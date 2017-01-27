Adams Express Company's (ADX) CEO Mark Stoeckle on 2016 Annual Conference Call - Earnings Call Transcript

The Adams Express Company (NASDAQ:EBAY)

2016 Annual Conference Call

January 26, 2017 2:00 PM ET

Executives

Nancy Prue – Executive Vice President, Director of Shareholder Communications

Mark Stoeckle – Chief Executive Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager

Brian Hook – Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Analysts

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to the Adams Diversified Equity Fund Annual Conference Call and Webcast. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation and touring, there be the opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please also note, today’s event is being recorded.

At this time, I’d like to turn the conference call over to Ms. Nancy Prue. Ma’am, please go ahead.

Nancy Prue

Thank you, Jaime. Good afternoon and welcome to the Adams Diversified Equity Fund conference call. Speaking on today’s call is Mark Stoeckle, CEO. Before Mark begins, please be advised that this conference call may contain statements that are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements reflect the Fund’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual performance returns or investment decisions to be materially different from those expressed or implied. Any forward-looking statements that are made are made only as of this date and we do not assume any obligation to revise, correct, or update these statements.

I will now turn the call over to Mark.

Mark Stoeckle

Great, thanks, Nancy. Good afternoon everyone and thanks for participating in our call. My plan for today is to review our 2016 results, speak a little bit about the first few weeks of 2017, talk about a handful of companies that we own in The Fund and then open it up to your questions.

Well, we’re always pleased to generate a positive return for our shareholders, which we did in 2016. Performance relative to the S&P 500 was actually disappointing. The Fund’s performance was a tale of two halves. The vast majority of the amount we trailed the S&P occurred in the first half of the year, which began with a significant amount of volatility.

As I reviewed in our July call, Chinese stocks plunged in the beginning of the year setting up a significant risk-off trade in U.S. stocks. The weakness continued into February where actually the intraday low for the S&P 500 was down 11.4%. To give you an idea of how volatile the year was the market advanced about 24% from that point to the end of the year quite a heady move indeed.

Our difficulties were in few areas. The first was very high correlation of stocks to macro events. For many of our companies for most of the year, it actually seemed like where the dollar was mattered more than company fundamentals and as you recall we are a bottom up fundamental stock guys. Second many of the stocks that performed well in 2015 actually performed quite badly in 2016. In fact, the 50 best S&P 500 performers for the first six months were up between 27% and 117%. Of those top 50 companies, only four were in the top 50 last year.

Many of these were lower quality out of favor companies that really were rewarded based on their prospects that the fact that their prospects would improve. And here is a very important point. We will likely always have difficulty in this type of an environment. Our emphasis is on high quality companies doing good things at good prices. With patience, we believe that philosophy will be rewarded.

In the later half of the year, there was more balanced perspective in the market and we actually preformed – performance improved. For the year, the underperformance against the S&P was concentrated in three areas for us: technology, consumer staples and healthcare. In the tech sector, the semiconductor industry group was a large contributor to our underperformance. Although there were a handful of stocks that we owned, land research at semi-cap equipment company and NXP, a chip company, they performed quite well.

Our difficulty in semi is actually revolved around a company called nVidia, which we did not on. nVidia makes chips for PlayStations and games as well as for commercial uses. And that stock was up 226% for the year, very, very difficult. We did not see that one, very difficult to try to outperform with a company that big that did that well. And a handful of other semi stocks also had outsized performance, which added to our difficulty.

In additions to the pain from semis, broadly investors sold long-term winners in order to fund more cyclical and interest rate sensitive names. Our position in Apple also contributed to our underperformance. Although they had a bit of a tailwind because of the product recall from Samsung, the disappointing or lukewarm reception, I guess, and disappointing reception of the iPhone 7 weighed on the stock.

Lastly as it relates to technology, our exposure to Visa, which we still think is a very, very good stock, I heard as debit card market concerns, pressure the stock we believe in the short-term. Also detracting from performance relative to the S&P 500 was the consumer staples sector for us. Two stocks in particular weighed significantly on our performance. The first is Kroger.

Kroger is considered a very good high quality food retailer. What we really didn’t appreciate it is how long and persistent food deflation would hurt the stock. In a similar way CBS was a detractor, again we under appreciated deflation coupled with the markets uneasiness with their Pharmacy Benefit Management business found us behind the eight ball with that stock as well.

Lastly healthcare presented a headwind as well for us, the weakest performer for us in healthcare was a company called Allergan, a diversified pharmaceutical company. As some of you might recall at the beginning of the year, Allergan was approached by Pfizer for a take over.

In April, Pfizer called off its acquisition of Allergan after significant difficulty with the government trying to crack down on tax inversion deals. And Allergan was significantly hurt by that news. However despite concerns about drug pricing, we believe that Allergan’s inexpensive valuation and strong growth profile make it among the both – the most attractive large cap drug companies.

Now turning to where the fund did well, energy was a bright spot for us. As many of you know ADX owns a position in our sister fund Adams Natural Resources fund ticker symbol PEO. And like ADX, PEO has been around since 1929. This is an energy and materials fund, that is run by the same team, which includes dedicated fundamental energy and materials analysts who report to me.

PEO as a matter of fact, was the best performing energy stock in the fund in 2016. As well energy was the strongest performer, performing sector in the S&P500 in 2016 as supply and demand fundamentals for both oil and gas improved.

During the year oil prices rose 45%, and gas prices rose 59%. Optimism was further bolstered by President Trump’s promise to reduce regulation as well as the OPEC agreement to limit production.

In addition to Trump, reforming Adams Natural Resources fund our position in Halliburton was particularly helpful. As a provider of products and services, Halliburton would have delivered outsized returns for the fund. Looking out over that horizon, we also expect as more – as there’s more activity in the EMP sector that Halliburton will continue to benefit from that.

Let me take a couple of minutes and look ahead a bit to 2017. My first comment on 2017 is I think the year will be volatile. There are many things to like about what President Trump has outlined. The effects of less regulation, lower corporate tax rates, policy that is less monetary and more fiscally simulative and an approach that is more pro-business and less pro-government sets up very well for companies.

But let’s be clear the market has already begun to discount some of this, in the price of stocks. The volatility will likely come as President Trump’s good intentions are either watered down or they are slowed down. Both are certainly possible but even with that as a backdrop I am optimistic looking out over that horizon.

In addition to the many good things, I’ve mentioned we still have a likely tailwind of an enormous amount of money that has fled the equity markets over the last ten years and sits in fixed income investments.

As we begin to see corporate profits continue to improve and benefit from more accommodative Washington. I believe we will see a steady stream of investors rebalancing toward equities.

Let’s move on next to discuss a few names in the – in the portfolio. It is actually probably the most fun part of it, of the chat. I’m going to talk about five names that we have in the portfolio. I wanted to start with a company called Comcast.

Comcast is one of our largest overweight in the fund. As many of you know, it’s a diversified media company. It has broadcast, cable, content studio’s, broadband and really is a big beneficiary of vertical integration possibilities. On the cable side continued demand for broadband, bandwidth, high bandwidth and broadband services. It plays well to their strengths.

And Universal Pictures has great content and has been incredibly successful with their movies over the last several years. It is around all of those attractive traits, is a very, very strong balance sheet. They just reported a quarter today beating on revenue, EPS, increasing their dividend and increasing stock buybacks. So it continues to be one of our favorite stocks in the fund and Cotton Swindell our analysts, and PM and ADX continues to like that a lot.

The next stock is a company called Priceline. Priceline is a global online travel company. Many of the things that we like about this business is number one that it is a fragmented business. Not withstanding the fact that Priceline has grown significantly, we still see a significant runway for growth given the fragmented nature of the travel business.

They are very efficient marketers, they have the best global scale of any of the competitors that they go against We are being beginning to see some good Asia and China growth ahead of them. And they have a great track record of execution and EPS, providing EPS upside. So again another company doing good things at a good price.

The next one is, actually the next two are financials. A lot of, a lot of good things that’s happened for financials, over the last couple of months the first is with President Trump’s election, certainly reduce regulation. As everybody knows banks are among and financial institutions in general are among the most regulated businesses.

And so some relief there is certainly welcome. Bank of America is the largest bank that we have an active weight in the fund. They have leading franchises across many in the financial services industry, very attractive deposit franchise. Bank of America benefits disproportionately to high rates given their set up. They’re very domestically focused and we see significant upside to higher rates to Bank of America. And lastly they have a very good management team that has continued quarter-after-quarter to work down expenses providing good margin upside.

The second financial is American Express. American Express has been pretty controversial, it really has underperformed pretty badly over the last three or four years. Notwithstanding the fact that we believe it really does have a good franchise. A little over a year ago they lost the Cosco business, which was a big jolt to them and to their earnings. We have – they have anniversaried that, so the headwinds are beginning to abate from that. American Express tends to be leveraged to nominal GDP growth, which we think that looks good and pretends good things for American Express.

As I said it’s been a significant under-performer for the last several years and we believe that EPS that the EPS estimates have bottomed. And we’re getting it – we’ve gotten it at a very attractive valuation. Our analyst there Jeffrey Schollaert, has done a significant amount of work on this and we believe that it’s a value-oriented stock that we believe we can hold for quite some time as they as they work out of the difficulty that they’ve had.

And lastly, I’ll talk a little bit about a company in the tech sector called Adobe. Most, everybody would know Adobe from Adobe Acrobat. It is a dominant player in digital marketing and media solutions. One of the things that got us really interested in Adobe initially was the fact that they went from a purchase model to a subscription model. So a purchase model meaning they relied on people every year making a conscious decision to buy it, as opposed to a subscription model where they download everything from the cloud and in it’s built automatically. That’s an incredibly attractive model, the sustainable recurring revenue from that as I said is one of the things that really attracted us to it.

They have few real competitors in the creative professional market. And we expect revenues to grow north of 20% while managing expenses to allow for a very good margin expansion going forward.

And so let me wrap up with my comments here on companies. These are all examples of high-quality companies that we have been attracted to that are doing good things at good prices.

Before I open it up to questions, there are a few things that I want to remind our shareholders. The first is that we remain committed to the minimum yearly distribution of at least 6%. Each year, since we made that commitment, we have exceeded that minimum. For 2017 we distributed 7.8%. We understand the importance that many of our shareholders place on this distribution and will continue to honor this commitment. As it relates to the distribution we feel it’s important that our shareholders remember that your fund should be viewed as a total return vehicle, meaning you can’t just look at the return of the stock, you must factor in the distributions in order to get a proper understanding of your total return.

Lastly, it’s important to me that you know we have a very good team here at Adams Funds. In addition to having strong infrastructure and accounting and compliance, we have a very good investment team. And although our 2016 performance relative to the S&P 500 was not what we had hoped it would be. Our three in five-year returns continue to be very compelling, which is a good Segway to our philosophy. We are a team that takes a long-term view, looking for high quality companies, doing good things at good prices. Not every year will be brilliant but over time we feel confident about our ability to deliver good investment results for our shareholders.

And with that I’d be happy to open it up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Nancy Prue

[Operator Instructions] And we’ll begin with – the first question is coming in. Is Adams Diversified Equity actively buying back shares? If so, how many shares were bought back in 2016?

Mark Stoeckle

The short answer is yes we are actively buying back shares. I don’t have the exact number, but we bought back about 1% of the total outstanding shares in 2016. So about 90 – yes just short of one million shares we bought in fact in 2016. But it is something that the Board did approve again for this year, and something that we’ve been doing now for, I think it’s three years, three or four years.

Nancy Prue

Okay, another question coming in. A question we frequently get, it’s talking about the discount. This question is specifically asking [indiscernible] rising the distribution. This just relates to managed distribution, and the committed distribution not a managed distribution, but the question centers on would you consider raising the distribution in order to possibly narrow the discount. And if not what other things are you doing to address the discount.

So we generally take that with the other questions I get and Mark you can talk just a little bit about the discount and educate everybody on what it is, where it’s been and sort of things please.

Mark Stoeckle

Sure the discount is something that – the first thing that’s important is to know that the management and the Board discussed the discount a lot. It’s something that is not unusual for closed-end funds. Our discount currently is about 16%. I think it’s important to try to keep that in perspective. In the last 10 years the discount has been about 14.5%. So certainly it’s a little bit more than, but it’s not like it went from zero to 16% recently. And we have looked at a lot of different things. I can tell you, I can tell everybody on the call that if I haven’t read everything that has been written academically about the reason for discounts, I would certainly come close. It’s a conundrum that being said the Board is committed to several things. The first is that, we are buying back shares. The second thing is we do have what we believe is that it’s an attractive payout one of the questions is why would you consider a higher payout. And I think that one of the things that is important and we’ve looked at this is if the payout is going to make a big difference in the discount.

It’s going to have to be a lot higher than 6% or 7% or 8% or 9% it’s going to have to be significantly higher than that. So to us, we established at 6% because we felt given the way we manage money. That we could – that we would not have any trouble meeting that and so to me it’s I think that where we are and 6% is a good place to be. We do – we have talked to a number of our shareholders about the discount.

We have been asked to do several things, I’ve – the answer that I usually give is or always give is frankly. I’m interested in doing things that are going to help all shareholders. And one of the other things that we’ve done in the Board has been fully supportive of is that we’ve been trying to increase our visibility. As many of you have seen, we have a website that is up-to-date and we continue to put things on that trying to add some value to our shareholders and that’s something that we’re going to continue to do.

In addition to that we are looking for ways that we can get the Adams’ funds word out. We think that that should also help with identifying people who don’t know us yet. But we would find what we do very attractive and hopefully help with a discount. As I said it’s a conundrum it’s something that we think about, we worry about but we think that we have embarked on the right things for our shareholders so far.

Nancy Prue

And we did pay at 7.8% in the last year as well.

Mark Stoeckle

Yes, we did, yes.

Nancy Prue

The next question and Brian, you may want to contribute on this as well, Brian, our CFO is in the room does that take distribution from cash and do you issuing your share, if you’re issuing your share. How does its impact dilution?

Brian Hook

As most of you may know, every year our fourth quarter distribution we provide shareholders the option and to make the election to take that fourth quarter distribution in cash or stock. This year we have seen the results of that election. We have seen that a very significant portion of our shareholder base does elect to take the amount in stock.

As a result of that we do issue new shares for that stock that is elected. This year we issued about 2.5 million shares, a part of that is offset by the buybacks that we do. That we mentioned earlier and the impact that dilution it does dilute the net asset value. It had approximately $0.06 to $0.07 impact on NAV per share, which on a percentage basis is less than half of 1% so not a significant impact on the net asset value. Meanwhile, just as a reminder that for those that do take stock, it does provide them the opportunity because we are trading at a discount to buy new shares at a discounted price.

Nancy Prue

We have one more question, I’m asking you could just provide a little bit more detail about the type of investments in the energy fund, is it a diversify fund, is it a small cap fund, what are the type of investments?

Brian Hook

The interesting part about the energy sector within ADX is that as I said earlier the largest position is in PEO. And it’s a wonderful position to be in, as I mentioned the same management team is responsible for the decisions in PEO as in ADX. We do have a dedicated fundamental analysts that are working on that fund in the energy sector. And so we are responsible for the decisions that are made there, which is really, really nice. One of the things that is very attractive about PEO right now. We really feel comfortable with our positioning in the Permian basin. Greg Buckley and Mike Kijesky have done a really good job of positioning the fund. So that we are taking advantage of a number of stocks, some of them mid-cap, some of them smaller cap but companies that are specifically dedicated to the Delaware and Midland pieces of the Permian.

And so we feel very good about that. As I mentioned earlier, Halliburton was one of our real big outperformance for the year. Mike has done a really good job of navigating through what has been a difficult time for large cap service companies. And we’ve benefited there and Greg has done a wonderful job in our E&P lineup. We have a large percentage of PEO that is dedicated to E&P. And as I mentioned a lot of that specifically targeted to the best basin in the world, which is the Permian. So we feel really comfortable with the position we have in PEO and what the underlying stocks within PEO give to the ADX shareholders.

Nancy Prue

Along with that Mark, the question is coming in, its looks like we are paying two management fees because of the ownership in PEO. I’m asking is that advantageous kind of Brian or Larry you may – Larry, our General Counsel is in as well. We don’t really have our management fee which you’ve – I will throw that up which of you three, you would like to tackle that in terms of paying the management fee by having PEO in the fund as well.

Brian Hook

Well, we – I think it’s fair to say that we are paying something for that. I think that one of the real attractive parts is that what we have in the management fee is pretty low for an actively managed fund. But there’s no question that there is a little drag as it relates to happen the expenses of that funds for what we own in ADX. I will also tell you that I’m very comfortable with the ownership piece with that as a backdrop or as a drag.

Nancy Prue

We have a question coming in asking about our use of ETF. Could you explain how you use ETF?

Mark Stoeckle

That’s a really good question. I probably should have addressed that earlier. Our use of the ETF is quite simple. If we own a stock today in any sector, and we believe today is the right day to sell it. And we don’t have a high conviction name that we would like to put it in; we will temporarily park that money in an ETF. So as an example if we have a industrial’s company that we want to sell but we don’t have a name for it, we will park the money short-term in the XLI which is the industrial’s ETF. And it’s really just trying to monetize the position within industrials. As many of our shareholders probably have observed as we try to run with as little cash as possible. And so we want to be fully invested.

Our commitment towards shareholders is we will be fully invested. And in order to do that – if there is a stock that we don’t want to own today – in order to do that effectively monetize the cash, we do that by the sector ETFs. So it’s a short-term place to park money until we find a good idea to roll that money into.

Nancy Prue

I have another question up here and I’m going to probably turn this one over to Brian. They’re asking about our expense ratio which was in last year’s expense ratio of 1.26%. Could you educate us on that, please?

Brian Hook

Sure. So, last year, in 2015, our expense ratio in PEO was 1.26%. That included a non-recurring charge related to the termination of our defined benefit plan. Without that charge that ratio was 0.86%. For this year for 2016 it is a more normalized expense ratio and the PEO ratio is at 0.82%, that’s 0.82%.

Nancy Prue

Okay. The next question they’re asking us that if we have considered issuing our preferred stock or preferred equity?

Brian Hook

The real reason behind – from an investment standpoint, from – for issuing a preferred would be effectively to get some leverage, to be able to have additional capital to invest. I will tell you that’s not my strong suit. I’ve never really used leverage in that way. The cost to preferred, we did look at it. We looked at a number of different ways to incorporate leverage in the fund and there were two things to that. One is, even the preferred is really pretty expensive, relative to what we think you get. Number two, we would like only use that kind of leverage at market extremes, extremely oversold and those don’t happen that often. So the cost of a preferred given how we would use it, really the risk reward isn’t good enough. So that’s why we have decided to pass on using a preferred.

Nancy Prue

Okay. We have one more question in the queue. [Operator Instructions] And this question is just asking why our distributions are – for the first three quarters are small and then we pay the largest distribution at the end of the year. Why we do it that way? Is it going to stay that way? And you want to take one more?

Mark Stoeckle

I will start. And if Brian wants to chime in, if I forget something, yes, please do. But we’ve talked about this with the Board. I will tell you that we’ve been doing that for a very long time. And it’s something that we are comfortable with from an operational standpoint. And I think it continues to be a good way to provide distributions. So I don’t see any – I personally don’t see anything on the horizon that would make me feel like that was something that we needed to change in the finals. Is there anything else that you would add to that?

Brian Hook

Just that the fourth quarter distribution really is our capital gain. It comprises mostly our capital gain distributions. So, of course, everyone knows the market can be very volatile throughout the year. So without knowing for sure as we get – until we get closer to the year end what that capital gain distribution will be. It is more advantageous to wait till later in the year to pay that out. And as we all know too, we’re required to pay out all of our distributions in order to be very tax efficient as we are.

Nancy Prue

Great. And we do have another question coming in. And he’s asking Mark, what is kind of our sales that anymore value or more growth in the fund. And then the second piece of that is to talk about active share in the portfolio.

Mark Stoeckle

Sure. The easiest way to describe that is we are the quintessential core portfolio. I would say that the best way that I’ve been able to describe what we do to our shareholders is I believe we are growing at a reasonable price. But if you were to put our ADX into a style analyzer, you’d find us smack dab in the middle. But I do think that in general if you look at the statistics of the funds statistics on any given year, you will find that we get a little bit more growth in the fund and pay a little bit less for, little more growth in the S&P pay a little bit less for it than the S&P. So a little bit of a value-ish, but I would say, rather than say it’s a value, I think it’s more growth at reasonable price, although you could say that that’s splitting hairs. And the active share is just under 70%.

Nancy Prue

Okay .Not seeing any more questions come in. I’d like to thank all of you for your interest in Adams Fund. We will be holding our next call in July. But in the interim please feel free to contact me or I’ll direct it to market if appropriate. And I want to remind you that this call has been recorded. If you’d like to hear the replay it’s available by phone or by webcast. And thank you for joining us.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today’s call and webcast. We thank you for joining. You may now disconnect your lines.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.