and Target is having some luck with buy online and pick up in store.

That being said, e-commerce still is only 5-6% of overall sales.

(Source)

I think the valuation includes all the concerns and the company is priced to never grow sales again, which is unlikely. Multiple expansion and optimize from the Street can re-occur once Target outlines a plan to return to growth and open new stores or makes an e-commerce acquisition that highlights its plans to accelerate that segment and not stay the 22nd biggest player in e-commerce.

I think Target is a great bedrock to start a long-term, long turn over dividend focused portfolio for these reasons.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Stanley is no longer you father's boring old iron bending tool company. The company has transformed into an pantheon of security and tool/storage brands through acquisitions that give it a dominant market share and strong growth rate.

Recently they acquired Craftsman and Newell Brands' excess tool portfolio that they discarded after their merger. To pay for part of this, it is dropping its slow-moving mechanical locks business.

Dividend Profile

Stanley's dividend profile is exceptional other than the low-ish starting yield. The payout ratio is very low at 35%. The dividend has grown above average at 7.18% the past 5 years.

The company raised its dividend in 2008 and 2009 like the Great Recession never even happened.

Stanley uses the rest of its cash in a balanced allocation strategy that splits the non-dividend money between buybacks and acquisitions.

The company has reduce shares outstanding by 10% from 2011 to 2015.

Recent Results

The company just released results as I write this. It expects 7% EPS growth not including its acquisitions on the back of 4% organic growth. Depending on the timing of the acquisitions and sales closing, all in results should be higher with EPS growth potentially breaking 10%.

The stock trades at just under 19x earnings, which is an average market multiple similar to the S&P 500.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

What would the base of a long-term dividend portfolio be without the world's largest energy company? "Too green" would be one term.

Exxon Mobil is one of the world's largest producers, explorers, transporters, refiners, and chemical products all wrapped up in a nice bow.

Many commentators now think that oil and gas stocks are overpriced as some are trading above where they did when oil was at $100 when it is only in the low $50s.

Exxon is not one of those companies, mainly because it did not fall that much to begin with.

XOM data by YCharts

During the two-year-long oil price crash, I heard many criticisms of the company, including how it was financing its dividend with debt and a cut was imminent.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

No such cut occurred, and it appears Exxon and other non-state producers won the silent oil war against OPEC and Saudi Arabia.

The payout ratio and other statistics look ugly right now, but Exxon has survived the latest oil crash and looks to be positioned well for brighter days ahead.

2016 earnings are shaping up to look hideous but the dividend of $3.0 per year was well covered in every year except 2016, likely, and looks to be in 2017 as well as earnings recover.

Archer-Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

I believe that pedigree, quality, and diversification among industries/sectors is important at all times but especially when starting a portfolio.

So to complement our only US retailer, world's largest energy company, and international tool maker, we add an all around agricultural company.

ADM is involved in almost every step of the agricultural cycle other then actually seeding, watering, and harvesting the crops and fields.

It trades commodities, buys crops from farmers to turn them into biofuels like ethanol, crush soybeans, mills grain, transports all this stuff from place to place, and more.

ADM is one of the famous "Dividend Aristocrats" that has raised and paid dividends for 50+ years. These companies are a great place to look for ideas whether you are starting a portfolio or have been investing for 50 years.

Recent Results

Being in the agricultural sector, ADM is volatile and follows the ups and downs of the sector. A bountiful harvest in the US can benefit them while bountiful overseas harvests can reduce soybean-crushing margins or vice versa.

Despite every year and quarter being a new story, the company is clearly remarkable in how it is able to be so consistent in an inconsistent environment.

The ride since 2008 has been a bumpy one. Sales and earnings clearly peaked at the top of the commodity cycle recently.

Underneath the surface, the story and strength of ADM reveals itself.

The dividend is still only at 45% of 2015 earnings even having been raised for 50+ years. Share count continues to trek downward and the company continues to make smart acquisitions when the opportunity arises, such as their recent purchase of WILD Flavors and Fragrances, a leader in natural ingredients in a similar line of business to market leader International Flavors and Fragrances (NYSE:IFF).

The dividend has also doubled since 2008. Not bad if you ask me.

It is difficult for me to say if ADM is a buy here based on forward or past earnings or analyst predictions because it has proven to be so all over the place in the short term.

The recommendation I have is that this one should definitely be kept in an IRA or 401k where you can't touch it. If you can have your broker hide its market value when you log in, that would be even better.

I have mine tucked safe and sound in a Roth and laugh to myself every few months when it is up 20% or down 10% for no reason.

Conclusion

Starting a dividend portfolio as the market reaches an all time high can be tricky. Many popular picks for this type of strategy are significantly overpriced based on their current yield regardless of lack of growth prospects.

I believe I have outlined above four reasonably priced stocks that would make a great foundation for a low turn over, buy and hold portfolio focused on quality dividend growth companies. The picks are diversified across sectors and industries.

Let me know your thoughts in the comments and what DGI stocks still look good to you as the Dow crosses 20,000!